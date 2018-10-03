Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Starburst Enterprise Adds Critical Security Features to Presto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starburst, the Presto company, today announced the availability of Starburst Enterprise, a Presto distribution with extra security features including Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), ensuring users can only query the data they are authorized to access.

These security enhancements will broaden the already wide adoption of Presto within digital and enterprise companies. It expands the universe of potential production deployments to include use cases that require access control for specific databases, tables, or even columns. Prior to these enhancements, implementing and enforcing RBAC policies for Presto was prohibitively difficult for most users – now it's easy.

“These controls are a frequent request by our enterprise customers requiring more fine-grained security than what’s available in Presto today. Given the sensitive nature of many data sets – like financial transactions, customer information records, and healthcare industry data – it’s critical to systematically and accurately regulate data access,” said Matthew Fuller, VP Engineering at Starburst. “Integrating Apache Ranger and Apache Sentry is an ideal way to deliver this functionality for popular data lakes such as S3-compatible object storage or Hadoop.”

Presto enforces the privileges managed by Apache Ranger or Apache Sentry. If a user submits a SQL query but does not have the required privileges to the data being queried, Presto will fail the query, denying access to the data. Starburst Enterprise also enforces column level privileges for finer grain data access control, ensuring users are only able to query from certain columns, while unauthorized queries will fail.

Starburst Enterprise is available now from Starburst, online at https://www.starburstdata.com/presto-enterprise/.

ABOUT STARBURST
Starburst was founded by leading developers of the open source Presto project. Starburst’s Enterprise distribution of Presto provides analysts with the ability to perform fast, interactive queries on data wherever data lives, including popular sources such as HDFS, S3 and S3-compatible object stores, Azure Blob Storage, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Cassandra, MongoDB, Kafka, and Teradata, among others.

To learn more about Presto or to download the latest version of Starburst Presto, please visit starburstdata.com.

Starburst and the Starburst logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Starburst Data, Inc.

Media Contact:
Larry Bouchie, TurboPR
Larry@TurboPR.com
781-620-0278

Starburst Logo June 2018.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pDELTA AIR LINES : Turbulence ahead
AQ
06:42pFIRST STA : State Bank breaks ground State Bank breaks ground on future site in Wilmington
AQ
06:42pTHE LATEST : Gov. Snyder: pipelines plan is 'common-sense'
AQ
06:42pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : announces grand opening celebration Oct. 6 at Meadowbrook Crossing in Colorado Springs
PR
06:41pBANK FINC : American National to buy Hometown Bank
AQ
06:41pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Weichert realtors nickel group joins berkshire hathaway homeservices koenigrubloff realty group
AQ
06:41pFORTINET : NoviFlow Partners With Fortinet to Deliver SDN-Optimized Cybersecurity Solution
AQ
06:39pBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) 
GL
06:38pMICROSOFT : Why BitTitan’s Geeman Yip bet on the cloud before it was hip
PU
06:38pNRF Forecasts Holiday Sales Will Increase Between 4.3 and 4.8 Percent
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
5DAIMLER : North American orders for semi-trucks surge in September

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.