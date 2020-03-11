Starboard nominates minority slate of directors to eBay board: WSJ

Log in
03/11/2020 | 02:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German headquarters of eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has nominated a minority slate of directors to eBay Inc's board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It privately nominated the slate of directors recently, the report said, adding that if the two sides do not reach a settlement, the nominees would be up for election at the annual meeting in June.

Starboard called on the online marketplace last month to sell its classifieds business, arguing that it has not made enough progress to improve shareholder value.

Both eBay and Starboard did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

