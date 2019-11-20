Starlite : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment by the Board of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30th September, 2019, the Group is expected to record an unaudited consolidated profit for the six months ended 30th September, 2019 as compared with an unaudited consolidated loss for the six months ended 30th September, 2018.

