State Bank of Pakistan : BPRD Circular Letter No. 19 of 2020 - Deduction of Zakat at Source in Respect Of Saving Banks / Profit and Loss Sharing and Similar Bank Accounts (Asset Code No.101) and Deposit Thereof Immediately After Deduction Date

04/20/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Presidents / Chief Executives
All Banks / DFIs / MFBs

Dear Sir/Madam,

DEDUCTION OF ZAKAT AT SOURCE IN RESPECT OF SAVING BANKS / PROFIT AND LOSS SHARING AND SIMILAR BANK ACCOUNTS (ASSET CODE NO.101) AND DEPOSIT THEREOF IMMEDIATELY AFTER DEDUCTION DATE


We are enclosing a copy of the Notification No.CE-1001(36)/NISAB/1440-41/2020 dated April 20, 2020 issued by the Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad on the above subject, for necessary action by all banks / DFIs / MFBs. Accordingly, the Zakat shall be deducted as per instructions contained in the enclosed Notification.

Please acknowledge receipt.

Encl: As above


Yours truly,

Sd/-

(Syed Imran Ali)
Additional Director

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 12:45:02 UTC
