Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Starbuds, one of the world's largest cannabis retailers, continues International growth with expansion into Jamaica

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

DENVER, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbuds, one of the world’s largest cannabis retailers, is pleased to announce its expansion into Jamaica. With plans to open in late Spring of 2019, Starbuds will become one of only 4 dispensaries to open its doors in the Jamaican capital of Kingston.

Starbuds Logo
Starbuds USA


Through this licensing agreement, Starbuds will partner with Jamaican native Jonathan Harris to bring its exceptional customer service, industry knowledge and cannabis education to what is often thought of as the mecca of cannabis.

“Jamaica has a reputation as the birthplace of cannabis. It only makes sense that the market will continue to expand through International partnerships with more established companies and Starbuds is proud to be among the first.” says Brian Ruden, founder of Starbuds. “Through our unique owner-operator model, we have been able to provide an unprecedented level of customer service and industry know how while catering to the local demographic of each individual location. We strive to continue this model in Jamaica by pairing our history of experience in the industry with Jonathan’s connection to the community and the island’s affinity for the plant.”

“In Jamaica, I’ve always been surrounded by cannabis,” says Jonathan Harris, Starbuds Jamaica owner operator.  “It wasn’t until I started understanding the medicinal benefits of the plant and what cannabis can actually do, that I fell in love with it. I wanted to share the knowledge with my home country.”

Starbuds Kingston represents Starbuds’ first of many International ventures. Following the opening of Starbuds Kingston, Starbuds and Harris plan to partner on a second licensing agreement, to bring an additional Starbuds location to the Northern Coast of the island.

About Starbuds

Starbuds is changing the way people think about cannabis. Founded in 2013, Starbuds was among the first retail outlets to receive licensing when Colorado legalized recreational cannabis. Starbuds intends to establish its footprint as one of the largest internationally-operating cannabis retail companies.

For further information contact

Rachel Hirschey
Marketing Director
rachel@starbuds.us

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and forecasts, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of Starbuds’ management, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Many factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, including: risks and uncertainties discussed in this communication. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:23pDeutsche Bank merger talks heighten uncertainty for U.S. staff
RE
02:20pVIENNA INSURANCE : defines new dividend policy
PU
02:20pLiberty Defense Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement for $7.06M and Provides Update on Gulfstream Transaction
NE
02:18pCARNIVAL : Pack These Values with Holland America Line and Receive Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Free/Reduced Kids Fares on Select 2019-2020 Itineraries
AQ
02:17pSHECKLER FOUNDATION : Announces $10,000 BTC Grant Recipients and Skate For a Cause Tour Stops
BU
02:17pEVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:16pCLASQUIN : 2018 - Annual Results.pdf
PU
02:16pDISCOVERY : OWN ANNOUNCES STRAIGHT-TO-SERIES ORDER FOR NEW ORIGINAL ANTHOLOGY DRAMA ‘CHERISH THE DAY' CREATED BY AVA DUVERNAY
PU
02:16pCISCO : Ransomware or Wiper? LockerGoga Straddles the Line
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.