Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Start Codon : Showcases the First Cohort of Companies From its Life Science Business Acceleration Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:47am EDT

  • Start Codon aims to rapidly translate the most disruptive and innovative life science research into successful companies and positive clinical outcomes
  • The first cohort of four companies will debut at the Milner Therapeutics Symposium on the 26th June and at OnHelix on the 14th July
  • Start Codon is now accepting applications for its second cohort of companies. Early stage start-up companies in the life sciences and healthcare space are invited to apply via https://startcodon.co/application-form

Start Codon, a new model of life science and healthcare business accelerator, today proudly debuts its first cohort of start-up companies. Start Codon aims to minimise risk and translate early stage research into successful start-ups, ready for funding and partnership. Start Codon has worked closely with four exciting life science and healthcare companies that were enrolled into the programme in February this year.

They are:

  1. Enhanc3D Genomics, a functional genomics spin-out of the Babraham Institute (Cambridge, UK) whose platform technology links non-coding sequence variants to their target genes in order to identify novel therapeutic targets
  2. Drishti Discoveries, a start-up leveraging a proprietary gene silencing technology to develop therapies for rare inherited diseases
  3. Spirea, a spin-out from the University of Cambridge, who is developing the next generation of antibody drug conjugate cancer therapeutics which carry more drug payload to tumour cells, resulting in greater efficacy, tolerability and the ability to treat more cancer patients
  4. Semarion, a University of Cambridge spin-out, who is revolutionising cell-based assays for drug discovery and life science through its proprietary SemaCyte® microcarrier platform, which leverages novel materials physics for assay miniaturisation, multiplexing, and automation

They will debut on 26th June 2020 at the Milner Therapeutics Symposium “Building Collaborations to Transform Therapies and 14th July during the annual OnHelix conference organised by One Nucleus. The presentations will see the companies unveiled to audiences of investors and senior pharma execs.

Start Codon plans to invest in and support up to 50 start-up companies over the next five years. The accelerator is now accepting applications for its second and third cohorts of companies. Early stage start-up companies in the life sciences and healthcare space are invited to apply via https://startcodon.co/application-form

Dr Jason Mellad, Co-founder and CEO at Start Codon, said: “We are providing life science and healthcare companies with a unique combination of funding, facilities and mentoring to support their development and success. It is exciting to be working closely with these four exciting start-up companies, helping them to successfully commercialise their novel ideas and discoveries.”

Daniel Rooke, Co-founder and Head of Operations and Legal at Start Codon, said: “We are extremely proud to present the first group of companies from the Start Codon programme. Having provided the mentoring, coaching and infrastructure to fast-track their commercial development, it is incredibly exciting to see how the technologies and teams have progressed.”

To learn more about Start Codon, click here.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aDIAGEO : Announces $20 Million Community Fund to Support Social Justice in America, Helping Black Communities and Businesses Recover from COVID-19
AQ
06:38aASTRAZENECA : Oddo downgrades from Buy to Sell
MD
06:37aDANONE : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06:36aTAUBMAN CENTERS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36aMeeting of the General Director of PJSC Tatneft Nail Maganov and top managers of the Company with investors and analysts
AQ
06:36aURBANA : Results of voting for directors at annual shareholders meeting
AQ
06:36aZENABIS GLOBAL : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Units and Upsizing of the Offering to $20,493,704 million
AQ
06:36aSQID TECHNOLOGIES : Payments trading update
AQ
06:36aTREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : . Provides Default Status Report
AQ
06:36aAVATION : Transition of aircraft leases and sales
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group