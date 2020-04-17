State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly) 0 04/17/2020 | 10:23am EDT Send by mail :

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Friday, April 17, 2020 USDL-20-0612 Technical information: Employment: sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae Unemployment: lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - MARCH 2020 Unemployment rates were higher in March in 29 states and the District of Columbia, lower in 3 states, and stable in 18 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Twenty-three states had jobless rate increases from a year earlier, 3 states had decreases, and 24 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate rose by 0.9 percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent and was 0.6 point higher than in March 2019. Nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 31 states in March 2020 and was essentially unchanged in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased in 13 states, decreased in 2, and was essentially unchanged in 35 states and the District. This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note. Unemployment North Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate in March, 2.2 percent, while Louisiana had the highest rate, 6.9 percent. The rates in Alaska (5.6 percent) and Idaho (2.6 percent) set new series lows. (All state series begin in 1976.) In total, 25 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 4.4 percent, 13 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 12 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.) In March, the largest unemployment rate increases occurred in Nevada (+2.7 percentage points) and Colorado (+2.0 points). Rates rose over the month by at least a full percentage point in 19 additional states. Alaska had the largest jobless rate decrease from February (-0.2 percentage point). Eighteen states had rates that were not notably different from those of a month earlier, though some had changes that were at least as large numerically as the significant changes. (See table B.) The largest unemployment rate increases from March 2019 occurred in Louisiana (+2.4 percentage points), Nevada (+2.2 points), and Pennsylvania (+1.9 points), with another 12 states experiencing increases of a full point or more. The largest unemployment rate decreases over the year were in Oregon and South Carolina (-0.8 percentage point each). (See table C.) Nonfarm Payroll Employment Nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 31 states in March 2020. The largest job declines occurred in California (-99,500), Texas (-50,900), and New York (-41,700). The largest percentage declines occurred in Louisiana and Rhode Island (-1.1 percent each), followed by Missouri and Vermont (-0.9 percent each). (See tables D and 3.) Thirteen states had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment in March, 2 had decreases, and 35 states and the District of Columbia were unchanged. The largest job gains occurred in Texas (+250,900), California (+150,400), and Florida (+126,000). The largest percentage gains occurred in Utah (+2.6 percent), Idaho (+2.4 percent), and Arizona (+2.2 percent). Employment decreased in Vermont (-7,700, or -2.4 percent) and West Virginia (-12,600, or -1.7 percent). (See table E and map 2.) _____________ The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for March is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). -2- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on March 2020 Establishment and Household Survey Data March data from the establishment and household surveys broadly reflect some of the early effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the labor market. We cannot precisely quantify the effects of the pandemic on state and local job markets in March. However, it is clear that the decreases in employment and hours and the increases in unemployment can be ascribed to effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus. It is important to keep in mind that the March survey reference periods for both surveys predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures in the second half of the month. More information on the impacts of the coronavirus on the surveys is available in the "Frequently asked questions" document at www.bls.gov/cps/employment-situation-covid19-faq-march-2020.pdf . For the March 2020 estimates of household employment and unemployment from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, BLS determined that no modifications to the model-based methodology were necessary. Rather, the LAUS program implemented level-shift outliers in employment and/or unemployment in many modeled areas based on statistical evaluation of movements in each area's Current Population Survey inputs. These level shifts preserved movements in published estimates that the models otherwise would have discounted, without requiring changes to how the models create estimates at other points in the time series. Outlier detection and implementation of level shifts are usual aspects of the LAUS modeling procedures. However, until March 2020 these activities generally had been limited to annual processing, following the completion of estimation for the full calendar year. Due to the effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus, Puerto Rico was not able to conduct normal data collection for its household survey in March 2020; therefore, its data were not published. Household data for Puerto Rico are not modeled, but rather are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. In anticipation of issues due to the pandemic, BLS carefully reviewed all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth/death model, and seasonal adjustment. No changes were made; the estimation process for the production of the March 2020 establishment survey estimates followed standard protocol. Outlier detection is a usual part of the seasonal adjustment process. Outliers for seasonal adjustment are identified in the establishment survey seasonal adjustment documentation, which is available at www.bls.gov/sae/seasonal-adjustment/home.htm . -3- Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., March 2020, seasonally adjusted State Rate p United States 1 ………………………………………… 4.4 Alabama ........................................................... 3.5 Alaska .............................................................. 5.6 Arizona ............................................................. 5.5 California .......................................................... 5.3 Connecticut ....................................................... 3.7 Delaware .......................................................... 5.1 District of Columbia ........................................... 6.0 Hawaii .............................................................. 2.6 Idaho ................................................................ 2.6 Indiana ............................................................. 3.2 Iowa ................................................................. 3.7 Kansas ............................................................. 3.1 Kentucky .......................................................... 5.8 Louisiana .......................................................... 6.9 Maine ............................................................... 3.2 Maryland ........................................................... 3.3 Massachusetts ................................................... 2.9 Minnesota ......................................................... 3.1 Mississippi ........................................................ 5.3 Montana ............................................................ 3.5 Nevada ............................................................. 6.3 New Hampshire ................................................. 2.6 New Jersey ....................................................... 3.8 New Mexico ....................................................... 5.9 North Dakota ..................................................... 2.2 Ohio ................................................................. 5.5 Oklahoma .......................................................... 3.1 Oregon ............................................................. 3.3 Pennsylvania ..................................................... 6.0 South Carolina .................................................. 2.6 South Dakota .................................................... 3.3 Tennessee ........................................................ 3.5 Utah ................................................................. 3.6 Vermont ............................................................ 3.2 Virginia ............................................................. 3.3 Washington ....................................................... 5.1 West Virginia .................................................... 6.1 Wisconsin ......................................................... 3.4 Wyoming .......................................................... 3.7 1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary. -4- Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from February 2020 to March 2020, seasonally adjusted State Rate Over-the-month February 2020 March 2020 p change p Alabama ..................................... 2.7 3.5 0.8 Alaska ........................................ 5.8 5.6 -.2 Arizona ....................................... 4.5 5.5 1.0 Arkansas .................................... 3.5 4.8 1.3 California .................................... 3.9 5.3 1.4 Colorado ..................................... 2.5 4.5 2.0 Delaware .................................... 3.9 5.1 1.2 District of Columbia ..................... 5.1 6.0 .9 Florida ........................................ 2.8 4.3 1.5 Georgia ...................................... 3.1 4.2 1.1 Idaho .......................................... 2.7 2.6 -.1 Illinois ......................................... 3.4 4.6 1.2 Iowa ........................................... 2.8 3.7 .9 Kentucky .................................... 4.2 5.8 1.6 Louisiana .................................... 5.2 6.9 1.7 Michigan ..................................... 3.6 4.1 .5 Missouri ...................................... 3.5 4.5 1.0 Nebraska .................................... 2.9 4.2 1.3 Nevada ....................................... 3.6 6.3 2.7 New Mexico ................................. 4.8 5.9 1.1 New York .................................... 3.7 4.5 .8 North Carolina ............................. 3.6 4.4 .8 Ohio ........................................... 4.1 5.5 1.4 Oklahoma .................................... 3.2 3.1 -.1 Pennsylvania ............................... 4.7 6.0 1.3 Rhode Island ............................... 3.4 4.6 1.2 South Carolina ............................ 2.5 2.6 .1 Texas .......................................... 3.5 4.7 1.2 Utah ........................................... 2.5 3.6 1.1 Vermont ...................................... 2.4 3.2 .8 Virginia ....................................... 2.6 3.3 .7 Washington ................................. 3.8 5.1 1.3 West Virginia .............................. 4.9 6.1 1.2 p = preliminary. -5- Table C. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from March 2019 to March 2020, seasonally adjusted State Rate Over-the-year March 2019 March 2020 p change p Arizona ....................................... 4.8 5.5 0.7 Arkansas .................................... 3.5 4.8 1.3 California .................................... 4.2 5.3 1.1 Colorado ..................................... 3.0 4.5 1.5 Delaware .................................... 3.6 5.1 1.5 Florida ........................................ 3.4 4.3 .9 Georgia ...................................... 3.7 4.2 .5 Idaho .......................................... 2.9 2.6 -.3 Iowa ........................................... 2.7 3.7 1.0 Kentucky .................................... 4.2 5.8 1.6 Louisiana .................................... 4.5 6.9 2.4 Missouri ...................................... 3.2 4.5 1.3 Nebraska .................................... 3.1 4.2 1.1 Nevada ....................................... 4.1 6.3 2.2 New Mexico ................................. 5.0 5.9 .9 New York .................................... 4.0 4.5 .5 Ohio ........................................... 4.1 5.5 1.4 Oregon ....................................... 4.1 3.3 -.8 Pennsylvania ............................... 4.1 6.0 1.9 Rhode Island ............................... 3.6 4.6 1.0 South Carolina ............................ 3.4 2.6 -.8 Texas .......................................... 3.5 4.7 1.2 Utah ........................................... 2.8 3.6 .8 Vermont ...................................... 2.3 3.2 .9 Washington ................................. 4.5 5.1 .6 West Virginia .............................. 4.8 6.1 1.3 = preliminary. -6- Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from February 2020 to March 2020, seasonally adjusted State February March Over-the-month change p 2020 2020 p Level Percent Alabama ..................................... 2,085,000 2,078,000 -7,000 -0.3 Alaska ........................................ 329,800 327,900 -1,900 -.6 Arkansas .................................... 1,281,600 1,273,900 -7,700 -.6 California .................................... 17,604,500 17,505,000 -99,500 -.6 Connecticut ................................. 1,699,500 1,691,900 -7,600 -.4 Delaware .................................... 472,400 469,500 -2,900 -.6 Florida ........................................ 9,071,600 9,035,000 -36,600 -.4 Illinois ......................................... 6,121,800 6,087,700 -34,100 -.6 Indiana ....................................... 3,179,600 3,162,000 -17,600 -.6 Kansas ....................................... 1,434,300 1,428,400 -5,900 -.4 Kentucky .................................... 1,947,000 1,939,900 -7,100 -.4 Louisiana .................................... 1,995,000 1,974,000 -21,000 -1.1 Maine ......................................... 637,300 634,200 -3,100 -.5 Maryland ..................................... 2,797,100 2,776,200 -20,900 -.7 Massachusetts ............................. 3,712,600 3,694,600 -18,000 -.5 Michigan ..................................... 4,461,500 4,437,200 -24,300 -.5 Minnesota ................................... 2,977,600 2,963,200 -14,400 -.5 Mississippi .................................. 1,163,200 1,155,800 -7,400 -.6 Missouri ...................................... 2,912,600 2,887,000 -25,600 -.9 New Hampshire ........................... 690,300 685,700 -4,600 -.7 New Jersey ................................. 4,241,900 4,210,100 -31,800 -.7 New York .................................... 9,847,300 9,805,600 -41,700 -.4 North Carolina ............................. 4,612,000 4,589,400 -22,600 -.5 Ohio ........................................... 5,599,100 5,559,400 -39,700 -.7 Pennsylvania ............................... 6,109,600 6,069,200 -40,400 -.7 Rhode Island ............................... 508,400 502,800 -5,600 -1.1 South Carolina ............................ 2,217,100 2,203,700 -13,400 -.6 Texas .......................................... 13,016,800 12,965,900 -50,900 -.4 Vermont ...................................... 314,000 311,100 -2,900 -.9 Virginia ....................................... 4,099,900 4,071,300 -28,600 -.7 Washington ................................. 3,520,800 3,509,700 -11,100 -.3 p = preliminary. -7- Table E. States with statistically significant employment changes from March 2019 to March 2020, seasonally adjusted State March March Over-the-year change p 2019 2020 p Level Percent Arizona ....................................... 2,914,200 2,979,200 65,000 2.2 California .................................... 17,354,600 17,505,000 150,400 .9 Colorado ..................................... 2,765,600 2,809,500 43,900 1.6 Florida ........................................ 8,909,000 9,035,000 126,000 1.4 Georgia ...................................... 4,602,300 4,645,100 42,800 .9 Idaho .......................................... 752,700 770,800 18,100 2.4 Montana ...................................... 480,600 489,500 8,900 1.9 New Mexico ................................. 854,300 868,400 14,100 1.7 South Carolina ............................ 2,174,800 2,203,700 28,900 1.3 Tennessee .................................. 3,108,100 3,160,400 52,300 1.7 Texas .......................................... 12,715,000 12,965,900 250,900 2.0 Utah ........................................... 1,546,100 1,586,400 40,300 2.6 Vermont ...................................... 318,800 311,100 -7,700 -2.4 Washington ................................. 3,445,500 3,509,700 64,200 1.9 West Virginia .............................. 722,600 710,000 -12,600 -1.7 = preliminary. -8- Technical Note This news release presents civilian labor force and unemployment data for states and selected substate areas from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (tables 1 and 2). Also presented are nonfarm payroll employment estimates by state and industry supersector from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program (tables 3 and 4). The LAUS and CES programs are both federal-state cooperative endeavors. Civilian labor force and unemployment-from the LAUS program Definitions. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employed people and unemployed people on a place- of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and older. Employed people are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (typically the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as bad weather, labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation. Unemployed people are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; people on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed people. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force. Method of estimation. Estimates for 48 states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division, New York City, and the balances of California and New York State are produced using time-series models. This method, which underwent substantial enhancement at the beginning of 2015, utilizes data from several sources, including the CPS, the CES, and state unemployment insurance (UI) programs. Estimates for the state of California are derived by summing the estimates for the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division and the balance of California. Similarly, estimates for New York State are derived by summing the estimates for New York City and the balance of New York State. Estimates for the five additional substate areas contained in this release (the Cleveland-Elyria and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan areas and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Miami-Miami Beach- Kendall, and Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan divisions) and their respective balances of state are produced using a similar model-based approach. Each month, estimates for the nine census divisions first are modeled using inputs from the CPS only and controlled to the national totals. State estimates then are controlled to their respective census division totals. Substate and balance-of-state estimates for the five areas noted above also are controlled to their respective state totals. This tiered process of controlling model-based estimates to the U.S. totals is called real-time benchmarking. Estimates for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the CPS. A more detailed description of the estimation procedures is available from BLS upon request. Annual revisions. Civilian labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made after the end of each year. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model re-estimation. In most years, historical data for the most recent five years are revised near the beginning of each calendar year, prior to the release of January estimates. With the introduction of a new generation of times- series models in early 2015, historical data were re-estimated back to the series beginnings in 1976, 1990, or 1994. Seasonal adjustment. The LAUS models decompose the estimates of employed and unemployed people into trend, seasonal, and irregular components. The benchmarked signals of employed and unemployed people first are adjusted using an X-11 type of seasonal adjustment filter. The adjusted data then are smoothed using a Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS) filter. The smoothed-seasonally adjusted estimates of employed and unemployed people are summed to derive the civilian labor force, and the unemployment rate then is calculated as the unemployed percent of the civilian labor force. The resulting smoothed-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate estimates are analyzed in this news release and published on the BLS website. During estimation for the current year, the smoothed- seasonally adjusted estimates for a given month are created using an asymmetric filter that incorporates information from previous observations only. For annual revisions, historical data are smoothed using a two-sided filter. Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations that were issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Employment-from the CES program Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System. Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a "weighted link relative" estimation technique in which a ratio of current month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria. For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods. Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf. Seasonal adjustment. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted at the statewide expanded supersector level. In some cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is computed by aggregating the independently adjusted supersector series. In other cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is independently adjusted. Revisions to historical data for the most recent five years are made once a year, coincident with annual benchmark adjustments. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted concurrently, using all available estimates including those for the current month, to develop sample-based seasonal factors. Concurrent sample-based factors are created every month for the current month's preliminary estimate as well as the previous month's final estimate in order to incorporate real-time estimates. Caution on aggregating state data. State estimation procedures are designed to produce accurate data for each individual state. BLS independently develops a national employment series; state estimates are not forced to sum to national totals. Because each state series is subject to larger sampling and nonsampling errors than the national series, summing them cumulates individual state-level errors and can cause significant distortions at an aggregate level. Due to these statistical limitations, BLS does not compile a "sum-of-states" employment series, and cautions users that such a series is subject to a relatively large and volatile error structure. Reliability of the estimates The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. Use of error measures. Changes in state unemployment rates and state nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Furthermore, state unemployment rates for the current month generally are cited only if they have been determined to be significantly different from the U.S. rate at the 90-percent confidence level. The underlying model-based standard error measures for unemployment rates and over-the-month and over-the-year changes in rates are available at www.bls.gov/lau/lastderr.htm. The underlying standard error measures for over-the-month and over-the-year changes in state payroll employment data at the total nonfarm and supersector levels are available at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available. Additional information Estimates of civilian labor force and unemployment from the LAUS program, as well as nonfarm payroll employment from the CES program, for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions are available in the news release Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment. Estimates of civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and unemployment rates for approximately 7,500 subnational areas are available online at www.bls.gov/lau/. Employment data from the CES program for states and metropolitan areas are available online at www.bls.gov/sae/. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. LABOR FORCE DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 1. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, seasonally adjusted Civilian labor force Unemployed State and area Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. Number Percent of labor force 2019 2020 2020 2020p Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,237,126 2,247,721 2,243,960 2,216,529 74,369 61,069 59,655 77,988 3.3 2.7 2.7 3.5 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 348,497 346,278 345,418 345,010 21,318 20,931 20,095 19,426 6.1 6.0 5.8 5.6 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,508,284 3,604,805 3,613,043 3,582,503 169,944 162,073 161,238 196,793 4.8 4.5 4.5 5.5 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,361,942 1,366,308 1,367,709 1,386,748 48,269 48,068 47,802 66,328 3.5 3.5 3.5 4.8 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,356,775 19,509,644 19,516,042 19,264,202 818,949 753,269 759,328 1,020,088 4.2 3.9 3.9 5.3 Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . . 5,098,520 5,166,636 5,179,356 4,995,754 234,356 221,318 224,092 314,842 4.6 4.3 4.3 6.3 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,123,383 3,180,821 3,186,341 3,140,721 93,561 79,407 80,264 142,578 3.0 2.5 2.5 4.5 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,901,736 1,929,340 1,930,453 1,928,880 70,618 72,224 72,581 72,183 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.7 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 485,708 488,917 489,276 478,296 17,359 19,398 19,233 24,466 3.6 4.0 3.9 5.1 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 408,166 413,042 414,353 419,333 23,356 21,577 21,337 25,253 5.7 5.2 5.1 6.0 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,259,007 10,440,312 10,455,399 10,335,416 343,940 291,383 290,724 443,651 3.4 2.8 2.8 4.3 Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . . 1,378,935 1,391,555 1,392,443 1,331,152 38,285 26,140 24,922 50,040 2.8 1.9 1.8 3.8 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,086,452 5,147,616 5,156,347 5,133,913 187,625 159,611 161,147 216,589 3.7 3.1 3.1 4.2 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 664,000 668,169 669,072 669,033 18,273 17,792 17,857 17,405 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.6 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 874,607 890,069 891,661 893,211 25,796 24,748 23,839 22,947 2.9 2.8 2.7 2.6 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,460,202 6,417,226 6,398,665 6,327,881 276,802 227,789 218,785 292,294 4.3 3.5 3.4 4.6 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . . 3,728,459 3,700,330 3,693,130 3,768,084 148,426 118,803 116,148 196,228 4.0 3.2 3.1 5.2 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,391,039 3,392,922 3,396,229 3,277,168 118,230 106,776 105,189 104,801 3.5 3.1 3.1 3.2 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,724,319 1,754,704 1,752,621 1,728,819 46,757 49,726 49,270 63,514 2.7 2.8 2.8 3.7 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,481,866 1,493,934 1,496,525 1,498,403 47,717 46,871 46,789 46,516 3.2 3.1 3.1 3.1 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,062,224 2,084,752 2,084,089 2,051,009 87,431 90,232 88,138 117,936 4.2 4.3 4.2 5.8 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,090,667 2,107,207 2,109,980 2,152,388 94,402 111,315 109,854 149,441 4.5 5.3 5.2 6.9 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 692,476 694,174 695,029 695,200 21,754 21,208 22,036 22,191 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.2 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,248,606 3,276,524 3,280,277 3,283,140 120,506 109,061 107,394 107,546 3.7 3.3 3.3 3.3 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,802,648 3,836,148 3,834,827 3,740,602 115,441 106,249 106,572 108,619 3.0 2.8 2.8 2.9 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,935,119 4,946,724 4,950,186 4,905,992 211,097 187,209 180,318 200,577 4.3 3.8 3.6 4.1 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,158,682 2,167,061 2,165,403 2,186,848 97,727 85,946 83,700 107,039 4.5 4.0 3.9 4.9 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,096,730 3,122,744 3,121,329 3,073,111 99,465 98,778 96,125 95,278 3.2 3.2 3.1 3.1 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,270,582 1,279,329 1,276,458 1,271,933 66,895 69,795 68,464 67,395 5.3 5.5 5.4 5.3 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,066,036 3,111,534 3,111,767 3,137,363 98,968 110,281 109,616 139,709 3.2 3.5 3.5 4.5 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 531,051 536,520 537,336 538,014 18,482 18,678 18,694 18,685 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,032,289 1,040,313 1,042,449 1,058,573 31,930 30,613 30,016 44,081 3.1 2.9 2.9 4.2 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,532,838 1,555,270 1,559,544 1,563,385 62,508 56,299 56,205 98,431 4.1 3.6 3.6 6.3 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 770,691 778,202 779,532 768,594 19,434 19,940 19,935 19,620 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.6 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,455,781 4,551,684 4,564,128 4,573,551 156,213 172,261 173,873 174,263 3.5 3.8 3.8 3.8 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 949,247 961,100 961,807 973,175 47,255 45,670 46,008 57,713 5.0 4.8 4.8 5.9 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,514,746 9,542,921 9,551,655 9,419,440 383,989 364,511 354,066 427,978 4.0 3.8 3.7 4.5 New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,082,904 4,054,605 4,051,665 3,959,690 175,202 142,668 137,391 174,744 4.3 3.5 3.4 4.4 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,057,506 5,110,632 5,114,662 4,969,407 205,344 184,891 182,606 217,626 4.1 3.6 3.6 4.4 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 403,162 404,282 404,488 404,721 9,346 9,335 9,037 8,752 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,791,235 5,818,790 5,829,126 5,732,212 238,543 238,438 240,841 313,818 4.1 4.1 4.1 5.5 Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,042,754 1,042,326 1,041,551 1,014,099 42,502 41,604 42,325 71,109 4.1 4.0 4.1 7.0 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,837,004 1,845,422 1,844,257 1,842,278 59,579 60,607 58,430 56,245 3.2 3.3 3.2 3.1 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,105,727 2,104,158 2,105,508 2,107,777 86,158 69,814 69,042 69,389 4.1 3.3 3.3 3.3 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,449,431 6,549,144 6,558,419 6,539,194 265,096 307,029 309,028 394,247 4.1 4.7 4.7 6.0 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 554,436 557,583 558,531 566,605 20,118 18,946 18,780 26,334 3.6 3.4 3.4 4.6 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,371,243 2,387,096 2,391,855 2,396,550 79,881 56,599 58,631 61,898 3.4 2.4 2.5 2.6 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 462,185 466,500 467,108 467,565 14,771 15,811 15,610 15,352 3.2 3.4 3.3 3.3 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,323,775 3,367,254 3,365,849 3,362,841 114,681 111,930 114,321 116,846 3.5 3.3 3.4 3.5 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,939,677 14,180,789 14,199,564 14,019,339 491,917 494,392 492,454 664,769 3.5 3.5 3.5 4.7 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,593,090 1,626,802 1,630,650 1,623,114 44,447 40,039 40,451 57,840 2.8 2.5 2.5 3.6 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 343,817 340,538 340,142 342,381 8,045 8,305 8,195 11,024 2.3 2.4 2.4 3.2 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,383,549 4,453,928 4,462,573 4,429,864 128,155 118,315 117,249 146,958 2.9 2.7 2.6 3.3 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,882,393 3,955,240 3,962,518 3,889,700 173,782 155,468 151,533 197,569 4.5 3.9 3.8 5.1 Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,716,757 1,744,552 1,744,633 1,712,700 51,976 45,579 44,652 93,390 3.0 2.6 2.6 5.5 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 791,185 804,830 806,570 818,064 37,764 40,537 39,743 49,495 4.8 5.0 4.9 6.1 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,103,060 3,110,114 3,108,814 3,104,804 99,617 109,603 108,875 105,705 3.2 3.5 3.5 3.4 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 291,572 293,281 294,176 294,911 10,051 10,739 10,880 11,049 3.4 3.7 3.7 3.7 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,080,907 1,055,984 1,048,791 - 93,341 93,776 92,713 - 8.6 8.9 8.8 - Metropolitan division. Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary - Data not available NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month. LABOR FORCE DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 2. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, not seasonally adjusted Civilian labor force Unemployed February March Number Percent of labor force State and area 2019 2020 2019 2020p February March February March 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,243,685 2,230,950 2,246,183 2,205,479 85,826 64,214 77,314 73,858 3.8 2.9 3.4 3.3 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 345,233 338,951 345,061 341,081 24,287 19,898 23,455 19,932 7.0 5.9 6.8 5.8 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,510,890 3,633,324 3,521,017 3,597,808 165,408 158,258 165,883 192,349 4.7 4.4 4.7 5.3 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,356,816 1,363,390 1,358,425 1,381,124 55,054 53,718 47,229 65,021 4.1 3.9 3.5 4.7 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,429,914 19,528,486 19,393,147 19,217,893 867,237 842,362 864,141 1,084,652 4.5 4.3 4.5 5.6 Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . . 5,129,311 5,222,823 5,116,385 5,004,446 233,899 238,219 229,562 320,548 4.6 4.6 4.5 6.4 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,117,842 3,190,122 3,114,112 3,129,300 102,050 93,770 97,015 150,104 3.3 2.9 3.1 4.8 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,894,430 1,917,529 1,896,122 1,912,049 81,710 84,348 75,987 74,997 4.3 4.4 4.0 3.9 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 483,342 488,387 486,109 478,704 18,515 19,762 17,869 23,972 3.8 4.0 3.7 5.0 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 409,166 419,329 409,447 421,784 24,537 21,660 22,965 24,786 6.0 5.2 5.6 5.9 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,273,434 10,481,896 10,264,830 10,328,420 337,903 297,542 330,228 442,448 3.3 2.8 3.2 4.3 Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . . 1,393,318 1,404,551 1,366,682 1,318,178 36,442 20,390 38,833 48,970 2.6 1.5 2.8 3.7 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,107,139 5,187,312 5,102,935 5,160,139 193,831 181,223 182,864 223,659 3.8 3.5 3.6 4.3 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 664,846 669,107 665,482 667,638 17,830 17,761 17,942 14,831 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.2 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 868,778 891,314 870,361 892,318 32,131 27,457 30,707 25,820 3.7 3.1 3.5 2.9 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,458,354 6,336,267 6,458,721 6,279,902 303,327 223,485 286,272 278,468 4.7 3.5 4.4 4.4 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . . 3,728,758 3,678,063 3,729,765 3,753,757 156,467 123,938 143,941 188,107 4.2 3.4 3.9 5.0 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,392,383 3,393,079 3,391,157 3,280,029 132,171 114,009 126,893 111,099 3.9 3.4 3.7 3.4 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,717,025 1,734,341 1,723,627 1,709,397 53,763 54,585 55,431 65,723 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.8 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,478,880 1,499,466 1,476,085 1,495,917 51,300 49,770 49,849 46,942 3.5 3.3 3.4 3.1 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,057,642 2,071,812 2,072,300 2,050,023 98,295 90,500 97,348 117,434 4.8 4.4 4.7 5.7 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,080,031 2,096,578 2,082,795 2,138,115 88,147 89,715 85,628 129,665 4.2 4.3 4.1 6.1 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 684,088 687,867 685,242 686,903 27,128 29,459 26,477 25,820 4.0 4.3 3.9 3.8 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,231,432 3,272,916 3,239,714 3,276,709 129,713 116,012 121,415 113,156 4.0 3.5 3.7 3.5 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,799,710 3,814,900 3,801,221 3,735,527 131,066 125,639 124,631 126,089 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.4 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,932,764 4,953,202 4,937,472 4,904,442 222,644 179,595 228,961 207,897 4.5 3.6 4.6 4.2 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,152,070 2,148,004 2,158,185 2,170,123 95,557 79,862 100,870 106,439 4.4 3.7 4.7 4.9 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,086,374 3,104,185 3,090,439 3,065,289 120,118 111,049 121,301 118,542 3.9 3.6 3.9 3.9 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,267,685 1,262,857 1,269,582 1,260,763 65,518 64,711 64,742 63,557 5.2 5.1 5.1 5.0 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,064,263 3,091,488 3,068,119 3,102,435 114,401 115,101 112,909 139,489 3.7 3.7 3.7 4.5 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 526,862 535,223 527,703 535,923 22,234 22,474 22,162 22,012 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.1 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,025,913 1,041,996 1,029,235 1,057,184 34,201 31,420 34,777 45,607 3.3 3.0 3.4 4.3 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,532,073 1,572,996 1,530,663 1,567,365 64,458 59,543 62,206 100,845 4.2 3.8 4.1 6.4 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 768,121 780,428 770,508 764,875 23,351 23,964 22,725 21,581 3.0 3.1 2.9 2.8 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,458,702 4,582,170 4,450,191 4,574,016 183,781 191,582 164,678 176,303 4.1 4.2 3.7 3.9 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 949,111 962,141 945,164 966,489 48,330 48,687 45,161 56,777 5.1 5.1 4.8 5.9 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,542,016 9,566,614 9,529,122 9,437,901 433,666 375,715 400,570 417,788 4.5 3.9 4.2 4.4 New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,118,943 4,080,804 4,104,356 3,986,128 187,798 138,583 174,953 169,023 4.6 3.4 4.3 4.2 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,059,666 5,123,363 5,072,312 4,982,207 211,746 189,167 203,528 210,268 4.2 3.7 4.0 4.2 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 399,102 400,739 399,926 401,671 12,206 11,145 12,136 10,918 3.1 2.8 3.0 2.7 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,769,567 5,836,731 5,774,816 5,736,291 262,543 276,600 244,786 323,194 4.6 4.7 4.2 5.6 Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,043,109 1,036,852 1,036,143 1,004,579 49,655 52,645 44,343 73,812 4.8 5.1 4.3 7.3 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,834,246 1,835,093 1,837,114 1,835,178 63,821 55,185 59,370 50,773 3.5 3.0 3.2 2.8 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,098,128 2,100,525 2,096,772 2,105,533 95,571 78,843 94,455 81,057 4.6 3.8 4.5 3.8 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,442,370 6,558,725 6,431,249 6,503,958 287,000 333,814 275,015 391,377 4.5 5.1 4.3 6.0 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 552,145 558,430 549,669 562,326 23,490 22,198 21,490 28,453 4.3 4.0 3.9 5.1 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,361,320 2,397,123 2,370,345 2,402,980 83,113 73,179 79,731 71,526 3.5 3.1 3.4 3.0 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 458,034 464,194 459,822 465,939 16,673 16,749 16,563 16,045 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.4 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,316,279 3,352,938 3,330,420 3,356,651 113,360 127,359 116,176 124,665 3.4 3.8 3.5 3.7 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,001,465 14,283,348 13,976,212 14,075,576 515,242 508,138 489,883 666,301 3.7 3.6 3.5 4.7 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,587,922 1,635,980 1,590,434 1,624,766 49,673 46,499 48,291 62,035 3.1 2.8 3.0 3.8 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 343,442 338,132 343,679 339,762 9,359 8,910 9,206 11,639 2.7 2.6 2.7 3.4 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,379,746 4,472,457 4,392,682 4,440,727 137,614 122,999 131,359 146,405 3.1 2.8 3.0 3.3 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,880,267 3,980,083 3,889,343 3,896,439 198,314 166,643 187,240 205,177 5.1 4.2 4.8 5.3 Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,730,544 1,756,384 1,728,706 1,720,459 54,283 44,273 52,310 94,540 3.1 2.5 3.0 5.5 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 789,220 807,356 784,130 811,726 46,841 44,283 41,124 49,602 5.9 5.5 5.2 6.1 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,101,942 3,095,473 3,096,679 3,078,261 118,589 124,380 117,577 106,695 3.8 4.0 3.8 3.5 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 288,220 293,750 289,806 294,153 11,011 12,578 11,211 12,544 3.8 4.3 3.9 4.3 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,075,897 1,038,055 1,073,349 - 96,802 80,739 99,258 - 9.0 7.8 9.2 - Metropolitan division. Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary - Data not available NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted [In thousands] Total1 Construction Manufacturing State Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,066.2 2,082.7 2,085.0 2,078.0 92.5 94.3 94.7 94.3 268.9 269.4 270.7 273.0 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 329.9 328.7 329.8 327.9 16.4 16.8 16.5 16.4 12.7 11.2 12.1 11.9 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,914.2 2,982.5 2,986.4 2,979.2 167.8 174.4 174.7 174.9 176.3 177.8 177.7 178.0 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,277.2 1,281.4 1,281.6 1,273.9 52.1 53.4 53.7 54.2 162.8 160.5 160.2 158.9 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,354.6 17,583.5 17,604.5 17,505.0 875.5 888.6 896.9 885.3 1,327.5 1,320.1 1,315.7 1,310.4 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,765.6 2,813.8 2,813.4 2,809.5 176.9 182.6 179.7 179.7 150.2 150.7 150.6 149.6 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,686.6 1,696.8 1,699.5 1,691.9 60.2 60.0 60.5 61.2 162.0 161.6 162.5 163.0 Delaware2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 466.4 469.3 472.4 469.5 23.2 23.2 23.2 23.2 27.4 27.0 27.0 26.7 District of Columbia2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 796.3 802.7 803.9 802.3 14.9 14.7 14.8 14.7 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.3 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,909.0 9,068.8 9,071.6 9,035.0 559.2 581.4 583.7 585.2 382.1 388.2 388.7 388.6 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,602.3 4,651.3 4,652.1 4,645.1 202.7 204.8 204.8 205.9 406.8 402.8 402.4 402.0 Hawaii2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 657.6 659.5 658.1 656.3 37.7 37.5 38.0 37.9 14.2 13.9 14.0 14.0 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 752.7 769.1 771.8 770.8 51.4 53.8 54.4 54.9 69.1 68.0 68.3 68.3 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,117.6 6,133.2 6,121.8 6,087.7 227.5 226.1 226.6 225.5 590.1 577.0 576.2 575.4 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,174.9 3,176.3 3,179.6 3,162.0 146.3 150.4 152.3 150.4 545.1 535.1 535.1 532.5 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,584.9 1,585.0 1,581.3 1,577.8 76.8 79.2 78.0 78.2 226.3 223.9 223.6 223.2 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,418.7 1,433.1 1,434.3 1,428.4 63.5 64.7 66.6 67.4 166.6 168.8 168.3 168.7 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,938.7 1,945.8 1,947.0 1,939.9 79.9 80.4 80.3 80.3 252.7 251.7 251.7 251.8 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,992.5 1,988.8 1,995.0 1,974.0 147.2 138.1 140.6 139.4 138.2 135.4 135.0 135.7 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 635.6 639.1 637.3 634.2 29.7 30.2 30.2 30.2 53.2 53.9 53.2 53.3 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,769.7 2,796.8 2,797.1 2,776.2 166.2 172.0 173.2 173.8 112.1 113.8 113.8 113.1 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,686.7 3,709.0 3,712.6 3,694.6 162.3 162.7 163.3 163.8 244.4 242.3 245.2 244.2 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,433.5 4,450.6 4,461.5 4,437.2 171.5 180.6 182.2 179.9 633.5 628.7 623.7 622.7 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,973.1 2,984.1 2,977.6 2,963.2 124.5 125.7 125.5 125.6 324.7 322.9 323.1 321.9 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,157.1 1,160.5 1,163.2 1,155.8 44.3 43.6 42.8 42.3 146.8 147.7 148.2 148.0 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,897.9 2,911.3 2,912.6 2,887.0 124.9 129.0 130.7 128.0 277.3 276.7 277.3 274.2 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 480.6 489.2 489.4 489.5 29.0 31.2 31.4 31.3 21.0 20.5 20.5 20.3 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,022.0 1,037.4 1,037.2 1,033.0 51.6 55.1 55.4 55.3 99.9 99.2 99.5 99.4 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,410.8 1,429.6 1,426.3 1,421.4 94.6 98.0 99.4 101.1 59.8 59.1 59.3 58.8 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 685.0 691.0 690.3 685.7 27.9 29.2 29.1 29.3 71.9 71.4 71.4 71.3 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,190.2 4,240.8 4,241.9 4,210.1 159.6 162.9 166.6 166.5 252.2 252.6 253.0 253.9 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 854.3 866.2 866.7 868.4 48.4 51.8 52.8 53.7 28.2 29.6 29.4 29.2 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,781.3 9,840.4 9,847.3 9,805.6 409.7 407.6 411.0 412.9 441.2 437.9 438.8 437.6 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,559.2 4,608.7 4,612.0 4,589.4 230.8 230.9 231.9 232.7 477.7 479.1 477.8 475.5 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 438.8 441.1 441.1 440.3 27.7 29.6 29.6 29.7 26.5 26.2 26.1 26.0 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,590.2 5,596.8 5,599.1 5,559.4 225.7 229.6 229.1 227.6 702.9 698.3 700.2 699.0 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,703.6 1,701.8 1,700.7 1,695.3 83.0 81.5 81.2 81.2 141.9 137.7 138.1 137.8 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,933.5 1,953.7 1,955.7 1,950.9 108.3 108.6 110.8 111.7 198.6 195.2 195.0 194.6 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,054.7 6,096.6 6,109.6 6,069.2 259.6 265.0 266.2 260.6 577.2 574.1 576.6 574.1 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 503.0 506.9 508.4 502.8 20.1 19.7 20.3 20.3 39.8 39.3 39.4 39.4 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,174.8 2,215.2 2,217.1 2,203.7 106.3 109.0 109.9 109.0 257.1 258.5 258.2 258.4 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 439.4 444.0 444.3 444.2 23.0 24.3 24.4 24.5 45.4 44.1 44.0 44.0 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,108.1 3,153.0 3,158.1 3,160.4 129.1 129.3 128.4 130.0 355.3 354.7 355.2 355.2 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,715.0 12,973.9 13,016.8 12,965.9 764.5 796.4 797.0 790.6 903.6 908.2 911.5 903.9 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,546.1 1,584.6 1,587.4 1,586.4 107.0 113.8 114.0 113.7 136.2 136.0 136.1 136.3 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 318.8 314.2 314.0 311.1 15.5 14.6 14.7 14.6 30.0 29.8 29.6 29.4 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,048.6 4,095.7 4,099.9 4,071.3 202.9 204.9 203.6 203.2 244.4 240.4 241.7 240.7 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,445.5 3,516.9 3,520.8 3,509.7 217.5 222.4 226.5 229.0 293.5 294.5 293.7 292.3 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 722.6 714.9 711.4 710.0 37.2 33.7 33.1 33.3 47.3 46.3 46.3 45.9 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,982.0 2,993.1 2,993.7 2,986.8 123.6 126.5 127.2 128.0 485.0 483.4 482.9 482.4 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 290.1 288.1 288.5 288.4 22.7 21.9 22.3 22.6 10.1 10.2 10.2 10.2 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 879.4 884.7 885.0 886.1 27.1 26.1 25.7 25.3 74.6 75.2 75.4 75.0 Virgin Islands3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.6 38.3 38.4 38.3 3.4 4.0 4.0 4.0 - - - - Includes mining and logging, information, and other services (except public administration), not shown separately.

2 Mining and logging is combined with construction. Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued [In thousands] Trade, transportation, and utilities Financial activities Professional and business services State Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 383.0 387.6 384.7 384.3 96.0 96.3 96.7 96.5 249.5 250.5 251.8 250.1 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64.9 65.9 65.9 66.1 11.7 11.8 11.9 11.8 27.6 27.1 27.2 27.2 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 541.3 551.5 552.4 554.8 227.6 232.4 232.4 232.3 440.6 448.4 448.5 445.9 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 252.3 254.7 253.3 253.3 62.6 61.8 62.0 62.4 145.5 145.9 147.0 148.8 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,047.4 3,062.9 3,063.9 3,059.3 837.3 845.8 851.7 855.7 2,709.2 2,744.0 2,743.2 2,734.6 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 475.6 482.4 480.6 479.5 173.6 173.5 175.2 175.0 434.2 449.2 450.1 452.2 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 292.1 296.8 293.7 292.5 123.8 124.0 124.3 123.4 217.9 222.2 222.5 225.2 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81.6 82.6 82.7 83.1 47.7 47.8 47.6 47.4 63.5 63.8 65.4 65.5 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32.8 34.0 34.2 34.4 29.7 29.7 29.9 29.9 169.5 173.8 173.4 174.5 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,797.1 1,824.3 1,821.4 1,823.3 585.6 596.1 596.4 596.5 1,384.5 1,412.3 1,409.1 1,408.4 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 941.8 956.5 954.4 953.8 248.9 251.9 252.1 251.5 716.3 716.4 715.7 713.7 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 124.2 123.6 123.1 122.1 29.8 29.5 29.5 29.6 74.6 74.9 74.5 74.4 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 144.2 146.0 146.1 146.4 36.4 37.0 37.1 37.4 94.7 98.6 99.9 99.8 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,206.0 1,209.2 1,203.7 1,197.9 409.8 413.1 412.7 411.2 947.1 937.9 932.9 925.4 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 601.7 603.5 601.8 597.6 141.2 142.6 143.0 142.4 344.8 343.7 343.1 342.5 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 311.2 309.0 307.3 307.1 109.7 109.7 110.1 110.3 139.3 137.5 137.2 137.3 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 266.9 268.0 267.7 267.2 77.1 77.7 78.5 78.3 178.8 179.0 179.1 178.9 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 404.2 400.0 399.6 397.8 93.4 92.4 92.5 93.0 215.8 218.7 220.5 221.3 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 380.0 378.4 378.0 376.5 91.9 92.3 92.7 92.9 216.2 216.0 217.1 213.1 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 119.0 118.7 118.4 117.8 32.8 33.2 33.3 33.3 69.7 68.8 68.2 67.5 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 470.4 471.4 472.1 471.3 144.3 143.6 143.9 143.9 461.4 473.0 473.2 467.5 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 580.2 584.0 581.2 577.9 223.9 225.1 226.0 226.8 598.2 602.5 602.3 605.6 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 794.4 802.9 804.8 804.8 222.8 228.8 228.8 229.2 655.6 655.4 658.1 656.9 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 530.4 532.2 528.4 531.1 192.7 191.6 191.3 191.1 384.2 387.4 383.5 379.4 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 231.8 231.8 231.7 230.8 44.6 44.2 44.5 44.2 108.2 105.5 105.1 105.5 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 544.1 544.9 542.9 541.8 174.4 175.3 176.2 176.2 382.0 383.8 386.2 384.4 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94.4 95.9 95.8 95.8 25.7 26.7 26.8 27.2 42.5 44.3 44.1 44.5 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 199.1 199.6 199.0 197.7 74.8 76.8 76.3 76.2 118.3 122.6 122.5 122.0 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 259.3 259.4 258.6 255.8 68.1 70.2 69.7 70.3 193.2 204.5 200.0 198.5 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 139.8 139.5 138.8 139.1 34.8 34.7 35.0 35.0 83.3 84.7 84.7 83.9 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 887.3 895.9 894.6 893.9 252.5 252.0 253.5 252.5 682.7 693.2 690.3 686.7 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137.2 138.5 138.3 138.4 35.4 36.6 36.4 36.2 110.7 111.3 111.7 112.7 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,559.3 1,548.4 1,545.7 1,541.1 726.7 726.0 724.1 719.7 1,367.3 1,389.5 1,393.9 1,391.4 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 845.8 851.5 849.2 845.1 248.1 257.9 259.5 260.5 648.9 646.0 648.5 644.9 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93.8 92.8 92.8 93.0 24.8 25.1 25.3 25.3 32.8 33.3 33.3 33.0 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,024.5 1,028.9 1,026.8 1,022.4 309.5 308.4 307.3 306.8 734.9 729.2 732.6 732.2 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 300.4 303.9 303.1 303.1 79.4 79.1 79.5 79.0 193.8 192.9 192.5 191.6 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 355.5 359.5 359.9 359.0 103.2 104.0 104.0 104.2 252.1 254.3 254.9 254.3 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,125.3 1,126.9 1,129.1 1,127.5 328.7 333.0 334.3 335.4 811.7 820.6 821.4 816.6 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77.2 78.5 78.5 78.6 35.1 35.5 35.8 35.9 68.2 68.3 68.4 67.0 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 406.1 412.1 410.2 408.0 103.9 103.9 104.0 104.6 296.6 303.7 305.4 305.3 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 86.1 86.4 86.4 86.6 29.1 29.1 29.1 29.0 32.7 33.5 33.6 33.9 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 636.2 652.1 653.6 654.5 170.8 173.3 174.2 177.0 424.7 429.2 429.9 430.5 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,503.5 2,547.8 2,548.6 2,545.9 793.9 812.9 812.8 816.2 1,771.6 1,828.1 1,843.1 1,836.8 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 289.6 295.9 295.1 296.5 88.5 91.2 91.2 91.1 222.3 221.9 223.9 224.7 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54.6 53.7 53.7 53.5 12.2 11.7 11.9 12.1 29.2 29.6 29.6 29.1 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 660.6 663.0 662.0 662.1 210.9 214.8 217.4 218.2 761.3 777.2 777.4 772.7 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 639.8 655.9 655.2 655.0 159.1 161.2 160.5 159.0 429.7 444.6 447.2 448.7 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 128.6 126.5 125.7 125.5 29.1 29.3 29.3 29.2 69.1 69.4 68.5 68.1 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 536.1 533.5 532.7 532.5 154.2 156.0 155.7 155.4 327.4 330.2 329.4 325.4 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52.2 51.6 51.6 51.9 11.2 11.2 11.3 11.4 19.2 18.9 18.8 18.4 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 174.8 174.8 174.6 174.1 43.9 45.1 45.0 44.9 124.4 122.6 123.8 121.4 Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.9 7.1 7.1 7.1 - - - - - - - - Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued [In thousands] Education and health services Leisure and hospitality Government State Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. Mar. Jan. Feb. Mar. 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 247.7 251.3 252.0 249.6 207.9 210.3 209.9 205.0 389.6 393.4 395.1 395.8 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50.6 51.1 51.1 50.7 36.1 36.1 36.7 35.5 80.3 79.3 79.2 79.4 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 456.4 474.6 477.4 479.0 329.1 336.7 338.4 329.2 419.2 429.2 426.8 426.7 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 193.3 197.0 197.6 194.3 119.8 120.1 120.0 116.0 211.7 210.8 210.4 210.4 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,777.9 2,851.3 2,853.8 2,855.0 2,027.4 2,055.7 2,055.3 1,988.1 2,597.1 2,627.9 2,631.8 2,637.0 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 344.8 352.8 351.5 349.4 341.6 345.8 345.3 343.8 451.4 460.5 462.3 464.4 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 338.4 343.3 344.0 341.6 158.3 155.7 157.9 152.3 236.3 236.8 237.3 236.2 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81.2 81.6 81.8 81.5 52.9 53.3 53.4 51.8 66.5 67.1 68.4 68.3 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 131.3 128.8 129.2 128.5 81.8 81.3 81.9 79.1 238.1 239.8 239.7 239.8 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,329.7 1,361.5 1,363.7 1,363.8 1,252.9 1,277.4 1,280.0 1,241.4 1,119.1 1,129.7 1,130.3 1,131.0 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 603.2 626.6 629.4 628.2 500.2 508.0 508.0 504.1 690.3 692.2 692.3 692.2 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87.0 88.2 88.2 88.0 126.4 127.9 127.2 126.6 126.4 127.3 126.7 127.0 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109.7 111.2 111.7 110.9 82.0 84.8 84.6 83.6 126.3 129.3 129.3 129.3 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 934.3 951.1 949.9 947.1 621.5 624.3 623.5 608.5 822.3 832.3 834.1 835.1 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 480.6 485.9 487.2 486.1 315.8 313.4 314.3 306.9 429.8 432.2 433.6 434.7 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 235.4 234.5 234.7 233.7 143.5 146.5 146.3 144.7 260.8 261.9 261.6 261.2 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 201.6 204.1 204.4 203.5 129.7 132.6 132.9 128.0 258.4 261.6 260.3 260.4 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 281.7 287.4 287.3 287.2 201.2 207.7 206.7 200.1 311.4 310.7 311.6 311.1 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 319.2 322.1 323.3 317.7 236.4 242.5 243.2 234.8 330.0 332.0 332.2 332.5 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 128.4 130.2 130.0 129.5 70.0 70.0 69.9 68.3 100.9 101.7 101.6 101.9 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 474.1 475.6 474.4 473.8 282.8 288.7 289.8 278.2 506.5 505.1 504.4 504.3 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 811.3 818.5 819.5 816.6 378.1 381.6 382.5 368.3 456.9 457.6 458.1 458.4 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 679.5 681.0 683.5 679.6 436.7 434.4 435.3 422.5 610.8 613.7 617.3 615.0 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 549.5 551.2 549.2 546.8 274.9 279.3 280.4 272.3 425.1 426.7 427.3 428.3 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146.6 148.2 148.6 148.4 135.1 138.2 139.8 135.9 241.4 242.8 243.8 242.0 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 482.4 485.4 483.6 481.1 308.2 310.5 310.6 294.9 435.3 437.5 437.0 437.0 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78.4 79.7 80.1 80.0 66.8 67.1 67.1 66.7 90.4 91.3 91.2 91.7 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 156.8 158.8 159.5 159.4 93.4 96.3 96.1 92.8 172.7 174.1 173.8 174.1 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143.2 145.9 146.4 146.4 356.1 355.4 354.4 352.0 164.1 165.9 166.8 167.1 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 124.7 126.2 125.4 123.8 73.3 74.2 73.3 72.6 90.7 90.1 91.3 90.1 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 715.4 728.8 730.6 728.1 395.2 402.2 404.0 389.2 603.9 610.2 607.9 598.4 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 140.8 143.0 143.9 144.4 99.3 99.5 98.5 97.7 187.6 190.2 189.9 190.5 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,128.3 2,176.5 2,174.6 2,168.9 964.3 966.9 967.4 944.1 1,486.4 1,489.0 1,488.7 1,489.9 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 624.1 625.5 624.5 621.7 513.0 534.5 535.8 522.2 729.8 735.9 737.6 738.2 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67.0 67.9 68.2 68.2 40.4 41.0 41.1 40.1 82.7 83.6 83.3 83.5 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 938.7 950.1 948.4 946.2 570.4 575.5 577.9 550.9 788.3 782.5 782.3 781.7 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 237.9 240.4 240.9 240.6 173.4 177.8 176.3 171.9 351.7 356.2 356.9 357.1 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 299.7 304.2 303.9 303.2 213.1 217.4 216.8 214.8 297.3 302.1 301.9 301.0 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,291.8 1,305.1 1,309.2 1,304.6 578.6 583.5 584.0 567.1 704.0 710.1 709.0 708.3 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108.6 110.1 110.9 109.8 59.4 61.3 61.2 58.3 65.2 66.0 66.0 65.6 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 257.1 259.3 259.7 259.0 268.0 280.4 281.7 271.5 369.7 376.3 376.6 377.5 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73.4 74.4 74.6 74.5 46.8 48.5 48.5 48.1 79.6 80.1 80.2 80.3 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 440.1 448.5 449.3 449.1 344.5 356.7 356.6 353.6 437.5 437.3 438.8 439.0 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,726.7 1,773.3 1,776.4 1,768.7 1,383.7 1,419.8 1,428.9 1,403.0 1,960.9 1,984.1 1,992.2 1,995.6 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 208.3 214.5 214.1 214.2 152.6 160.8 162.3 158.8 250.8 257.3 257.2 258.1 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67.5 65.9 65.4 64.4 37.6 37.0 36.6 35.7 56.6 56.7 57.3 57.1 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 552.2 561.7 561.6 554.5 411.4 420.0 423.4 408.6 727.2 734.0 733.9 732.9 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 499.4 506.8 506.3 506.2 345.8 357.1 356.0 343.7 584.5 591.9 592.3 592.9 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 129.0 129.0 129.5 129.1 75.2 74.7 74.6 74.0 151.5 153.2 151.7 152.3 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 461.4 469.8 471.0 471.0 284.6 284.7 286.0 283.5 405.7 406.7 406.7 406.1 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.4 28.9 29.0 29.2 36.9 36.9 37.2 36.9 68.7 68.5 68.4 68.5 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 119.1 121.6 121.3 120.7 77.5 81.7 81.9 81.8 203.0 202.4 202.3 208.1 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 5.2 5.6 5.5 5.6 10.5 10.7 10.6 10.6 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted [In thousands] Total Mining and logging Construction State February March February March February March 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,053.7 2,075.6 2,061.4 2,074.0 10.2 9.7 10.2 9.8 90.4 92.5 93.0 93.2 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 316.4 317.3 317.9 316.5 12.9 12.7 13.1 12.7 13.8 14.5 14.2 14.4 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,922.7 3,001.8 2,929.6 2,994.4 13.3 13.7 13.3 13.7 165.6 174.4 167.0 173.8 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,273.1 1,273.5 1,277.2 1,271.5 5.7 5.6 5.8 5.6 50.5 51.8 51.1 52.8 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,250.5 17,541.4 17,309.2 17,452.2 21.8 21.9 21.7 22.2 847.7 875.7 860.8 864.7 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,743.6 2,794.9 2,749.6 2,793.5 29.2 27.2 29.3 26.9 171.2 172.1 172.0 174.5 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,664.5 1,677.2 1,667.5 1,672.7 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 53.9 54.6 54.9 56.2 Delaware1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 455.9 463.6 461.0 463.7 - - - - 22.1 22.1 22.8 22.5 District of Columbia1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 793.6 800.1 796.6 800.6 - - - - 14.7 14.6 14.8 14.5 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,941.1 9,106.0 8,965.4 9,083.3 5.8 5.7 5.8 5.7 556.3 580.2 559.6 582.8 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,575.5 4,626.9 4,592.5 4,629.0 9.5 9.2 9.5 9.3 200.8 203.4 202.1 204.9 Hawaii1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 659.6 659.6 660.8 657.8 - - - - 36.5 37.8 37.4 37.6 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 741.4 759.8 745.4 761.8 3.4 3.5 3.2 3.3 48.1 50.1 49.0 51.9 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,005.9 6,018.3 6,048.7 6,008.9 7.8 7.5 8.0 7.6 198.9 197.8 210.1 206.6 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,144.8 3,139.9 3,156.5 3,142.1 5.9 5.5 6.0 5.5 135.0 140.5 138.3 141.8 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,561.8 1,557.2 1,567.4 1,558.1 2.2 2.1 2.4 2.2 65.5 65.1 67.1 67.3 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,410.0 1,422.2 1,411.8 1,421.0 6.7 6.6 6.7 6.6 59.3 61.4 61.4 64.2 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,913.6 1,921.1 1,924.5 1,923.8 10.5 8.4 10.7 8.4 74.2 74.7 77.0 77.0 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,990.3 1,988.3 1,992.1 1,971.8 36.4 36.2 36.7 35.6 146.6 139.4 148.0 139.1 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 615.9 617.9 617.4 614.8 2.3 2.1 2.3 2.1 27.0 26.7 27.1 27.3 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,728.1 2,757.9 2,746.1 2,755.4 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.3 159.9 168.1 162.1 169.1 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,616.8 3,643.2 3,631.1 3,631.5 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 148.8 149.3 150.5 152.0 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,374.8 4,407.6 4,394.4 4,391.5 7.0 7.0 7.1 7.0 153.6 165.3 156.7 165.8 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,924.7 2,926.2 2,922.6 2,912.1 6.2 6.2 6.4 6.3 105.6 108.4 108.0 108.9 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,154.8 1,158.3 1,156.1 1,153.8 6.9 6.6 6.9 6.5 43.5 41.5 44.3 41.9 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,860.7 2,874.7 2,877.4 2,868.8 4.2 4.2 4.3 4.2 116.2 120.7 120.4 121.8 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 470.6 477.5 471.7 479.5 7.0 7.1 6.9 7.0 25.5 26.9 25.8 27.6 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,010.3 1,022.5 1,012.5 1,021.6 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.9 48.1 50.5 48.4 51.4 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,400.2 1,417.7 1,408.0 1,412.9 14.6 14.1 14.8 13.9 91.2 96.7 93.5 99.7 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 677.3 684.4 678.9 677.6 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 25.8 27.4 26.0 27.4 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,110.2 4,159.8 4,134.8 4,150.6 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.4 148.7 154.5 151.5 158.1 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 849.8 862.5 851.8 866.0 26.4 26.1 26.3 26.3 47.1 52.5 47.8 53.1 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,645.4 9,727.2 9,698.3 9,715.4 4.8 4.7 4.8 4.8 381.0 379.1 386.4 390.2 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,528.1 4,570.2 4,546.8 4,571.5 5.7 5.6 5.7 5.7 226.7 227.1 228.9 231.3 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 430.1 431.7 431.4 431.9 21.4 19.8 21.3 19.6 22.6 24.5 23.2 24.9 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,504.9 5,518.7 5,527.8 5,497.7 11.7 11.0 12.1 11.3 202.8 207.5 209.8 210.9 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,692.8 1,689.3 1,700.8 1,688.6 52.1 42.2 51.6 42.0 81.4 79.1 82.1 79.7 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,913.3 1,939.0 1,923.0 1,937.8 6.8 6.4 6.7 6.4 103.0 106.2 105.0 107.5 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,977.9 6,038.7 6,010.1 6,016.3 29.1 27.1 29.5 26.9 237.4 245.1 243.5 244.6 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 494.0 498.4 494.7 493.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 17.8 18.4 18.2 18.4 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,155.1 2,195.8 2,168.3 2,195.9 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 105.2 109.2 105.6 108.1 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 429.7 434.9 431.2 435.7 0.8 1.0 0.9 1.0 20.1 21.9 20.3 22.2 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,082.6 3,139.6 3,096.5 3,149.5 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.4 124.8 125.6 126.8 128.6 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,662.4 12,972.5 12,688.7 12,930.9 255.8 235.1 254.5 232.6 759.5 793.8 763.0 784.1 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,535.4 1,578.7 1,542.7 1,583.0 9.3 8.9 9.4 8.9 102.0 108.3 104.4 110.3 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 316.7 315.5 318.7 311.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 13.4 12.5 13.6 12.4 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,004.1 4,059.2 4,023.6 4,043.8 7.9 7.8 8.0 7.7 196.2 197.7 198.9 199.2 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,381.6 3,484.9 3,422.1 3,486.6 5.9 5.5 5.8 5.4 203.2 220.3 212.8 225.7 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 711.0 699.8 715.7 704.1 23.0 20.8 23.0 20.9 32.1 28.4 33.2 30.5 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,931.0 2,949.7 2,944.1 2,947.8 4.0 3.8 4.1 3.9 110.2 114.8 112.3 117.2 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 282.6 280.6 283.7 282.4 21.0 20.1 21.0 19.9 20.1 19.7 20.6 20.7 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 871.5 884.2 880.4 884.4 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 25.9 25.3 26.7 24.9 Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.4 38.5 36.9 38.3 - - - - 3.3 4.1 3.4 4.0 Mining and logging is combined with construction. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Manufacturing Trade, transportation, and utilities Information State February March February March February March 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 268.9 270.4 268.6 272.5 379.7 381.4 380.2 382.5 21.4 21.0 21.9 21.0 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.2 11.2 11.7 10.9 60.4 61.5 61.1 62.3 5.4 5.3 5.4 5.2 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 175.7 176.9 176.0 177.3 538.5 549.9 537.8 552.7 48.7 49.3 48.6 49.1 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 163.0 159.6 162.8 158.1 249.7 250.2 250.2 251.3 11.3 10.9 11.4 10.9 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,317.7 1,306.6 1,319.4 1,304.5 3,014.5 3,038.7 3,007.8 3,021.7 569.6 592.6 563.3 592.0 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 149.3 150.5 149.7 149.0 471.9 475.9 470.5 474.8 76.0 75.5 75.3 75.4 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 161.0 161.3 161.4 162.1 288.2 287.9 287.0 288.0 31.5 31.4 31.4 31.3 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.4 26.8 27.3 26.6 79.9 81.1 80.3 81.7 3.9 3.8 3.9 3.7 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3 32.6 34.0 32.5 34.4 19.8 20.9 19.7 21.0 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 381.8 388.1 382.4 389.1 1,794.7 1,817.9 1,793.4 1,819.8 140.2 138.9 139.2 137.8 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 406.2 402.0 406.7 401.1 933.8 946.4 936.2 949.7 118.5 115.4 118.0 115.7 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.2 13.9 14.2 13.9 123.6 122.4 123.4 121.4 10.0 8.5 8.7 8.5 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68.5 67.5 68.8 67.7 141.8 143.5 142.2 144.4 8.8 9.2 8.8 9.2 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 588.7 573.3 588.8 573.2 1,186.0 1,183.5 1,189.3 1,180.7 95.4 96.0 95.5 95.5 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 545.1 532.9 544.8 530.1 593.8 591.6 594.0 591.5 28.8 28.4 28.7 28.6 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 224.3 222.3 225.0 221.8 305.7 302.6 306.5 302.0 21.7 20.5 21.6 20.4 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 166.4 167.5 166.1 168.2 264.1 264.1 263.3 263.7 18.2 17.8 18.1 17.6 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 253.0 252.2 252.5 251.7 400.1 393.3 400.2 393.2 21.8 20.3 21.8 20.2 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137.4 133.9 137.8 135.3 377.6 374.6 377.9 374.6 23.5 22.0 23.0 20.8 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51.9 52.3 52.2 52.1 115.7 114.8 114.7 113.7 7.2 7.3 7.2 7.3 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110.9 113.7 111.2 112.5 460.4 462.9 460.7 464.6 35.2 34.5 35.5 34.1 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242.9 243.0 243.4 242.8 568.8 570.5 567.2 565.9 90.5 93.5 90.3 93.5 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 632.2 621.6 630.9 619.2 778.5 789.2 779.9 790.4 55.2 55.0 55.2 54.9 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 321.0 318.1 321.3 317.4 522.3 519.2 520.6 522.2 46.8 45.4 46.5 45.3 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 147.2 148.6 146.9 147.7 229.5 230.1 229.4 229.1 10.8 10.5 10.9 10.3 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 276.9 276.3 276.4 274.6 537.2 533.9 538.3 536.4 48.5 45.8 48.4 46.8 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.6 20.2 20.6 20.0 92.7 93.9 92.9 94.4 6.2 6.1 6.2 6.1 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99.7 99.0 99.9 98.9 196.5 195.8 196.4 195.2 17.4 16.7 17.3 16.8 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.5 59.0 59.7 58.4 256.4 256.6 256.0 251.9 15.8 15.6 15.6 15.4 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71.5 71.2 71.6 70.8 137.0 135.5 136.7 135.7 12.3 12.3 12.3 12.3 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 249.7 251.8 250.9 252.7 871.6 881.3 872.7 880.7 66.9 66.2 66.7 65.7 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.6 28.8 27.7 28.8 135.6 136.6 135.6 136.8 11.1 10.7 11.2 10.5 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 438.2 436.6 438.3 435.8 1,531.2 1,520.1 1,533.0 1,516.5 273.2 273.6 276.0 272.7 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 477.3 476.7 476.5 473.0 834.4 835.8 837.0 837.0 76.1 78.9 76.0 79.5 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26.0 25.6 26.1 25.7 92.6 91.6 92.5 91.8 6.1 6.0 6.1 6.1 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 703.1 700.9 701.2 698.3 1,008.3 1,012.4 1,008.4 1,007.0 69.9 69.4 69.6 69.3 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 141.7 137.6 141.8 137.4 295.6 298.4 296.8 299.5 19.6 19.5 19.6 19.1 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 196.3 193.2 196.8 192.3 349.6 353.1 349.6 353.2 34.3 35.3 34.1 35.1 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 573.3 573.7 575.3 571.0 1,110.6 1,111.4 1,111.2 1,112.9 85.6 85.3 86.0 85.4 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39.8 39.2 39.8 39.5 76.0 76.6 75.5 76.6 6.1 5.5 5.9 5.5 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 256.5 258.4 257.3 258.4 401.4 405.1 403.2 404.7 26.9 27.0 27.1 27.2 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44.9 43.4 45.1 43.8 84.4 85.1 84.4 85.0 5.5 5.4 5.5 5.3 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 354.8 354.1 355.1 353.9 629.3 647.8 629.6 648.4 44.3 45.9 44.2 45.7 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 901.3 910.5 901.7 900.7 2,482.7 2,529.5 2,477.2 2,524.5 206.3 210.0 207.3 209.2 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 135.6 135.4 136.0 136.3 286.6 292.9 286.6 294.2 39.0 40.9 38.7 41.3 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.6 29.3 29.6 29.0 53.6 53.1 53.6 52.6 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242.4 241.4 243.3 240.1 648.2 650.2 650.5 652.4 67.4 68.6 67.5 68.0 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 289.6 290.9 291.6 290.0 626.3 644.7 630.1 646.0 139.4 148.1 140.7 148.0 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.2 46.2 47.2 45.8 126.0 122.9 126.2 123.4 8.1 7.8 8.1 7.5 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 480.9 477.6 481.2 477.4 526.5 521.6 527.0 522.4 46.8 46.6 46.7 46.1 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.0 10.0 9.9 10.0 51.0 50.3 51.1 50.9 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.3 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74.0 75.3 74.7 75.0 173.0 174.4 173.9 173.3 16.5 16.2 16.4 16.2 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.6 0.8 0.6 0.8 7.1 7.1 7.0 7.1 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Financial activities Professional and business services Education and health services State February March February March February March 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 95.1 96.0 95.1 96.0 248.0 250.2 248.9 248.1 248.2 253.6 246.9 249.3 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.3 11.7 11.3 11.6 26.8 25.9 26.6 26.3 50.6 51.5 50.8 51.1 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 226.3 233.3 227.2 232.4 439.4 447.4 439.0 444.1 458.9 480.2 458.2 481.9 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62.2 61.2 62.2 61.5 146.1 146.1 146.3 149.0 193.8 198.4 193.9 195.2 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 833.5 849.9 832.2 853.5 2,684.9 2,733.2 2,689.1 2,718.9 2,788.0 2,866.3 2,796.7 2,868.6 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173.2 174.7 173.3 174.0 425.0 442.3 426.2 444.3 345.1 353.9 345.0 349.8 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 123.1 123.8 122.9 123.0 213.2 216.4 213.8 221.4 339.5 347.6 338.7 341.3 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.6 47.2 47.6 47.1 61.6 63.3 62.1 64.4 80.8 81.9 81.4 81.5 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.7 29.7 29.6 29.7 168.5 172.3 168.7 173.3 133.7 131.4 134.2 130.9 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 584.6 595.4 585.1 596.2 1,381.5 1,411.9 1,381.8 1,404.6 1,335.9 1,369.6 1,334.6 1,368.4 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 247.3 252.2 247.8 251.1 711.7 708.9 712.6 707.3 604.2 630.6 604.6 629.8 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.7 29.5 29.8 29.5 74.4 74.6 74.6 74.6 87.4 88.0 88.0 88.1 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.1 36.9 36.1 37.2 92.3 97.5 93.2 98.4 110.4 112.5 110.7 111.0 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 405.3 409.6 406.3 409.2 925.0 910.4 924.2 896.7 934.9 955.8 940.3 951.6 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 139.6 142.0 139.8 140.8 337.3 332.8 338.9 335.5 484.8 490.9 483.4 489.2 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108.9 109.6 109.1 109.5 137.2 134.3 136.2 134.4 240.2 238.1 239.7 236.6 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76.6 78.1 76.4 77.6 175.9 175.7 175.8 176.3 201.0 205.4 201.3 203.8 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92.7 91.9 92.7 92.4 209.9 215.5 211.6 217.2 281.7 288.3 281.3 287.1 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91.8 92.7 91.5 92.6 215.8 215.8 216.5 212.1 318.7 323.9 317.9 318.3 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32.4 32.8 32.3 33.0 68.0 66.6 67.9 65.7 128.6 130.5 129.1 130.2 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143.3 143.0 143.2 142.7 452.8 463.3 455.8 462.1 474.5 476.0 475.7 476.9 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 221.9 223.4 221.4 224.6 583.7 587.8 583.8 590.0 813.2 822.9 819.1 819.3 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 220.4 226.9 220.8 227.1 651.8 652.3 653.1 650.9 679.1 686.2 681.6 681.7 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 191.1 190.3 191.1 189.6 377.3 375.8 374.8 370.5 551.5 548.9 550.6 546.1 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44.5 44.2 44.4 43.9 109.1 104.0 107.9 105.0 146.9 149.8 147.0 149.4 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 172.8 175.2 173.1 175.5 376.9 381.4 377.9 381.8 483.4 487.5 481.1 479.9 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25.3 26.7 25.4 26.9 41.5 42.5 41.4 43.3 78.9 80.5 78.9 80.7 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74.3 75.7 74.4 75.9 116.6 120.3 116.6 120.2 156.9 159.9 157.4 159.8 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67.4 69.5 67.9 70.2 192.0 199.6 192.0 196.7 143.0 146.2 143.4 145.6 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34.5 34.7 34.5 34.6 81.6 82.6 81.4 81.5 126.8 127.7 127.7 126.6 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 249.9 251.1 250.6 250.2 663.7 669.8 668.8 671.6 715.4 732.4 720.4 732.7 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.4 36.5 35.3 36.0 109.5 109.6 109.7 111.4 141.6 144.5 141.3 145.2 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 721.0 719.3 720.7 712.3 1,338.3 1,372.8 1,346.5 1,371.9 2,147.1 2,196.9 2,163.3 2,195.5 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 245.6 256.9 245.9 259.0 641.5 641.5 643.5 637.8 625.7 625.6 624.6 622.7 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.5 25.2 24.7 25.1 31.7 32.0 31.8 31.8 67.0 67.9 67.0 68.1 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 307.7 304.4 307.2 304.1 718.6 714.5 719.0 716.3 938.7 953.0 939.3 951.4 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.0 79.6 79.0 78.9 191.3 188.4 192.4 187.6 237.0 241.9 237.8 240.4 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101.8 103.3 102.0 103.7 249.0 251.7 249.9 251.7 302.3 307.0 303.3 306.3 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 326.4 332.8 326.5 333.7 798.0 803.7 798.7 799.7 1,302.7 1,325.8 1,306.9 1,319.9 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.2 35.7 35.0 35.5 66.5 66.3 66.2 65.0 109.4 112.8 110.4 111.7 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 103.2 103.1 102.9 103.4 294.6 303.0 295.4 302.8 256.9 259.4 257.7 260.5 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.8 28.9 28.8 28.9 32.2 33.4 32.2 33.4 73.1 74.7 73.5 74.9 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 170.0 173.3 170.0 176.5 418.3 424.1 419.1 425.3 441.5 451.1 442.5 450.7 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 788.9 808.9 789.9 810.9 1,766.6 1,827.9 1,762.3 1,824.8 1,724.0 1,780.0 1,724.4 1,764.2 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87.7 90.5 87.9 90.4 217.9 217.9 218.6 220.6 211.5 216.2 211.8 216.3 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.1 11.8 12.1 11.8 28.3 28.6 28.1 28.0 66.8 66.1 69.4 66.4 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 209.1 216.0 209.1 217.1 752.8 768.8 753.7 762.0 555.6 565.2 556.9 555.4 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 157.5 159.7 158.1 157.9 419.4 437.9 425.3 443.3 497.7 508.3 502.6 509.5 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.9 29.2 29.0 29.1 68.0 67.3 68.4 67.3 128.8 129.6 129.3 129.2 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 152.6 155.0 153.0 154.3 321.4 323.4 321.7 320.9 460.5 471.7 462.2 472.4 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.1 11.2 11.1 11.2 18.3 18.0 18.3 17.6 28.8 29.1 28.8 29.5 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43.4 45.0 43.9 44.8 122.5 124.2 124.4 121.1 118.4 121.3 121.0 121.4 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.8 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Leisure and hospitality Other services Government State February March February March February March 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 203.3 204.2 206.4 203.3 98.7 98.3 99.0 98.3 389.8 398.3 391.2 400.0 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31.1 32.3 31.6 31.2 10.7 10.7 10.8 10.5 81.2 80.0 81.3 80.3 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 330.8 340.6 336.9 335.4 94.2 94.4 94.1 95.6 431.3 441.7 431.5 438.4 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117.0 116.6 119.0 114.7 59.2 60.2 59.4 58.7 214.6 212.9 215.1 213.7 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,989.8 2,027.0 2,011.0 1,967.5 568.3 576.2 570.7 563.8 2,614.7 2,653.3 2,636.5 2,674.8 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 339.1 344.0 340.8 343.5 111.1 114.4 111.5 112.6 452.5 464.4 456.0 468.7 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 147.8 147.2 150.2 143.8 64.1 63.9 64.7 63.4 241.7 242.6 242.0 241.7 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.7 49.4 49.4 48.1 18.3 18.9 18.3 18.2 66.6 69.1 67.9 69.9 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.5 79.5 81.8 78.5 76.6 77.8 76.9 78.4 237.2 238.5 237.1 238.6 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,265.3 1,289.5 1,284.5 1,267.8 354.2 356.3 355.5 355.0 1,140.8 1,152.5 1,143.5 1,156.1 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 487.9 497.3 496.6 497.7 162.8 164.9 163.7 165.5 692.8 696.6 694.7 696.9 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 126.1 127.3 127.0 126.4 28.5 28.3 28.6 28.2 129.2 129.3 129.1 129.6 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78.5 81.7 79.2 80.6 25.9 27.1 26.0 26.9 127.6 130.3 128.2 131.2 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 588.1 592.6 600.4 586.5 252.0 255.5 254.1 256.3 823.8 836.3 831.7 845.0 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 304.3 300.2 309.0 299.9 133.4 133.4 134.2 134.4 436.8 441.7 439.4 444.8 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 136.2 137.8 138.0 138.7 56.7 59.1 57.2 59.0 263.2 265.7 264.6 266.2 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125.9 127.8 127.3 124.6 51.0 52.0 51.1 51.5 264.9 265.8 264.3 266.9 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 191.3 196.5 196.3 193.8 65.0 67.2 65.8 68.4 313.4 312.8 314.6 314.4 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 235.5 240.0 236.1 233.6 73.9 74.5 73.9 74.5 333.1 335.3 332.8 335.3 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58.3 58.9 59.7 57.1 21.8 22.8 21.9 22.5 102.7 103.1 103.0 103.8 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 264.1 270.6 270.2 264.8 113.7 115.2 114.3 113.9 512.0 509.4 516.1 513.4 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 347.3 349.9 353.2 340.3 135.0 135.2 136.5 134.3 463.8 466.8 464.8 467.9 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 412.0 410.9 419.1 403.0 163.8 163.0 164.7 162.8 621.2 630.2 625.3 628.7 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 260.7 264.2 261.1 257.6 112.2 116.0 112.5 114.6 430.0 433.7 429.7 433.6 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 132.8 136.5 133.7 134.0 40.4 41.7 40.4 41.9 243.2 244.8 244.3 244.1 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 288.7 290.0 298.5 285.2 114.7 116.0 115.6 116.5 441.2 443.7 443.4 446.1 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.4 63.5 63.8 62.9 18.8 18.7 18.8 18.4 90.7 91.4 91.0 92.2 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 89.4 91.8 90.8 89.2 36.9 37.1 36.8 38.0 173.5 174.9 173.5 175.3 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 352.9 349.8 356.5 349.7 40.6 41.2 41.0 41.2 166.8 169.4 167.6 170.2 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68.8 69.0 68.4 66.5 24.7 28.0 24.8 27.0 93.4 95.1 94.6 94.3 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 360.7 366.6 368.3 358.2 169.4 169.7 170.4 171.0 612.9 615.0 613.2 608.3 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96.7 96.6 97.9 96.2 28.4 27.8 28.4 27.8 190.4 192.8 190.6 193.9 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 909.1 911.2 922.1 897.5 411.0 419.9 411.4 418.2 1,490.5 1,493.0 1,495.8 1,500.0 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 491.4 510.1 500.4 507.8 156.9 160.9 158.2 162.7 746.8 751.1 750.1 755.0 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38.7 39.7 39.3 38.9 15.2 15.1 15.2 15.1 84.3 84.3 84.2 84.8 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 537.7 542.3 548.6 525.1 210.3 210.6 211.5 210.1 796.1 792.7 801.1 793.9 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 168.5 171.9 171.9 169.9 70.1 69.5 70.4 71.3 356.5 361.2 357.4 362.8 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204.5 208.4 207.3 208.2 63.9 66.8 64.2 65.9 301.8 307.6 304.1 307.5 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 541.8 550.0 554.7 542.6 257.4 263.3 259.1 258.1 715.6 720.5 718.7 721.5 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54.5 55.5 54.4 52.4 22.7 21.5 22.8 22.0 65.8 66.7 66.3 66.4 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 255.5 269.0 262.4 267.2 78.1 79.0 78.6 78.7 372.4 378.2 373.7 380.5 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43.4 44.2 43.6 43.8 16.4 16.4 16.5 16.5 80.1 80.5 80.4 80.9 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 330.2 345.2 337.7 346.7 119.2 120.4 120.3 120.9 445.8 447.8 446.8 448.4 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,357.3 1,403.5 1,378.1 1,392.7 436.1 455.8 438.2 458.5 1,983.9 2,017.5 1,992.1 2,028.7 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 150.9 163.9 153.4 160.8 41.2 43.2 41.6 41.7 253.7 260.6 254.3 262.2 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39.5 39.7 39.0 37.4 10.2 10.1 10.2 10.0 58.2 59.3 58.0 59.1 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 390.6 401.4 400.0 398.9 199.4 201.4 200.4 201.7 734.5 740.7 735.3 741.3 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 329.5 345.1 337.2 336.0 124.6 126.8 127.0 125.9 588.5 597.6 590.9 598.9 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72.4 71.3 73.4 71.4 24.0 23.5 24.4 24.0 152.5 152.8 153.5 155.0 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 266.2 267.3 270.0 265.1 150.5 150.9 151.6 152.1 411.4 417.0 414.3 416.0 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34.0 34.4 34.0 33.8 16.0 15.8 16.0 16.0 68.9 68.7 69.5 69.5 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77.0 81.7 77.8 81.5 17.8 18.0 18.0 18.0 202.5 202.2 203.1 207.7 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.2 5.6 5.4 5.6 1.3 1.7 1.4 1.7 10.4 10.6 10.5 10.6 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. Map 1. Unemployment rates by state, seasonally adjusted, March 2020 (U.S. rate = 4.4 percent) WASH. MONT. ORE. IDAHO WYO. NEV. UTAH CALIF. COLO. ARIZ. N.M. N.D. MINN. S.D. WIS. MICH. NEB. IOWA PA. OHIO ILL. IND. W.VA. KAN. MO. VA. KY. TENN. N.C. OKLA. ARK. S.C. MISS. ALA. GA. TEXAS LA. FLA. MAINE VT.N.H. N.Y.MASS. ! ! ! R.I. CONN. ! N.J. MD. ! DEL. D.C. 6.0% or higher 5.0% to 5.9% 4.0% to 4.9% HAWAII 3.0% to 3.9% ALASKA 2.9% or lower Map 2. Percentage change in nonfarm employment by state, seasonally adjusted, March 2019 - March 2020 WASH. MONT. ORE. IDAHO WYO. NEV. UTAH CALIF.COLO. ARIZ. N.M. N.D. MINN. S.D.WIS. IOWA NEB. ILL. KAN. MO. OKLA. ARK. MISS. TEXAS LA. MICH.N.Y. PA. IND. OHIO MD. KY. W.VA. VA. TENN.N.C. S.C. ALA. GA. FLA. MAINE VT. N.H. MASS. R.I. CONN. N.J. DEL. D.C. 3.1% or higher 2.1% to 3.0% 1.1% to 2.0% HAWAII 0.1% to 1.0% ALASKA 0.0% or lower Attachments Original document

