StarChase To Recognize Center of Excellence Award Winners During the 2018 International Chiefs of Police Exposition in Orlando, Florida

Virginia Beach, VA, Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarChase LLC, a leading GPS public safety technology company in the law enforcement and defense market, is pleased to announce that it will recognize seven law enforcement agencies at the 125th International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference. Distinguished agencies were assessed for their overall performance, collaboration and commitment for both officer and community safety.

The Center of Excellence (COE) Program identifies agencies that execute innovative and effective public safety programs devoted to addressing crime, mitigating risks, and positively impacting their community. The COE program is a collaborative effort between StarChase and law enforcement agencies across the country and overseas. To date, select StarChase agencies worldwide have met the COE’s criteria.

Award winners to be recognized at IACP include:

Arvada Police Department, CO

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, NM

Independence Police Department, MO

Milwaukee Police Department, WI

Ontario Provincial Police, CAN

Pittsburg Police Department, CA

San Pablo Police Department, CA

The COE awards will be presented on Monday, October 8, at StarChase’s booth 2585. StarChase’s President Trevor Fischbach, chosen agency representatives, and other law enforcement conference-goers will be present during the recognition. Booth attendees will also be able to view a special company milestone video project for “10,000 Tags Deployed” that StarChase will premiere during IACP.

About StarChase:

StarChase provides GPS tracking technology tools and solutions to public safety and government agencies worldwide. Our patented force multiplying technology empowers law enforcement, mitigates risk and protects communities. Technology solutions include multi-platform GPS tagging, tracking and locating technology (TTL), pursuit management, fleet and asset tracking and web based command, control solutions. The company has become a resource for agencies in over 40 states as well as internationally. StarChase is a privately held company based in Virginia Beach, VA.

