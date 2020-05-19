Star2Star Ranked In Top 10 In Omdia's UCaaS Service Provider Scorecard: North America

SARASOTA, Fla., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native collaboration for the enterprise, was recently evaluated and ranked amongst the top 10 UCaaS Service Providers in North America by Omdia, a global technology research consulting firm. Omdia derives its research from Informa Tech brands and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio. This is Star2Star’s 6th consecutive year being ranked as one of the top 10 UCaaS service providers in North America.



Omdia’s UC as a Service (UCaaS) Service Provider Scorecard: North America Excerpts report identifies the top 10 UCaaS providers by evaluating each company’s market-leading metrics and overall position to succeed long term. Their metrics include a total number of UCaaS seats, financial stability, market share momentum, service development, and support options. Omdia also juxtaposed these metrics with the current state of the market, noting widespread consolidation trends. The top 10 providers were selected as leaders based on their overall scores and forecasted future performance.

Highlights from Omdia’s evaluation of Star2Star include:

Star2Star has the 7th largest base of installed UCaaS seats in North America

Star2Star stands out as one of the only providers with a 100% channel-based sales model

Star2Star’s new Video Meetings solution puts the company on par with competitors to deliver enhanced video conferencing capabilities to both internal and external users

Star2Star’s established success with SMBs and mid-market, multi-location businesses is showing increased success with larger businesses and distributed enterprises

“We are thrilled to be recognized amongst the top UCaaS providers in North America,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We continuously strive to deliver the next generation of technology solutions through our complete enterprise communication and collaboration portfolio. With the release of our new bundles and products, we have also set the stage for the future success of our customers as well as empowered businesses to switch to remote cloud-based environments seamlessly and affordably. We look forward to even more growth and market innovation in the years to come!”

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, IHS Markit Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.