Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Star2Star Communications Named To Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide (2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Star2Star Is Recognized Once Again By Leading Analysts

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the World’s Only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that it has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the fifth straight year. The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses UCaaS providers around the world to create their esteemed list of industry leaders, challengers, visionaries, and niche players.

Star2Star was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the September 2018 “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide". Star2Star’s complete product portfolio, competitive pricing, and user satisfaction ratings played a key part in our placement, and we also believe that the introduction of the Full Spectrum Communications Solution played a pivotal role in Star2Star’s recognition amongst fifteen other companies to be evaluated and placed.

"We are once again elated to be placed amongst an incredible lineup of UCaaS leaders and are looking forward to continued growth at Star2Star," said Alan Foy, Chief Executive Officer at Star2Star. "The Full Spectrum Communications Solution is unique in the industry for providing complete, end-to-end communications solutions for every business need, from common to niche. We believe that a full spectrum approach is the future of communications,” he added.

The full report is available to Gartner subscribers. To download a copy of our report, visit this page.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Cloud to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base. Blueface's proprietary cloud voice platform supports businesses of all sizes, ranging from small-to-medium to large enterprises and strategic wholesale customers. 

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star's Cloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider.

Casey O’Loughlin
coloughlin@star2star.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:35pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, QRTEA, TRCO, MCHP, TGTX and CPB
GL
09:33pBEL FUSE : Circuit Protection Announces New C1T Series Fuses (6, 7 and 8 Amps)
PU
09:33pSOUTHERN : Power to Play grant program accepting applications
PU
09:31pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : DJ Koh confirms foldable phone concept
AQ
09:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 15
DJ
09:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
09:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
09:29pGRIPEVINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:28pUNITED AIRLINES BOLSTERS DOMESTIC NETWORK : Adds 22 New Routes for 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5HARRIS CORPORATION : HARRIS : Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.