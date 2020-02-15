Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Bank of Pakistan : Seminar on Managing Crises in Emerging Markets (15.02.2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 04:07am EST

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-17

February 15, 2020

Seminar on Managing Crises in Emerging Markets

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) hosted a seminar on "Managing Crises in Emerging Markets" in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) in Karachi yesterday. The seminar was attended by policy makers, financial sector specialists, researchers, government officials, heads of commercial banks, eminent business persons, academics, and the media.

In his welcoming remarks, the Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir, stated that the objective of holding the seminar was two-fold. First, to demonstrate that, in addition to its mandate of formulating monetary, exchange rate and financial stability policies, SBP endeavors to facilitate constructive debate on economic issues and is open to diverse points of view. Second, to highlight that Pakistan is not unique and there are many other emerging economies that have also faced economic crises and undergone difficult adjustments.

Mr. Athanasios Arvanitis, Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund, delivered the keynote speech. His speech was followed by a panel discussion in which Mr. Ehsan Malik, CEO of PBC, Mr. Sakib Sherani, CEO of Macro Economic Insights and Mr. Khurram Husain, a renowned journalist at Dawn, participated. The seminar ended with a question and answer session with the audience.

In his address, Mr. Arvanitis highlighted some of the main similarities of crises across emerging markets, notably the role typically played by elevated levels of debt, high public and external deficits, inflexible exchange rates, lack of competitiveness, low saving and investment, and maturity and currency mismatches. Despite these similarities, he emphasized that there was no one-size-fits-all model for managing crises. Instead, the IMF focuses on different dimensions while assisting a country in developing a homegrown stabilization program. The approach emphasizes the need to diagnose the roots of a country's crisis, trends and developments in the balance sheets of various economic agents and their interconnectedness, and country-specific dynamics that affect the political economy of reforms. In terms of designing stabilization programs, Mr. Arvanitis stressed the importance of country ownership and measures to provide support for vulnerable segments of the population. He also drew parallels for Pakistan from the experiences of managing crises in other emerging countries.

Referring to the IMF program with Pakistan, Mr. Arvanitis remarked that it is important for the government to focus on meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the UN's 2030 Agenda. He noted that ongoing fiscal reforms will not only put Pakistan's public debt path on a sustainable footing but also build the foundation for providing crucial funding to meet these targets.

In the panel discussion, Mr. Ehsan Malik presented the business community's perspective on prevailing economic conditions and policies in Pakistan. While complimenting SBP's adoption of a market-based exchange rate mechanism and the improving security situation in Pakistan, he highlighted the skewed tax burden on the manufacturing sector and the need to put in place a national tariff policy that prioritizes industrial promotion in the country instead of revenue generation. Mr. Malik also highlighted the business community's concerns about the level of interest rates in the country.

Mr. Sakib Sherani highlighted various factors that he felt explained why Pakistan's economic growth has historically not been steered towards a balanced trajectory despite the implementation of multiple IMF programs. In particular, he drew attention to the under-appreciation of initial conditions and negative feedback loops while designing these programs. He agreed with the idea of adopting

Page 1

External Relations Department

heterodox policies for managing crises and suggested that the efficacy of IMF programs could be improved if they were longer, more back-loaded, and more heavily focused on structural conditionality rather than specific quantitative targets.

Mr. Khurram Husain also shed light on previous IMF programs in Pakistan and argued that none of them were able to put the economy on a sustainable growth trajectory. Due to the availability of capital and financial flows driven by exogenous factors very soon after the start of those programs, he felt that the focus on addressing structural vulnerabilities always remained inadequate. In particular, Pakistan's tax base has remained narrow and exports have failed to expand and diversify. Mr. Husain felt that this has weakened the relationship between economic stabilization and growth, resulting in a recurrence of boom and bust cycles in Pakistan, whose brunt has fallen time and again on the poor.

The seminar closed with an interactive session with the audience, featuring questions related mainly on to how to transition from stabilization to growth by boosting Pakistan's savings, increasing exports, boosting government revenues, developing agriculture and the financial system, improving the business environment, and harnessing financial inflows.

****

Page 2

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 09:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:11aMacron says size of EU budget doesn't match its ambition, needs
RE
04:07aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : Seminar on Managing Crises in Emerging Markets (15.02.2020)
PU
03:17aSpot trade grinds to a halt
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:52aTANZANIAN GOLD : announces 4,291,000 ounces of gold
PU
01:05aRIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:37aMINISTER CHAN CHUN SING : Total Defence is Singapore's Best Response to Evolving Challen..
PU
12:37aDR NG : ASEAN is a Key Player in Facilitating Stable and Conducive Environment for Resol..
PU
12:07aDMA Whistle Blower Policy
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump Administration to Raise Tariffs on EU Aircraft
2THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS's New Name Is NatWest
3ALPHABET INC. : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : The Ride-Hail Utopia That Got Stuck in Traffic
5BOXWOOD MERGER CORP. : BOXWOOD MERGER CORP. : and Atlas Technical Consultants Complete Business Combination

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group