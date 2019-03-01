State Auto Mutual Elects New Board Member

Michelle Lantow has been elected to the board of directors of State
Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.
Lantow was previously the chief administrative officer at New Seasons
Market, a B-corp grocery store company with 25 stores in three states,
and chief financial officer, principal accounting officer and secretary
of then-publicly traded McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants Inc.,
where she oversaw finance, human resources, strategic planning,
information systems and legal. At lucy activewear Inc., Lantow served as
chief financial officer, then president following the sale of the
company to VF Corporation. During a 13-year tenure at GAP Inc., she
served as a vice president of finance, vice president of investor
relations and corporate controller, managing corporate financial
reporting, corporate financial planning and analysis, investor
relations, merchandise planning and consolidated financial operations
for the $12 billion retail portfolio. Lantow currently serves on the
board of Columbia Bank, a publicly traded community bank serving
communities throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. She also serves on
the advisory board of WomensVCFund II, which invests in early stage
(A/B), revenue-generating, high-growth companies led by management teams
inclusive of women. She began her career as a Certified Public
Accountant at Arthur Andersen and Co.
"Michelle’s extensive background in managing the financial performance
of a wide range of businesses through significant transformations is
well suited for State Auto,” said State Auto President and CEO Mike
LaRocco. “The breadth of her experience, from startups to global
organizations, will be very beneficial as we continue our transformation
into a leading digital provider of personal and commercial insurance.”
About State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company
State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in Columbus,
Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding
company. The company is primarily engaged in writing personal and
business insurance products exclusively through independent insurance
agencies in 33 states and is proud to be a Trusted Choice® company
partner.
State Automobile Mutual is part of the State Auto Group, which is rated
A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile
Mutual, State Auto Financial Corporation, State Auto Property &
Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian
Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American
Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information can be
found online at www.StateAuto.com.
