Starr Insurance Companies :' Construction Team Wins Insurance Underwriting Team of the Year Award

Starr
Insurance Companies today announced that Starr’s construction
experts received the Insurance Underwriting Team of the Year Award at
Business Insurance’s U.S. Insurance Awards on March 21.
Starr received the award for its September 2018 launch of Starr
CIP Enterprise, a mono-line general liability construction wrap-up
insurance policy sold through a small and exclusive group of wholesale
producers who specialize in construction.
“Starr prides itself on having strong industry specialist teams in place
that uniquely understand how best to mitigate their clients’ risks so
they can focus instead on achieving their business goals,” said Maurice
R. Greenberg, chairman & chief executive officer, C.V. Starr & Co., Inc.
“This award recognizes the good work done by our construction team, but
it’s also an example of the smart thinking we bring to all of our
clients.”
“Since its introduction, reviews from clients and brokers have been very
favorable,” said Steve Blakey, president & chief executive officer,
Starr Insurance Holdings, Inc. “Our primary and excess construction
underwriters, corporate underwriting, claims and legal teams worked
together to shape this coverage. It seamlessly aligns primary and excess
coverage to fill risk gaps that construction clients typically face.
This is a great recognition of how Starr teams collaborate to serve
unmet needs in the market.”
About Starr Insurance Companies
Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the
operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of
Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.
V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance
and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through
its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty,
and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of
specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess
casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in
the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an
A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a
Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).
