State Bank of Pakistan : Progress Report on Banks' Performance on SBP's Rozgar Refinance Scheme with Risk Sharing Facility (Updated till 10th July, 2020) (27-07-2020)

07/27/2020 | 09:36am EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-78

July 27, 2020

Progress Report on

Banks' Performance on SBP's Rozgar Refinance Scheme with Risk Sharing Facility

(Updated till 10th July, 2020)

To counter the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced a Refinance Scheme to Support Employment and Prevent Layoff of Workers, commonly known as SBP Rozgar Scheme, in April 2020. The scheme provides concessional financing to businesses for wages and salary expenses, provided they commit to not lay off their employees for the period of the loan. The Scheme was later complemented by a Risk Sharing Facility (RSF) of the Government of Pakistan (GoP) for SMEs and Small Corporates with turnover of up to Rs2 billion. Under this facility, GoP bears up to 60% first loss on the principal amount portion of disbursed portfolio for SME borrowers whereas 40% risk coverage is available for Small Corporates. The objective of this facility is to incentivize banks to extend loans to SMEs and Small Corporates, to whom they may not cater to for risk considerations. The Scheme was available till end June 2020 earlier, however, SBP decided to extend the validity of this scheme by another 3 months to end September, 2020.

Under the Scheme, on overall basis, up till 10th July 2020, financing of Rs125.9 billion has been approved by banks for 2068 businesses covering wages and salaries of over 1.2 million employees. Soon after the introduction of the Scheme, a large number of applications to avail financing were received by banks but their approvals remained slow. However, with the continuous efforts of SBP, banks streamlined their processes and pace of loan approvals increased. At the end of April 2020, only 18% of loan applications were approved. This has increased to 76% by 10th July 2020. Similarly, the amount of loans approved against the requested amount also improved. The acceptance ratio for amount of financing increased from 26% at the end of April 2020 to 82% on 10th July 2020. Consequently, the number of employees benefitting from the scheme in terms of acceptance ratio has also increased from 26% to 85% during the same period.

Out of the total approved amount, Rs31 billion were for 1449 SMEs and Small Corporates under

the RSF as of 10th July 2020 providing benefit to 280,437 employees. Relative to the initial situation related to Rozgar scheme, in terms of processing and approving the requests for financing, banks performed better in catering the requests under RSF and improved further over time. The acceptance ratio, both in terms of number of applications and amount increased from 35% and 37% respectively on 15th May 2020 to 72% and 71% on 10th July 2020. Following similar trends, the total number of employees benefitting from the acceptance of financing requests increased from 36% to 75% during the same period.

Performance of Banks w.r.t Approved Financing Amount

The performance of banks, however, in terms of processing the number of applications and

financing approved is limited to few banks. Among the Top Performing Five Banks, for both, JS Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Bank Al-Habib Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited and Askari Bank Limited have contributed the highest in terms of both approving the number of applications and amount since the beginning of this scheme (RSF) till 10th July 2020. These Top Performing Five Banks

Page 1

External Relations Department

provided Rs18.1 billion or 58% of the overall approved financing amount eligible for RSF under SBP Rozgar Scheme up till 10th July, 2020. Their share declined from 61% earlier on 12th June, 2020 showing that other banks have improved their performance. Their individual performance is also reflected from the fact that the cumulative approved financing by these banks ranged from Rs2.2 to Rs4.6 billion. The rankings of these banks have remained unchanged since inception of the RSF till 10th July 2020.

In contrast, the Least Performing Five Banks comprise Bank Islami, MCB Bank, First Women Bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd. and Bank of Khyber. In these banks both the number of applications and amounts approved are very low, ranging in meager 7 to 29 and Rs103 to Rs389 million, respectively up till 10th July 2020. Among these Least Performing Five Banks, there was some improvement as a major bank, NBP, exited the list and was replaced by Bank Islami.

Performance of Banks w.r.t Approved Financing Amount (10-July-20) under Risk Sharing Facility

(SMEs and Businesses with Annual Sale <Rs 2bn)

Top Performing Five Banks

Least Performing Five Banks

32

450

300

5,000

29

28

375

250

239

4,000

24

of applications

Rs in million

No.of applications

20

300

Rs in million

200

189

3,000

16

225

165

150

141

13

127

12

2,000

150

10

No.

100

8

8

7

1,000

4

75

50

2,254

3,417

3,850

4,038

4,576

389

383

303

285

103

0

-

0

-

BankIslami

MCB Bank First Women

Standard

The Bank of

Askari

Bank

Bank Al

Habib

JS Bank

Pakistan

Limited

Bank

Chartered

Khyber

Bank

Alfalah

Habib

Bank

Limited

Limited

Limited

Bank

(Pakistan)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Approved Amount (RHS)

No. of Approved Applications (LHS)

Approved Amount (RHS)

No. of Approved Applications (LHS)

Performance of Banks w.r.t Acceptance Ratio

In terms of acceptance ratios for the amount and number of applications approved for financing, JS Bank, HBL, Bank Al-Habib, Bank Alfalah and Askari Bank, continued to remain in the list of Top Five Performing Banks. The acceptance ratios of these banks were in the ranges of 62 % to 86 % and 65 % to 89 %, respectively. Their rankings, however, changed within the group except for JS Bank Limited that remained at the top throughout.

Among the Least Preforming Five Banks, four banks - NBP, UBL, MCB and Standard Chartered Bank Limited continued to remain in this group. The acceptance ratios for the Least Performing Five Banks were also in the similar low ranges of 19 % to 41 % and 13 % to 57 %, respectively. Only ABL exited the list improving its position and was replaced by the Bank of Khyber

Page 2

External Relations Department

Performance of Banks w.r.t Acceptance Ratio

(SMEs and Businesses with Annual Sale <Rs. 2bn)

100%

Top Performing Five Banks*

85%

89%

80%

75%

75%

60%

65%

40%

20%

62%

63%

84%

85%

86%

0%

Askari Bank

Habib

Bank Al falah

Habib Bank

JS Bank

Limited

Metropolitan

Limited

Limited

Limited

Bank Limited

Amount Acceptance Ratio

Application Acceptance Ratio

*Banks with >100 applications have been included.

Least Performing Five Banks**

57%

55%

54%

41%

41%

39%

38%

36%

13%

19%

The Bank of

National United Bank

MCB Bank

Standard

Khyber

Bank of

Limited

Limited

Chartered

Pakistan

Bank

(Pakistan)

Limited

Amount Acceptance Ratio

Application Acceptance Ratio

**Banks with <25 applications have been excluded.

Page 3

External Relations Department

Bank Wise Performance Under Risk Sharing Facility of

Bank Wise Position as on July 10, 2020

Rs in '000s'

Total No. of

Employees

No. of

Amount of

Total

covered in the

Applications

Applications

No. of

Amount of

number of

Approved /

Approved /

Applications

Applications

applications

Applications

Applications

Bank Name

Approved

Approved

approved

Received (%)

Received (%)

JS Bank Limited

189

4,575,889

41,174

89%

86%

Habib Bank Limited

141

4,037,842

33,715

85%

85%

Bank Al Habib Limited

239

3,849,999

40,977

84%

89%

Bank Al falah Limited

165

3,416,726

31,805

75%

84%

Askari Bank Limited

127

2,254,473

20,321

75%

62%

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

104

1,988,739

21,142

65%

63%

Meezan Bank Limited

48

1,526,850

16,097

51%

51%

Faysal Bank Limited

64

1,461,221

13,553

80%

80%

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan

Limited

53

1,394,857

9,586

63%

49%

The Bank of Punjab

51

1,211,677

11,808

65%

67%

Allied Bank Limited

28

669,883

6,372

57%

51%

Soneri Bank Limited

32

647,530

6,905

80%

85%

United Bank Limited

49

584,099

5,560

55%

38%

MCB Islamic Bank

15

564,628

3,126

60%

56%

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

16

489,007

4,434

50%

53%

SAMBA Bank Limited

34

487,673

3,613

92%

96%

National Bank of Pakistan

32

407,708

4,056

57%

39%

BankIslami Pakistan Limited

8

389,402

3,653

36%

69%

MCB Bank Limited

29

382,574

4,044

54%

36%

First Women Bank Limited

10

302,877

3,502

77%

84%

Standard Chartered Bank

(Pakistan) Limited

7

285,205

1,212

13%

19%

The Bank of Khyber

13

102,598

1,513

41%

41%

SBP Rozgar Refinance Scheme (with Annual Sale ≤ Rs. 2bn)

***************

Page 4

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC
