State Bank of Pakistan : DMMD Circular No. 09 of 2020 - Rate of Remuneration on Special Cash Reserve Account Maintained Against Fe-25 Deposits Raised Under Fe-Circular 25 of 1998

The Head/Principal Offices of
All Authorized Dealers
In Foreign Exchange
Dear Sirs/Madams,
RATE OF REMUNERATION ON SPECIAL CASH RESERVE ACCOUNT
MAINTAINED AGAINST FE-25 DEPOSITS RAISED UNDER FE-CIRCULAR 25 OF 1998
Please refer to Para 03 ofBSD Circular No. 18dated March 31, 2001 on the captioned subject.
It is notified that the rate of remuneration for the month ofMay 2020on Special Cash Reserve Account (US$) maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan will bezero percent.
Yours truly,
(Rizwana Rifat)
Senior Joint Director
