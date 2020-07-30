Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State Bank of Pakistan renews the Status of VIS and PACRA as Eligible External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) (30.07.2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-81

July 30, 2020

State Bank of Pakistan renews the Status of VIS and PACRA as Eligible External

Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs)

State Bank of Pakistan has renewed the status of both credit rating agencies operating in Pakistan namely "VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS)" and "The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)" as eligible / recognized External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) for the calendar year 2020.

Banks and DFIs using the standardized approach of Basel framework are allowed to use credit ratings assigned by VIS and PACRA for CAR calculation purposes.

****************

Page 1

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:37aSHOWA DENKO K K : Aluminum Can Has a Ceremony to Celebrate the Completion of the Third Production Base in Vietnam
AQ
03:36aFUCHS PETROLUB : 30th July, Analyst Conference Call H1 2020 results
PU
03:36aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update on allotment of Rights Equity Shares, kept in abeyance
PU
03:36aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : H1 2020 Half Year Financial Report
PU
03:36aJUL. 30, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Otsuka kagu,ltd.
PU
03:35aDutch eyeglass store firm GrandVision seeks ruling in EssilorLuxottica case
RE
03:35aKOMATSU : Japan's Komatsu says China demand recovering but profit to plunge
RE
03:35aALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES : validates its proprietary Deep Learning Algorithms that significantly improve Drug Discovery Performance
EQ
03:33aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : sales jump as lockdowns drive food purchases
RE
03:31aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : posts 24% profit rise in first-half on strong renewables
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3HANG SENG : Asian stocks make cautious gains, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell Swings to 2Q CCS Loss on $16.8 Billion Impairment; Cuts Interim Dividend to 1Q L..
5ENI SPA : ENI : result for the second quarter and half year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group