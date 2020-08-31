Starlight Children's Foundation : Announces The Appointment Of Two New Board Members

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to deliver happiness to seriously ill kids across the U.S., has announced the appointment of two new board members to the organization's board of directors - Howard Cohl and Kira Goldberg.

"We are excited to welcome Howard and Kira to our board of directors. Their commitment to the mission, expertise and professional networks will help strengthen Starlight's ability to deliver happiness to seriously ill kids across the country," said John Rosenberg, Starlight Children's Foundation's Board Chair. "COVID-19 has served to make Starlight's programs more important than ever and we are grateful for Howard and Kira's immediate impact on our ability to deliver our programs during this unprecedented time."

Howard Cohl is a Managing Director at Major Lindsey & Africa, the leading attorney search consulting firm. He began his career as a real estate attorney and transitioned to the executive ranks of private and public media companies. His broad business management and legal affairs experience covers mergers and acquisitions, publishing, licensing, e-commerce, hospitality, health and wellness and entertainment. He was a co-inventor of a patent to download coupons from the Internet, the co-creator of more than 100 published books including a New York Times #1 bestseller, and the co-founder, president and board member of a special purpose acquisition company he took public.

As Director of Original Studio Films, Kira Goldberg is overseeing several of Netflix's high-profile films including Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy and Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut with Tick Tick Boom. Prior to joining Netflix, Goldberg was most recently at Fox serving as an Executive Vice President of Production where she was responsible for guiding such films as Bohemian Rhapsody which won the Golden Globe for best film, and The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman, among others.

To learn more about Starlight Children's Foundation, visit starlight.org.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming have impacted 16 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org.

