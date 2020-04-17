Log in
State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

04/17/2020 | 10:23am EDT

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Friday, April 17, 2020

USDL-20-0612

Technical information:

Employment: sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae

Unemployment: lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov

STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - MARCH 2020

Unemployment rates were higher in March in 29 states and the District of Columbia, lower in 3 states, and stable in 18 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Twenty-three states had jobless rate increases from a year earlier, 3 states had decreases, and 24 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate rose by 0.9 percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent and was 0.6 point higher than in March 2019.

Nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 31 states in March 2020 and was essentially unchanged in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased in 13 states, decreased in 2, and was essentially unchanged in 35 states and the District.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Unemployment

North Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate in March, 2.2 percent, while Louisiana had the highest rate, 6.9 percent. The rates in Alaska (5.6 percent) and Idaho (2.6 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) In total, 25 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 4.4 percent, 13 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 12 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)

In March, the largest unemployment rate increases occurred in Nevada (+2.7 percentage points) and Colorado (+2.0 points). Rates rose over the month by at least a full percentage point in 19 additional states. Alaska had the largest jobless rate decrease from February (-0.2 percentage point). Eighteen states had rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. (See table B.)

The largest unemployment rate increases from March 2019 occurred in Louisiana (+2.4 percentage points), Nevada (+2.2 points), and Pennsylvania (+1.9 points), with another 12 states experiencing increases of a full point or more. The largest unemployment rate decreases over the year were in Oregon and South Carolina (-0.8 percentage point each). (See table C.)

Nonfarm Payroll Employment

Nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 31 states in March 2020. The largest job declines occurred in California (-99,500), Texas (-50,900), and New York (-41,700). The largest percentage declines occurred in Louisiana and Rhode Island (-1.1 percent each), followed by Missouri and Vermont (-0.9 percent each). (See tables D and 3.)

Thirteen states had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment in March, 2 had decreases, and 35 states and the District of Columbia were unchanged. The largest job gains occurred in Texas (+250,900), California (+150,400), and Florida (+126,000). The largest percentage gains occurred in Utah (+2.6 percent), Idaho (+2.4 percent), and Arizona (+2.2 percent). Employment decreased in Vermont (-7,700, or -2.4 percent) and West Virginia (-12,600, or -1.7 percent). (See table E and map 2.)

_____________

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for March is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

-2-

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on March 2020

Establishment and Household Survey Data

March data from the establishment and household surveys broadly reflect some of the early effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the labor market. We cannot precisely quantify the effects of the pandemic on state and local job markets in March. However, it is clear that the decreases in employment and hours and the increases in unemployment can be ascribed to effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus. It is important to keep in mind that the March survey reference periods for both surveys predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures in the second half of the month. More information on the impacts of the coronavirus on the surveys is available in the "Frequently asked questions" document at www.bls.gov/cps/employment-situation-covid19-faq-march-2020.pdf .

For the March 2020 estimates of household employment and unemployment from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, BLS determined that no modifications to the model-based methodology were necessary. Rather, the LAUS program implemented level-shift outliers in employment and/or unemployment in many modeled areas based on statistical evaluation of movements in each area's Current Population Survey inputs. These level shifts preserved movements in published estimates that the models otherwise would have discounted, without requiring changes to how the models create estimates at other points in the time series. Outlier detection and implementation of level shifts are usual aspects of the LAUS modeling procedures. However, until March 2020 these activities generally had been limited to annual processing, following the completion of estimation for the full calendar year.

Due to the effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus, Puerto Rico was not able to conduct normal data collection for its household survey in March 2020; therefore, its data were not published. Household data for Puerto Rico are not modeled, but rather are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey.

In anticipation of issues due to the pandemic, BLS carefully reviewed all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth/death model, and seasonal adjustment. No changes were made; the estimation process for the production of the March 2020 establishment survey estimates followed standard protocol. Outlier detection is a usual part of the seasonal adjustment process. Outliers for seasonal adjustment are identified in the establishment survey seasonal adjustment documentation, which is available at www.bls.gov/sae/seasonal-adjustment/home.htm .

-3-

Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., March 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate p

United States 1 …………………………………………

4.4

Alabama ...........................................................

3.5

Alaska ..............................................................

5.6

Arizona .............................................................

5.5

California ..........................................................

5.3

Connecticut .......................................................

3.7

Delaware ..........................................................

5.1

District of Columbia ...........................................

6.0

Hawaii ..............................................................

2.6

Idaho ................................................................

2.6

Indiana .............................................................

3.2

Iowa .................................................................

3.7

Kansas .............................................................

3.1

Kentucky ..........................................................

5.8

Louisiana ..........................................................

6.9

Maine ...............................................................

3.2

Maryland ...........................................................

3.3

Massachusetts ...................................................

2.9

Minnesota .........................................................

3.1

Mississippi ........................................................

5.3

Montana ............................................................

3.5

Nevada .............................................................

6.3

New Hampshire .................................................

2.6

New Jersey .......................................................

3.8

New Mexico .......................................................

5.9

North Dakota .....................................................

2.2

Ohio .................................................................

5.5

Oklahoma ..........................................................

3.1

Oregon .............................................................

3.3

Pennsylvania .....................................................

6.0

South Carolina ..................................................

2.6

South Dakota ....................................................

3.3

Tennessee ........................................................

3.5

Utah .................................................................

3.6

Vermont ............................................................

3.2

Virginia .............................................................

3.3

Washington .......................................................

5.1

West Virginia ....................................................

6.1

Wisconsin .........................................................

3.4

Wyoming ..........................................................

3.7

1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary.

-4-

Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from February 2020 to March 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate

Over-the-month

February 2020

March 2020 p

change p

Alabama .....................................

2.7

3.5

0.8

Alaska ........................................

5.8

5.6

-.2

Arizona .......................................

4.5

5.5

1.0

Arkansas ....................................

3.5

4.8

1.3

California ....................................

3.9

5.3

1.4

Colorado .....................................

2.5

4.5

2.0

Delaware ....................................

3.9

5.1

1.2

District of Columbia .....................

5.1

6.0

.9

Florida ........................................

2.8

4.3

1.5

Georgia ......................................

3.1

4.2

1.1

Idaho ..........................................

2.7

2.6

-.1

Illinois .........................................

3.4

4.6

1.2

Iowa ...........................................

2.8

3.7

.9

Kentucky ....................................

4.2

5.8

1.6

Louisiana ....................................

5.2

6.9

1.7

Michigan .....................................

3.6

4.1

.5

Missouri ......................................

3.5

4.5

1.0

Nebraska ....................................

2.9

4.2

1.3

Nevada .......................................

3.6

6.3

2.7

New Mexico .................................

4.8

5.9

1.1

New York ....................................

3.7

4.5

.8

North Carolina .............................

3.6

4.4

.8

Ohio ...........................................

4.1

5.5

1.4

Oklahoma ....................................

3.2

3.1

-.1

Pennsylvania ...............................

4.7

6.0

1.3

Rhode Island ...............................

3.4

4.6

1.2

South Carolina ............................

2.5

2.6

.1

Texas ..........................................

3.5

4.7

1.2

Utah ...........................................

2.5

3.6

1.1

Vermont ......................................

2.4

3.2

.8

Virginia .......................................

2.6

3.3

.7

Washington .................................

3.8

5.1

1.3

West Virginia ..............................

4.9

6.1

1.2

p = preliminary.

-5-

Table C. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from March 2019 to March 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate

Over-the-year

March 2019

March 2020 p

change p

Arizona .......................................

4.8

5.5

0.7

Arkansas ....................................

3.5

4.8

1.3

California ....................................

4.2

5.3

1.1

Colorado .....................................

3.0

4.5

1.5

Delaware ....................................

3.6

5.1

1.5

Florida ........................................

3.4

4.3

.9

Georgia ......................................

3.7

4.2

.5

Idaho ..........................................

2.9

2.6

-.3

Iowa ...........................................

2.7

3.7

1.0

Kentucky ....................................

4.2

5.8

1.6

Louisiana ....................................

4.5

6.9

2.4

Missouri ......................................

3.2

4.5

1.3

Nebraska ....................................

3.1

4.2

1.1

Nevada .......................................

4.1

6.3

2.2

New Mexico .................................

5.0

5.9

.9

New York ....................................

4.0

4.5

.5

Ohio ...........................................

4.1

5.5

1.4

Oregon .......................................

4.1

3.3

-.8

Pennsylvania ...............................

4.1

6.0

1.9

Rhode Island ...............................

3.6

4.6

1.0

South Carolina

............................

3.4

2.6

-.8

Texas ..........................................

3.5

4.7

1.2

Utah ...........................................

2.8

3.6

.8

Vermont ......................................

2.3

3.2

.9

Washington .................................

4.5

5.1

.6

West Virginia ..............................

4.8

6.1

1.3

  1. = preliminary.

-6-

Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from February 2020 to March 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

February

March

Over-the-month change p

2020

2020 p

Level

Percent

Alabama .....................................

2,085,000

2,078,000

-7,000

-0.3

Alaska ........................................

329,800

327,900

-1,900

-.6

Arkansas ....................................

1,281,600

1,273,900

-7,700

-.6

California ....................................

17,604,500

17,505,000

-99,500

-.6

Connecticut .................................

1,699,500

1,691,900

-7,600

-.4

Delaware ....................................

472,400

469,500

-2,900

-.6

Florida ........................................

9,071,600

9,035,000

-36,600

-.4

Illinois .........................................

6,121,800

6,087,700

-34,100

-.6

Indiana .......................................

3,179,600

3,162,000

-17,600

-.6

Kansas .......................................

1,434,300

1,428,400

-5,900

-.4

Kentucky ....................................

1,947,000

1,939,900

-7,100

-.4

Louisiana ....................................

1,995,000

1,974,000

-21,000

-1.1

Maine .........................................

637,300

634,200

-3,100

-.5

Maryland .....................................

2,797,100

2,776,200

-20,900

-.7

Massachusetts .............................

3,712,600

3,694,600

-18,000

-.5

Michigan .....................................

4,461,500

4,437,200

-24,300

-.5

Minnesota ...................................

2,977,600

2,963,200

-14,400

-.5

Mississippi ..................................

1,163,200

1,155,800

-7,400

-.6

Missouri ......................................

2,912,600

2,887,000

-25,600

-.9

New Hampshire ...........................

690,300

685,700

-4,600

-.7

New Jersey .................................

4,241,900

4,210,100

-31,800

-.7

New York ....................................

9,847,300

9,805,600

-41,700

-.4

North Carolina .............................

4,612,000

4,589,400

-22,600

-.5

Ohio ...........................................

5,599,100

5,559,400

-39,700

-.7

Pennsylvania ...............................

6,109,600

6,069,200

-40,400

-.7

Rhode Island ...............................

508,400

502,800

-5,600

-1.1

South Carolina ............................

2,217,100

2,203,700

-13,400

-.6

Texas ..........................................

13,016,800

12,965,900

-50,900

-.4

Vermont ......................................

314,000

311,100

-2,900

-.9

Virginia .......................................

4,099,900

4,071,300

-28,600

-.7

Washington .................................

3,520,800

3,509,700

-11,100

-.3

p = preliminary.

-7-

Table E. States with statistically significant employment changes from March 2019 to March 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

March

March

Over-the-year change p

2019

2020 p

Level

Percent

Arizona .......................................

2,914,200

2,979,200

65,000

2.2

California ....................................

17,354,600

17,505,000

150,400

.9

Colorado .....................................

2,765,600

2,809,500

43,900

1.6

Florida ........................................

8,909,000

9,035,000

126,000

1.4

Georgia ......................................

4,602,300

4,645,100

42,800

.9

Idaho ..........................................

752,700

770,800

18,100

2.4

Montana ......................................

480,600

489,500

8,900

1.9

New Mexico .................................

854,300

868,400

14,100

1.7

South Carolina

............................

2,174,800

2,203,700

28,900

1.3

Tennessee ..................................

3,108,100

3,160,400

52,300

1.7

Texas ..........................................

12,715,000

12,965,900

250,900

2.0

Utah ...........................................

1,546,100

1,586,400

40,300

2.6

Vermont ......................................

318,800

311,100

-7,700

-2.4

Washington .................................

3,445,500

3,509,700

64,200

1.9

West Virginia ..............................

722,600

710,000

-12,600

-1.7

  1. = preliminary.

-8-

Technical Note

This news release presents civilian labor force and unemployment data for states and selected substate areas from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (tables 1 and 2). Also presented are nonfarm payroll employment estimates by state and industry supersector from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program (tables 3 and 4). The LAUS and CES programs are both federal-state cooperative endeavors.

Civilian labor force and unemployment-from the LAUS program

Definitions. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employed people and unemployed people on a place- of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and older. Employed people are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (typically the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as bad weather, labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation.

Unemployed people are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; people on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed people. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force.

Method of estimation. Estimates for 48 states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division, New York City, and the balances of California and New York State are produced using time-series models. This method, which underwent substantial enhancement at the beginning of 2015, utilizes data from several sources, including the CPS, the CES, and state unemployment insurance (UI) programs. Estimates for the state of California are derived by summing the estimates for the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division and the balance of California. Similarly, estimates for New York State are derived by summing the estimates for New York City and the balance of New York State. Estimates for the five additional substate areas contained in this release (the Cleveland-Elyria and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan areas and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Miami-Miami Beach- Kendall, and Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan divisions) and their respective balances of state are produced using a similar model-based approach.

Each month, estimates for the nine census divisions first are modeled using inputs from the CPS only and controlled to the

national totals. State estimates then are controlled to their respective census division totals. Substate and balance-of-state estimates for the five areas noted above also are controlled to their respective state totals. This tiered process of controlling model-based estimates to the U.S. totals is called real-time benchmarking. Estimates for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the CPS. A more detailed description of the estimation procedures is available from BLS upon request.

Annual revisions. Civilian labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made after the end of each year. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model re-estimation. In most years, historical data for the most recent five years are revised near the beginning of each calendar year, prior to the release of January estimates. With the introduction of a new generation of times- series models in early 2015, historical data were re-estimated back to the series beginnings in 1976, 1990, or 1994.

Seasonal adjustment. The LAUS models decompose the estimates of employed and unemployed people into trend, seasonal, and irregular components. The benchmarked signals of employed and unemployed people first are adjusted using an X-11 type of seasonal adjustment filter. The adjusted data then are smoothed using a Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS) filter. The smoothed-seasonally adjusted estimates of employed and unemployed people are summed to derive the civilian labor force, and the unemployment rate then is calculated as the unemployed percent of the civilian labor force. The resulting smoothed-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate estimates are analyzed in this news release and published on the BLS website.

During estimation for the current year, the smoothed- seasonally adjusted estimates for a given month are created using an asymmetric filter that incorporates information from previous observations only. For annual revisions, historical data are smoothed using a two-sided filter.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations that were issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

Employment-from the CES program

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where

possible these data are produced using a "weighted link relative" estimation technique in which a ratio of current month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Seasonal adjustment. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted at the statewide expanded supersector level. In some cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is computed by aggregating the independently adjusted supersector series. In other cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is independently adjusted. Revisions to historical data for the most recent five years are made once a year, coincident with annual benchmark adjustments.

Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted concurrently, using all available estimates including those for the current month, to develop sample-based seasonal factors. Concurrent sample-based factors are created every month for the current month's preliminary estimate as well as the previous month's final estimate in order to incorporate real-time estimates.

Caution on aggregating state data. State estimation procedures are designed to produce accurate data for each individual state. BLS independently develops a national employment series; state estimates are not forced to sum to

national totals. Because each state series is subject to larger sampling and nonsampling errors than the national series, summing them cumulates individual state-level errors and can cause significant distortions at an aggregate level. Due to these statistical limitations, BLS does not compile a "sum-of-states" employment series, and cautions users that such a series is subject to a relatively large and volatile error structure.

Reliability of the estimates

The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used.

Use of error measures. Changes in state unemployment rates and state nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Furthermore, state unemployment rates for the current month generally are cited only if they have been determined to be significantly different from the U.S. rate at the 90-percent confidence level. The underlying model-based standard error measures for unemployment rates and over-the-month and over-the-year changes in rates are available at www.bls.gov/lau/lastderr.htm. The underlying standard error measures for over-the-month and over-the-year changes in state payroll employment data at the total nonfarm and supersector levels are available at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available.

Additional information

Estimates of civilian labor force and unemployment from the LAUS program, as well as nonfarm payroll employment from the CES program, for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions are available in the news release Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment. Estimates of civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and unemployment rates for approximately 7,500 subnational areas are available online at www.bls.gov/lau/. Employment data from the CES program for states and metropolitan areas are available online at www.bls.gov/sae/. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

LABOR FORCE DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 1. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, seasonally adjusted

Civilian labor force

Unemployed

State and area

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Number

Percent of labor force

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,237,126

2,247,721

2,243,960

2,216,529

74,369

61,069

59,655

77,988

3.3

2.7

2.7

3.5

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

348,497

346,278

345,418

345,010

21,318

20,931

20,095

19,426

6.1

6.0

5.8

5.6

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,508,284

3,604,805

3,613,043

3,582,503

169,944

162,073

161,238

196,793

4.8

4.5

4.5

5.5

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,361,942

1,366,308

1,367,709

1,386,748

48,269

48,068

47,802

66,328

3.5

3.5

3.5

4.8

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,356,775

19,509,644

19,516,042

19,264,202

818,949

753,269

759,328

1,020,088

4.2

3.9

3.9

5.3

Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . .

5,098,520

5,166,636

5,179,356

4,995,754

234,356

221,318

224,092

314,842

4.6

4.3

4.3

6.3

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,123,383

3,180,821

3,186,341

3,140,721

93,561

79,407

80,264

142,578

3.0

2.5

2.5

4.5

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,901,736

1,929,340

1,930,453

1,928,880

70,618

72,224

72,581

72,183

3.7

3.7

3.8

3.7

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

485,708

488,917

489,276

478,296

17,359

19,398

19,233

24,466

3.6

4.0

3.9

5.1

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

408,166

413,042

414,353

419,333

23,356

21,577

21,337

25,253

5.7

5.2

5.1

6.0

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,259,007

10,440,312

10,455,399

10,335,416

343,940

291,383

290,724

443,651

3.4

2.8

2.8

4.3

Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . .

1,378,935

1,391,555

1,392,443

1,331,152

38,285

26,140

24,922

50,040

2.8

1.9

1.8

3.8

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,086,452

5,147,616

5,156,347

5,133,913

187,625

159,611

161,147

216,589

3.7

3.1

3.1

4.2

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

664,000

668,169

669,072

669,033

18,273

17,792

17,857

17,405

2.8

2.7

2.7

2.6

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

874,607

890,069

891,661

893,211

25,796

24,748

23,839

22,947

2.9

2.8

2.7

2.6

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,460,202

6,417,226

6,398,665

6,327,881

276,802

227,789

218,785

292,294

4.3

3.5

3.4

4.6

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . .

3,728,459

3,700,330

3,693,130

3,768,084

148,426

118,803

116,148

196,228

4.0

3.2

3.1

5.2

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,391,039

3,392,922

3,396,229

3,277,168

118,230

106,776

105,189

104,801

3.5

3.1

3.1

3.2

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,724,319

1,754,704

1,752,621

1,728,819

46,757

49,726

49,270

63,514

2.7

2.8

2.8

3.7

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,481,866

1,493,934

1,496,525

1,498,403

47,717

46,871

46,789

46,516

3.2

3.1

3.1

3.1

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,062,224

2,084,752

2,084,089

2,051,009

87,431

90,232

88,138

117,936

4.2

4.3

4.2

5.8

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,090,667

2,107,207

2,109,980

2,152,388

94,402

111,315

109,854

149,441

4.5

5.3

5.2

6.9

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

692,476

694,174

695,029

695,200

21,754

21,208

22,036

22,191

3.1

3.1

3.2

3.2

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,248,606

3,276,524

3,280,277

3,283,140

120,506

109,061

107,394

107,546

3.7

3.3

3.3

3.3

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,802,648

3,836,148

3,834,827

3,740,602

115,441

106,249

106,572

108,619

3.0

2.8

2.8

2.9

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,935,119

4,946,724

4,950,186

4,905,992

211,097

187,209

180,318

200,577

4.3

3.8

3.6

4.1

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,158,682

2,167,061

2,165,403

2,186,848

97,727

85,946

83,700

107,039

4.5

4.0

3.9

4.9

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,096,730

3,122,744

3,121,329

3,073,111

99,465

98,778

96,125

95,278

3.2

3.2

3.1

3.1

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,270,582

1,279,329

1,276,458

1,271,933

66,895

69,795

68,464

67,395

5.3

5.5

5.4

5.3

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,066,036

3,111,534

3,111,767

3,137,363

98,968

110,281

109,616

139,709

3.2

3.5

3.5

4.5

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

531,051

536,520

537,336

538,014

18,482

18,678

18,694

18,685

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,032,289

1,040,313

1,042,449

1,058,573

31,930

30,613

30,016

44,081

3.1

2.9

2.9

4.2

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,532,838

1,555,270

1,559,544

1,563,385

62,508

56,299

56,205

98,431

4.1

3.6

3.6

6.3

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

770,691

778,202

779,532

768,594

19,434

19,940

19,935

19,620

2.5

2.6

2.6

2.6

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,455,781

4,551,684

4,564,128

4,573,551

156,213

172,261

173,873

174,263

3.5

3.8

3.8

3.8

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

949,247

961,100

961,807

973,175

47,255

45,670

46,008

57,713

5.0

4.8

4.8

5.9

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,514,746

9,542,921

9,551,655

9,419,440

383,989

364,511

354,066

427,978

4.0

3.8

3.7

4.5

New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,082,904

4,054,605

4,051,665

3,959,690

175,202

142,668

137,391

174,744

4.3

3.5

3.4

4.4

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,057,506

5,110,632

5,114,662

4,969,407

205,344

184,891

182,606

217,626

4.1

3.6

3.6

4.4

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

403,162

404,282

404,488

404,721

9,346

9,335

9,037

8,752

2.3

2.3

2.2

2.2

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,791,235

5,818,790

5,829,126

5,732,212

238,543

238,438

240,841

313,818

4.1

4.1

4.1

5.5

Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,042,754

1,042,326

1,041,551

1,014,099

42,502

41,604

42,325

71,109

4.1

4.0

4.1

7.0

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,837,004

1,845,422

1,844,257

1,842,278

59,579

60,607

58,430

56,245

3.2

3.3

3.2

3.1

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,105,727

2,104,158

2,105,508

2,107,777

86,158

69,814

69,042

69,389

4.1

3.3

3.3

3.3

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,449,431

6,549,144

6,558,419

6,539,194

265,096

307,029

309,028

394,247

4.1

4.7

4.7

6.0

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

554,436

557,583

558,531

566,605

20,118

18,946

18,780

26,334

3.6

3.4

3.4

4.6

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,371,243

2,387,096

2,391,855

2,396,550

79,881

56,599

58,631

61,898

3.4

2.4

2.5

2.6

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

462,185

466,500

467,108

467,565

14,771

15,811

15,610

15,352

3.2

3.4

3.3

3.3

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,323,775

3,367,254

3,365,849

3,362,841

114,681

111,930

114,321

116,846

3.5

3.3

3.4

3.5

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,939,677

14,180,789

14,199,564

14,019,339

491,917

494,392

492,454

664,769

3.5

3.5

3.5

4.7

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,593,090

1,626,802

1,630,650

1,623,114

44,447

40,039

40,451

57,840

2.8

2.5

2.5

3.6

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

343,817

340,538

340,142

342,381

8,045

8,305

8,195

11,024

2.3

2.4

2.4

3.2

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,383,549

4,453,928

4,462,573

4,429,864

128,155

118,315

117,249

146,958

2.9

2.7

2.6

3.3

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,882,393

3,955,240

3,962,518

3,889,700

173,782

155,468

151,533

197,569

4.5

3.9

3.8

5.1

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,716,757

1,744,552

1,744,633

1,712,700

51,976

45,579

44,652

93,390

3.0

2.6

2.6

5.5

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

791,185

804,830

806,570

818,064

37,764

40,537

39,743

49,495

4.8

5.0

4.9

6.1

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,103,060

3,110,114

3,108,814

3,104,804

99,617

109,603

108,875

105,705

3.2

3.5

3.5

3.4

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

291,572

293,281

294,176

294,911

10,051

10,739

10,880

11,049

3.4

3.7

3.7

3.7

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,080,907

1,055,984

1,048,791

-

93,341

93,776

92,713

-

8.6

8.9

8.8

-

  • Metropolitan division.
  • Metropolitan statistical area.

p Preliminary

- Data not available

NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month.

LABOR FORCE DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 2. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, not seasonally adjusted

Civilian labor force

Unemployed

February

March

Number

Percent of labor force

State and area

2019

2020

2019

2020p

February

March

February

March

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,243,685

2,230,950

2,246,183

2,205,479

85,826

64,214

77,314

73,858

3.8

2.9

3.4

3.3

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

345,233

338,951

345,061

341,081

24,287

19,898

23,455

19,932

7.0

5.9

6.8

5.8

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,510,890

3,633,324

3,521,017

3,597,808

165,408

158,258

165,883

192,349

4.7

4.4

4.7

5.3

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,356,816

1,363,390

1,358,425

1,381,124

55,054

53,718

47,229

65,021

4.1

3.9

3.5

4.7

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,429,914

19,528,486

19,393,147

19,217,893

867,237

842,362

864,141

1,084,652

4.5

4.3

4.5

5.6

Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . .

5,129,311

5,222,823

5,116,385

5,004,446

233,899

238,219

229,562

320,548

4.6

4.6

4.5

6.4

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,117,842

3,190,122

3,114,112

3,129,300

102,050

93,770

97,015

150,104

3.3

2.9

3.1

4.8

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,894,430

1,917,529

1,896,122

1,912,049

81,710

84,348

75,987

74,997

4.3

4.4

4.0

3.9

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

483,342

488,387

486,109

478,704

18,515

19,762

17,869

23,972

3.8

4.0

3.7

5.0

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

409,166

419,329

409,447

421,784

24,537

21,660

22,965

24,786

6.0

5.2

5.6

5.9

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,273,434

10,481,896

10,264,830

10,328,420

337,903

297,542

330,228

442,448

3.3

2.8

3.2

4.3

Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . .

1,393,318

1,404,551

1,366,682

1,318,178

36,442

20,390

38,833

48,970

2.6

1.5

2.8

3.7

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,107,139

5,187,312

5,102,935

5,160,139

193,831

181,223

182,864

223,659

3.8

3.5

3.6

4.3

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

664,846

669,107

665,482

667,638

17,830

17,761

17,942

14,831

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.2

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

868,778

891,314

870,361

892,318

32,131

27,457

30,707

25,820

3.7

3.1

3.5

2.9

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,458,354

6,336,267

6,458,721

6,279,902

303,327

223,485

286,272

278,468

4.7

3.5

4.4

4.4

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . .

3,728,758

3,678,063

3,729,765

3,753,757

156,467

123,938

143,941

188,107

4.2

3.4

3.9

5.0

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,392,383

3,393,079

3,391,157

3,280,029

132,171

114,009

126,893

111,099

3.9

3.4

3.7

3.4

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,717,025

1,734,341

1,723,627

1,709,397

53,763

54,585

55,431

65,723

3.1

3.1

3.2

3.8

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,478,880

1,499,466

1,476,085

1,495,917

51,300

49,770

49,849

46,942

3.5

3.3

3.4

3.1

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,057,642

2,071,812

2,072,300

2,050,023

98,295

90,500

97,348

117,434

4.8

4.4

4.7

5.7

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,080,031

2,096,578

2,082,795

2,138,115

88,147

89,715

85,628

129,665

4.2

4.3

4.1

6.1

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

684,088

687,867

685,242

686,903

27,128

29,459

26,477

25,820

4.0

4.3

3.9

3.8

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,231,432

3,272,916

3,239,714

3,276,709

129,713

116,012

121,415

113,156

4.0

3.5

3.7

3.5

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,799,710

3,814,900

3,801,221

3,735,527

131,066

125,639

124,631

126,089

3.4

3.3

3.3

3.4

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,932,764

4,953,202

4,937,472

4,904,442

222,644

179,595

228,961

207,897

4.5

3.6

4.6

4.2

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,152,070

2,148,004

2,158,185

2,170,123

95,557

79,862

100,870

106,439

4.4

3.7

4.7

4.9

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,086,374

3,104,185

3,090,439

3,065,289

120,118

111,049

121,301

118,542

3.9

3.6

3.9

3.9

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,267,685

1,262,857

1,269,582

1,260,763

65,518

64,711

64,742

63,557

5.2

5.1

5.1

5.0

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,064,263

3,091,488

3,068,119

3,102,435

114,401

115,101

112,909

139,489

3.7

3.7

3.7

4.5

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

526,862

535,223

527,703

535,923

22,234

22,474

22,162

22,012

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.1

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,025,913

1,041,996

1,029,235

1,057,184

34,201

31,420

34,777

45,607

3.3

3.0

3.4

4.3

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,532,073

1,572,996

1,530,663

1,567,365

64,458

59,543

62,206

100,845

4.2

3.8

4.1

6.4

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

768,121

780,428

770,508

764,875

23,351

23,964

22,725

21,581

3.0

3.1

2.9

2.8

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,458,702

4,582,170

4,450,191

4,574,016

183,781

191,582

164,678

176,303

4.1

4.2

3.7

3.9

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

949,111

962,141

945,164

966,489

48,330

48,687

45,161

56,777

5.1

5.1

4.8

5.9

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,542,016

9,566,614

9,529,122

9,437,901

433,666

375,715

400,570

417,788

4.5

3.9

4.2

4.4

New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,118,943

4,080,804

4,104,356

3,986,128

187,798

138,583

174,953

169,023

4.6

3.4

4.3

4.2

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,059,666

5,123,363

5,072,312

4,982,207

211,746

189,167

203,528

210,268

4.2

3.7

4.0

4.2

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

399,102

400,739

399,926

401,671

12,206

11,145

12,136

10,918

3.1

2.8

3.0

2.7

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,769,567

5,836,731

5,774,816

5,736,291

262,543

276,600

244,786

323,194

4.6

4.7

4.2

5.6

Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,043,109

1,036,852

1,036,143

1,004,579

49,655

52,645

44,343

73,812

4.8

5.1

4.3

7.3

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,834,246

1,835,093

1,837,114

1,835,178

63,821

55,185

59,370

50,773

3.5

3.0

3.2

2.8

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,098,128

2,100,525

2,096,772

2,105,533

95,571

78,843

94,455

81,057

4.6

3.8

4.5

3.8

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,442,370

6,558,725

6,431,249

6,503,958

287,000

333,814

275,015

391,377

4.5

5.1

4.3

6.0

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

552,145

558,430

549,669

562,326

23,490

22,198

21,490

28,453

4.3

4.0

3.9

5.1

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,361,320

2,397,123

2,370,345

2,402,980

83,113

73,179

79,731

71,526

3.5

3.1

3.4

3.0

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

458,034

464,194

459,822

465,939

16,673

16,749

16,563

16,045

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.4

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,316,279

3,352,938

3,330,420

3,356,651

113,360

127,359

116,176

124,665

3.4

3.8

3.5

3.7

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,001,465

14,283,348

13,976,212

14,075,576

515,242

508,138

489,883

666,301

3.7

3.6

3.5

4.7

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,587,922

1,635,980

1,590,434

1,624,766

49,673

46,499

48,291

62,035

3.1

2.8

3.0

3.8

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

343,442

338,132

343,679

339,762

9,359

8,910

9,206

11,639

2.7

2.6

2.7

3.4

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,379,746

4,472,457

4,392,682

4,440,727

137,614

122,999

131,359

146,405

3.1

2.8

3.0

3.3

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,880,267

3,980,083

3,889,343

3,896,439

198,314

166,643

187,240

205,177

5.1

4.2

4.8

5.3

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,730,544

1,756,384

1,728,706

1,720,459

54,283

44,273

52,310

94,540

3.1

2.5

3.0

5.5

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

789,220

807,356

784,130

811,726

46,841

44,283

41,124

49,602

5.9

5.5

5.2

6.1

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,101,942

3,095,473

3,096,679

3,078,261

118,589

124,380

117,577

106,695

3.8

4.0

3.8

3.5

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

288,220

293,750

289,806

294,153

11,011

12,578

11,211

12,544

3.8

4.3

3.9

4.3

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,075,897

1,038,055

1,073,349

-

96,802

80,739

99,258

-

9.0

7.8

9.2

-

  • Metropolitan division.
  • Metropolitan statistical area.

p Preliminary

- Data not available

NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted

[In thousands]

Total1

Construction

Manufacturing

State

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,066.2

2,082.7

2,085.0

2,078.0

92.5

94.3

94.7

94.3

268.9

269.4

270.7

273.0

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

329.9

328.7

329.8

327.9

16.4

16.8

16.5

16.4

12.7

11.2

12.1

11.9

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,914.2

2,982.5

2,986.4

2,979.2

167.8

174.4

174.7

174.9

176.3

177.8

177.7

178.0

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,277.2

1,281.4

1,281.6

1,273.9

52.1

53.4

53.7

54.2

162.8

160.5

160.2

158.9

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,354.6

17,583.5

17,604.5

17,505.0

875.5

888.6

896.9

885.3

1,327.5

1,320.1

1,315.7

1,310.4

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,765.6

2,813.8

2,813.4

2,809.5

176.9

182.6

179.7

179.7

150.2

150.7

150.6

149.6

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,686.6

1,696.8

1,699.5

1,691.9

60.2

60.0

60.5

61.2

162.0

161.6

162.5

163.0

Delaware2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

466.4

469.3

472.4

469.5

23.2

23.2

23.2

23.2

27.4

27.0

27.0

26.7

District of Columbia2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

796.3

802.7

803.9

802.3

14.9

14.7

14.8

14.7

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.3

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,909.0

9,068.8

9,071.6

9,035.0

559.2

581.4

583.7

585.2

382.1

388.2

388.7

388.6

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,602.3

4,651.3

4,652.1

4,645.1

202.7

204.8

204.8

205.9

406.8

402.8

402.4

402.0

Hawaii2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

657.6

659.5

658.1

656.3

37.7

37.5

38.0

37.9

14.2

13.9

14.0

14.0

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

752.7

769.1

771.8

770.8

51.4

53.8

54.4

54.9

69.1

68.0

68.3

68.3

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,117.6

6,133.2

6,121.8

6,087.7

227.5

226.1

226.6

225.5

590.1

577.0

576.2

575.4

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,174.9

3,176.3

3,179.6

3,162.0

146.3

150.4

152.3

150.4

545.1

535.1

535.1

532.5

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,584.9

1,585.0

1,581.3

1,577.8

76.8

79.2

78.0

78.2

226.3

223.9

223.6

223.2

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,418.7

1,433.1

1,434.3

1,428.4

63.5

64.7

66.6

67.4

166.6

168.8

168.3

168.7

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,938.7

1,945.8

1,947.0

1,939.9

79.9

80.4

80.3

80.3

252.7

251.7

251.7

251.8

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,992.5

1,988.8

1,995.0

1,974.0

147.2

138.1

140.6

139.4

138.2

135.4

135.0

135.7

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

635.6

639.1

637.3

634.2

29.7

30.2

30.2

30.2

53.2

53.9

53.2

53.3

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,769.7

2,796.8

2,797.1

2,776.2

166.2

172.0

173.2

173.8

112.1

113.8

113.8

113.1

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,686.7

3,709.0

3,712.6

3,694.6

162.3

162.7

163.3

163.8

244.4

242.3

245.2

244.2

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,433.5

4,450.6

4,461.5

4,437.2

171.5

180.6

182.2

179.9

633.5

628.7

623.7

622.7

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,973.1

2,984.1

2,977.6

2,963.2

124.5

125.7

125.5

125.6

324.7

322.9

323.1

321.9

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,157.1

1,160.5

1,163.2

1,155.8

44.3

43.6

42.8

42.3

146.8

147.7

148.2

148.0

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,897.9

2,911.3

2,912.6

2,887.0

124.9

129.0

130.7

128.0

277.3

276.7

277.3

274.2

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

480.6

489.2

489.4

489.5

29.0

31.2

31.4

31.3

21.0

20.5

20.5

20.3

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,022.0

1,037.4

1,037.2

1,033.0

51.6

55.1

55.4

55.3

99.9

99.2

99.5

99.4

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,410.8

1,429.6

1,426.3

1,421.4

94.6

98.0

99.4

101.1

59.8

59.1

59.3

58.8

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

685.0

691.0

690.3

685.7

27.9

29.2

29.1

29.3

71.9

71.4

71.4

71.3

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,190.2

4,240.8

4,241.9

4,210.1

159.6

162.9

166.6

166.5

252.2

252.6

253.0

253.9

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

854.3

866.2

866.7

868.4

48.4

51.8

52.8

53.7

28.2

29.6

29.4

29.2

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,781.3

9,840.4

9,847.3

9,805.6

409.7

407.6

411.0

412.9

441.2

437.9

438.8

437.6

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,559.2

4,608.7

4,612.0

4,589.4

230.8

230.9

231.9

232.7

477.7

479.1

477.8

475.5

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

438.8

441.1

441.1

440.3

27.7

29.6

29.6

29.7

26.5

26.2

26.1

26.0

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,590.2

5,596.8

5,599.1

5,559.4

225.7

229.6

229.1

227.6

702.9

698.3

700.2

699.0

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,703.6

1,701.8

1,700.7

1,695.3

83.0

81.5

81.2

81.2

141.9

137.7

138.1

137.8

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,933.5

1,953.7

1,955.7

1,950.9

108.3

108.6

110.8

111.7

198.6

195.2

195.0

194.6

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,054.7

6,096.6

6,109.6

6,069.2

259.6

265.0

266.2

260.6

577.2

574.1

576.6

574.1

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

503.0

506.9

508.4

502.8

20.1

19.7

20.3

20.3

39.8

39.3

39.4

39.4

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,174.8

2,215.2

2,217.1

2,203.7

106.3

109.0

109.9

109.0

257.1

258.5

258.2

258.4

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

439.4

444.0

444.3

444.2

23.0

24.3

24.4

24.5

45.4

44.1

44.0

44.0

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,108.1

3,153.0

3,158.1

3,160.4

129.1

129.3

128.4

130.0

355.3

354.7

355.2

355.2

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,715.0

12,973.9

13,016.8

12,965.9

764.5

796.4

797.0

790.6

903.6

908.2

911.5

903.9

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,546.1

1,584.6

1,587.4

1,586.4

107.0

113.8

114.0

113.7

136.2

136.0

136.1

136.3

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

318.8

314.2

314.0

311.1

15.5

14.6

14.7

14.6

30.0

29.8

29.6

29.4

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,048.6

4,095.7

4,099.9

4,071.3

202.9

204.9

203.6

203.2

244.4

240.4

241.7

240.7

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,445.5

3,516.9

3,520.8

3,509.7

217.5

222.4

226.5

229.0

293.5

294.5

293.7

292.3

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

722.6

714.9

711.4

710.0

37.2

33.7

33.1

33.3

47.3

46.3

46.3

45.9

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,982.0

2,993.1

2,993.7

2,986.8

123.6

126.5

127.2

128.0

485.0

483.4

482.9

482.4

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

290.1

288.1

288.5

288.4

22.7

21.9

22.3

22.6

10.1

10.2

10.2

10.2

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

879.4

884.7

885.0

886.1

27.1

26.1

25.7

25.3

74.6

75.2

75.4

75.0

Virgin Islands3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.6

38.3

38.4

38.3

3.4

4.0

4.0

4.0

-

-

-

-

  • Includes mining and logging, information, and other services (except public administration), not shown separately.
    2 Mining and logging is combined with construction.
  • Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued

[In thousands]

Trade, transportation, and utilities

Financial activities

Professional and business services

State

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

383.0

387.6

384.7

384.3

96.0

96.3

96.7

96.5

249.5

250.5

251.8

250.1

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64.9

65.9

65.9

66.1

11.7

11.8

11.9

11.8

27.6

27.1

27.2

27.2

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

541.3

551.5

552.4

554.8

227.6

232.4

232.4

232.3

440.6

448.4

448.5

445.9

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

252.3

254.7

253.3

253.3

62.6

61.8

62.0

62.4

145.5

145.9

147.0

148.8

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,047.4

3,062.9

3,063.9

3,059.3

837.3

845.8

851.7

855.7

2,709.2

2,744.0

2,743.2

2,734.6

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

475.6

482.4

480.6

479.5

173.6

173.5

175.2

175.0

434.2

449.2

450.1

452.2

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

292.1

296.8

293.7

292.5

123.8

124.0

124.3

123.4

217.9

222.2

222.5

225.2

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81.6

82.6

82.7

83.1

47.7

47.8

47.6

47.4

63.5

63.8

65.4

65.5

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32.8

34.0

34.2

34.4

29.7

29.7

29.9

29.9

169.5

173.8

173.4

174.5

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,797.1

1,824.3

1,821.4

1,823.3

585.6

596.1

596.4

596.5

1,384.5

1,412.3

1,409.1

1,408.4

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

941.8

956.5

954.4

953.8

248.9

251.9

252.1

251.5

716.3

716.4

715.7

713.7

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

124.2

123.6

123.1

122.1

29.8

29.5

29.5

29.6

74.6

74.9

74.5

74.4

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

144.2

146.0

146.1

146.4

36.4

37.0

37.1

37.4

94.7

98.6

99.9

99.8

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,206.0

1,209.2

1,203.7

1,197.9

409.8

413.1

412.7

411.2

947.1

937.9

932.9

925.4

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

601.7

603.5

601.8

597.6

141.2

142.6

143.0

142.4

344.8

343.7

343.1

342.5

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

311.2

309.0

307.3

307.1

109.7

109.7

110.1

110.3

139.3

137.5

137.2

137.3

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

266.9

268.0

267.7

267.2

77.1

77.7

78.5

78.3

178.8

179.0

179.1

178.9

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

404.2

400.0

399.6

397.8

93.4

92.4

92.5

93.0

215.8

218.7

220.5

221.3

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

380.0

378.4

378.0

376.5

91.9

92.3

92.7

92.9

216.2

216.0

217.1

213.1

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

119.0

118.7

118.4

117.8

32.8

33.2

33.3

33.3

69.7

68.8

68.2

67.5

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

470.4

471.4

472.1

471.3

144.3

143.6

143.9

143.9

461.4

473.0

473.2

467.5

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

580.2

584.0

581.2

577.9

223.9

225.1

226.0

226.8

598.2

602.5

602.3

605.6

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

794.4

802.9

804.8

804.8

222.8

228.8

228.8

229.2

655.6

655.4

658.1

656.9

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

530.4

532.2

528.4

531.1

192.7

191.6

191.3

191.1

384.2

387.4

383.5

379.4

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

231.8

231.8

231.7

230.8

44.6

44.2

44.5

44.2

108.2

105.5

105.1

105.5

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

544.1

544.9

542.9

541.8

174.4

175.3

176.2

176.2

382.0

383.8

386.2

384.4

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94.4

95.9

95.8

95.8

25.7

26.7

26.8

27.2

42.5

44.3

44.1

44.5

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

199.1

199.6

199.0

197.7

74.8

76.8

76.3

76.2

118.3

122.6

122.5

122.0

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

259.3

259.4

258.6

255.8

68.1

70.2

69.7

70.3

193.2

204.5

200.0

198.5

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

139.8

139.5

138.8

139.1

34.8

34.7

35.0

35.0

83.3

84.7

84.7

83.9

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

887.3

895.9

894.6

893.9

252.5

252.0

253.5

252.5

682.7

693.2

690.3

686.7

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

137.2

138.5

138.3

138.4

35.4

36.6

36.4

36.2

110.7

111.3

111.7

112.7

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,559.3

1,548.4

1,545.7

1,541.1

726.7

726.0

724.1

719.7

1,367.3

1,389.5

1,393.9

1,391.4

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

845.8

851.5

849.2

845.1

248.1

257.9

259.5

260.5

648.9

646.0

648.5

644.9

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

93.8

92.8

92.8

93.0

24.8

25.1

25.3

25.3

32.8

33.3

33.3

33.0

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,024.5

1,028.9

1,026.8

1,022.4

309.5

308.4

307.3

306.8

734.9

729.2

732.6

732.2

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

300.4

303.9

303.1

303.1

79.4

79.1

79.5

79.0

193.8

192.9

192.5

191.6

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

355.5

359.5

359.9

359.0

103.2

104.0

104.0

104.2

252.1

254.3

254.9

254.3

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,125.3

1,126.9

1,129.1

1,127.5

328.7

333.0

334.3

335.4

811.7

820.6

821.4

816.6

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77.2

78.5

78.5

78.6

35.1

35.5

35.8

35.9

68.2

68.3

68.4

67.0

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

406.1

412.1

410.2

408.0

103.9

103.9

104.0

104.6

296.6

303.7

305.4

305.3

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

86.1

86.4

86.4

86.6

29.1

29.1

29.1

29.0

32.7

33.5

33.6

33.9

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

636.2

652.1

653.6

654.5

170.8

173.3

174.2

177.0

424.7

429.2

429.9

430.5

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,503.5

2,547.8

2,548.6

2,545.9

793.9

812.9

812.8

816.2

1,771.6

1,828.1

1,843.1

1,836.8

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

289.6

295.9

295.1

296.5

88.5

91.2

91.2

91.1

222.3

221.9

223.9

224.7

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54.6

53.7

53.7

53.5

12.2

11.7

11.9

12.1

29.2

29.6

29.6

29.1

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

660.6

663.0

662.0

662.1

210.9

214.8

217.4

218.2

761.3

777.2

777.4

772.7

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

639.8

655.9

655.2

655.0

159.1

161.2

160.5

159.0

429.7

444.6

447.2

448.7

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

128.6

126.5

125.7

125.5

29.1

29.3

29.3

29.2

69.1

69.4

68.5

68.1

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

536.1

533.5

532.7

532.5

154.2

156.0

155.7

155.4

327.4

330.2

329.4

325.4

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

52.2

51.6

51.6

51.9

11.2

11.2

11.3

11.4

19.2

18.9

18.8

18.4

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

174.8

174.8

174.6

174.1

43.9

45.1

45.0

44.9

124.4

122.6

123.8

121.4

Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.9

7.1

7.1

7.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  • Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued

[In thousands]

Education and health services

Leisure and hospitality

Government

State

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Mar.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

247.7

251.3

252.0

249.6

207.9

210.3

209.9

205.0

389.6

393.4

395.1

395.8

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

50.6

51.1

51.1

50.7

36.1

36.1

36.7

35.5

80.3

79.3

79.2

79.4

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

456.4

474.6

477.4

479.0

329.1

336.7

338.4

329.2

419.2

429.2

426.8

426.7

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

193.3

197.0

197.6

194.3

119.8

120.1

120.0

116.0

211.7

210.8

210.4

210.4

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,777.9

2,851.3

2,853.8

2,855.0

2,027.4

2,055.7

2,055.3

1,988.1

2,597.1

2,627.9

2,631.8

2,637.0

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

344.8

352.8

351.5

349.4

341.6

345.8

345.3

343.8

451.4

460.5

462.3

464.4

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

338.4

343.3

344.0

341.6

158.3

155.7

157.9

152.3

236.3

236.8

237.3

236.2

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81.2

81.6

81.8

81.5

52.9

53.3

53.4

51.8

66.5

67.1

68.4

68.3

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

131.3

128.8

129.2

128.5

81.8

81.3

81.9

79.1

238.1

239.8

239.7

239.8

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,329.7

1,361.5

1,363.7

1,363.8

1,252.9

1,277.4

1,280.0

1,241.4

1,119.1

1,129.7

1,130.3

1,131.0

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

603.2

626.6

629.4

628.2

500.2

508.0

508.0

504.1

690.3

692.2

692.3

692.2

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

87.0

88.2

88.2

88.0

126.4

127.9

127.2

126.6

126.4

127.3

126.7

127.0

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

109.7

111.2

111.7

110.9

82.0

84.8

84.6

83.6

126.3

129.3

129.3

129.3

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

934.3

951.1

949.9

947.1

621.5

624.3

623.5

608.5

822.3

832.3

834.1

835.1

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

480.6

485.9

487.2

486.1

315.8

313.4

314.3

306.9

429.8

432.2

433.6

434.7

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

235.4

234.5

234.7

233.7

143.5

146.5

146.3

144.7

260.8

261.9

261.6

261.2

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

201.6

204.1

204.4

203.5

129.7

132.6

132.9

128.0

258.4

261.6

260.3

260.4

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

281.7

287.4

287.3

287.2

201.2

207.7

206.7

200.1

311.4

310.7

311.6

311.1

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

319.2

322.1

323.3

317.7

236.4

242.5

243.2

234.8

330.0

332.0

332.2

332.5

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

128.4

130.2

130.0

129.5

70.0

70.0

69.9

68.3

100.9

101.7

101.6

101.9

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

474.1

475.6

474.4

473.8

282.8

288.7

289.8

278.2

506.5

505.1

504.4

504.3

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

811.3

818.5

819.5

816.6

378.1

381.6

382.5

368.3

456.9

457.6

458.1

458.4

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

679.5

681.0

683.5

679.6

436.7

434.4

435.3

422.5

610.8

613.7

617.3

615.0

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

549.5

551.2

549.2

546.8

274.9

279.3

280.4

272.3

425.1

426.7

427.3

428.3

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

146.6

148.2

148.6

148.4

135.1

138.2

139.8

135.9

241.4

242.8

243.8

242.0

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

482.4

485.4

483.6

481.1

308.2

310.5

310.6

294.9

435.3

437.5

437.0

437.0

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

78.4

79.7

80.1

80.0

66.8

67.1

67.1

66.7

90.4

91.3

91.2

91.7

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

156.8

158.8

159.5

159.4

93.4

96.3

96.1

92.8

172.7

174.1

173.8

174.1

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

143.2

145.9

146.4

146.4

356.1

355.4

354.4

352.0

164.1

165.9

166.8

167.1

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

124.7

126.2

125.4

123.8

73.3

74.2

73.3

72.6

90.7

90.1

91.3

90.1

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

715.4

728.8

730.6

728.1

395.2

402.2

404.0

389.2

603.9

610.2

607.9

598.4

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

140.8

143.0

143.9

144.4

99.3

99.5

98.5

97.7

187.6

190.2

189.9

190.5

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,128.3

2,176.5

2,174.6

2,168.9

964.3

966.9

967.4

944.1

1,486.4

1,489.0

1,488.7

1,489.9

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

624.1

625.5

624.5

621.7

513.0

534.5

535.8

522.2

729.8

735.9

737.6

738.2

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

67.0

67.9

68.2

68.2

40.4

41.0

41.1

40.1

82.7

83.6

83.3

83.5

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

938.7

950.1

948.4

946.2

570.4

575.5

577.9

550.9

788.3

782.5

782.3

781.7

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

237.9

240.4

240.9

240.6

173.4

177.8

176.3

171.9

351.7

356.2

356.9

357.1

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

299.7

304.2

303.9

303.2

213.1

217.4

216.8

214.8

297.3

302.1

301.9

301.0

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,291.8

1,305.1

1,309.2

1,304.6

578.6

583.5

584.0

567.1

704.0

710.1

709.0

708.3

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108.6

110.1

110.9

109.8

59.4

61.3

61.2

58.3

65.2

66.0

66.0

65.6

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

257.1

259.3

259.7

259.0

268.0

280.4

281.7

271.5

369.7

376.3

376.6

377.5

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73.4

74.4

74.6

74.5

46.8

48.5

48.5

48.1

79.6

80.1

80.2

80.3

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

440.1

448.5

449.3

449.1

344.5

356.7

356.6

353.6

437.5

437.3

438.8

439.0

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,726.7

1,773.3

1,776.4

1,768.7

1,383.7

1,419.8

1,428.9

1,403.0

1,960.9

1,984.1

1,992.2

1,995.6

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

208.3

214.5

214.1

214.2

152.6

160.8

162.3

158.8

250.8

257.3

257.2

258.1

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

67.5

65.9

65.4

64.4

37.6

37.0

36.6

35.7

56.6

56.7

57.3

57.1

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

552.2

561.7

561.6

554.5

411.4

420.0

423.4

408.6

727.2

734.0

733.9

732.9

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

499.4

506.8

506.3

506.2

345.8

357.1

356.0

343.7

584.5

591.9

592.3

592.9

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

129.0

129.0

129.5

129.1

75.2

74.7

74.6

74.0

151.5

153.2

151.7

152.3

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

461.4

469.8

471.0

471.0

284.6

284.7

286.0

283.5

405.7

406.7

406.7

406.1

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.4

28.9

29.0

29.2

36.9

36.9

37.2

36.9

68.7

68.5

68.4

68.5

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

119.1

121.6

121.3

120.7

77.5

81.7

81.9

81.8

203.0

202.4

202.3

208.1

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

5.2

5.6

5.5

5.6

10.5

10.7

10.6

10.6

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted

[In thousands]

Total

Mining and logging

Construction

State

February

March

February

March

February

March

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,053.7

2,075.6

2,061.4

2,074.0

10.2

9.7

10.2

9.8

90.4

92.5

93.0

93.2

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

316.4

317.3

317.9

316.5

12.9

12.7

13.1

12.7

13.8

14.5

14.2

14.4

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,922.7

3,001.8

2,929.6

2,994.4

13.3

13.7

13.3

13.7

165.6

174.4

167.0

173.8

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,273.1

1,273.5

1,277.2

1,271.5

5.7

5.6

5.8

5.6

50.5

51.8

51.1

52.8

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,250.5

17,541.4

17,309.2

17,452.2

21.8

21.9

21.7

22.2

847.7

875.7

860.8

864.7

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,743.6

2,794.9

2,749.6

2,793.5

29.2

27.2

29.3

26.9

171.2

172.1

172.0

174.5

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,664.5

1,677.2

1,667.5

1,672.7

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

53.9

54.6

54.9

56.2

Delaware1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

455.9

463.6

461.0

463.7

-

-

-

-

22.1

22.1

22.8

22.5

District of Columbia1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

793.6

800.1

796.6

800.6

-

-

-

-

14.7

14.6

14.8

14.5

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,941.1

9,106.0

8,965.4

9,083.3

5.8

5.7

5.8

5.7

556.3

580.2

559.6

582.8

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,575.5

4,626.9

4,592.5

4,629.0

9.5

9.2

9.5

9.3

200.8

203.4

202.1

204.9

Hawaii1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

659.6

659.6

660.8

657.8

-

-

-

-

36.5

37.8

37.4

37.6

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

741.4

759.8

745.4

761.8

3.4

3.5

3.2

3.3

48.1

50.1

49.0

51.9

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,005.9

6,018.3

6,048.7

6,008.9

7.8

7.5

8.0

7.6

198.9

197.8

210.1

206.6

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,144.8

3,139.9

3,156.5

3,142.1

5.9

5.5

6.0

5.5

135.0

140.5

138.3

141.8

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,561.8

1,557.2

1,567.4

1,558.1

2.2

2.1

2.4

2.2

65.5

65.1

67.1

67.3

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,410.0

1,422.2

1,411.8

1,421.0

6.7

6.6

6.7

6.6

59.3

61.4

61.4

64.2

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,913.6

1,921.1

1,924.5

1,923.8

10.5

8.4

10.7

8.4

74.2

74.7

77.0

77.0

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,990.3

1,988.3

1,992.1

1,971.8

36.4

36.2

36.7

35.6

146.6

139.4

148.0

139.1

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

615.9

617.9

617.4

614.8

2.3

2.1

2.3

2.1

27.0

26.7

27.1

27.3

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,728.1

2,757.9

2,746.1

2,755.4

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.3

159.9

168.1

162.1

169.1

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,616.8

3,643.2

3,631.1

3,631.5

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

148.8

149.3

150.5

152.0

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,374.8

4,407.6

4,394.4

4,391.5

7.0

7.0

7.1

7.0

153.6

165.3

156.7

165.8

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,924.7

2,926.2

2,922.6

2,912.1

6.2

6.2

6.4

6.3

105.6

108.4

108.0

108.9

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,154.8

1,158.3

1,156.1

1,153.8

6.9

6.6

6.9

6.5

43.5

41.5

44.3

41.9

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,860.7

2,874.7

2,877.4

2,868.8

4.2

4.2

4.3

4.2

116.2

120.7

120.4

121.8

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

470.6

477.5

471.7

479.5

7.0

7.1

6.9

7.0

25.5

26.9

25.8

27.6

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,010.3

1,022.5

1,012.5

1,021.6

1.0

0.8

1.0

0.9

48.1

50.5

48.4

51.4

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,400.2

1,417.7

1,408.0

1,412.9

14.6

14.1

14.8

13.9

91.2

96.7

93.5

99.7

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

677.3

684.4

678.9

677.6

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

25.8

27.4

26.0

27.4

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,110.2

4,159.8

4,134.8

4,150.6

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.4

148.7

154.5

151.5

158.1

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

849.8

862.5

851.8

866.0

26.4

26.1

26.3

26.3

47.1

52.5

47.8

53.1

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,645.4

9,727.2

9,698.3

9,715.4

4.8

4.7

4.8

4.8

381.0

379.1

386.4

390.2

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,528.1

4,570.2

4,546.8

4,571.5

5.7

5.6

5.7

5.7

226.7

227.1

228.9

231.3

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

430.1

431.7

431.4

431.9

21.4

19.8

21.3

19.6

22.6

24.5

23.2

24.9

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,504.9

5,518.7

5,527.8

5,497.7

11.7

11.0

12.1

11.3

202.8

207.5

209.8

210.9

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,692.8

1,689.3

1,700.8

1,688.6

52.1

42.2

51.6

42.0

81.4

79.1

82.1

79.7

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,913.3

1,939.0

1,923.0

1,937.8

6.8

6.4

6.7

6.4

103.0

106.2

105.0

107.5

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,977.9

6,038.7

6,010.1

6,016.3

29.1

27.1

29.5

26.9

237.4

245.1

243.5

244.6

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

494.0

498.4

494.7

493.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

17.8

18.4

18.2

18.4

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,155.1

2,195.8

2,168.3

2,195.9

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

105.2

109.2

105.6

108.1

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

429.7

434.9

431.2

435.7

0.8

1.0

0.9

1.0

20.1

21.9

20.3

22.2

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,082.6

3,139.6

3,096.5

3,149.5

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.4

124.8

125.6

126.8

128.6

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,662.4

12,972.5

12,688.7

12,930.9

255.8

235.1

254.5

232.6

759.5

793.8

763.0

784.1

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,535.4

1,578.7

1,542.7

1,583.0

9.3

8.9

9.4

8.9

102.0

108.3

104.4

110.3

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

316.7

315.5

318.7

311.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.7

13.4

12.5

13.6

12.4

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,004.1

4,059.2

4,023.6

4,043.8

7.9

7.8

8.0

7.7

196.2

197.7

198.9

199.2

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,381.6

3,484.9

3,422.1

3,486.6

5.9

5.5

5.8

5.4

203.2

220.3

212.8

225.7

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

711.0

699.8

715.7

704.1

23.0

20.8

23.0

20.9

32.1

28.4

33.2

30.5

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,931.0

2,949.7

2,944.1

2,947.8

4.0

3.8

4.1

3.9

110.2

114.8

112.3

117.2

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

282.6

280.6

283.7

282.4

21.0

20.1

21.0

19.9

20.1

19.7

20.6

20.7

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

871.5

884.2

880.4

884.4

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.5

25.9

25.3

26.7

24.9

Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.4

38.5

36.9

38.3

-

-

-

-

3.3

4.1

3.4

4.0

  • Mining and logging is combined with construction. p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Manufacturing

Trade, transportation, and utilities

Information

State

February

March

February

March

February

March

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

268.9

270.4

268.6

272.5

379.7

381.4

380.2

382.5

21.4

21.0

21.9

21.0

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.2

11.2

11.7

10.9

60.4

61.5

61.1

62.3

5.4

5.3

5.4

5.2

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

175.7

176.9

176.0

177.3

538.5

549.9

537.8

552.7

48.7

49.3

48.6

49.1

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

163.0

159.6

162.8

158.1

249.7

250.2

250.2

251.3

11.3

10.9

11.4

10.9

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,317.7

1,306.6

1,319.4

1,304.5

3,014.5

3,038.7

3,007.8

3,021.7

569.6

592.6

563.3

592.0

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

149.3

150.5

149.7

149.0

471.9

475.9

470.5

474.8

76.0

75.5

75.3

75.4

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

161.0

161.3

161.4

162.1

288.2

287.9

287.0

288.0

31.5

31.4

31.4

31.3

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.4

26.8

27.3

26.6

79.9

81.1

80.3

81.7

3.9

3.8

3.9

3.7

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.3

32.6

34.0

32.5

34.4

19.8

20.9

19.7

21.0

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

381.8

388.1

382.4

389.1

1,794.7

1,817.9

1,793.4

1,819.8

140.2

138.9

139.2

137.8

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

406.2

402.0

406.7

401.1

933.8

946.4

936.2

949.7

118.5

115.4

118.0

115.7

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14.2

13.9

14.2

13.9

123.6

122.4

123.4

121.4

10.0

8.5

8.7

8.5

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68.5

67.5

68.8

67.7

141.8

143.5

142.2

144.4

8.8

9.2

8.8

9.2

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

588.7

573.3

588.8

573.2

1,186.0

1,183.5

1,189.3

1,180.7

95.4

96.0

95.5

95.5

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

545.1

532.9

544.8

530.1

593.8

591.6

594.0

591.5

28.8

28.4

28.7

28.6

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

224.3

222.3

225.0

221.8

305.7

302.6

306.5

302.0

21.7

20.5

21.6

20.4

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

166.4

167.5

166.1

168.2

264.1

264.1

263.3

263.7

18.2

17.8

18.1

17.6

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

253.0

252.2

252.5

251.7

400.1

393.3

400.2

393.2

21.8

20.3

21.8

20.2

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

137.4

133.9

137.8

135.3

377.6

374.6

377.9

374.6

23.5

22.0

23.0

20.8

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

51.9

52.3

52.2

52.1

115.7

114.8

114.7

113.7

7.2

7.3

7.2

7.3

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110.9

113.7

111.2

112.5

460.4

462.9

460.7

464.6

35.2

34.5

35.5

34.1

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

242.9

243.0

243.4

242.8

568.8

570.5

567.2

565.9

90.5

93.5

90.3

93.5

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

632.2

621.6

630.9

619.2

778.5

789.2

779.9

790.4

55.2

55.0

55.2

54.9

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

321.0

318.1

321.3

317.4

522.3

519.2

520.6

522.2

46.8

45.4

46.5

45.3

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

147.2

148.6

146.9

147.7

229.5

230.1

229.4

229.1

10.8

10.5

10.9

10.3

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

276.9

276.3

276.4

274.6

537.2

533.9

538.3

536.4

48.5

45.8

48.4

46.8

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20.6

20.2

20.6

20.0

92.7

93.9

92.9

94.4

6.2

6.1

6.2

6.1

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

99.7

99.0

99.9

98.9

196.5

195.8

196.4

195.2

17.4

16.7

17.3

16.8

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

59.5

59.0

59.7

58.4

256.4

256.6

256.0

251.9

15.8

15.6

15.6

15.4

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

71.5

71.2

71.6

70.8

137.0

135.5

136.7

135.7

12.3

12.3

12.3

12.3

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

249.7

251.8

250.9

252.7

871.6

881.3

872.7

880.7

66.9

66.2

66.7

65.7

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.6

28.8

27.7

28.8

135.6

136.6

135.6

136.8

11.1

10.7

11.2

10.5

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

438.2

436.6

438.3

435.8

1,531.2

1,520.1

1,533.0

1,516.5

273.2

273.6

276.0

272.7

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

477.3

476.7

476.5

473.0

834.4

835.8

837.0

837.0

76.1

78.9

76.0

79.5

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26.0

25.6

26.1

25.7

92.6

91.6

92.5

91.8

6.1

6.0

6.1

6.1

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

703.1

700.9

701.2

698.3

1,008.3

1,012.4

1,008.4

1,007.0

69.9

69.4

69.6

69.3

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

141.7

137.6

141.8

137.4

295.6

298.4

296.8

299.5

19.6

19.5

19.6

19.1

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

196.3

193.2

196.8

192.3

349.6

353.1

349.6

353.2

34.3

35.3

34.1

35.1

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

573.3

573.7

575.3

571.0

1,110.6

1,111.4

1,111.2

1,112.9

85.6

85.3

86.0

85.4

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39.8

39.2

39.8

39.5

76.0

76.6

75.5

76.6

6.1

5.5

5.9

5.5

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

256.5

258.4

257.3

258.4

401.4

405.1

403.2

404.7

26.9

27.0

27.1

27.2

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44.9

43.4

45.1

43.8

84.4

85.1

84.4

85.0

5.5

5.4

5.5

5.3

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

354.8

354.1

355.1

353.9

629.3

647.8

629.6

648.4

44.3

45.9

44.2

45.7

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

901.3

910.5

901.7

900.7

2,482.7

2,529.5

2,477.2

2,524.5

206.3

210.0

207.3

209.2

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

135.6

135.4

136.0

136.3

286.6

292.9

286.6

294.2

39.0

40.9

38.7

41.3

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.6

29.3

29.6

29.0

53.6

53.1

53.6

52.6

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

242.4

241.4

243.3

240.1

648.2

650.2

650.5

652.4

67.4

68.6

67.5

68.0

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

289.6

290.9

291.6

290.0

626.3

644.7

630.1

646.0

139.4

148.1

140.7

148.0

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.2

46.2

47.2

45.8

126.0

122.9

126.2

123.4

8.1

7.8

8.1

7.5

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

480.9

477.6

481.2

477.4

526.5

521.6

527.0

522.4

46.8

46.6

46.7

46.1

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10.0

10.0

9.9

10.0

51.0

50.3

51.1

50.9

3.4

3.3

3.4

3.3

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

74.0

75.3

74.7

75.0

173.0

174.4

173.9

173.3

16.5

16.2

16.4

16.2

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.6

0.8

0.6

0.8

7.1

7.1

7.0

7.1

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Financial activities

Professional and business services

Education and health services

State

February

March

February

March

February

March

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

95.1

96.0

95.1

96.0

248.0

250.2

248.9

248.1

248.2

253.6

246.9

249.3

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11.3

11.7

11.3

11.6

26.8

25.9

26.6

26.3

50.6

51.5

50.8

51.1

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

226.3

233.3

227.2

232.4

439.4

447.4

439.0

444.1

458.9

480.2

458.2

481.9

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

62.2

61.2

62.2

61.5

146.1

146.1

146.3

149.0

193.8

198.4

193.9

195.2

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

833.5

849.9

832.2

853.5

2,684.9

2,733.2

2,689.1

2,718.9

2,788.0

2,866.3

2,796.7

2,868.6

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

173.2

174.7

173.3

174.0

425.0

442.3

426.2

444.3

345.1

353.9

345.0

349.8

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

123.1

123.8

122.9

123.0

213.2

216.4

213.8

221.4

339.5

347.6

338.7

341.3

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.6

47.2

47.6

47.1

61.6

63.3

62.1

64.4

80.8

81.9

81.4

81.5

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.7

29.7

29.6

29.7

168.5

172.3

168.7

173.3

133.7

131.4

134.2

130.9

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

584.6

595.4

585.1

596.2

1,381.5

1,411.9

1,381.8

1,404.6

1,335.9

1,369.6

1,334.6

1,368.4

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

247.3

252.2

247.8

251.1

711.7

708.9

712.6

707.3

604.2

630.6

604.6

629.8

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.7

29.5

29.8

29.5

74.4

74.6

74.6

74.6

87.4

88.0

88.0

88.1

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.1

36.9

36.1

37.2

92.3

97.5

93.2

98.4

110.4

112.5

110.7

111.0

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

405.3

409.6

406.3

409.2

925.0

910.4

924.2

896.7

934.9

955.8

940.3

951.6

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

139.6

142.0

139.8

140.8

337.3

332.8

338.9

335.5

484.8

490.9

483.4

489.2

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108.9

109.6

109.1

109.5

137.2

134.3

136.2

134.4

240.2

238.1

239.7

236.6

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

76.6

78.1

76.4

77.6

175.9

175.7

175.8

176.3

201.0

205.4

201.3

203.8

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

92.7

91.9

92.7

92.4

209.9

215.5

211.6

217.2

281.7

288.3

281.3

287.1

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

91.8

92.7

91.5

92.6

215.8

215.8

216.5

212.1

318.7

323.9

317.9

318.3

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

32.4

32.8

32.3

33.0

68.0

66.6

67.9

65.7

128.6

130.5

129.1

130.2

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

143.3

143.0

143.2

142.7

452.8

463.3

455.8

462.1

474.5

476.0

475.7

476.9

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

221.9

223.4

221.4

224.6

583.7

587.8

583.8

590.0

813.2

822.9

819.1

819.3

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

220.4

226.9

220.8

227.1

651.8

652.3

653.1

650.9

679.1

686.2

681.6

681.7

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

191.1

190.3

191.1

189.6

377.3

375.8

374.8

370.5

551.5

548.9

550.6

546.1

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44.5

44.2

44.4

43.9

109.1

104.0

107.9

105.0

146.9

149.8

147.0

149.4

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

172.8

175.2

173.1

175.5

376.9

381.4

377.9

381.8

483.4

487.5

481.1

479.9

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25.3

26.7

25.4

26.9

41.5

42.5

41.4

43.3

78.9

80.5

78.9

80.7

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

74.3

75.7

74.4

75.9

116.6

120.3

116.6

120.2

156.9

159.9

157.4

159.8

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

67.4

69.5

67.9

70.2

192.0

199.6

192.0

196.7

143.0

146.2

143.4

145.6

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34.5

34.7

34.5

34.6

81.6

82.6

81.4

81.5

126.8

127.7

127.7

126.6

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

249.9

251.1

250.6

250.2

663.7

669.8

668.8

671.6

715.4

732.4

720.4

732.7

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.4

36.5

35.3

36.0

109.5

109.6

109.7

111.4

141.6

144.5

141.3

145.2

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

721.0

719.3

720.7

712.3

1,338.3

1,372.8

1,346.5

1,371.9

2,147.1

2,196.9

2,163.3

2,195.5

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

245.6

256.9

245.9

259.0

641.5

641.5

643.5

637.8

625.7

625.6

624.6

622.7

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.5

25.2

24.7

25.1

31.7

32.0

31.8

31.8

67.0

67.9

67.0

68.1

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

307.7

304.4

307.2

304.1

718.6

714.5

719.0

716.3

938.7

953.0

939.3

951.4

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.0

79.6

79.0

78.9

191.3

188.4

192.4

187.6

237.0

241.9

237.8

240.4

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

101.8

103.3

102.0

103.7

249.0

251.7

249.9

251.7

302.3

307.0

303.3

306.3

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

326.4

332.8

326.5

333.7

798.0

803.7

798.7

799.7

1,302.7

1,325.8

1,306.9

1,319.9

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.2

35.7

35.0

35.5

66.5

66.3

66.2

65.0

109.4

112.8

110.4

111.7

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103.2

103.1

102.9

103.4

294.6

303.0

295.4

302.8

256.9

259.4

257.7

260.5

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.8

28.9

28.8

28.9

32.2

33.4

32.2

33.4

73.1

74.7

73.5

74.9

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

170.0

173.3

170.0

176.5

418.3

424.1

419.1

425.3

441.5

451.1

442.5

450.7

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

788.9

808.9

789.9

810.9

1,766.6

1,827.9

1,762.3

1,824.8

1,724.0

1,780.0

1,724.4

1,764.2

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

87.7

90.5

87.9

90.4

217.9

217.9

218.6

220.6

211.5

216.2

211.8

216.3

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.1

11.8

12.1

11.8

28.3

28.6

28.1

28.0

66.8

66.1

69.4

66.4

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

209.1

216.0

209.1

217.1

752.8

768.8

753.7

762.0

555.6

565.2

556.9

555.4

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

157.5

159.7

158.1

157.9

419.4

437.9

425.3

443.3

497.7

508.3

502.6

509.5

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.9

29.2

29.0

29.1

68.0

67.3

68.4

67.3

128.8

129.6

129.3

129.2

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

152.6

155.0

153.0

154.3

321.4

323.4

321.7

320.9

460.5

471.7

462.2

472.4

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11.1

11.2

11.1

11.2

18.3

18.0

18.3

17.6

28.8

29.1

28.8

29.5

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

43.4

45.0

43.9

44.8

122.5

124.2

124.4

121.1

118.4

121.3

121.0

121.4

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.8

2.1

2.2

2.2

2.2

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Leisure and hospitality

Other services

Government

State

February

March

February

March

February

March

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

203.3

204.2

206.4

203.3

98.7

98.3

99.0

98.3

389.8

398.3

391.2

400.0

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

31.1

32.3

31.6

31.2

10.7

10.7

10.8

10.5

81.2

80.0

81.3

80.3

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

330.8

340.6

336.9

335.4

94.2

94.4

94.1

95.6

431.3

441.7

431.5

438.4

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117.0

116.6

119.0

114.7

59.2

60.2

59.4

58.7

214.6

212.9

215.1

213.7

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,989.8

2,027.0

2,011.0

1,967.5

568.3

576.2

570.7

563.8

2,614.7

2,653.3

2,636.5

2,674.8

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

339.1

344.0

340.8

343.5

111.1

114.4

111.5

112.6

452.5

464.4

456.0

468.7

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

147.8

147.2

150.2

143.8

64.1

63.9

64.7

63.4

241.7

242.6

242.0

241.7

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.7

49.4

49.4

48.1

18.3

18.9

18.3

18.2

66.6

69.1

67.9

69.9

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.5

79.5

81.8

78.5

76.6

77.8

76.9

78.4

237.2

238.5

237.1

238.6

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,265.3

1,289.5

1,284.5

1,267.8

354.2

356.3

355.5

355.0

1,140.8

1,152.5

1,143.5

1,156.1

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

487.9

497.3

496.6

497.7

162.8

164.9

163.7

165.5

692.8

696.6

694.7

696.9

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

126.1

127.3

127.0

126.4

28.5

28.3

28.6

28.2

129.2

129.3

129.1

129.6

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

78.5

81.7

79.2

80.6

25.9

27.1

26.0

26.9

127.6

130.3

128.2

131.2

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

588.1

592.6

600.4

586.5

252.0

255.5

254.1

256.3

823.8

836.3

831.7

845.0

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

304.3

300.2

309.0

299.9

133.4

133.4

134.2

134.4

436.8

441.7

439.4

444.8

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

136.2

137.8

138.0

138.7

56.7

59.1

57.2

59.0

263.2

265.7

264.6

266.2

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

125.9

127.8

127.3

124.6

51.0

52.0

51.1

51.5

264.9

265.8

264.3

266.9

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

191.3

196.5

196.3

193.8

65.0

67.2

65.8

68.4

313.4

312.8

314.6

314.4

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

235.5

240.0

236.1

233.6

73.9

74.5

73.9

74.5

333.1

335.3

332.8

335.3

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

58.3

58.9

59.7

57.1

21.8

22.8

21.9

22.5

102.7

103.1

103.0

103.8

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

264.1

270.6

270.2

264.8

113.7

115.2

114.3

113.9

512.0

509.4

516.1

513.4

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

347.3

349.9

353.2

340.3

135.0

135.2

136.5

134.3

463.8

466.8

464.8

467.9

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

412.0

410.9

419.1

403.0

163.8

163.0

164.7

162.8

621.2

630.2

625.3

628.7

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

260.7

264.2

261.1

257.6

112.2

116.0

112.5

114.6

430.0

433.7

429.7

433.6

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

132.8

136.5

133.7

134.0

40.4

41.7

40.4

41.9

243.2

244.8

244.3

244.1

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

288.7

290.0

298.5

285.2

114.7

116.0

115.6

116.5

441.2

443.7

443.4

446.1

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.4

63.5

63.8

62.9

18.8

18.7

18.8

18.4

90.7

91.4

91.0

92.2

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

89.4

91.8

90.8

89.2

36.9

37.1

36.8

38.0

173.5

174.9

173.5

175.3

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

352.9

349.8

356.5

349.7

40.6

41.2

41.0

41.2

166.8

169.4

167.6

170.2

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68.8

69.0

68.4

66.5

24.7

28.0

24.8

27.0

93.4

95.1

94.6

94.3

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

360.7

366.6

368.3

358.2

169.4

169.7

170.4

171.0

612.9

615.0

613.2

608.3

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

96.7

96.6

97.9

96.2

28.4

27.8

28.4

27.8

190.4

192.8

190.6

193.9

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

909.1

911.2

922.1

897.5

411.0

419.9

411.4

418.2

1,490.5

1,493.0

1,495.8

1,500.0

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

491.4

510.1

500.4

507.8

156.9

160.9

158.2

162.7

746.8

751.1

750.1

755.0

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38.7

39.7

39.3

38.9

15.2

15.1

15.2

15.1

84.3

84.3

84.2

84.8

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

537.7

542.3

548.6

525.1

210.3

210.6

211.5

210.1

796.1

792.7

801.1

793.9

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

168.5

171.9

171.9

169.9

70.1

69.5

70.4

71.3

356.5

361.2

357.4

362.8

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

204.5

208.4

207.3

208.2

63.9

66.8

64.2

65.9

301.8

307.6

304.1

307.5

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

541.8

550.0

554.7

542.6

257.4

263.3

259.1

258.1

715.6

720.5

718.7

721.5

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54.5

55.5

54.4

52.4

22.7

21.5

22.8

22.0

65.8

66.7

66.3

66.4

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

255.5

269.0

262.4

267.2

78.1

79.0

78.6

78.7

372.4

378.2

373.7

380.5

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

43.4

44.2

43.6

43.8

16.4

16.4

16.5

16.5

80.1

80.5

80.4

80.9

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

330.2

345.2

337.7

346.7

119.2

120.4

120.3

120.9

445.8

447.8

446.8

448.4

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,357.3

1,403.5

1,378.1

1,392.7

436.1

455.8

438.2

458.5

1,983.9

2,017.5

1,992.1

2,028.7

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

150.9

163.9

153.4

160.8

41.2

43.2

41.6

41.7

253.7

260.6

254.3

262.2

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39.5

39.7

39.0

37.4

10.2

10.1

10.2

10.0

58.2

59.3

58.0

59.1

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

390.6

401.4

400.0

398.9

199.4

201.4

200.4

201.7

734.5

740.7

735.3

741.3

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

329.5

345.1

337.2

336.0

124.6

126.8

127.0

125.9

588.5

597.6

590.9

598.9

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

72.4

71.3

73.4

71.4

24.0

23.5

24.4

24.0

152.5

152.8

153.5

155.0

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

266.2

267.3

270.0

265.1

150.5

150.9

151.6

152.1

411.4

417.0

414.3

416.0

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34.0

34.4

34.0

33.8

16.0

15.8

16.0

16.0

68.9

68.7

69.5

69.5

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77.0

81.7

77.8

81.5

17.8

18.0

18.0

18.0

202.5

202.2

203.1

207.7

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.2

5.6

5.4

5.6

1.3

1.7

1.4

1.7

10.4

10.6

10.5

10.6

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

Map 1. Unemployment rates by state, seasonally adjusted, March 2020

(U.S. rate = 4.4 percent)

WASH.

MONT.

ORE.

IDAHO

WYO.

NEV.

UTAH

CALIF.

COLO.

ARIZ.

N.M.

N.D.

MINN.

S.D.

WIS.

MICH.

NEB.

IOWA

PA.

OHIO

ILL.

IND.

W.VA.

KAN.

MO.

VA.

KY.

TENN.

N.C.

OKLA.

ARK.

S.C.

MISS.

ALA.

GA.

TEXAS

LA.

FLA.

MAINE

VT.N.H.

N.Y.MASS.

!

!

!

R.I.

CONN.

!

N.J.

MD.

!

DEL.

D.C.

6.0% or higher

5.0% to 5.9%

4.0% to 4.9%

HAWAII

3.0% to 3.9%

ALASKA

2.9% or lower

Map 2. Percentage change in nonfarm employment by state, seasonally adjusted, March 2019 - March 2020

WASH.

MONT.

ORE.

IDAHO

WYO.

NEV.

UTAH

CALIF.COLO.

ARIZ.

N.M.

N.D.

MINN.

S.D.WIS.

IOWA

NEB.

ILL.

KAN. MO.

OKLA.

ARK.

MISS.

TEXAS

LA.

MICH.N.Y.

PA.

IND.

OHIO

MD.

KY.

W.VA. VA.

TENN.N.C.

S.C.

ALA. GA.

FLA.

MAINE

VT.

N.H.

MASS.

R.I.

CONN.

N.J.

DEL.

D.C.

3.1% or higher

2.1% to 3.0%

1.1% to 2.0%

HAWAII

0.1% to 1.0%

ALASKA

0.0% or lower

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 14:22:04 UTC
