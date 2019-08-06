Log in
Starboard Commercial Real Estate : Announces Sale of 598 Bryant Street in SOMA

08/06/2019 | 11:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Commercial Real Estate, privately owned and locally based San Francisco commercial real estate firm, today announced the sale of 598 Bryant Street, a premier development site in the SOMA district of San Francisco (sale price is undisclosed).

www.starboardnet.com (PRNewsfoto/Starboard Commercial Real Estate)

The property, which has been home to a Shell station for years, was sold by senior sales and leasing specialist at Starboard Commercial Real Estate, Craig Hansson.

The property was sold to San Francisco development company, Realtex, which is focused on urban infill, mixed-use projects. As recently proposed, the development plans for 598 Bryant include a twenty-story high-rise apartment building, which will offer 280 units, a mix of one to two-bedroom apartments, and over 5,600 square feet of Production, Distribution and Repair (PDR) space at the corner of 4th and Stillman. There are also plans to build out a basement garage that can park just under 40 cars and over one hundred bicycles.

The development plans will coincide with the City's Central Subway Plan, which will build out 1.5 miles of subway tracks and four new train stations, including

  • Chinatown Station and Stockton and Washington Streets
  • Union Square/ Market St Station
  • Yerba Buena/ Moscone Station 4th and Folsom
  • 4th and Brannan Station

"This opportunity is a developer's dream and we are proud to be part of SOMA's transformation," said Craig Hansson, Senior Sales and Leasing Specialist for Starboard TCN.

For more information on available commercial properties in San Francisco, please visit www.starboardnet.com, or contact Craig Hansson at (415) 694-5367 or email at craig@starboardnet.com.

About Starboard TCN Worldwide Commercial Real Estate
Starboard TCN Worldwide Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, and previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and as well as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com.

Media Contact:
Natalie Wolfrom
PR for Starboard TCN Worldwide
415-609-7092
nwolfrom415@gmail.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starboard-commercial-real-estate-announces-sale-of-598-bryant-street-in-soma-300897068.html

SOURCE Starboard Commercial Real Estate


© PRNewswire 2019
