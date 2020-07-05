Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Speaks by Phone with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/05/2020 | 08:44am EDT

On 4 July, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

Wang said that China highly values its strategic partnership with Jordan. President Xi Jinping and King Abdullah II have established deep friendship and provided guidance for cooperation in various fields to move forward steadily. China will continue to advance Belt and Road cooperation with Jordan and support well-established Chinese companies in investing and doing business in Jordan. China will also increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Jordan to enhance public support for bilateral relations. The two countries have helped and supported each other in the joint fight against COVID-19. China will continue to provide assistance to Jordan to the best of its ability and share containment experience without reservation. Wang expressed his confidence in faster growth of China-Jordan cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era.

Wang pointed out that China values Jordan's unique role in regional and international affairs and firmly supports Jordan in safeguarding national stability and dignity. China staunchly supports the Palestinian people in their just cause of restoring lawful national rights and stands firmly by its Arab brothers. China appreciates Jordan's firm support on issues concerning China's core interests, in particular, its support for China's principled position and legitimate rights and interests on internal affairs such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Wang said that he will co-chair with Foreign Minister Safadi the ninth Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) on 6 July. China highly appreciates Jordan's tremendous coordinating efforts as co-chair of CASCF. China looks forward to working with Arab states to send a positive message of solidarity against COVID-19 in an international environment fraught with uncertainties. China hopes that the two sides will enhance political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, and take the China-Arab strategic partnership to new heights.

Safadi said that the Jordan-China strategic partnership is based on mutual respect and serves not only the interests of both peoples but also peace and stability in the region. Jordan appreciates China's assistance in its fight against COVID-19 and stands ready to sign a Belt and Road cooperation document with China at an early date, and deepen and consolidate cooperation with China in fields such as trade, investment, science, technology and tourism. Both Jordan and China are committed to upholding the principle of non-interference in others' internal affairs and the basic norms governing international relations. Jordan commends China's just position on the Palestinian issue. The Jordanian side will work with China to ensure positive outcomes from the ninth Ministerial Conference of CASCF and strive for greater progress in Arab-China relations and cooperation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2020 12:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34a'BEYOND WORST NIGHTMARES' : Argentina's child poverty rate soars amid pandemic
RE
08:44aState Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Speaks by Phone with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi
PU
08:44aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : General Secretary and President Xi Jinping Exchanged Messages with Chairman of Mongolian People's Party and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh
PU
08:24aCongo mines minister to meet with firms on confinement moratorium
RE
07:40aPhilippines records highest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases
RE
07:28aNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Invitation for Bids for the Interior Works in Prefab Structured Floor of Block D Building of Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu
PU
07:00aGermany's Scholz wants more power for financial watchdog after Wirecard case - FAS
RE
06:37aUK minister says Huawei must meet conditions for involvement in 5G network
RE
05:54aRecession Led by Services Sector Is Particularly Painful for Latino Workers
DJ
05:45aRecession Led by Services Sector Is Particularly Painful for Latino Workers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Britain nears 500 million pound deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine - Sunday Times
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany to revamp financial oversight after Wirecard scandal
3BIOGEN INC. : Coronavirus Is No Cure for Health-Care Stocks
4The Industrial Production Index, May, 05/2020
5BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION : Record debts come due for Canadian oil patch after five years of crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group