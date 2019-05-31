Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Startup Giants Plc - Final Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:19am EDT

STARTUP GIANTS PLC
(“Startup Giants” or the “Company”)

Results for the 11 Months Ended 31stDecember 2018

Introduction

Startup Giants is pleased to present its audited financial statements for the eleven months from 1stFebruary 2018 to 31st December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with the conventions of IFRS. The loss for the period was £(50,805) (2017-18, loss of £(71,753)), net assets were £720,277  (2017-18, £771,082)  and the Company's net cash position stood at £646,453 (2017-18, £686,202).

Review

During the period under review, as presaged in the last Chairman’s Statement, the Company explored options to expand the pool of capital available for investment in start-ups within its B to C purview and examined a number of potential key partnerships. It also undertook consultancy work for early-stage entrepreneurs, which generated revenue of £58,539 (2017-18, £ nil) and resulted in the reduced net loss stated above, translating into a loss per share of (5.03) pence (2017-18, loss of (7.17) pence per share).      

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company also applied for and was awarded the status of a Small UK Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) by the FCA with FRN number 799439.

Current Trading and Post-Balance Sheet Developments

Trading during the current financial year to date has been in line with the Directors’ expectations at the beginning of the period. Since 1stJanuary 2019, Startup Giants has continued to source new investment opportunities with the opening of a new spring accelerator round, with follow-on selection, interviews and short-listing, and to leverage potential key partnerships within both private and governmental sectors.

Startup Giants has also explored the ability to support entrepreneurs from non-EU countries to bring their IP to the UK through the Innovator and Startup Route Visa programmes sponsored by the Home Office. Startup Giants has applied to the Home Office to become an endorsing body and is working towards getting the required support from the Department of Trade and Industry to complete the process. As an endorsing body, Startup Giants will thereafter be able to source new investment opportunities globally.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the momentum for technology companies requiring investment at the seed stage should continue, with demand apparent for the Company’s accelerator model, which encompasses a delivery crew to support young start-ups with their technology and digital marketing strategies.

As it moves forwards with its next accelerator round, the Company will look to increase its portfolio of investee companies.  Few competitors specialise in sourcing promising consumer start-ups at the pre-seed stage and the Directors believe Startup Giants is on track to build its portfolio by sourcing new investments over the coming year from among many available opportunities.

Having identified an innovative methodology for acquiring minority interests in highly prospective founders’ businesses, Startup Giants will focus on its next stage of growth by increasing its portfolio investments and providing the technology and marketing services to support these investee companies.

Startup Giants is one of the pioneers in the UK of start-up acceleration for companies that have a focus on consumer business models and it is well positioned to leverage its expertise, contacts, and know-how to build long-term shareholder value.

Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

The Company’s AGM will be held at 11.00 a. m. BST on Wednesday 26thJune 2019. Notice of the AGM giving full details of the location and the resolutions to be laid before shareholders will be included with the Annual Report, which will be posted to shareholders by 3rd June 2019.

Conclusion

I wish to thank my Board colleagues and the shareholders for their support and I look forward to reporting on future developments as and when this is appropriate.

 Jeb Buckler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

London, 30thMay 2019

STARTUP GIANTS PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Period
Year
ended ended
31 December 31 January
2018 2018
Notes £ £
Revenue 2 58,539 -
Gross profit 58,539 -
Administrative expenses (109,344) (71,753)
Operating loss 3 (50,805) (71,753)
Income tax expense - -
Loss and total comprehensive income for the period
15
(50,805)
(71,753)




Earnings per share



7
Basic (5.03) (7.17)
Diluted (5.03) (7.17)
Earnings per share from continuing operations
Basic (5.03) (7.17)
Diluted (5.03) (7.17)

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

STARTUP GIANTS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018




Notes
31 December
2018
£
31 January
2018
£
Non-current assets
Goodwill

8

32,084

36,667
Investments 9 40,000 40,000
72,084 76,667
Current assets
Trade and other receivables

10

76,750

54,440
Cash and cash equivalents 646,453 686,202
723,203 740,642
Total assets 795,287 817,309


Current liabilities
Trade and other payables


12


75,010


46,227
Net current assets 648,193 694,415
Total liabilities 75,010 46,227
Net assets 720,277 771,082

Equity
Called up share capital

13

140,510

140,510
Share premium account 14 769,790 769,790
Retained earnings 15 (190,023) (139,218)
Total equity 720,277 771,082

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 30 May 2019 and are signed on its behalf by:

V Filmer-Sankey
Director

Company Registration No. 09690364


STARTUP GIANTS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITYFOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Share capital
Share premium account
Retained earnings		 Total
Notes £ £ £ £
Balance at 1 February 2017 100,000 - (67,465) 32,535
Year ended 31 January 2018:
Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (71,753) (71,753)
Issue of share capital 13 40,510 769,790 - 810,300
Balance at 31 January 2018 140,510 769,790 (139,218) 771,082
Period ended 31 December 2018:
Loss and total comprehensive income for the period - - (50,805) (50,805)
Balance at 31 December 2018 140,510 769,790 (190,023) 720,277

STARTUP GIANTS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Notes Period ended 31 December 2018           Year ended 31 January 2018
£ £ £
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash absorbed by operations		 19 (39,749) (93,051)
Net cash outflow from operating activities

Investing activities
Purchase of investments

 		 (39,749)


-



(40,000)		 (93,051)
Net cash used in investing activities - (40,000)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares - 810,300
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
-
810,300
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (39,749) 677,249
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 686,202 8,953
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 646,453 686,202

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content. A copy of the Annual Report from which the financial statements reproduced here are extracted will be uploaded onto the NEX Exchange website www.nexexchange.com immediately following the posting to shareholders.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Startup Giants PLC
Jeb Buckler; jeb@startupgiants.com; +44 747 794 9933
Cherry Martin; cherry@startupgiants.com; +44 20 7 157 9764

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck; +44 20 7464 4090; +971 50 856 9408; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Notes for Editors:

The Company at a Glance

Startup Giants plc is a UK-based Investment Vehicle, which invests in technology start-ups at the concept stage and then participates on subsequent seed and expansion rounds. The Company intends to evaluate and invest in a range of businesses located in the UK and mainland Europe. The Directors and the Investment Advisory Panel have experience in technology companies and start-ups and will use their expertise and their industry contacts actively to manage the early stage development of the businesses in which it chooses to invest.

The Company’s revenue model is principally to realise investment gains through portfolio divestments by using the skill and experience of its executive management, supported by the non-executive Directors and investment advisory panel, to identify and mentor technology start-ups with the potential for significant growth. The Company may also provide a range of services to its portfolio companies relating to mentoring and delivery of technology and digital marketing.

The Company made a net loss for the year of £50,805. At the year end, the Company had net assets of £720,227.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aBROWN & : HNB partners with Brown & Co. for offers on agricultural equipment
AQ
06:41aDBS : Chew's Agriculture signs $27m sustainability-linked loan with DBS
AQ
06:40aBOEING : America ruled commercial aviation, but then came Airbus
AQ
06:40aHoliday Island Holdings Continues Talks With a Tiny Home Developer to Market and Sell With Development Costs of $800,000 and Revenue of $1 Million
AQ
06:40aHELIX BIOPHARMA CORP. : Initiates OTCQB Application and Hires U.S. Investor Relations Firm
AQ
06:40aISUZU MOTORS : foray into Ethiopia, plans to open vehicle assembly plant
AQ
06:40aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : Indias crude oil production falls 7% in April 2019
AQ
06:39aPACWEST BANCORP : As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Declined, Tekne Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Market Valuation Rose While Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $433,983
AQ
06:39aSNC LAVALIN : Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption
AQ
06:39aBLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY : and Noteblock Partner to Develop Tokenized Real Estate Platform
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About