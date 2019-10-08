Log in
Starkey Announces Keynote Speakers for 2020 Hearing Innovation Expo

10/08/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Minneapolis, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey® Hearing Technologies is excited to unveil details about its upcoming Hearing Innovation Expo, the hearing industry’s premiere event that promises to educate, motivate and inspire thousands of hearing professionals from around the world. Guided by the theme of Go Beyond, the fifth Hearing Innovation Expo will take place January 15 to 19, 2020, at The Cosmopolitan™ of Las Vegas. Hearing professionals, global visionaries, business leaders and industry experts from more than 30 countries will experience the speed of innovation and learn how to embrace approaching disruption.

Keynote speakers include Starkey Hearing Technologies CEO Bill Austin, award winning actor Matthew McConaughey, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Richard Branson, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, Special Olympics Chairman Dr. Timothy P. Shriver, General Colin Powell and many more. The Expo will also feature expert insights on the groundbreaking technology that is transforming the industry and changing the future of hearing health. From artificial intelligence to exceptional sound quality, the event is an opportunity for hearing providers to experience this technology firsthand and better understand how to help their patients benefit from it.

“At Starkey, we have redefined the hearing industry and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible, and we’re just getting started,” said Starkey Hearing Technologies President Brandon Sawalich. “A new decade is coming, and Starkey is leading the way. We are much more than a hearing aid company. Together with our partners, we are stepping boldly and going beyond,” he added.

For more information, please visit www.HearingInnovationExpo.com.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned and operated provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 6,000 employees, operates 26+ facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com

###

Karen Spaeth
Starkey Hearing Technologies
952-947-4522
media_contact@starkey.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
