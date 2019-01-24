Startup Giants Plc - Equity Funding Programme

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

(“Startup Giants” or the “Company”;

Share symbol on NEX Exchange Growth Market: SUG

Equity Funding Programme

Startup Giants has commenced a programme to raise additional permanent investment capital of up to £3,000,000 (three million pounds Sterling) during the current financial year (the “Programme”). This was presaged on 31st October 2018 in the announcement of the Company’s interim financial statements for the period from 1st February to 31st July 2018. The initial tranche of the Programme consists of a placing of approximately £200,000-worth (two hundred thousand pounds Sterling) of new ordinary shares of £ Sterling 0.05 (five pence) each (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company (the “Placing”). The Placing shall be priced by reference to the price at close of business today (23rd January 2019) of the Company’s Shares on NEX Exchange Growth Market.

Neither the Placing nor any subsequent placing(s) under the Programme shall constitute public offer(s) of securities within the meaning of Prospectus Rules but shall be conducted under the Financial Promotions (Exemptions) Order 2005 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended). Further information concerning the Placing, the Programme of which the Placing forms a part and allotments of Shares issued under the Programme shall be published as and when required.