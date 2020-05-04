State Bank of Pakistan : DMMD Circular No. 09 of 2020 - Rate of Remuneration on Special Cash Reserve Account Maintained Against Fe-25 Deposits Raised Under Fe-Circular 25 of 1998

The Head/Principal Offices of

All Authorized Dealers

In Foreign Exchange



Dear Sirs/Madams,







RATE OF REMUNERATION ON SPECIAL CASH RESERVE ACCOUNT

MAINTAINED AGAINST FE-25 DEPOSITS RAISED UNDER FE-CIRCULAR 25 OF 1998



Please refer to Para 03 of

dated March 31, 2001 on the captioned subject.

It is notified that the rate of remuneration for the month ofMay 2020on Special Cash Reserve Account (US$) maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan will bezero percent.

Yours truly,





(Rizwana Rifat)

Senior Joint Director



