Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger say October trial may not be possible

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 10:11pm EDT
A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An attorney for the state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping T-Mobile's $26 billion merger with Sprint told the judge on Monday that an Oct. 7 trial may not be possible.

In a letter to Judge Victor Marrero on Monday, attorney Glenn Pomerantz said that in exchange for the expedited October 7 trial date, the states had been promised materials on a settlement between the Justice Department and the companies by June 28. Since the government and companies have not reached a settlement, those materials are not available.

"Plaintiff states engaged in discussions yesterday with defendants regarding the appropriate trial date and pre-trial schedule and continue to confer with defendants," Pomerantz wrote in his letter.

In their lawsuit, filed in June, state attorneys general argued that the deal would cost consumers more than $4.5 billion annually.

To win over the Justice Department, which is not involved in the lawsuit, T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to a series of deal concessions, including selling the prepaid brand Boost.

The companies are in talks to sell Boost to Dish but are haggling over issues such as restrictions over who can buy the divested assets if they are sold in the future, with T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom seeking to prevent them from going to a cable or technology company.

T-Mobile is about 63% owned by Deutsche Telekom.

The companies told the court in late June that they were willing to refrain from closing the deal until after the state attorneys general case is completed.

Pomerantz, in a second letter dated Monday to another court official, expressed doubt that any deal with the Justice Department would satisfy the states.

"Although it is very unlikely that any settlement between Defendants and USDOJ could prevent the anticompetitive injury that the proposed merger will cause, there is no doubt that the settlement would dramatically change the nature of the evidence needed for trial," he wrote.

The two companies have a July 29 deadline to complete the deal but are expected to extend it.

The companies told the court in late June that they were willing to refrain from closing the deal until after the state attorneys general case is completed.

The Federal Communications Commission's chief has given his blessing to the merger in principle and is expected to circulate a formal order within weeks.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35pROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY : Navy technician races up the ranks at Tickford Racing
PU
11:28pAsian shares inch up as cautious investors await U.S. data, earnings
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:50pANHUI TIANDA OIL PIPE : A major OCTG project in Volgograd
PU
10:41pChina's first-half fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% year-on-year to 472 billion yuan
RE
10:25pEXCLUSIVE : Canada set to postpone Huawei 5G decision to after vote, given sour ties with China - sources
RE
10:23pJapan trade minister blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting
RE
10:15pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Farmers harvest new potato variety in Buguias, Benguet
PU
10:11pState AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger say October trial may not be possible
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
5Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About