State Bank of Pakistan : Availability of SBP Helpline for customers of banks and public warning against fraudsters calling for personal information citing situation under COVID-19 (06.04.2020)

04/06/2020 | 05:53am EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-36

April 6, 2020

Availability of SBP Helpline for customers of banks and public warning against fraudsters calling for

personal information citing situation under COVID-19

SBP has taken additional measures to facilitate bank customers that are faced with extraordinary challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation in the country. They can now approach SBP through its helpline service in case their queries or complaints are not being responded by banks. SBP also encourages public to use digital payment services as much as possible to help banks providing their services with minimal staff to ensure their safety. SBP has taken notice of phone calls to banks' customers by fraudsters seeking personal information taking advantage of the current conditions. Following are the details of measures taken.

Availability of Helpline: To facilitate banking consumers, SBP has advised all banks to ensure that their call centers/helplines are available 24/7 for instant customer support. Banking consumers are

encouraged to approach banks through helpline for

queries

or lodging complaints. In

case complainants do not get an appropriate response from

banks,

they may approach SBP

helpline at 021-111-727-273,which will remain available during office hours. To cater to the needs of the public for facilitation and guidance, SBP has enhanced its helpline capacity by deploying more agents at its call center.

Implementation of safety measures: The general public is encouraged to take appropriate safety measures in the context of the Corona Virus and use alternate delivery channels where possible. SBP recognizes that the employees of banks and other financial institutions are providing services amid the difficult working conditions arising due to COVID-19. For the protection of bank employees and customers, work place safety and to meet the operational challenges in serving the bank customers, banks have been advised to implement guidelines issued by World Health Organization, the Government of Pakistan and the Provincial Governments in letter and spirit. Nevertheless, bank employees and customers still facing difficulties or having concerns over arrangements may bring this to the notice of SBP. For this purpose, queries, concerns, complaints may be emailed to SBP at cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk.

Beware of fraudsters calling to collect personal information. SBP has time and again advised the

general public through various channels of communication not to disclose or share any personal information about their bank accounts or credit/debit cards including CNIC number, debit or credit card number, passwords, PINs and one-time password (OTP), etc. on incoming phone calls or messages. It has been brought to the notice of SBP that fraudsters, imitating as officials of SBP, bank

or any other government agency, have been attempting to seek personal information from the public on the pretext of verification of account due to emergency conditions under COVID-19 pandemic. It is reiterated that SBP, banks or any other agency are not collecting information from banking customers regarding their bank accounts or cards. SBP never asks for any personal information directly from bank customers. The general public is, therefore, advised again not to disclose personal information on incoming calls. Details of any such call or message received by the

public may also be reported to SBP Helpline at 021-111-727-273 or

emailed at cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 09:52:02 UTC
