State Bank of Pakistan : BPRD Circular Letter No. 07 of 2020 - Public Holiday

03/19/2020

The Presidents / Chief Executives
All Banks / DFIs / MFBs

Dear Sir / Madam


PUBLIC HOLIDAY

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on23rd March, 2020 (Monday)being public holiday on the occasion of"Pakistan Day"as declared by the Government of Pakistan.


Yours truly,
Sd/-
(Syed Imran Ali)
Additional Director


Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 16:27:06 UTC
