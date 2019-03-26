Starr Insurance Companies :' Construction Team Wins Insurance Underwriting Team of the Year Award

Starr Insurance Companies today announced that Starr’s construction experts received the Insurance Underwriting Team of the Year Award at Business Insurance’s U.S. Insurance Awards on March 21.

Starr received the award for its September 2018 launch of Starr CIP Enterprise, a mono-line general liability construction wrap-up insurance policy sold through a small and exclusive group of wholesale producers who specialize in construction.

“Starr prides itself on having strong industry specialist teams in place that uniquely understand how best to mitigate their clients’ risks so they can focus instead on achieving their business goals,” said Maurice R. Greenberg, chairman & chief executive officer, C.V. Starr & Co., Inc. “This award recognizes the good work done by our construction team, but it’s also an example of the smart thinking we bring to all of our clients.”

“Since its introduction, reviews from clients and brokers have been very favorable,” said Steve Blakey, president & chief executive officer, Starr Insurance Holdings, Inc. “Our primary and excess construction underwriters, corporate underwriting, claims and legal teams worked together to shape this coverage. It seamlessly aligns primary and excess coverage to fill risk gaps that construction clients typically face. This is a great recognition of how Starr teams collaborate to serve unmet needs in the market.”

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005890/en/