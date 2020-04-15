State Bank of Pakistan : Office Timing (15.04.2020)

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-41 April 15, 2020

OFFICE TIMINGS

The State Bank of Pakistan will observe the following office timings with immediate effect:

Monday to Thursday (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)

Friday (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

The above timings shall continue till April 28, 2020 (date included), unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

Accordingly, banks / DFIs / MFBs are advised to observe the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.

*****************

Page 1