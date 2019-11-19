Startup Brokerage Evolution Properties Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

#GoodToKnow #FOREVERBrand #ConsumerStrong

Local real estate sales leader forms company to serve Wrentham and the greater Boston-Providence-Worcester region

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that local real estate veteran Julie Etter formed real estate brokerage Evolution Properties and entered the network as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Evolution Properties.

Etter for several years led the Julie Etter Team as a top-producing agent serving Wrentham and surrounding markets. She launches her brokerage with more than 30 experienced agents and staff, many of whom have worked with Etter for 10 years. She selected her company name to symbolize how her career evolved from agent to team leader and now brokerage owner.

Evolution Properties is the 19th brokerage to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices this year. The network remains one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices added to the brand since its launch six years ago. This includes global network members in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany; London, England; Milan, Italy; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Madrid and Barcelona, Spain; and Lisbon and Porto, Portugal.

“We are proud to welcome Julie Etter and her Evolution Properties team to our network,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Chris Stuart. “Julie is a skilled and experienced leader who is also a terrific teacher – guiding and inspiring real estate professionals. As important, her team is talented, dedicated and ready to serve the region.”

Etter said she chose Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for its distinctive brand and attractive value proposition. “The brand has a strong presence in our region, and it offers my team the tools and resources to help us grow and be our very best for clients,” she said. “We’re excited to begin a new era as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Evolution Properties.”

With their brand transition, Evolution Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with Salesforce to deliver world-class technology support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

“My primary objectives are to help my agents grow their businesses and achieve new skills and standards as real estate professionals,” Etter said. “We will achieve those core objectives with our ongoing focus on continuous improvement and with help from FOREVER Cloud components and other network resources.”

Evolution Properties agents will begin training this week on the tools and resources provided by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The brokerage will commemorate its brand transaction with an open house celebration early next year.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Evolution Properties

Evolution Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage serving Wrentham and greater Boston-Providence-Worcester region. The brokerage operates from its headquarters at 26 Franklin St., Wrentham, MA; (508) 384-3435. Visit www.bhhsevolution.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage franchise network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, now counts more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices across America, Western Europe and Dubai. Visit www.bhhs.com.

