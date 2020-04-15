State Bank of Pakistan : EPD Circular Letter No. 11 of 2020 - Enhancement of Home Remittances through Formal Channels - Authorized Dealers/Microfinance Banks

The Presidents/Chief Executives of all Authorized Dealers

in Foreign Exchange/Microfinance Banks



Dear Sir/Madam, Enhancement of Home Remittances through Formal Channels - Authorized Dealers/Microfinance Banks





Attention of Authorized Dealers / Microfinance Banks is invited to EPD Circular Letter No. 15 dated December 06, 2019, EPD Circular Letter No. 16 dated December 06, 2019 and other related instructions on the subject issued from time to time.

2. In this regard, it has been decided with immediate effect that:

The prevailing rate of TT Charges may be enhanced from SAR 10/- to SAR 20/- for transactions between USD 100-200.



The existing Incentive scheme for marketing of home remittances i.e. PKR 01 against USD 01 of remittance amount beyond 15% growth over last year may now be based on tiered growth i.e. Rs. 0.50 on 5% growth, Rs. 0.75 on 10% growth and Rs. 1.00 on 15% growth.

3. All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged.

4. Authorized Dealers are advised to bring the same to the notice of all their constituents.