Starr Insurance Companies : Appoints Dr. Haoming Zhou as General Manager and President of Starr China

Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Dr. Haoming Zhou as general manager and president of Starr China Property and Casualty Insurance Ltd., effective September 2nd.

Dr. Zhou has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining Starr, he worked in Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai in a variety of senior management positions. Dr. Zhou holds a PhD in Civil Engineering and started his career as an engineer in China.

“China is one of the world’s most dynamic economies,” stated Maurice R. Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our company was founded there 100 years ago. Today, China is one of our most important markets. With all of his experience and expertise in the region, Haoming adds greatly to our ability to serve that market.”

Dr. Zhou’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC). He will be based in Shanghai.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

