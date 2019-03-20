Starbuds, one of the world's largest cannabis retailers, continues International growth with expansion into Jamaica

DENVER, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbuds, one of the world’s largest cannabis retailers, is pleased to announce its expansion into Jamaica. With plans to open in late Spring of 2019, Starbuds will become one of only 4 dispensaries to open its doors in the Jamaican capital of Kingston.



Starbuds USA





Through this licensing agreement, Starbuds will partner with Jamaican native Jonathan Harris to bring its exceptional customer service, industry knowledge and cannabis education to what is often thought of as the mecca of cannabis.

“Jamaica has a reputation as the birthplace of cannabis. It only makes sense that the market will continue to expand through International partnerships with more established companies and Starbuds is proud to be among the first.” says Brian Ruden, founder of Starbuds. “Through our unique owner-operator model, we have been able to provide an unprecedented level of customer service and industry know how while catering to the local demographic of each individual location. We strive to continue this model in Jamaica by pairing our history of experience in the industry with Jonathan’s connection to the community and the island’s affinity for the plant.”

“In Jamaica, I’ve always been surrounded by cannabis,” says Jonathan Harris, Starbuds Jamaica owner operator. “It wasn’t until I started understanding the medicinal benefits of the plant and what cannabis can actually do, that I fell in love with it. I wanted to share the knowledge with my home country.”

Starbuds Kingston represents Starbuds’ first of many International ventures. Following the opening of Starbuds Kingston, Starbuds and Harris plan to partner on a second licensing agreement, to bring an additional Starbuds location to the Northern Coast of the island.

About Starbuds

Starbuds is changing the way people think about cannabis. Founded in 2013, Starbuds was among the first retail outlets to receive licensing when Colorado legalized recreational cannabis. Starbuds intends to establish its footprint as one of the largest internationally-operating cannabis retail companies.

For further information contact

Rachel Hirschey

Marketing Director

rachel@starbuds.us

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and forecasts, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of Starbuds’ management, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, including: risks and uncertainties discussed in this communication. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.