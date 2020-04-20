State Bank of Pakistan : BPRD Circular Letter No. 19 of 2020 - Deduction of Zakat at Source in Respect Of Saving Banks / Profit and Loss Sharing and Similar Bank Accounts (Asset Code No.101) and Deposit Thereof Immediately After Deduction Date

DEDUCTION OF ZAKAT AT SOURCE IN RESPECT OF SAVING BANKS / PROFIT AND LOSS SHARING AND SIMILAR BANK ACCOUNTS (ASSET CODE NO.101) AND DEPOSIT THEREOF IMMEDIATELY AFTER DEDUCTION DATE



We are enclosing a copy of the Notification No.CE-1001(36)/NISAB/1440-41/2020 dated April 20, 2020 issued by the Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad on the above subject, for necessary action by all banks / DFIs / MFBs. Accordingly, the Zakat shall be deducted as per instructions contained in the enclosed Notification.

Please acknowledge receipt.



Encl: As above



