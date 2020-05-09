State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia in Beijing

On 8 May, entrusted by President Xi Jinping, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid a courtesy call to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia who was in Beijing for a physical checkup.

Wang conveyed the cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan to King Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk. He said that the unbreakable friendship between China and Cambodia has stood the test of changing international landscape and sets a good example for state-to-state relations. Continuing the fine tradition of King Father Norodom Sihanouk, Your Majesty have made significant new contributions to advancing the friendship between the two countries. Right now, the two sides are working for a China-Cambodia community with a shared future on the basis of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and will usher in a new era of common development and prosperity.

Wang noted that under President Xi Jinping's personal direction, the Chinese government has put people's life and health front and center since the onset of COVID-19. Thanks to nationwide efforts and the most rigorous and thorough measures, China has altered the epidemic curve and put the situation under effective control. With the blessing of Your Majesty and under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia has also made great progress in the fight against the virus. We are happy for Cambodia and are confident that the Cambodian people will ultimately defeat the virus. At the same time, both countries face the challenge of preventing domestic resurgence and case import. The two sides may further strengthen solidarity and cooperation, enhance anti-epidemic experience sharing, and gradually resume normal work and life while keeping routine control measures in place.

Cambodia offered China steadfast support when we were at a critical moment in our fight against the virus. Your Majesty and the Queen Mother expressed sympathies to President Xi and provided assistance in cash. During Your Majesty's stay in Beijing, you made special instruction that the royal flag fly at half mast to mourn for the victims. The Queen Mother held a Buddhist ceremony to pray for the Chinese people at the Royal Palace. Prime Minister Hun Sen chose to visit China at the height of the epidemic to show his firm support. We will never forget these acts of friendship and assistance. In the same spirit, when cases were reported in Cambodia, we shared Cambodia's pain. We have sent a government expert group, the first to China's neighbors, and a military expert group, one of the first sent by China globally, and have offered much needed medical supplies. All these are a living testimony to our tradition of helping and supporting each other as friends.

King Norodom Sihamoni asked Wang to convey his warm greetings and high regards to President Xi and Madame Peng. He underscored his commitment to following the path of friendship forged by King Father Norodom Sihanouk and successive generations of Chinese leaders, and carrying forward the friendship to the greater benefit of the two peoples. He expressed great confidence that Cambodia and China will enjoy stronger ties and the two peoples an ever closer bond of friendship.

The King congratulated China on its major achievements against COVID-19 under the able leadership of President Xi and spoke highly of the Chinese government's governing philosophy of putting people first. He thanked China for supporting Cambodia's battle against the disease and expressed readiness to increase bilateral experience sharing to better protect people's life and safety.