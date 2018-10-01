Log in
State Auto Financial : Title State Auto Financial Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

10/01/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

State Auto Financial Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) will discuss its third quarter 2018 results in a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on Nov. 1, 2018, before the open of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company and is proud to be a Trusted Choice® company partner. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005129/en/

State Auto Financial Corporation
Media contact:
Kyle Anderson, 614-917-5497
Kyle.Anderson@StateAuto.com
or
Investor contact
Natalie Schoolcraft, 614-917-4341
Natalie.Schoolcraft@StateAuto.com

Source: State Auto Financial Corporation

Disclaimer

State Auto Financial Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 12:06:02 UTC
