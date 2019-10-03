Starboard Commercial Real Estate : Announces Expansion of 'Perform For Life' Gym in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Commercial Real Estate, privately owned and locally based San Francisco commercial real estate firm, is proud to announce the expansion of Perform for Life (P4L) gym in San Francisco. The newest location will open November 1st at 650 Mission Street in the Financial District of San Francisco.

This will be the third location in the city and the second lease that Starboard Commercial Real Estate has secured for P4L.

Located just around the corner from San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art, 650 Mission is a work of art. The building was designed with a white mosaic tile facade and a granite base. To heighten the aesthetic, elements of contrast and detail like high ceilings, stainless steel and exposed brick were included in the design. This will be P4L's largest gym yet, with over 12,000 square ft. of open space.

The building is conveniently located near public transportation (i.e.) Muni, Bart, Muni light rail trolleys, making it the ideal location to service clients from all over the Bay Area. With two other locations in Hayes Valley and the Mission, P4L is thrilled to have found a new location in the Financial district, where they can better reach existing clients, help expand their client base, and provide stronger support for corporate clients in the area.

"We are happy to have found a new flagship location for Perform For Life. We really enjoy working with them and are excited to see their business continue to grow in San Francisco," said Sean Ford, sales and leasing agent, Starboard Commercial Real Estate.

"When growing your business, it's critical to work with a real estate agent who knows how to strategize for your long-term investment. As a company that is striving to open one physical location a year, we needed an agent who can guide us and check us at times when we were veering off track. Starboard and Sean have helped us plan for the future and gave us business insight beyond real estate to make decisions that will help our business succeed and grow faster than we could have ever imagined," shared Bryant Sharifi, co-founder and Head Coach at Perform for Life.

To learn more about available retail space, please contact Sean Ford at 415-694-5369, or email him at sean@starboardnet.com . To view more services and property listings, please visit www.starboardnet.com .

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Starboard Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com .

