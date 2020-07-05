State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Speaks by Phone with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi

On 4 July, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

Wang said that China highly values its strategic partnership with Jordan. President Xi Jinping and King Abdullah II have established deep friendship and provided guidance for cooperation in various fields to move forward steadily. China will continue to advance Belt and Road cooperation with Jordan and support well-established Chinese companies in investing and doing business in Jordan. China will also increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Jordan to enhance public support for bilateral relations. The two countries have helped and supported each other in the joint fight against COVID-19. China will continue to provide assistance to Jordan to the best of its ability and share containment experience without reservation. Wang expressed his confidence in faster growth of China-Jordan cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era.

Wang pointed out that China values Jordan's unique role in regional and international affairs and firmly supports Jordan in safeguarding national stability and dignity. China staunchly supports the Palestinian people in their just cause of restoring lawful national rights and stands firmly by its Arab brothers. China appreciates Jordan's firm support on issues concerning China's core interests, in particular, its support for China's principled position and legitimate rights and interests on internal affairs such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Wang said that he will co-chair with Foreign Minister Safadi the ninth Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) on 6 July. China highly appreciates Jordan's tremendous coordinating efforts as co-chair of CASCF. China looks forward to working with Arab states to send a positive message of solidarity against COVID-19 in an international environment fraught with uncertainties. China hopes that the two sides will enhance political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, and take the China-Arab strategic partnership to new heights.

Safadi said that the Jordan-China strategic partnership is based on mutual respect and serves not only the interests of both peoples but also peace and stability in the region. Jordan appreciates China's assistance in its fight against COVID-19 and stands ready to sign a Belt and Road cooperation document with China at an early date, and deepen and consolidate cooperation with China in fields such as trade, investment, science, technology and tourism. Both Jordan and China are committed to upholding the principle of non-interference in others' internal affairs and the basic norms governing international relations. Jordan commends China's just position on the Palestinian issue. The Jordanian side will work with China to ensure positive outcomes from the ninth Ministerial Conference of CASCF and strive for greater progress in Arab-China relations and cooperation.