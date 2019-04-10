Star2Star Named Master Citrix Service Provider

SARASOTA, Fla., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the World’s Only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, today announced their new role as a Master Citrix Service Provider (MCSP) with Citrix Systems, Inc. Among the first in the world to achieve this designation, this relationship opens a new channel for Star2Star Partners and other Citrix Service Provider (CSP) partners to sell an enhanced virtual desktop solution that includes cloud communications, exclusively through Star2Star, to their customer base.



Star2Star will package their award-winning StarCloud system, including multiple UCaaS applications such as video conferencing and messaging, with the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop solution to create a one-of-a-kind user experience. Both Star2Star and CSP partners will be able to offer this unique package to their customers. The bundle will also be available through Citrix Ready® which hosts over 30,000 verifications and an extensive list of verified products, trusted solutions, and enterprise-enabled apps. As part of the program, Star2Star completed a rigorous verification process to ensure its solution works seamlessly with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

“This alliance is truly unique and differentiating in the marketplace as it allows businesses to easily deploy a desktop with all the productivity applications they need including our industry leading UCaaS solution, StarCloud, in a high quality, consistent and secure manner that ensures an unparalleled user experience,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are proud to be the first communications providers to offer a solution like this with Citrix, and are eager to present this new offering to our Partners and customers.”

“Working with Star2Star was a 2019 priority. Master Citrix Service Provider designation is reserved for only a select few, and we are honored to welcome Star2Star to this initiative,” said Carlos Blanco, Senior Director of CSP and MSP at Citrix. “We are very much looking forward to launching this new pilot program with Star2Star.”

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.

