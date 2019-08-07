Log in
StarBlue (Star2Star-Blueface) Named To Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide (2019)

08/07/2019 | 09:31am EDT

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarBlue, the joint entity of Star2Star Communications and Blueface, and provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that StarBlue (Star2Star-Blueface) has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide for the sixth straight year. The Gartner Magic Quadrant assesses UCaaS providers around the world to identify industry Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.

StarBlue was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the July 2019 "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide". StarBlue is one of twelve other companies to be evaluated and placed in 2019.

“Gartner continues to raise the bar on evaluating UCaaS providers. We are proud to continue to be considered among the top providers in the world," said Alan Foy, Chief Executive Officer at StarBlue.

The full report is available to Gartner subscribers. To view a copy of our report, visit this page.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Daniel O'Connell, Megan Fernandez, et al., 30 July 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StarBlue
Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider in 2018 to form the joint entity StarBlue, and possesses a global influence and customer base. StarBlue empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, StarBlue offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. StarBlue unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management.

StarBlue’s award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, StarBlue’s StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, StarBlue has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. StarBlue was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider.

Casey O’Loughlin
coloughlin@star2star.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
