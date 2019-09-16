Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Start-ups to grab $280 billion in banking payments revenues by 2025, study says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 03:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of bank card readers for payment via a cell phone application

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks are set to miss out on as much as $280 billion in revenue from their payments operations by 2025, as new start-ups muscle in and more of the business of sending money to individuals and companies becomes instant and free, according to a new report.

The global payments business, which covers anything from card payments to wiring money overseas, is dominated by banks and this year was worth around $1.5 trillion, professional services firm Accenture said in a report published on Monday.

That is expected to grow to $2 trillion globally by 2025 but banks are likely to lose out on $280 billion, or 15% of their global payments revenues, Accenture estimates.

Banks face rising competition from tech start-ups like Silicon Valley payment providers Stripe and Square, as well as technology platform PayPal, and the likes of London-based TransferWise that offer foreign exchange payments to retail and small business customers with lower fees.

More payments are becoming instant - removing the need for credit cards that earn banks revenue - and they will increasingly be made directly to the end merchant using new technology, Accenture said. More competition also means a squeeze on margins and accelerates the trend towards free payments.

"Rather than being at the forefront of the new wave of the booming payments market, banks are feeling the heat from new competition and seeing their margins squeezed," said Gareth Wilson, head of Accenture's global payments team.

"We face an inevitable world of instant, invisible and free payments, which spells trouble for banks that don't want to be relegated to the plumbing of payments."

Accenture said it had examined trends in how consumers pay and projected changes in the future behaviour of payments providers, technology and regulation to arrive at its forecasts on the likely loss of revenue for banks.

It estimated that free payments would put 8% of banks' payment revenue at risk. A further 3.9% is at risk from non-bank rivals offering "invisible payments", while instant payments could take another 2.7% of revenues.

More than two-thirds of banking executives surveyed by Accenture agreed that payments were becoming free.

"The digital boom will mean banks have to fundamentally change the way they think about their revenue composition," said Alan McIntyre, who leads Accenture's banking practice.

"Channels that once made the banks billions of dollars will cease to exist," McIntyre said, adding that lenders needed to build new digital business models, with "one-click payments the new norm."

(Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Tommy Wilkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE -0.46% 194.62 Delayed Quote.38.02%
GLOBAL PAYMENTS -0.30% 167.52 Delayed Quote.62.44%
NEW WAVE HOLDINGS LTD 66.67% 0.01 End-of-day quote.66.67%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -0.09% 107 Delayed Quote.27.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04aKazakh financial firm Kaspi.kz plans London listing this year
RE
04:02aGermany wants to cap next EU budget at 1% of GDP - sources
RE
03:57aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Labour Force Statistics
PU
03:57aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Turnover Indices
PU
03:57aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Retail Sales Indices
PU
03:37aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Producer price indices - August 2019
PU
03:32aUK seeks trade deal with New Zealand as it prepares for post-Brexit
RE
03:32aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $60.02 a barrel Friday, 13 September 2019
PU
03:23aStart-ups to grab $280 billion in banking payments revenues by 2025, study says
RE
03:22aOsram advises investors to accept 4.3 billion euro offer from AMS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AND UNIONPAY, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CARD SCHEME, SIGN MOU TO FORM EXPANDED GLOBAL STRATEG..
4NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : NORTHERN TRUST : Investors shun pound as Brexit concerns dominate
5Dollar falls, oil-exporter currencies rise after Saudi attacks; yen firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group