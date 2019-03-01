Log in
State Auto Mutual Elects New Board Member

03/01/2019 | 02:04pm EST

Michelle Lantow has been elected to the board of directors of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005505/en/

Michelle Lantow (Photo: Business Wire)

Michelle Lantow (Photo: Business Wire)

Lantow was previously the chief administrative officer at New Seasons Market, a B-corp grocery store company with 25 stores in three states, and chief financial officer, principal accounting officer and secretary of then-publicly traded McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants Inc., where she oversaw finance, human resources, strategic planning, information systems and legal. At lucy activewear Inc., Lantow served as chief financial officer, then president following the sale of the company to VF Corporation. During a 13-year tenure at GAP Inc., she served as a vice president of finance, vice president of investor relations and corporate controller, managing corporate financial reporting, corporate financial planning and analysis, investor relations, merchandise planning and consolidated financial operations for the $12 billion retail portfolio. Lantow currently serves on the board of Columbia Bank, a publicly traded community bank serving communities throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. She also serves on the advisory board of WomensVCFund II, which invests in early stage (A/B), revenue-generating, high-growth companies led by management teams inclusive of women. She began her career as a Certified Public Accountant at Arthur Andersen and Co.

"Michelle’s extensive background in managing the financial performance of a wide range of businesses through significant transformations is well suited for State Auto,” said State Auto President and CEO Mike LaRocco. “The breadth of her experience, from startups to global organizations, will be very beneficial as we continue our transformation into a leading digital provider of personal and commercial insurance.”

About State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is primarily engaged in writing personal and business insurance products exclusively through independent insurance agencies in 33 states and is proud to be a Trusted Choice® company partner.

State Automobile Mutual is part of the State Auto Group, which is rated A­- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Financial Corporation, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information can be found online at www.StateAuto.com.


© Business Wire 2019
