Starburst Enterprise Adds Critical Security Features to Presto

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starburst , the Presto company, today announced the availability of Starburst Enterprise, a Presto distribution with extra security features including Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), ensuring users can only query the data they are authorized to access.



These security enhancements will broaden the already wide adoption of Presto within digital and enterprise companies. It expands the universe of potential production deployments to include use cases that require access control for specific databases, tables, or even columns. Prior to these enhancements, implementing and enforcing RBAC policies for Presto was prohibitively difficult for most users – now it's easy.

“These controls are a frequent request by our enterprise customers requiring more fine-grained security than what’s available in Presto today. Given the sensitive nature of many data sets – like financial transactions, customer information records, and healthcare industry data – it’s critical to systematically and accurately regulate data access,” said Matthew Fuller, VP Engineering at Starburst. “Integrating Apache Ranger and Apache Sentry is an ideal way to deliver this functionality for popular data lakes such as S3-compatible object storage or Hadoop.”

Presto enforces the privileges managed by Apache Ranger or Apache Sentry. If a user submits a SQL query but does not have the required privileges to the data being queried, Presto will fail the query, denying access to the data. Starburst Enterprise also enforces column level privileges for finer grain data access control, ensuring users are only able to query from certain columns, while unauthorized queries will fail.

Starburst Enterprise is available now from Starburst, online at https://www.starburstdata.com/presto-enterprise/ .

ABOUT STARBURST

Starburst was founded by leading developers of the open source Presto project. Starburst’s Enterprise distribution of Presto provides analysts with the ability to perform fast, interactive queries on data wherever data lives, including popular sources such as HDFS, S3 and S3-compatible object stores, Azure Blob Storage, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Cassandra, MongoDB, Kafka, and Teradata, among others.

To learn more about Presto or to download the latest version of Starburst Presto, please visit starburstdata.com .

Starburst and the Starburst logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Starburst Data, Inc.