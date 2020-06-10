Star2Star Wins Tech Culture Award For Third Time

SARASOTA, Fla., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native collaboration for the enterprise, announced today that TMCnet , the leading website building communities online, in person and in print for communications and technology markets, has named them a recipient of the third annual Tech Culture Awards. As an inaugural winner, this is also the third year Star2Star has won this prestigious award.



Star2Star was recognized by TMC for its dedication to revolutionizing the world of business communications with cloud-native enterprise communications and collaboration solutions. In pursuit of this mission, Star2Star also impressed the award panel with their employee recognition programs, uncapped advancement opportunities, the built-in work-life balance including flexible work hours and remote work options, perks programs, and regular community service initiatives, amongst many other qualifiers.

“The mission of these Tech Culture Awards is quite simple. We have surveyed and selected companies who are looking for the best and brightest tech talent and are willing to go the extra mile to provide what they believe is the ideal tech culture,” said Rich Tehrani , TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet.

“Star2Star has demonstrated to the editors of TMCnet that they are committed to growth through providing a truly distinct and upbeat environment, rewarding employees for their contributions, and focusing on work-life balance. For that, we applaud and recognize them,” added Tehrani.

“Star2Star’s mission has always been to provide the best cloud-native collaboration solutions to businesses worldwide,” said Michelle Accardi, President, and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “To do this, we have recruited and cultivated the very best people from the technology and channel industries. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a leader in workplace excellence, and owe this recognition to our team for all of their combined accomplishments.”

The complete list of Tech Culture Award winners is now posted on the Tech Culture blog on TMCnet. Winners will also be featured on TMCnet.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.