State Bank of Pakistan : Office Timing (15.04.2020)

External Relations Department
|
ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-41
|
April 15, 2020
OFFICE TIMINGS
The State Bank of Pakistan will observe the following office timings with immediate effect:
-
Monday to Thursday (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
-
Friday (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
The above timings shall continue till April 28, 2020 (date included), unless modified or withdrawn earlier.
Accordingly, banks / DFIs / MFBs are advised to observe the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.
*****************
Page 1
Disclaimer
State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 09:10:04 UTC