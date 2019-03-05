Starboard Commercial Real Estate : Secures New Headquarters for California Minority Counsel Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Commercial Real Estate, privately owned and locally-based San Francisco commercial real estate firm, is proud to announce The Franklin Building, located at 1624 Franklin Street in Oakland, as the new headquarters to the California Minority Counsel Program ( CMCP ), a non-profit helping promote diversity in the legal profession by providing attorneys of color with access and opportunity for business and professional development.

After three decades of service in downtown San Francisco, the increasingly expensive market compelled CMCP to find a new headquarters in the surrounding Bay Area. They enlisted Starboard Commercial Real Estate agent, Sean Ford, for help.

Ford was able to secure new office space for CMCP in downtown Oakland on a long-term lease, which will help ensure the successful fulfillment of CMCP's mission for years to come.

"The big challenge CMCP faced like so many non-profits and professional service business, was relocating after so many years in downtown San Francisco. We were able to secure an office in a great downtown location that their entire team is excited about, while keeping them on budget long-term," said Sean Ford, sales and leasing agent with Starboard Commercial Real Estate.

Their new office is located on Franklin Street in Oakland in a classic building, just two blocks from the 19th Street BART Station. It's also walking distance to Oakland City Center, where multiple dining and shopping options can be found in the heart of Oakland. The building features updated architectural designs along with breathtaking views of Lake Merritt and the Oakland Hills. The property is owner-managed with an onsite property manager and maintenance staff.

To learn more about Starboard Commercial Real Estate's services and property listings, please visit www.starboardnet.com

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Starboard Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com.

