Starlite : INSIDE INFORMATION - POSSIBLE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSSIBLE DISPOSAL OF

THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY

This announcement is made by Starlite Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to announce that the Company is currently in negotiations with a prospective purchaser in respect of the disposal of the entire equity interest in

Starlite Printers (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

(

星光印刷（深圳）有限公

司

) (the "Target Company")

, a

company incorporated in the People's Republic of China and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Possible Disposal"). The

Target Company is principally engaged in the business of printing of packaging materials and production of paper products and its assets include, among other things,

the

industrial factories and buildings and the plots of land owned by the Target Company and situated at Starlite Southern China Development Centre, Industrial District No. 2, Xi Xiang Subdistrict, Bao An Qu, Shenzhen, People's Republic of China.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not entered into any definitive agreement in relation to the Possible Disposal and is still in negotiations with prospective purchaser. The Possible Disposal, if entered into, will constitute a very substantial disposal for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Board will make further announcement(s) as and when necessary in compliance with the Listing Rules and applicable laws.

No assurance is given that any formal agreement will be entered into, but the Company will provide relevant updates concerning this matter from time to time when appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of the Company.



On behalf of the Board Starlite Holdings Limited Lam Kwong Yu Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Yu, Mr. Tin Shing and Mr. Poon Kwok Ching, the non-executive directors are Ms. Yeung Chui, Mr. Tai Tzu Shi, Angus and Mr. Cheung Chi Shing, Charles, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chan Yue Kwong, Michael, Mr. Kwok Lam-Kwong, Larry, SBS, JP and Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny.

