Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Bank of Pakistan : SBP consults stakeholders on the new National Payment Systems Strategy (05-10-2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2019-79

October 05, 2019

SBP consults stakeholders on the new National Payment Systems Strategy

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organized a workshop titled 'Digital Payments Reforms' in collaboration with the World Bank today at its headquarters in Karachi. The objective of the workshop was to share the draft National Payment Systems Strategy and solicit the input of key stakeholders involved in its implementation. The workshop was attended by senior officials from PTA, NADRA, SECP, FBR, the PM office's Strategic Reforms and Implementation Unit, Banks, Telcos, Electronic Money Institution (EMIs), PSO/PSPs and Fintechs. Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir led the workshop, while Chairman PTA, Major General (Retired) Amir Azeem Bajwa, and Country Director World Bank, Illango Patchamuthu were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the workshop, the Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir, highlighted the issues that have been longstanding and needed attention of all the stakeholders. The Governor emphasized the need for rapid digitization of payments in order to realize the full benefits for the economy as cash is still the preferred mode of payments for our routine and day to day activities. He noted that the heavy reliance on cash and the limited use of digital channels reduces economic efficiency, hinders financial and economic development and impedes the goal of documenting the economy. To address these issues, he emphasized the importance of building a modern and robust payment system in the country that enables the provision of cost effective and easily available digital financial services to the general public. This, he stated is a key strategic objective of SBP.

Governor Baqir shared SBP's plans for leading an aggressive adoption and implementation of the National Payment Systems Strategy in the country. He emphasized that interoperability is key to achieving faster digitization goals. Governor also informed the participants that a new faster payment gateway will be launched next year to facilitate instant transfer of funds. He identified government payments and receipts and merchant payments to be the key elements in accelerating digitization of payments in the country. He also noted the need for reducing the high cost, especially the interchange fee in the payments industry and

Page 1

External Relations Department

emphasized to all stakeholders to work collaboratively for increasing digital access points in

the country.

Stakeholders who attended the meeting shared valuable suggestions for increasing the pace of digitization of payment system. The discussion led to the identification of a number of next steps for the group. At the conclusion of the meeting, Governor Baqir thanked the participants for their concrete and specific suggestions which would help improve the development and implementation of the National Payment Systems Strategy.

******

Page 2

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 16:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pCongo says IMF is considering new financial support
RE
12:22pSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : SBP consults stakeholders on the new National Payment Systems Strategy (05-10-2019)
PU
11:12aNOC NATIONAL OIL : delegation attends Gas Exporting Countries Forum ministerial meeting in Moscow
PU
11:07aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : 55th Anniversary of India's flagship capacity building programme - Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC)
PU
10:44aU.S. importers stockpile Parmigiano, Provolone as tariffs on EU cheeses loom
RE
09:14aSpain's Sanchez says he will defend food sector against 'unacceptable' U.S. tariffs
RE
07:22aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-35/2019)
PU
07:22aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-41/2019)
PU
07:09aAs Fed policymakers comb data, few decisive signals on outlook
RE
06:41aIreland's soaring corporation tax receipts cushion against a hard Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Rem..
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear -2-
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews whether 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
4How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
5FACEBOOK : PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook's Libra Association

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group