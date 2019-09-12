State Bank of Pakistan : Monetary Policy Announcement (12.09.2019)

External Relations Department
September 12, 2019
Monetary Policy Announcement
The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Monday, September 16, 2019 at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.
