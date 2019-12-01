State Comptroller to Cuomo : Come Clean on Medicaid Cuts

By Jimmy Vielkind

New York state's chief fiscal officer wants Gov. Andrew Cuomo to quickly provide more information about potential cuts to the Medicaid program, which the governor's office recently put on the table to deal with a $4 billion cost overrun.

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in an interview last week that he's concerned about the situation, which has been developing since the state began its new fiscal year in April. A midyear update released by Mr. Cuomo's Division of the Budget last month said the state could reduce payments and reimbursements to health-care service providers by $1.8 billion. Details will be coming in January, the update said.

Mr. DiNapoli, a Democrat, said he believed Mr. Cuomo should be more forthcoming.

"Whenever you have a challenging situation with the numbers and difficult options, the more information you can give all the stakeholders, so there can be thoughtful discussion, the better," Mr. DiNapoli said.

The budget update also said the state would defer $2.2 billion of Medicaid payments into the next fiscal year -- essentially pushing more than half of this year's overrun into the future. Last year, the state deferred $1.7 billion of Medicaid payments into the current fiscal year.

David Friedfel, director of state studies for the Citizens Budget Commission, a nonpartisan fiscal watchdog, agreed the Budget Division should release more details and blasted the planned deferrals.

"Their plan was one part fiscal gimmick and one part punt," Mr. Friedfel said.

Budget Division spokesman Freeman Klopott said Mr. Cuomo's administration was still honing a plan to deal with the Medicaid overruns that would contain costs while "continuing high-quality care for six million New Yorkers."

"We welcome the comptroller's specific suggestions on how to reduce costs," Mr. Klopott said in a statement.

On top of this year's $4 billion Medicaid overrun, the state's midyear budget update -- released more than three weeks after the legally required deadline -- also projected a $6.1 billion overall budget deficit for the next fiscal year. That is twice as large as the overall budget deficit state lawmakers grappled with this year.

Mr. Klopott said Mr. Cuomo would enact unspecified cuts that hold the growth of state operating spending to 2%. Robert Mujica, the governor's budget director, said Mr. Cuomo wouldn't propose raising taxes.

That has people bracing for cuts, particularly in the health-care sector.

"We're committed to working with them to find workable solutions to this deficit, which is very real. But we don't think the lion's share ought to come out of provider rates," said Bea Grause, president of the Healthcare Association of New York State, which represents hospitals and nursing homes.

Mr. DiNapoli, a former member of the New York State Assembly, predicted a particularly stressful budget season because 2020 is an election year. Not only will lawmakers resist cuts to programs like education and health care, he said, he predicts they will seek to increase spending and, possibly, taxes.

"It's going to be a very difficult budget," he said.

BACK IN TOWN: Democrats who control the State Assembly will be back in the Capitol this week for a series of strategy meetings before they reconvene next year. Some members of the conference, including Assemblyman Robert Carroll, said they should reject the report of a state commission that would set up a system of public campaign finance.

The Public Finance Reform Commission voted last week to recommend political contributions of up $250 be matched by taxpayer money, and to raise the thresholds minor parties must meet to secure a place on the ballot line. Its findings will become law if legislators take no action by Dec. 22.

"I support a robust campaign finance system, but the program that the commission has created is weak and possibly unworkable," Mr. Carroll said.

Democrats who control the state Senate have scheduled their own retreat for next week. Representatives for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie didn't return a request for comment.

