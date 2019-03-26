Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Starr Insurance Companies :' Construction Team Wins Insurance Underwriting Team of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

Starr Insurance Companies today announced that Starr’s construction experts received the Insurance Underwriting Team of the Year Award at Business Insurance’s U.S. Insurance Awards on March 21.

Starr received the award for its September 2018 launch of Starr CIP Enterprise, a mono-line general liability construction wrap-up insurance policy sold through a small and exclusive group of wholesale producers who specialize in construction.

“Starr prides itself on having strong industry specialist teams in place that uniquely understand how best to mitigate their clients’ risks so they can focus instead on achieving their business goals,” said Maurice R. Greenberg, chairman & chief executive officer, C.V. Starr & Co., Inc. “This award recognizes the good work done by our construction team, but it’s also an example of the smart thinking we bring to all of our clients.”

“Since its introduction, reviews from clients and brokers have been very favorable,” said Steve Blakey, president & chief executive officer, Starr Insurance Holdings, Inc. “Our primary and excess construction underwriters, corporate underwriting, claims and legal teams worked together to shape this coverage. It seamlessly aligns primary and excess coverage to fill risk gaps that construction clients typically face. This is a great recognition of how Starr teams collaborate to serve unmet needs in the market.”

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pOil Rises as Investors Refocus on Reduced Supply
DJ
03:20p2018 : an excellent year - Organic growth up 3.7% - Net profit: above 90 million up 9%
PU
03:20pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Ranked Among the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune and Great Place to Work® For Third Consecutive Year
PU
03:20pGUERBET : 2018 annual results - Growth and EBITDA in line with announced targets
PU
03:20pCELLNOVO : announces the initiation of collective proceedings regarding its UK subsidiary and requests the opening of conciliation proceedings in France
PU
03:20p&LSQUO;A WORLD OF POSSIBILITIES : ' From equity to empowerment, Delta women show diversity is key to business success (Video)
PU
03:20pCABCO TRUST FOR J.C. PENNEY DEBENTURES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:20pBLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pBLACKSTONE LP : SERVPRO, Leading Franchisor of Residential and Commercial Property Damage Restoration Services, Announces Recapitalization and Long-Term Partnership with Blackstone
BU
03:18pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Daimler nears deal to sell half its Smart unit to China's Geely - FT
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : China will open further to foreign investment - premier assures global executives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.