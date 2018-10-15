Star2Star Communications Named To Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide (2018)

Star2Star Is Recognized Once Again By Leading Analysts



SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the World’s Only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that it has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the fifth straight year. The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses UCaaS providers around the world to create their esteemed list of industry leaders, challengers, visionaries, and niche players.

Star2Star was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the September 2018 “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide". Star2Star’s complete product portfolio, competitive pricing, and user satisfaction ratings played a key part in our placement, and we also believe that the introduction of the Full Spectrum Communications Solution played a pivotal role in Star2Star’s recognition amongst fifteen other companies to be evaluated and placed.

"We are once again elated to be placed amongst an incredible lineup of UCaaS leaders and are looking forward to continued growth at Star2Star," said Alan Foy, Chief Executive Officer at Star2Star. "The Full Spectrum Communications Solution is unique in the industry for providing complete, end-to-end communications solutions for every business need, from common to niche. We believe that a full spectrum approach is the future of communications,” he added.

The full report is available to Gartner subscribers. To download a copy of our report, visit this page .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Cloud to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base. Blueface's proprietary cloud voice platform supports businesses of all sizes, ranging from small-to-medium to large enterprises and strategic wholesale customers.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star's Cloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider.

