State Bank of Pakistan renews the Status of VIS and PACRA as Eligible External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) (30.07.2020)

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-81 July 30, 2020

State Bank of Pakistan renews the Status of VIS and PACRA as Eligible External

Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs)

State Bank of Pakistan has renewed the status of both credit rating agencies operating in Pakistan namely "VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS)" and "The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)" as eligible / recognized External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) for the calendar year 2020.

Banks and DFIs using the standardized approach of Basel framework are allowed to use credit ratings assigned by VIS and PACRA for CAR calculation purposes.

