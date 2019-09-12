Log in
State Bank of Pakistan : Monetary Policy Announcement (12.09.2019)

09/12/2019 | 03:27am EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2019-72

September 12, 2019

Monetary Policy Announcement

The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Monday, September 16, 2019 at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:26:02 UTC
