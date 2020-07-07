Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Three Major Outcomes of Ninth Ministerial Conference of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum

07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

At the ninth Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) on 6 July, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that the friendship and cooperation between China and Arab states will not be stopped by COVID-19. He underscored that with the joint efforts of all parties, the conference has produced three outcome documents that reflect the following consensus.

The joint statement on solidarity against COVID-19 demonstrates the strong determination of China and Arab states to defeat the virus together. The two sides will further step up cooperation in epidemic response and vaccine R&D, uphold multilateralism, support the key role of WHO and oppose stigmatization and politicization over COVID-19, to jointly contribute to the ultimate victory in the global fight against the disease.

The Amman declaration embodies the firm resolve to support each other and forge a shared future. China appreciates Arab states' firm support for its efforts to safeguard national security in Hong Kong in accordance with law and to advance preventive counter-terrorism and de-radicalization. For its part, China will firmly support Arab states in maintaining stability and security and pursuing independent development, support the just cause of Palestine, and continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region. The two sides will work together to build a community with a shared future for China and Arab states, and further elevate China-Arab relations.

The execution plan for 2020-2022 sets out the pathway to advance practical cooperation and common development. Going forward, the two sides will accelerate the implementation of the broad newly reached consensus on trade and investment, energy, science and technology, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and the development of CASCF, advance cooperation across the board, pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and promote inter-civilization dialogue. This will help translate the vision for China-Arab relations into tangible benefits for the people, and boost the development and rejuvenation of China and Arab States.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC

