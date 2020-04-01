Log in
Starr Insurance Companies : Appoints John Patin as Senior Investment Officer

04/01/2020 | 08:07am EDT

 

Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of insurance investment veteran John Patin as senior investment officer, effective March 30. Mr. Patin is responsible for managing the diverse asset portfolio of Starr’s insurance operating companies.

Mr. Patin has spent most of his 20 years’ experience managing investments for insurance enterprises, including most recently Allied World Assurance. He previously was a principal at a hedge fund of funds spun off from Moore Capital Management, the global macro hedge fund he joined in 2001.

“John brings key skills in the important category of alternative investments as well as in traditional insurance asset allocation,” said Maurice R. Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer. “Having someone of his caliber will help keep Starr moving forward on the investment side of the business in parallel with the underwriting side.”

Mr. Patin is based at Starr’s New York headquarters.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
