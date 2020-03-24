Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Star2Star Extends Remote Work Solution To Help Customers Cope With COVID-19

03/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star2Star, provider of the world’s only complete enterprise cloud communications platform for integration and collaboration, has enhanced and expanded its Remote Work solution set as well as provided cost reductions and incentives for all customers and partners. Since its beginnings, Star2Star has led the industry with the best business continuity and remote workforce solutions, and this enhanced solution set takes this leadership further.

Star2Star’s robust work at home solution lets customers protect their employees and businesses as well as prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Star2Star’s new and enhanced cloud communication capability allows businesses to leverage multiple communications channels such as desktop softphones, mobile apps for Android and iOS, and business SMS and chat messaging for a dramatically reduced cost.

Star2Star is aware that this pandemic may financially challenge many businesses. To help, Star2Star has released a new remote working offer that will give new customers a choice of up to ten-thousand dollars towards their new system to cover early termination fees with other providers and up to five months of free service, free business phones, and more. For current customers in the hardest-hit industries, they are also offering payment deferment programs in some cases. Star2Star encourages customers to call their Customer Success team to discuss options for how they can assist in these trying times.

Star2Star’s employees are also assisting current partners and customers in setting up remote workspaces by offering free concierge services to program built-in Find Me/Follow Me call forwarding, voicemail preferences, and additional features.

“We are dedicated to helping our partners, customers, and businesses in need of remote working solutions as they deal with the threat of COVID-19,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star. “We understand that this is an uncertain and stressful time for many companies, which is why we have made it a top priority to create offers of assistance that help companies of all types, not just those in Healthcare, Education, and Government. We will be here every step of the way to ensure the continued health and safety of our partners, customers, and communities.”

Any business that would like to take advantage of Star2Star’s remote work solutions is encouraged to call 833-630-1234.

About Star2Star Communications

Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Star2Star's award-winning, patented network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses that require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

Casey O'Loughlin
coloughlin@star2star.com


