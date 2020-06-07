Log in
State Bank of Pakistan : SBP Reiterates not to share personal details on fake calls (07.06.2020)

06/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-56

June 7, 2020

SBP Reiterates not to share personal details on fake calls

It has come to the knowledge of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that unscrupulous elements are making phone calls to individuals, impersonating as officials of SBP or other agencies, seeking personal information regarding their deposit accounts on the pretext that SBP is collecting information from banking customers in light of emergency declared in the country due to COVID-19. In some instances, the fraudsters also claim that the information is required to ensure smooth functioning of their accounts in case ATM services become unavailable.

State Bank of Pakistan never seeks details of account holders of any bank and all such calls made on its behalf are a hoax and with fraudulent intentions. Public is advised not to respond to any such calls and provide any information.

Please report such calls to your bank immediately. In addition, these call can also be reported to SBP helpline at 021-111-727-273 (during business hours) or at email cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 15:00:03 UTC
