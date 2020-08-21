State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly) 0 08/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT Send by mail :

For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Friday, August 21, 2020 USDL-20-1589 Technical information: Employment: sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae Unemployment: lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - JULY 2020 Unemployment rates were lower in July in 30 states, higher in 9 states, and stable in 11 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. All 50 states and the District had jobless rate increases from a year earlier. The national unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage point over the month to 10.2 percent but was 6.5 points higher than in July 2019. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 40 states and the District of Columbia, decreased in 1 state, and was essentially unchanged in 9 states in July 2020. Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 49 states and the District and was essentially unchanged in 1 state. This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note. Unemployment Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate in July, 16.1 percent, followed by New York, 15.9 percent. The rates in Connecticut (10.2 percent), New Mexico (12.7 percent), and New York (15.9 percent) set new series highs. (All state series begin in 1976.) Utah had the lowest unemployment rate, 4.5 percent, followed by Nebraska, 4.8 percent, and Idaho, 5.0 percent. In total, 28 states and the District of Columbia had jobless rates lower than the U.S. figure of 10.2 percent, 11 states had higher rates, and 11 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.) In July, the largest unemployment rate decrease occurred in Michigan (-6.2 percentage points). Rates declined over the month by at least 2.0 percentage points in an additional six states. The largest over- the-month jobless rate increases occurred in New Mexico (+4.3 percentage points) and Maine (+3.2 points). (See table B.) The largest unemployment rate increases from July 2019 occurred in Massachusetts (+13.2 percentage points) and New York (+12.0 points), with another three states experiencing increases of 10.0 points or more. The smallest over-the-year rate increases occurred in Kentucky (+1.4 percentage points) and Nebraska (+1.7 points). (See table C.) Nonfarm Payroll Employment Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 40 states and the District of Columbia in July 2020. The largest job gains occurred in New York (+176,600), California (+140,400), and New Jersey (+129,900). The largest percentage increases occurred in New Jersey (+3.6 percent), Rhode Island (+3.1 percent), and Michigan and Missouri (+2.7 percent each). Employment decreased in New Mexico (-6,000, or -0.8 percent). (See tables D and 3.) Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 49 states and the District of Columbia and was essentially unchanged in Idaho. The largest job declines occurred in California (-1,643,600), New York (-1,345,800), and Texas (-694,400). The smallest declines occurred in Wyoming (-20,200), South Dakota (-20,300), and Montana (-23,600). The largest percentage declines occurred in Hawaii (-16.1 percent), New York (-13.7 percent), and Massachusetts (-12.2 percent). The smallest percentage declines occurred in Utah (-2.0 percent), Arizona (-3.6 percent), and Mississippi (-3.7 percent). (See table E and map 2.) _____________ The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for July is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). -2- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on July 2020 Establishment and Household Survey Data BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the June final and July preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm . In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly. For the July 2020 estimates of household employment and unemployment from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, BLS continued to implement level-shift outliers in the employment and/or unemployment inputs to the models, based on statistical evaluation of movements in each area's inputs. Both the Current Population Survey inputs, which serve as the primary inputs to the LAUS models, and the nonfarm payroll employment and unemployment insurance claims covariates were examined for outliers. The resulting implementation of level shifts preserved movements in the published estimates that the models otherwise would have discounted, without requiring changes to how the models create estimates at other points in the time series. To mitigate distortions due to the complex relationships between level shifts in the household survey and covariate inputs to the state models, BLS retained the same modifications to the LAUS seasonal adjustment and smoothing procedures that had been introduced during the May 2020 cycle. Specifically, level shifts were isolated from the estimation of seasonal factors, and the Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space filter was not used to smooth the seasonally adjusted estimates. It is anticipated that these modifications will be necessary for as long as complex outlier treatments are deemed necessary for the model inputs. The "Frequently asked questions" document at www.bls.gov/covid19/employment-situation-covid19-faq-july-2020.htm extensively discusses the impact of a misclassification in the household survey on the national estimates for July 2020. Despite the considerable decline in its degree relative to prior months, this misclassification continued to be widespread geographically, with BLS analysis indicating that most states again were affected to at least some extent. However, according to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as recorded. To maintain data integrity, no ad hoc actions are taken to reclassify survey responses. Hence, the household survey estimates of employed and unemployed people -3- that serve as the primary inputs to the state models were affected to varying degrees by the misclassification, which in turn affected the official LAUS estimates for July 2020. Household data for Puerto Rico are not modeled, but rather are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Due to the effects of the pandemic and efforts to contain the virus, Puerto Rico had not been able to conduct its household survey for March or April 2020. Data collection resumed effective May 2020, and BLS resumed publication of the not seasonally adjusted data beginning with the June 2020 issuance of this news release on July 17, 2020. Publication of seasonally adjusted data for Puerto Rico will resume at a later time, pending further research. The Puerto Rico Department of Labor has reported a misclassification in its household survey since May 2020 similar in nature to the misclassification in the Current Population Survey. -4- Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., July 2020, seasonally adjusted State Rate p United States 1 ………………………………………… 10.2 Alabama ........................................................... 7.9 Alaska .............................................................. 11.6 Arkansas .......................................................... 7.1 California .......................................................... 13.3 Colorado ........................................................... 7.4 District of Columbia ........................................... 8.4 Florida .............................................................. 11.3 Georgia ............................................................ 7.6 Hawaii .............................................................. 13.1 Idaho ................................................................ 5.0 Illinois ............................................................... 11.3 Indiana ............................................................. 7.8 Iowa ................................................................. 6.6 Kansas ............................................................. 7.2 Kentucky .......................................................... 5.7 Maryland ........................................................... 7.6 Massachusetts ................................................... 16.1 Michigan ........................................................... 8.7 Minnesota ......................................................... 7.7 Missouri ............................................................ 6.9 Montana ............................................................ 6.4 Nebraska .......................................................... 4.8 Nevada ............................................................. 14.0 New Hampshire ................................................. 8.1 New Jersey ....................................................... 13.8 New Mexico ....................................................... 12.7 New York .......................................................... 15.9 North Carolina ................................................... 8.5 North Dakota ..................................................... 6.6 Ohio ................................................................. 8.9 Oklahoma .......................................................... 7.1 Pennsylvania ..................................................... 13.7 South Carolina .................................................. 8.6 South Dakota .................................................... 6.3 Texas ................................................................ 8.0 Utah ................................................................. 4.5 Vermont ............................................................ 8.3 Virginia ............................................................. 8.0 Wisconsin ......................................................... 7.0 Wyoming .......................................................... 7.1 1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary. -5- Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from June 2020 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted State Rate Over-the-month June 2020 July 2020 p change p Alaska ........................................ 12.4 11.6 -0.8 Arizona ....................................... 10.0 10.6 .6 Arkansas .................................... 8.1 7.1 -1.0 California .................................... 14.9 13.3 -1.6 Colorado ..................................... 10.6 7.4 -3.2 Delaware .................................... 12.6 10.4 -2.2 Florida ........................................ 10.3 11.3 1.0 Idaho .......................................... 5.8 5.0 -.8 Illinois ......................................... 14.5 11.3 -3.2 Indiana ....................................... 11.1 7.8 -3.3 Iowa ........................................... 8.4 6.6 -1.8 Kentucky .................................... 4.4 5.7 1.3 Maine ......................................... 6.7 9.9 3.2 Maryland ..................................... 8.3 7.6 -.7 Massachusetts ............................. 17.7 16.1 -1.6 Michigan ..................................... 14.9 8.7 -6.2 Minnesota ................................... 8.6 7.7 -.9 Mississippi .................................. 8.8 10.8 2.0 Missouri ...................................... 7.8 6.9 -.9 Montana ...................................... 7.2 6.4 -.8 Nebraska .................................... 5.5 4.8 -.7 Nevada ....................................... 15.2 14.0 -1.2 New Hampshire ........................... 9.2 8.1 -1.1 New Jersey ................................. 16.8 13.8 -3.0 New Mexico ................................. 8.4 12.7 4.3 North Carolina ............................. 7.5 8.5 1.0 North Dakota ............................... 7.4 6.6 -.8 Ohio ........................................... 11.0 8.9 -2.1 Oklahoma .................................... 6.4 7.1 .7 Oregon ....................................... 11.6 10.4 -1.2 Pennsylvania ............................... 13.2 13.7 .5 Rhode Island ............................... 12.6 11.2 -1.4 South Dakota .............................. 7.2 6.3 -.9 Texas .......................................... 8.4 8.0 -.4 Utah ........................................... 5.3 4.5 -.8 Vermont ...................................... 9.5 8.3 -1.2 West Virginia .............................. 10.5 9.9 -.6 Wisconsin ................................... 8.6 7.0 -1.6 Wyoming .................................... 7.6 7.1 -.5 p = preliminary. -6- Table C. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from July 2019 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted State Rate Over-the-year July 2019 July 2020 p change p Alabama ..................................... 2.8 7.9 5.1 Alaska ........................................ 6.2 11.6 5.4 Arizona ....................................... 4.7 10.6 5.9 Arkansas .................................... 3.6 7.1 3.5 California .................................... 4.0 13.3 9.3 Colorado ..................................... 2.7 7.4 4.7 Connecticut ................................. 3.7 10.2 6.5 Delaware .................................... 3.8 10.4 6.6 District of Columbia ..................... 5.4 8.4 3.0 Florida ........................................ 3.1 11.3 8.2 Georgia ...................................... 3.4 7.6 4.2 Hawaii ........................................ 2.7 13.1 10.4 Idaho .......................................... 2.9 5.0 2.1 Illinois ......................................... 3.9 11.3 7.4 Indiana ....................................... 3.2 7.8 4.6 Iowa ........................................... 2.7 6.6 3.9 Kansas ....................................... 3.1 7.2 4.1 Kentucky .................................... 4.3 5.7 1.4 Louisiana .................................... 4.7 9.4 4.7 Maine ......................................... 2.9 9.9 7.0 Maryland ..................................... 3.6 7.6 4.0 Massachusetts ............................. 2.9 16.1 13.2 Michigan ..................................... 4.1 8.7 4.6 Minnesota ................................... 3.2 7.7 4.5 Mississippi .................................. 5.5 10.8 5.3 Missouri ...................................... 3.2 6.9 3.7 Montana ...................................... 3.5 6.4 2.9 Nebraska .................................... 3.1 4.8 1.7 Nevada ....................................... 3.9 14.0 10.1 New Hampshire ........................... 2.6 8.1 5.5 New Jersey ................................. 3.3 13.8 10.5 New Mexico ................................. 4.8 12.7 7.9 New York .................................... 3.9 15.9 12.0 North Carolina ............................. 3.9 8.5 4.6 North Dakota ............................... 2.4 6.6 4.2 Ohio ........................................... 4.2 8.9 4.7 Oklahoma .................................... 3.3 7.1 3.8 Oregon ....................................... 3.7 10.4 6.7 Pennsylvania ............................... 4.4 13.7 9.3 Rhode Island ............................... 3.6 11.2 7.6 South Carolina ............................ 2.7 8.6 5.9 South Dakota .............................. 3.3 6.3 3.0 Tennessee .................................. 3.4 9.5 6.1 Texas .......................................... 3.5 8.0 4.5 Utah ........................................... 2.5 4.5 2.0 Vermont ...................................... 2.4 8.3 5.9 Virginia ....................................... 2.7 8.0 5.3 Washington ................................. 4.2 10.3 6.1 West Virginia .............................. 4.8 9.9 5.1 Wisconsin ................................... 3.4 7.0 3.6 Wyoming .................................... 3.7 7.1 3.4 p = preliminary. -7- Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from June 2020 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted State June July Over-the-month change p 2020 2020 p Level Percent Alabama ..................................... 1,953,400 1,972,300 18,900 1.0 California .................................... 15,655,700 15,796,100 140,400 .9 Connecticut ................................. 1,513,900 1,540,400 26,500 1.8 Delaware .................................... 414,800 422,100 7,300 1.8 District of Columbia ..................... 739,000 746,800 7,800 1.1 Florida ........................................ 8,387,800 8,465,700 77,900 .9 Georgia ...................................... 4,371,400 4,415,200 43,800 1.0 Idaho .......................................... 737,300 751,300 14,000 1.9 Illinois ......................................... 5,524,200 5,617,400 93,200 1.7 Indiana ....................................... 2,968,600 3,012,000 43,400 1.5 Iowa ........................................... 1,459,300 1,488,600 29,300 2.0 Kansas ....................................... 1,345,000 1,355,000 10,000 .7 Kentucky .................................... 1,764,200 1,790,600 26,400 1.5 Louisiana .................................... 1,816,900 1,835,700 18,800 1.0 Maine ......................................... 566,600 576,700 10,100 1.8 Maryland ..................................... 2,511,100 2,565,000 53,900 2.1 Massachusetts ............................. 3,171,700 3,243,800 72,100 2.3 Michigan ..................................... 3,838,200 3,941,400 103,200 2.7 Minnesota ................................... 2,690,700 2,723,200 32,500 1.2 Mississippi .................................. 1,104,600 1,115,000 10,400 .9 Missouri ...................................... 2,691,800 2,765,700 73,900 2.7 Montana ...................................... 458,100 461,100 3,000 .7 Nebraska .................................... 972,900 987,000 14,100 1.4 Nevada ....................................... 1,266,300 1,281,100 14,800 1.2 New Hampshire ........................... 607,900 621,100 13,200 2.2 New Jersey ................................. 3,622,000 3,751,900 129,900 3.6 New Mexico ................................. 792,800 786,800 -6,000 -.8 New York .................................... 8,274,100 8,450,700 176,600 2.1 North Carolina ............................. 4,229,100 4,286,300 57,200 1.4 North Dakota ............................... 400,500 403,100 2,600 .6 Ohio ........................................... 5,038,400 5,101,100 62,700 1.2 Oregon ....................................... 1,772,800 1,793,300 20,500 1.2 Pennsylvania ............................... 5,428,000 5,525,900 97,900 1.8 Rhode Island ............................... 446,000 459,800 13,800 3.1 South Carolina ............................ 2,063,200 2,071,500 8,300 .4 South Dakota .............................. 416,600 420,700 4,100 1.0 Texas .......................................... 12,087,300 12,118,700 31,400 .3 Utah ........................................... 1,518,600 1,528,800 10,200 .7 Vermont ...................................... 273,900 278,700 4,800 1.8 Washington ................................. 3,165,500 3,231,300 65,800 2.1 Wisconsin ................................... 2,691,200 2,721,700 30,500 1.1 Wyoming .................................... 266,300 270,100 3,800 1.4 p = preliminary. -8- Table E. States with statistically significant employment changes from July 2019 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted State July July Over-the-year change p 2019 2020 p Level Percent Alabama ..................................... 2,076,100 1,972,300 -103,800 -5.0 Alaska ........................................ 330,600 291,300 -39,300 -11.9 Arizona ....................................... 2,937,900 2,832,600 -105,300 -3.6 Arkansas .................................... 1,274,000 1,213,500 -60,500 -4.7 California .................................... 17,439,700 15,796,100 -1,643,600 -9.4 Colorado ..................................... 2,791,500 2,605,300 -186,200 -6.7 Connecticut ................................. 1,686,700 1,540,400 -146,300 -8.7 Delaware .................................... 466,300 422,100 -44,200 -9.5 District of Columbia ..................... 798,600 746,800 -51,800 -6.5 Florida ........................................ 8,963,400 8,465,700 -497,700 -5.6 Georgia ...................................... 4,605,300 4,415,200 -190,100 -4.1 Hawaii ........................................ 654,700 549,200 -105,500 -16.1 Illinois ......................................... 6,125,400 5,617,400 -508,000 -8.3 Indiana ....................................... 3,156,500 3,012,000 -144,500 -4.6 Iowa ........................................... 1,585,800 1,488,600 -97,200 -6.1 Kansas ....................................... 1,423,000 1,355,000 -68,000 -4.8 Kentucky .................................... 1,941,300 1,790,600 -150,700 -7.8 Louisiana .................................... 1,980,100 1,835,700 -144,400 -7.3 Maine ......................................... 634,500 576,700 -57,800 -9.1 Maryland ..................................... 2,769,200 2,565,000 -204,200 -7.4 Massachusetts ............................. 3,696,400 3,243,800 -452,600 -12.2 Michigan ..................................... 4,432,800 3,941,400 -491,400 -11.1 Minnesota ................................... 2,983,000 2,723,200 -259,800 -8.7 Mississippi .................................. 1,158,300 1,115,000 -43,300 -3.7 Missouri ...................................... 2,903,500 2,765,700 -137,800 -4.7 Montana ...................................... 484,700 461,100 -23,600 -4.9 Nebraska .................................... 1,026,800 987,000 -39,800 -3.9 Nevada ....................................... 1,419,800 1,281,100 -138,700 -9.8 New Hampshire ........................... 684,800 621,100 -63,700 -9.3 New Jersey ................................. 4,196,500 3,751,900 -444,600 -10.6 New Mexico ................................. 858,000 786,800 -71,200 -8.3 New York .................................... 9,796,500 8,450,700 -1,345,800 -13.7 North Carolina ............................. 4,578,000 4,286,300 -291,700 -6.4 North Dakota ............................... 439,000 403,100 -35,900 -8.2 Ohio ........................................... 5,596,200 5,101,100 -495,100 -8.8 Oklahoma .................................... 1,702,600 1,612,400 -90,200 -5.3 Oregon ....................................... 1,941,600 1,793,300 -148,300 -7.6 Pennsylvania ............................... 6,067,800 5,525,900 -541,900 -8.9 Rhode Island ............................... 502,600 459,800 -42,800 -8.5 South Carolina ............................ 2,192,500 2,071,500 -121,000 -5.5 South Dakota .............................. 441,000 420,700 -20,300 -4.6 Tennessee .................................. 3,124,300 2,963,700 -160,600 -5.1 Texas .......................................... 12,813,100 12,118,700 -694,400 -5.4 Utah ........................................... 1,560,600 1,528,800 -31,800 -2.0 Vermont ...................................... 316,800 278,700 -38,100 -12.0 Virginia ....................................... 4,059,100 3,775,000 -284,100 -7.0 Washington ................................. 3,478,700 3,231,300 -247,400 -7.1 West Virginia .............................. 719,000 667,300 -51,700 -7.2 Wisconsin ................................... 2,982,300 2,721,700 -260,600 -8.7 Wyoming .................................... 290,300 270,100 -20,200 -7.0 p = preliminary. -9- Technical Note This news release presents civilian labor force and unemployment data for states and selected substate areas from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (tables 1 and 2). Also presented are nonfarm payroll employment estimates by state and industry supersector from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program (tables 3 and 4). The LAUS and CES programs are both federal-state cooperative endeavors. Civilian labor force and unemployment-from the LAUS program Definitions. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employed people and unemployed people on a place- of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and older. Employed people are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (typically the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as bad weather, labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation. Unemployed people are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; people on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed people. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force. Method of estimation. Estimates for 48 states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division, New York City, and the balances of California and New York State are produced using time-series models. This method, which underwent substantial enhancement at the beginning of 2015, utilizes data from several sources, including the CPS, the CES, and state unemployment insurance (UI) programs. Estimates for the state of California are derived by summing the estimates for the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division and the balance of California. Similarly, estimates for New York State are derived by summing the estimates for New York City and the balance of New York State. Estimates for the five additional substate areas contained in this release (the Cleveland-Elyria and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan areas and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Miami-Miami Beach- Kendall, and Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan divisions) and their respective balances of state are produced using a similar model-based approach. Each month, estimates for the nine census divisions first are modeled using inputs from the CPS only and controlled to the national totals. State estimates then are controlled to their respective census division totals. Substate and balance-of-state estimates for the five areas noted above also are controlled to their respective state totals. This tiered process of controlling model-based estimates to the U.S. totals is called real-time benchmarking. Estimates for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the CPS. A more detailed description of the estimation procedures is available from BLS upon request. Annual revisions. Civilian labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made after the end of each year. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model re-estimation. In most years, historical data for the most recent five years are revised near the beginning of each calendar year, prior to the release of January estimates. With the introduction of a new generation of times- series models in early 2015, historical data were re-estimated back to the series beginnings in 1976, 1990, or 1994. Seasonal adjustment. The LAUS models decompose the estimates of employed and unemployed people into trend, seasonal, and irregular components. The benchmarked signals of employed and unemployed people first are adjusted using an X-11 type of seasonal adjustment filter. The adjusted data then are smoothed using a Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS) filter. The smoothed-seasonally adjusted estimates of employed and unemployed people are summed to derive the civilian labor force, and the unemployment rate then is calculated as the unemployed percent of the civilian labor force. The resulting smoothed-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate estimates are analyzed in this news release and published on the BLS website. During estimation for the current year, the smoothed- seasonally adjusted estimates for a given month are created using an asymmetric filter that incorporates information from previous observations only. For annual revisions, historical data are smoothed using a two-sided filter. Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations that were issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Employment-from the CES program Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System. Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a "weighted link relative" estimation technique in which a ratio of current month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria. For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods. Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf. Seasonal adjustment. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted at the statewide expanded supersector level. In some cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is computed by aggregating the independently adjusted supersector series. In other cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is independently adjusted. Revisions to historical data for the most recent five years are made once a year, coincident with annual benchmark adjustments. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted concurrently, using all available estimates including those for the current month, to develop sample-based seasonal factors. Concurrent sample-based factors are created every month for the current month's preliminary estimate as well as the previous month's final estimate in order to incorporate real-time estimates. Caution on aggregating state data. State estimation procedures are designed to produce accurate data for each individual state. BLS independently develops a national employment series; state estimates are not forced to sum to national totals. Because each state series is subject to larger sampling and nonsampling errors than the national series, summing them cumulates individual state-level errors and can cause significant distortions at an aggregate level. Due to these statistical limitations, BLS does not compile a "sum-of-states" employment series, and cautions users that such a series is subject to a relatively large and volatile error structure. Reliability of the estimates The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. Use of error measures. Changes in state unemployment rates and state nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Furthermore, state unemployment rates for the current month generally are cited only if they have been determined to be significantly different from the U.S. rate at the 90-percent confidence level. The underlying model-based standard error measures for unemployment rates and over-the-month and over-the-year changes in rates are available at www.bls.gov/lau/lastderr.htm. The underlying standard error measures for over-the-month and over-the-year changes in state payroll employment data at the total nonfarm and supersector levels are available at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available. Additional information Estimates of civilian labor force and unemployment from the LAUS program, as well as nonfarm payroll employment from the CES program, for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions are available in the news release Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment. Estimates of civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and unemployment rates for approximately 7,500 subnational areas are available online at www.bls.gov/lau/. Employment data from the CES program for states and metropolitan areas are available online at www.bls.gov/sae/. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. LABOR FORCE DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 1. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, seasonally adjusted Civilian labor force Unemployed State and area July May June July Number Percent of labor force 2019 2020 2020 2020p July May June July July May June July 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,239,558 2,239,608 2,192,427 2,231,116 63,414 216,043 166,668 176,637 2.8 9.6 7.6 7.9 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 347,947 333,394 343,599 340,749 21,539 42,378 42,709 39,662 6.2 12.7 12.4 11.6 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,555,243 3,552,457 3,509,620 3,562,146 167,232 318,985 351,156 377,307 4.7 9.0 10.0 10.6 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,361,041 1,345,509 1,314,162 1,304,752 48,529 129,260 106,405 92,133 3.6 9.6 8.1 7.1 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,380,953 18,506,781 18,971,162 18,804,037 771,612 3,043,056 2,830,936 2,510,103 4.0 16.4 14.9 13.3 Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . . 5,111,534 4,737,289 4,947,979 4,926,437 223,075 998,671 958,462 862,638 4.4 21.1 19.4 17.5 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,150,271 3,069,113 3,177,090 3,079,561 84,570 313,656 336,834 228,252 2.7 10.2 10.6 7.4 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,911,681 1,777,004 1,879,811 1,895,166 70,575 170,307 189,064 192,984 3.7 9.6 10.1 10.2 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 487,583 472,672 486,725 505,957 18,624 74,929 61,540 52,636 3.8 15.9 12.6 10.4 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 410,015 387,790 393,763 393,111 21,943 34,026 34,061 33,152 5.4 8.8 8.7 8.4 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,333,418 9,627,360 9,751,928 9,974,996 318,402 1,319,309 1,003,323 1,124,764 3.1 13.7 10.3 11.3 Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . . 1,381,628 1,222,121 1,285,905 1,327,315 31,971 139,440 148,961 184,090 2.3 11.4 11.6 13.9 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,104,207 4,892,536 4,929,291 4,989,430 174,318 460,404 373,442 378,115 3.4 9.4 7.6 7.6 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 663,544 626,986 630,798 634,989 18,157 147,365 84,481 83,247 2.7 23.5 13.4 13.1 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 883,977 882,241 895,047 900,973 25,852 79,228 51,639 44,722 2.9 9.0 5.8 5.0 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,444,841 6,305,015 6,493,413 6,239,245 252,166 967,035 943,602 705,585 3.9 15.3 14.5 11.3 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . . 3,718,945 3,719,003 3,812,677 3,635,589 134,639 574,128 613,354 448,075 3.6 15.4 16.1 12.3 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,376,195 3,340,305 3,393,875 3,318,134 109,252 409,414 376,581 258,598 3.2 12.3 11.1 7.8 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,740,791 1,694,125 1,644,151 1,625,172 47,543 172,971 137,650 107,277 2.7 10.2 8.4 6.6 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,486,033 1,505,828 1,482,608 1,490,796 45,920 151,293 110,813 106,798 3.1 10.0 7.5 7.2 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,074,764 2,029,333 1,920,657 1,861,723 89,618 220,314 84,561 105,870 4.3 10.9 4.4 5.7 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,090,833 2,031,725 1,995,557 2,010,006 98,370 289,495 190,530 188,048 4.7 14.2 9.5 9.4 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 691,444 665,863 669,925 697,959 20,063 62,692 44,993 68,930 2.9 9.4 6.7 9.9 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,263,140 3,115,059 3,215,066 3,228,943 117,555 310,148 265,266 243,822 3.6 10.0 8.3 7.6 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,813,991 3,540,873 3,684,255 3,671,647 109,603 586,460 653,906 590,975 2.9 16.6 17.7 16.1 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,934,220 4,762,541 4,943,134 4,816,399 202,643 1,012,746 738,476 417,981 4.1 21.3 14.9 8.7 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,160,593 1,940,206 2,045,734 2,012,263 93,543 451,042 365,538 185,580 4.3 23.2 17.9 9.2 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,110,509 3,069,944 3,114,109 3,092,542 99,489 302,966 267,978 236,832 3.2 9.9 8.6 7.7 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,277,749 1,208,867 1,197,032 1,231,943 70,291 126,587 104,956 132,808 5.5 10.5 8.8 10.8 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,077,388 3,013,333 3,027,726 3,073,893 97,205 303,647 236,203 211,177 3.2 10.1 7.8 6.9 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 534,199 523,851 535,115 534,933 18,514 47,259 38,288 34,374 3.5 9.0 7.2 6.4 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,035,771 1,031,135 1,044,038 1,045,993 31,904 54,822 57,731 50,537 3.1 5.3 5.5 4.8 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,545,399 1,382,809 1,501,064 1,486,429 60,185 349,545 227,426 208,450 3.9 25.3 15.2 14.0 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 774,625 734,136 724,019 735,335 19,802 113,019 66,647 59,292 2.6 15.4 9.2 8.1 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,486,272 4,531,245 4,548,773 4,561,972 149,536 695,717 766,172 628,791 3.3 15.4 16.8 13.8 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 955,251 905,243 921,812 911,029 46,108 82,751 77,432 115,297 4.8 9.1 8.4 12.7 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,488,460 9,089,160 9,379,581 9,584,448 373,266 1,318,631 1,467,832 1,527,844 3.9 14.5 15.6 15.9 New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,062,599 3,670,099 3,985,038 4,003,632 157,097 670,292 810,177 794,126 3.9 18.3 20.3 19.8 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,084,334 4,816,235 4,787,234 4,922,157 199,494 615,512 357,100 419,812 3.9 12.8 7.5 8.5 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 403,815 402,457 403,755 401,128 9,854 36,540 29,833 26,584 2.4 9.1 7.4 6.6 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,804,123 5,755,881 5,801,502 5,656,709 241,034 797,228 635,681 502,585 4.2 13.9 11.0 8.9 Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,041,822 1,048,570 1,050,119 996,332 41,868 178,942 141,654 113,035 4.0 17.1 13.5 11.3 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,841,427 1,823,007 1,767,340 1,805,440 59,901 230,245 113,797 128,087 3.3 12.6 6.4 7.1 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,102,460 2,124,082 2,159,459 2,059,199 78,198 303,494 249,933 213,562 3.7 14.3 11.6 10.4 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,484,491 6,502,535 6,365,347 6,453,311 282,463 874,075 842,222 886,296 4.4 13.4 13.2 13.7 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 555,092 522,456 551,766 556,776 19,907 85,781 69,364 62,308 3.6 16.4 12.6 11.2 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,374,220 2,416,098 2,438,395 2,454,797 64,300 299,668 211,612 211,965 2.7 12.4 8.7 8.6 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 464,203 464,195 468,994 466,387 15,417 43,665 33,853 29,574 3.3 9.4 7.2 6.3 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,347,516 3,292,225 3,165,539 3,144,874 113,762 363,655 305,373 300,071 3.4 11.0 9.6 9.5 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,042,579 13,498,250 13,794,279 13,821,400 487,025 1,753,204 1,154,852 1,101,083 3.5 13.0 8.4 8.0 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,609,459 1,609,768 1,619,435 1,624,542 41,035 137,811 86,314 72,925 2.5 8.6 5.3 4.5 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 341,929 343,838 341,591 338,738 8,148 44,150 32,452 28,090 2.4 12.8 9.5 8.3 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,410,824 4,306,310 4,314,260 4,322,234 121,250 389,546 349,624 344,135 2.7 9.0 8.1 8.0 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,919,719 3,945,467 3,893,247 3,968,159 166,584 593,883 389,799 408,022 4.2 15.1 10.0 10.3 Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,733,095 1,705,561 1,720,312 1,718,083 48,786 246,601 166,331 142,765 2.8 14.5 9.7 8.3 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 797,083 780,029 765,374 759,968 38,365 100,757 80,042 75,444 4.8 12.9 10.5 9.9 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,103,095 3,103,238 3,062,803 3,022,822 105,597 376,650 264,632 211,611 3.4 12.1 8.6 7.0 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 292,785 294,481 295,786 294,918 10,787 25,790 22,452 21,017 3.7 8.8 7.6 7.1 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,090,423 - - - 82,251 - - - 7.5 - - - Metropolitan division. Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary - Data not available. NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month. LABOR FORCE DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 2. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, not seasonally adjusted Civilian labor force Unemployed June July Number Percent of labor force State and area 2019 2020 2019 2020p June July June July 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,246,030 2,201,446 2,245,474 2,237,001 73,570 174,813 69,916 182,321 3.3 7.9 3.1 8.2 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 355,191 350,803 359,113 351,838 22,261 43,221 20,150 38,096 6.3 12.3 5.6 10.8 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,542,293 3,511,432 3,550,152 3,563,645 178,750 361,607 180,844 389,677 5.0 10.3 5.1 10.9 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,376,830 1,331,793 1,379,283 1,322,768 52,458 111,111 56,737 98,992 3.8 8.3 4.1 7.5 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,325,538 18,928,353 19,465,613 18,885,235 794,837 2,852,147 857,771 2,591,029 4.1 15.1 4.4 13.7 Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . . 5,079,145 4,924,463 5,130,244 4,939,994 227,731 965,541 255,995 897,512 4.5 19.6 5.0 18.2 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,162,311 3,197,104 3,171,847 3,102,029 92,508 343,630 85,711 228,922 2.9 10.7 2.7 7.4 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,925,633 1,896,444 1,945,070 1,929,934 74,192 192,941 75,777 198,522 3.9 10.2 3.9 10.3 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 490,751 490,453 492,940 510,905 19,899 63,184 20,243 54,170 4.1 12.9 4.1 10.6 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 412,636 396,821 416,468 399,066 24,062 36,049 24,138 35,347 5.8 9.1 5.8 8.9 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,318,834 9,769,147 10,372,151 10,032,703 344,231 1,027,965 350,600 1,157,494 3.3 10.5 3.4 11.5 Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . . 1,369,579 1,278,344 1,384,625 1,332,895 34,494 150,853 35,504 188,849 2.5 11.8 2.6 14.2 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,101,635 4,936,947 5,126,399 5,018,467 193,000 392,596 196,151 400,197 3.8 8.0 3.8 8.0 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 665,587 633,171 667,217 638,063 22,078 88,201 18,429 83,293 3.3 13.9 2.8 13.1 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 891,130 905,361 895,029 912,822 23,779 49,489 24,218 42,843 2.7 5.5 2.7 4.7 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,517,399 6,569,589 6,534,712 6,314,164 267,575 957,765 276,947 715,559 4.1 14.6 4.2 11.3 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . . 3,778,783 3,875,459 3,776,587 3,690,126 154,332 633,237 153,302 465,248 4.1 16.3 4.1 12.6 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,413,468 3,432,097 3,412,239 3,355,888 114,185 380,662 119,491 265,346 3.3 11.1 3.5 7.9 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,750,382 1,657,047 1,763,368 1,644,385 48,303 137,349 48,724 106,148 2.8 8.3 2.8 6.5 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,498,185 1,497,192 1,508,779 1,514,277 48,792 113,748 56,697 115,911 3.3 7.6 3.8 7.7 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,099,909 1,952,575 2,090,399 1,879,153 101,143 96,680 101,089 116,765 4.8 5.0 4.8 6.2 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,116,798 2,021,155 2,116,103 2,037,928 117,592 209,370 115,749 202,464 5.6 10.4 5.5 9.9 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 701,100 680,560 708,797 716,038 19,348 44,364 18,891 67,639 2.8 6.5 2.7 9.4 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,285,538 3,243,857 3,316,105 3,281,791 126,624 274,749 128,327 253,886 3.9 8.5 3.9 7.7 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,851,461 3,726,254 3,865,262 3,722,933 120,601 664,413 121,141 602,132 3.1 17.8 3.1 16.2 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,971,319 4,987,986 4,995,452 4,872,075 212,011 748,153 252,608 463,381 4.3 15.0 5.1 9.5 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,159,216 2,050,504 2,192,505 2,041,892 95,839 368,458 116,168 205,978 4.4 18.0 5.3 10.1 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,126,861 3,132,255 3,142,453 3,122,326 101,099 268,067 99,631 232,475 3.2 8.6 3.2 7.4 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,292,689 1,214,977 1,294,421 1,250,601 83,202 118,980 81,327 143,336 6.4 9.8 6.3 11.5 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,108,213 3,062,094 3,117,422 3,104,813 104,362 242,693 117,030 223,884 3.4 7.9 3.8 7.2 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 539,659 541,884 543,860 544,582 18,106 38,219 16,834 32,657 3.4 7.1 3.1 6.0 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,047,089 1,056,791 1,051,883 1,062,027 34,683 60,587 35,001 53,250 3.3 5.7 3.3 5.0 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,543,666 1,502,735 1,550,643 1,492,874 63,748 230,332 63,204 211,304 4.1 15.3 4.1 14.2 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 781,077 731,828 787,198 748,051 19,442 66,493 19,857 59,337 2.5 9.1 2.5 7.9 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,508,811 4,586,771 4,555,166 4,626,988 147,120 762,472 176,079 647,417 3.3 16.6 3.9 14.0 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 958,214 927,108 960,503 915,503 52,893 84,250 52,663 121,941 5.5 9.1 5.5 13.3 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,538,972 9,438,251 9,596,950 9,688,730 363,430 1,461,408 400,342 1,548,633 3.8 15.5 4.2 16.0 New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,054,877 3,977,653 4,082,283 4,025,205 158,371 810,286 174,510 805,992 3.9 20.4 4.3 20.0 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,097,518 4,812,847 5,125,881 4,965,432 213,152 371,764 219,539 441,279 4.2 7.7 4.3 8.9 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 412,677 413,089 411,927 409,533 10,907 31,063 9,189 26,019 2.6 7.5 2.2 6.4 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,844,525 5,855,106 5,884,316 5,727,517 253,781 650,488 266,365 521,299 4.3 11.1 4.5 9.1 Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,052,016 1,062,229 1,067,558 1,021,874 47,648 148,444 49,305 119,674 4.5 14.0 4.6 11.7 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,854,443 1,781,678 1,850,754 1,812,336 65,316 119,135 62,846 128,819 3.5 6.7 3.4 7.1 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,113,944 2,173,018 2,126,411 2,082,253 83,768 253,740 85,756 219,802 4.0 11.7 4.0 10.6 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,514,786 6,414,146 6,581,549 6,555,812 287,947 855,034 321,521 922,435 4.4 13.3 4.9 14.1 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 557,755 555,237 562,181 564,178 18,645 68,286 21,801 64,357 3.3 12.3 3.9 11.4 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,400,898 2,468,874 2,402,172 2,484,700 75,412 220,259 72,245 219,673 3.1 8.9 3.0 8.8 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 470,901 476,205 471,856 474,154 15,018 33,606 14,359 28,498 3.2 7.1 3.0 6.0 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,372,213 3,202,728 3,377,806 3,173,394 131,488 322,865 132,139 315,241 3.9 10.1 3.9 9.9 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,009,283 13,804,456 14,064,960 13,846,028 520,024 1,197,957 540,487 1,140,101 3.7 8.7 3.8 8.2 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,612,516 1,627,388 1,616,418 1,632,582 48,104 92,601 43,635 75,140 3.0 5.7 2.7 4.6 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 346,954 345,686 346,705 343,764 8,577 32,872 8,209 28,096 2.5 9.5 2.4 8.2 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,434,710 4,348,216 4,465,718 4,374,802 129,920 358,528 131,979 352,026 2.9 8.2 3.0 8.0 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,919,625 3,906,162 3,944,959 3,994,934 164,802 386,218 164,164 405,529 4.2 9.9 4.2 10.2 Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,725,228 1,715,889 1,740,245 1,726,429 49,532 166,605 53,191 146,213 2.9 9.7 3.1 8.5 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 806,744 778,147 805,335 767,127 39,694 82,044 38,061 74,462 4.9 10.5 4.7 9.7 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,150,680 3,107,071 3,150,096 3,066,529 117,562 275,154 113,279 214,862 3.7 8.9 3.6 7.0 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 297,410 300,957 298,084 299,787 10,840 22,898 10,633 20,266 3.6 7.6 3.6 6.8 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,113,225 1,063,390 1,105,444 1,042,138 89,438 90,194 86,848 75,757 8.0 8.5 7.9 7.3 Metropolitan division. Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted [In thousands] Total1 Construction Manufacturing State July May June July July May June July July May June July 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,076.1 1,908.9 1,953.4 1,972.3 94.1 92.2 93.6 94.3 268.8 254.0 258.5 262.1 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 330.6 287.6 291.8 291.3 16.2 14.8 14.9 14.5 13.3 11.0 10.1 9.7 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,937.9 2,754.7 2,830.1 2,832.6 171.6 170.4 168.9 168.8 177.9 169.7 171.4 171.1 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,274.0 1,185.1 1,211.9 1,213.5 52.3 53.4 52.7 52.3 161.5 143.6 144.5 143.0 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,439.7 15,113.2 15,655.7 15,796.1 888.9 822.1 847.9 833.1 1,318.5 1,194.5 1,216.7 1,220.4 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,791.5 2,542.1 2,599.1 2,605.3 179.8 171.8 171.4 172.1 150.3 145.8 149.6 150.5 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,686.7 1,436.6 1,513.9 1,540.4 59.7 53.5 56.4 57.4 162.4 153.2 155.2 155.8 Delaware2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 466.3 395.3 414.8 422.1 22.8 20.8 21.0 21.3 27.2 23.9 24.6 24.6 District of Columbia2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 798.6 730.8 739.0 746.8 14.7 13.8 14.8 14.7 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,963.4 8,100.9 8,387.8 8,465.7 565.7 566.3 569.7 563.4 384.2 364.4 371.4 371.3 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,605.3 4,220.1 4,371.4 4,415.2 204.6 197.8 199.9 199.5 406.7 372.3 384.2 386.6 Hawaii2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 654.7 525.6 549.0 549.2 36.9 37.4 38.1 37.9 13.9 11.7 11.6 11.3 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 760.6 711.5 737.3 751.3 53.1 54.2 53.9 54.2 68.9 67.6 67.2 67.9 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,125.4 5,381.9 5,524.2 5,617.4 228.6 211.7 213.5 210.2 585.5 537.8 557.6 553.0 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,156.5 2,831.2 2,968.6 3,012.0 144.4 142.7 146.2 146.1 536.2 469.7 496.0 496.3 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,585.8 1,414.6 1,459.3 1,488.6 78.5 71.3 69.5 69.1 226.6 215.2 215.7 217.8 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,423.0 1,313.9 1,345.0 1,355.0 63.2 63.7 62.6 61.8 167.5 158.1 158.1 155.0 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,941.3 1,653.1 1,764.2 1,790.6 80.4 77.1 80.7 79.4 252.8 207.3 237.0 239.0 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,980.1 1,755.4 1,816.9 1,835.7 136.8 125.2 122.9 122.2 137.7 127.9 128.0 128.7 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 634.5 547.0 566.6 576.7 29.7 29.3 29.2 29.6 53.3 47.5 48.4 44.9 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,769.2 2,437.2 2,511.1 2,565.0 165.2 162.3 167.5 170.1 113.2 103.3 104.5 106.0 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,696.4 3,077.1 3,171.7 3,243.8 162.0 121.0 140.6 142.5 243.6 224.9 228.4 230.7 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,432.8 3,571.9 3,838.2 3,941.4 173.6 148.6 168.6 171.2 626.2 476.0 550.3 559.7 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,983.0 2,616.0 2,690.7 2,723.2 128.8 121.5 119.3 118.9 324.5 299.7 302.2 303.1 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,158.3 1,073.5 1,104.6 1,115.0 44.6 41.1 40.2 40.1 146.8 140.1 141.3 142.9 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,903.5 2,617.6 2,691.8 2,765.7 127.0 127.1 127.1 131.5 275.4 251.1 262.3 270.5 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 484.7 443.6 458.1 461.1 30.2 29.9 29.8 30.1 21.0 18.8 19.3 19.2 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,026.8 956.6 972.9 987.0 53.7 54.9 54.0 54.3 99.8 97.6 96.7 97.1 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,419.8 1,167.5 1,266.3 1,281.1 96.4 98.6 95.6 94.5 59.5 56.8 56.9 58.2 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 684.8 585.4 607.9 621.1 27.9 27.2 26.7 27.1 71.6 66.6 65.3 64.6 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,196.5 3,499.5 3,622.0 3,751.9 159.5 136.9 144.1 146.5 251.8 235.7 239.0 239.3 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 858.0 768.6 792.8 786.8 50.7 49.3 49.0 46.1 28.7 24.3 26.0 26.3 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,796.5 8,000.1 8,274.1 8,450.7 405.2 295.4 340.9 354.5 439.2 372.2 389.9 391.6 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,578.0 4,061.5 4,229.1 4,286.3 231.1 218.2 220.4 221.9 477.6 430.4 442.6 437.0 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 439.0 398.6 400.5 403.1 28.4 27.5 26.5 26.2 26.3 25.0 24.7 24.9 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,596.2 4,825.2 5,038.4 5,101.1 225.5 207.6 208.8 210.8 703.6 629.0 659.1 655.4 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,702.6 1,581.3 1,612.8 1,612.4 83.3 75.9 75.7 75.1 141.0 129.3 128.2 127.0 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,941.6 1,715.8 1,772.8 1,793.3 109.6 104.7 105.4 103.5 197.8 179.3 181.8 180.3 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,067.8 5,201.5 5,428.0 5,525.9 260.3 231.3 243.1 241.6 574.8 525.9 538.7 537.1 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 502.6 422.6 446.0 459.8 19.9 17.9 18.0 18.4 39.7 37.6 38.4 39.4 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,192.5 1,986.9 2,063.2 2,071.5 107.0 106.9 107.4 106.9 259.6 244.8 252.3 252.7 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 441.0 406.8 416.6 420.7 23.8 25.9 26.6 26.3 45.0 42.9 42.6 42.2 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,124.3 2,856.3 2,963.1 2,963.7 130.3 126.6 127.2 127.6 356.7 311.2 317.8 322.9 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,813.1 11,854.8 12,087.3 12,118.7 776.5 741.7 743.6 737.3 908.5 873.5 873.4 868.8 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,560.6 1,480.4 1,518.6 1,528.8 109.8 116.1 119.5 118.4 137.2 134.3 135.2 134.9 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 316.8 262.3 273.9 278.7 15.2 10.1 10.8 10.4 30.3 26.8 26.4 26.9 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,059.1 3,687.0 3,765.7 3,775.0 203.5 201.3 207.0 208.1 243.0 228.7 234.7 228.0 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,478.7 3,057.3 3,165.5 3,231.3 221.1 194.8 210.2 211.3 294.2 270.6 271.0 271.5 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 719.0 631.5 667.1 667.3 35.9 31.5 32.1 33.2 46.9 45.0 46.7 46.0 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,982.3 2,589.5 2,691.2 2,721.7 124.3 119.5 120.9 123.1 484.2 452.5 450.8 456.0 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 290.3 263.8 266.3 270.1 23.1 22.3 22.7 23.0 10.0 10.3 10.3 10.1 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 885.3 780.7 803.1 803.1 26.6 18.2 20.1 19.3 75.1 72.6 74.6 74.4 Virgin Islands3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37.0 36.3 36.1 36.1 3.9 4.0 4.1 4.0 - - - - Includes mining and logging, information, and other services (except public administration), not shown separately.

2 Mining and logging is combined with construction. Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued [In thousands] Trade, transportation, and utilities Financial activities Professional and business services State July May June July July May June July July May June July 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 382.7 374.0 382.3 380.3 96.7 94.5 95.8 95.8 251.8 222.7 227.2 230.4 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64.7 59.5 59.8 58.6 11.7 11.4 10.9 11.1 27.7 25.9 26.0 25.3 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 542.5 533.3 546.1 547.6 230.6 229.6 230.5 230.1 447.0 413.1 416.8 415.6 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 251.1 246.3 253.7 253.6 62.8 61.1 60.7 60.9 144.7 138.6 141.3 142.2 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,053.9 2,682.8 2,786.0 2,826.9 842.0 826.9 831.8 835.9 2,725.1 2,504.5 2,540.7 2,557.4 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 477.1 439.4 446.7 453.5 173.6 172.5 170.0 169.3 441.4 432.6 438.0 440.2 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 291.8 246.8 264.5 272.3 124.1 118.7 118.2 118.5 219.6 200.3 202.5 205.5 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81.0 69.5 74.3 74.6 47.6 46.4 46.2 46.2 63.6 58.4 58.4 58.3 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.2 29.5 30.1 32.0 29.8 29.6 28.8 28.6 171.0 165.7 163.1 165.1 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,807.6 1,680.5 1,735.4 1,749.1 591.5 572.8 579.7 582.3 1,396.5 1,280.3 1,304.8 1,321.8 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 943.1 911.7 932.9 931.8 251.3 243.6 246.6 245.3 715.7 654.7 669.6 673.9 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 123.5 104.7 105.7 105.3 29.9 27.6 27.6 27.6 73.9 66.1 68.6 66.7 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 144.7 142.2 146.0 147.2 37.0 37.7 39.3 39.2 97.0 95.3 95.7 97.0 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,205.8 1,103.2 1,138.5 1,142.9 411.4 401.4 399.5 402.0 948.8 851.7 859.1 867.5 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 598.2 561.4 577.1 577.5 141.2 138.3 138.5 139.0 344.1 308.0 324.7 335.8 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 310.1 293.7 299.3 300.4 110.0 107.6 106.9 107.6 139.2 124.9 126.8 131.4 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 267.0 258.5 263.2 263.4 77.4 75.8 75.8 75.4 179.2 167.7 171.6 172.6 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 404.8 356.2 374.5 376.6 93.6 86.8 87.4 86.9 216.8 175.6 183.9 185.2 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 378.6 341.5 356.8 359.6 91.9 90.4 90.9 91.0 215.5 198.2 201.7 199.0 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 118.6 108.1 112.0 114.2 32.9 31.7 31.7 31.7 69.3 63.5 65.0 64.4 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 468.7 413.1 429.0 437.3 143.5 138.4 138.4 139.0 463.0 433.5 434.0 431.5 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 579.0 462.5 490.1 505.1 224.9 220.9 219.6 219.0 602.8 561.9 566.6 565.8 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 796.0 689.2 732.0 744.0 224.2 217.5 218.8 219.0 653.2 530.8 560.7 588.1 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 529.1 494.7 511.1 513.4 193.2 186.7 185.4 186.4 383.8 361.8 365.7 364.8 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 231.1 222.6 225.7 226.5 44.6 43.2 42.7 43.2 109.2 98.5 102.8 105.1 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 542.8 494.6 512.7 520.9 175.6 170.8 171.2 171.4 381.8 353.5 358.6 362.7 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94.0 89.4 91.0 91.4 25.8 26.0 25.9 25.8 43.4 41.7 41.5 41.1 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 198.3 187.5 195.4 194.7 75.3 74.7 74.9 75.1 119.6 112.9 113.4 114.8 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 261.9 219.0 231.6 235.1 68.8 67.3 67.5 68.0 195.5 155.5 164.6 168.5 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 139.1 115.3 121.3 123.5 34.8 34.0 34.3 34.8 83.7 75.7 75.0 76.1 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 886.8 753.9 794.2 829.2 252.5 238.4 236.8 239.1 683.7 599.0 604.6 624.0 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 136.5 126.2 132.8 133.3 35.6 33.7 34.0 33.8 110.5 102.7 103.9 102.8 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,552.8 1,217.8 1,280.9 1,340.0 729.3 688.9 683.4 681.2 1,376.1 1,179.2 1,185.2 1,201.6 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 848.5 788.3 812.6 816.2 253.1 251.5 251.5 252.2 649.3 603.0 613.8 618.6 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93.6 87.9 86.4 85.5 24.7 24.4 24.5 24.3 32.7 31.9 31.7 31.9 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,028.0 929.4 964.1 962.3 310.1 295.6 294.1 294.5 737.6 642.6 652.8 667.5 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 301.4 290.1 294.8 291.0 79.5 78.2 79.2 79.4 194.4 174.9 177.9 176.7 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 356.9 336.4 342.0 346.0 103.3 97.2 98.5 99.0 253.7 235.1 237.1 239.0 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,126.3 976.6 1,020.0 1,017.7 329.4 327.2 326.8 329.9 817.0 735.1 751.1 754.6 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76.7 66.4 69.5 70.8 35.7 34.1 34.5 35.6 68.1 59.5 60.5 61.2 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 408.8 388.2 398.0 392.3 105.2 102.1 103.2 103.2 298.3 268.2 280.5 286.8 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 86.1 79.9 81.9 82.1 28.9 28.9 29.0 29.0 33.2 33.2 33.3 33.3 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 637.2 617.4 626.9 629.5 172.9 172.0 172.5 173.8 427.7 387.0 394.4 400.7 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,512.6 2,378.7 2,418.3 2,410.6 803.7 796.1 802.1 804.1 1,798.5 1,710.9 1,730.2 1,746.6 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 290.3 283.8 291.5 293.4 90.4 89.8 94.6 93.3 224.1 213.7 215.7 217.1 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54.0 46.5 49.8 50.4 12.3 11.2 11.2 11.4 29.3 25.9 26.6 27.3 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 658.2 608.6 628.6 632.5 212.3 212.5 209.2 206.7 768.4 736.3 737.9 731.5 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 643.4 596.6 620.3 630.7 161.2 152.5 155.7 157.8 436.8 418.7 424.7 432.4 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 127.4 113.7 118.0 118.1 29.2 27.0 26.5 27.5 69.4 62.6 63.9 64.5 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 533.5 486.7 506.7 507.3 154.4 151.3 151.6 150.9 324.6 287.5 296.8 298.2 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51.8 50.7 51.6 51.4 11.1 10.8 10.6 10.6 19.3 17.7 17.6 17.6 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173.9 145.9 152.4 156.3 44.1 43.3 43.7 43.4 123.9 104.1 106.9 108.1 Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.9 6.3 6.3 6.3 - - - - - - - - Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued [In thousands] Education and health services Leisure and hospitality Government State July May June July July May June July July May June July 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p 2019 2020 2020 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 251.2 228.8 233.2 232.0 207.9 144.6 167.1 173.5 392.6 377.4 372.9 380.8 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50.7 45.4 47.0 47.1 36.1 21.5 23.8 24.4 80.3 71.5 72.2 74.5 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 460.0 441.2 455.6 457.3 330.0 238.9 279.4 266.7 421.1 410.6 407.3 421.1 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 193.5 181.4 183.1 184.3 120.8 90.8 100.3 102.3 210.9 199.9 203.1 201.0 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,815.2 2,569.8 2,643.5 2,673.2 2,031.9 1,130.6 1,406.2 1,412.1 2,603.1 2,441.6 2,406.2 2,442.2 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 347.0 325.0 330.7 331.9 346.6 217.7 257.6 269.4 457.1 440.4 435.0 417.8 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 338.0 299.7 312.8 313.4 157.8 82.4 104.1 115.7 235.8 207.6 218.2 215.6 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81.1 70.0 72.0 73.4 53.5 25.2 35.2 39.5 67.0 64.3 64.5 65.1 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 130.7 121.3 122.2 123.1 82.0 33.6 43.1 47.2 238.2 239.9 240.8 240.1 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,341.4 1,273.8 1,297.1 1,308.2 1,255.7 812.0 964.3 1,001.3 1,122.0 1,105.6 1,110.7 1,114.5 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 607.0 585.2 602.0 609.2 499.2 335.1 405.1 421.6 688.2 664.0 667.9 681.9 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 86.8 83.1 82.9 83.4 126.7 51.0 65.4 60.8 126.5 111.6 116.2 123.3 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 111.1 103.5 106.8 108.0 83.5 58.3 72.1 74.8 126.1 119.3 120.1 126.4 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 938.2 853.8 877.9 892.0 623.8 341.6 394.5 459.8 825.0 774.4 756.3 762.6 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 482.9 439.7 454.8 460.5 312.8 222.8 268.6 291.7 428.0 407.7 407.6 410.5 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 234.6 211.7 221.4 225.1 144.5 84.8 104.2 112.8 260.2 233.5 241.1 249.7 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 201.8 186.6 191.7 194.7 130.4 92.0 108.1 113.3 259.3 246.7 244.5 247.7 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 283.1 252.5 263.6 272.0 201.4 132.6 167.3 180.6 311.0 282.9 281.5 281.7 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 320.4 291.5 296.7 300.3 235.7 148.6 183.7 188.4 330.7 317.2 319.9 327.3 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 129.2 112.2 118.2 118.9 68.8 34.9 41.7 47.3 101.2 92.7 92.3 98.1 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 474.1 424.8 434.7 434.2 282.8 161.2 185.8 211.9 507.2 481.9 485.5 499.1 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 811.7 721.6 726.7 734.0 378.4 156.9 187.0 222.3 459.2 422.4 426.1 430.9 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 680.8 578.9 609.6 618.0 434.8 193.3 241.7 270.0 614.3 565.2 567.8 571.2 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 552.2 492.2 502.1 506.5 275.9 141.6 175.9 193.1 426.9 385.5 384.9 391.1 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146.9 135.1 139.8 139.6 135.8 105.4 123.5 127.7 241.5 231.2 231.5 234.2 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 485.5 464.1 459.9 466.4 309.0 194.8 230.6 249.4 437.3 408.0 409.9 433.6 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.1 74.1 76.4 77.3 67.0 49.1 54.8 56.2 91.3 85.3 89.3 89.9 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 157.5 152.0 154.3 157.4 93.4 66.7 71.2 76.6 173.3 160.3 161.3 165.1 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 144.4 129.0 132.8 136.6 356.1 221.1 297.6 299.5 165.2 157.6 154.6 156.9 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125.0 111.7 120.9 121.4 72.9 36.6 44.4 50.3 90.7 82.0 82.7 84.9 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 716.7 603.2 632.8 648.8 393.1 175.3 209.4 256.2 609.7 576.1 572.2 555.4 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 141.5 132.2 134.8 136.1 99.3 62.7 74.6 73.7 188.9 184.4 184.8 181.3 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,144.2 1,909.9 1,959.9 2,000.7 959.9 370.3 448.1 538.7 1,490.4 1,402.3 1,402.1 1,334.5 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 627.9 568.6 583.6 585.5 514.7 309.4 377.8 386.3 734.6 677.3 695.1 738.5 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67.0 64.7 65.3 64.8 40.7 26.8 31.5 33.5 82.8 75.6 76.8 78.8 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 939.2 843.6 873.2 888.9 568.0 315.4 396.0 421.1 789.6 711.4 720.1 725.0 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 238.9 228.2 231.0 232.5 173.3 147.0 165.4 163.5 352.3 336.1 340.1 345.7 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 301.6 279.2 286.2 290.2 213.7 111.5 146.9 154.2 298.5 278.6 276.5 282.2 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,293.5 1,155.1 1,207.4 1,222.6 578.2 285.4 363.3 410.4 709.1 680.7 678.1 693.8 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108.1 93.3 100.0 102.7 60.2 28.5 39.7 45.0 65.1 63.8 62.6 63.2 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 258.2 238.3 245.4 247.6 272.1 176.7 210.7 213.2 371.8 357.0 355.3 357.5 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73.1 69.1 69.8 70.2 47.7 34.2 38.8 41.6 80.0 71.5 73.4 75.1 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 442.1 419.1 430.3 430.4 348.1 251.7 290.7 298.2 437.3 418.8 441.0 418.4 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,740.3 1,643.7 1,667.2 1,677.5 1,394.9 1,027.1 1,168.8 1,147.8 1,975.2 1,902.9 1,887.4 1,931.1 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 209.5 203.7 205.1 199.6 153.8 111.8 123.0 124.4 253.9 238.1 245.0 256.2 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65.3 57.6 61.9 62.1 37.4 17.7 19.4 20.0 57.6 53.4 54.0 56.4 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 554.7 500.7 513.7 516.6 409.1 262.4 294.0 317.8 731.6 684.6 681.5 672.5 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 504.5 445.2 466.9 478.2 349.1 188.8 221.7 243.4 589.3 543.2 544.5 554.7 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 129.3 119.3 122.7 125.0 75.1 44.2 56.7 58.5 151.1 139.6 150.8 145.3 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 464.0 421.4 434.7 443.7 284.2 149.7 197.0 202.8 409.0 355.4 359.5 364.5 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.6 27.5 28.2 28.4 36.9 26.6 27.8 28.8 69.2 64.7 64.6 67.5 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 120.2 113.0 114.8 115.3 81.5 49.1 57.4 58.8 205.5 202.4 201.2 195.1 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 5.4 4.4 4.4 4.7 10.5 11.1 10.7 10.5 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted [In thousands] Total Mining and logging Construction State June July June July June July 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,076.7 1,956.5 2,069.2 1,967.4 10.2 9.9 10.3 10.0 93.7 95.6 93.9 95.4 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 349.3 308.0 355.4 311.7 13.7 12.6 13.7 12.4 18.5 16.5 18.9 16.7 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,869.8 2,775.9 2,860.2 2,756.4 13.6 13.3 13.7 13.4 172.1 169.6 173.0 168.4 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,272.4 1,214.1 1,257.2 1,202.6 6.0 5.1 5.9 5.2 53.1 53.9 53.4 53.5 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,453.9 15,686.7 17,310.9 15,669.5 22.8 22.6 23.2 22.3 895.5 856.7 904.5 848.3 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,798.4 2,622.7 2,804.6 2,623.0 29.3 24.4 29.3 24.2 183.3 175.9 184.9 177.3 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,701.1 1,526.6 1,680.9 1,537.8 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 62.2 59.5 63.1 60.4 Delaware1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 470.3 419.6 470.9 427.8 - - - - 23.4 21.4 23.3 22.0 District of Columbia1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 798.9 738.7 808.2 754.4 - - - - 15.2 15.0 15.1 15.1 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,838.6 8,301.2 8,821.7 8,347.4 5.7 5.5 5.7 5.4 564.8 572.2 565.9 567.0 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,609.4 4,371.7 4,586.9 4,391.7 9.4 8.9 9.4 8.9 206.3 201.2 205.2 200.1 Hawaii1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 651.6 548.8 646.0 541.2 - - - - 36.9 38.0 37.3 37.4 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 769.2 748.3 767.5 761.9 3.9 3.9 4.1 4.2 55.1 56.4 55.9 57.4 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,183.8 5,585.4 6,134.9 5,637.3 8.4 7.1 8.4 6.6 240.8 228.2 243.2 229.8 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,169.0 2,969.4 3,116.5 2,987.4 6.1 5.4 6.1 5.5 152.0 152.9 151.2 152.6 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,599.6 1,474.6 1,579.2 1,485.2 2.6 2.3 2.6 2.3 84.0 75.5 85.3 75.8 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,424.1 1,347.8 1,404.6 1,339.1 6.8 6.1 6.9 6.1 66.7 65.5 65.9 65.6 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,948.8 1,775.5 1,930.2 1,779.0 9.9 7.2 10.0 7.4 82.5 82.1 83.4 82.3 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,987.6 1,819.5 1,960.3 1,822.1 37.1 30.3 37.1 30.7 142.3 124.1 137.8 123.4 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 650.8 579.5 651.3 590.4 2.1 2.1 2.3 2.2 31.4 31.5 31.6 32.7 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,799.4 2,547.6 2,778.3 2,574.7 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.2 168.4 169.7 169.1 173.5 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,747.2 3,220.1 3,726.5 3,280.4 1.1 0.9 1.1 0.9 168.8 145.9 169.9 151.8 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,485.4 3,889.6 4,411.2 3,927.2 7.6 6.4 7.7 6.7 182.5 180.3 185.4 183.3 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,022.4 2,738.5 3,003.0 2,746.9 6.8 5.5 6.9 5.5 140.4 131.7 142.1 133.9 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,155.4 1,105.3 1,143.9 1,102.9 6.8 6.1 6.8 6.0 45.8 40.9 44.9 40.7 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,925.4 2,716.2 2,886.3 2,744.4 4.5 4.2 4.5 4.2 130.5 131.0 131.9 135.7 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 492.5 467.7 492.2 470.6 7.4 6.9 7.6 7.0 32.4 32.1 32.7 33.0 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,034.9 980.2 1,026.5 986.4 1.1 1.0 1.1 0.9 56.3 56.9 56.8 57.0 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,414.5 1,269.4 1,412.5 1,276.3 14.8 15.6 14.9 15.7 96.7 96.6 97.5 96.2 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 689.6 612.5 684.3 619.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 28.8 27.6 29.2 28.5 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,270.8 3,685.6 4,211.1 3,758.7 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.5 163.2 149.3 164.6 152.3 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 851.5 789.8 850.1 780.0 25.9 19.5 26.4 19.8 49.6 49.3 51.4 48.5 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,875.2 8,354.4 9,802.8 8,462.7 5.6 4.7 5.6 4.8 417.8 358.1 422.6 374.9 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,588.2 4,240.1 4,518.2 4,228.9 5.8 5.5 5.8 5.5 234.6 223.2 234.5 223.5 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 445.4 406.3 439.1 404.6 21.9 14.1 21.9 13.9 30.9 29.9 32.1 30.0 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,623.4 5,080.0 5,609.0 5,120.7 12.2 10.2 12.3 10.0 238.1 221.5 239.2 225.3 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,699.6 1,612.3 1,686.5 1,602.1 50.2 34.5 48.5 34.1 83.7 76.4 84.6 77.3 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,955.6 1,787.2 1,931.6 1,790.9 7.0 6.1 7.1 6.2 110.6 107.7 113.1 109.5 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,073.8 5,454.4 6,040.8 5,507.8 29.6 24.0 29.6 24.1 270.8 254.8 274.1 256.7 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 508.3 450.4 503.7 461.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 20.8 18.9 21.0 19.3 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,202.9 2,081.0 2,189.8 2,077.3 4.5 4.2 4.5 4.2 107.8 109.2 107.8 107.1 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 450.4 426.6 445.4 425.9 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.2 25.5 28.6 26.2 28.7 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,104.5 2,949.6 3,092.7 2,940.1 4.5 4.0 4.6 3.9 133.1 128.6 132.6 129.4 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12,821.5 12,145.7 12,765.8 12,087.8 253.4 192.7 250.7 191.5 777.0 747.5 779.6 742.9 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,558.3 1,517.7 1,544.3 1,516.8 9.6 8.6 9.6 8.5 111.6 121.6 112.9 120.8 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 315.4 272.7 312.1 275.3 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.8 16.3 11.9 16.6 12.3 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,087.6 3,792.7 4,066.6 3,782.9 8.1 7.2 7.7 7.1 206.1 210.2 207.6 213.8 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,498.3 3,193.2 3,493.7 3,251.5 6.0 5.3 6.1 5.2 223.6 213.0 225.8 216.4 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 723.7 669.7 715.1 662.2 22.7 20.2 22.6 18.8 38.8 33.9 38.8 34.8 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,031.2 2,726.3 3,004.9 2,743.3 4.4 3.7 4.5 3.8 133.1 130.1 134.2 133.6 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 298.5 275.6 297.2 276.7 21.1 15.5 20.7 15.3 23.9 23.9 24.8 24.7 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 878.5 800.2 870.3 791.8 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.4 27.2 20.1 26.5 19.2 Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36.9 35.9 37.2 36.1 - - - - 3.4 4.0 3.8 3.9 Mining and logging is combined with construction. p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Manufacturing Trade, transportation, and utilities Information State June July June July June July 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 268.6 258.7 269.1 263.0 381.6 381.0 381.7 378.8 21.4 18.9 21.1 18.9 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16.3 13.0 24.5 17.7 68.4 64.2 69.8 64.0 5.4 5.0 5.4 5.0 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 177.8 172.0 178.6 171.3 535.7 541.6 535.8 542.3 48.5 44.8 49.0 44.9 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 162.7 144.7 161.8 143.7 251.4 255.1 250.8 254.6 11.5 10.7 11.2 10.6 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,327.2 1,218.8 1,330.2 1,230.0 3,021.5 2,762.4 3,041.6 2,815.8 555.6 511.0 554.7 513.8 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 150.9 150.4 151.6 151.3 475.6 447.8 478.6 457.2 76.4 73.7 76.4 73.7 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 163.6 156.6 164.0 156.3 291.6 266.9 286.8 269.4 31.6 29.5 31.8 29.2 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.3 24.7 27.3 24.8 80.9 74.9 80.9 75.7 3.9 3.5 3.9 3.5 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.4 1.2 1.3 1.2 33.4 30.2 33.0 32.1 20.3 18.7 20.2 18.7 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 385.2 373.0 384.5 373.5 1,784.7 1,723.1 1,787.5 1,730.0 139.4 128.2 138.5 126.9 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 407.5 384.4 407.7 387.4 940.1 930.1 940.3 928.4 117.6 102.6 117.5 102.8 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.0 11.6 13.9 11.3 123.0 105.6 123.0 105.6 7.8 7.3 8.1 7.3 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69.4 67.6 69.5 69.3 144.7 146.2 145.2 148.8 9.0 8.0 9.0 8.0 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 590.1 561.4 588.4 553.8 1,209.3 1,140.9 1,205.2 1,145.3 95.3 89.4 94.6 87.7 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 546.6 500.9 537.2 499.7 601.7 579.6 598.2 579.6 29.3 25.2 29.0 25.4 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 228.9 218.0 228.5 220.6 311.5 300.9 311.3 302.0 21.5 20.1 21.3 19.9 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 168.8 159.3 167.3 155.4 265.5 263.7 266.2 264.3 18.0 16.6 18.1 16.5 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 252.5 237.2 252.6 237.3 402.9 374.7 403.6 377.4 21.8 18.4 21.7 18.3 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 138.3 128.5 137.9 129.5 377.7 357.1 376.5 360.4 22.1 18.6 21.7 18.6 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53.8 49.0 54.1 45.1 120.1 113.5 121.6 117.3 7.2 5.7 7.2 5.6 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 113.6 105.1 114.2 106.1 468.2 432.1 467.6 437.7 35.7 29.2 35.7 29.2 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 246.1 230.4 245.4 232.8 585.1 496.0 582.4 510.4 93.3 89.2 95.3 90.3 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 635.4 556.8 624.1 562.2 800.5 739.3 799.1 748.8 55.8 50.4 56.1 50.0 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 327.1 307.1 328.9 308.8 532.6 513.3 531.1 515.2 47.1 41.2 47.5 40.1 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146.9 141.9 146.2 142.6 230.4 225.9 229.8 225.5 10.8 10.2 10.8 9.4 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 279.4 264.7 275.8 268.4 542.1 514.9 541.9 520.7 48.2 42.7 48.1 41.8 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21.1 19.3 21.2 19.3 94.9 92.0 94.8 92.5 6.2 5.3 6.2 5.3 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99.8 97.2 100.0 97.6 198.4 196.2 198.1 194.8 17.5 16.0 17.3 15.9 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.6 57.3 59.7 58.6 260.1 230.4 260.2 234.0 15.8 14.1 15.6 13.6 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72.2 65.9 72.1 65.4 140.5 123.6 139.8 125.4 12.6 11.7 12.6 11.5 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 253.8 240.6 253.3 240.6 889.3 797.8 883.6 824.6 68.7 62.1 67.8 62.5 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28.5 26.1 28.9 26.5 135.7 132.3 136.2 133.2 11.4 9.5 11.8 9.7 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 443.6 393.5 441.8 395.1 1,563.2 1,288.1 1,543.0 1,333.7 281.1 261.0 280.2 262.1 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 479.1 443.4 479.5 437.8 850.2 815.1 848.8 818.1 76.5 71.3 76.2 71.4 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26.7 24.9 26.5 24.8 94.0 86.5 93.7 85.7 6.1 5.5 6.1 5.5 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 706.0 664.4 705.0 657.2 1,024.0 966.0 1,027.0 961.1 69.9 64.4 69.9 65.2 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 141.8 128.3 141.2 127.3 299.3 293.3 299.6 289.7 19.7 19.5 19.7 19.3 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 199.5 183.1 201.3 183.8 354.0 341.1 356.4 348.3 35.1 32.2 35.1 31.1 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 579.7 543.1 579.0 540.1 1,121.3 1,020.8 1,114.6 1,010.3 88.1 73.3 88.3 75.1 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40.1 38.8 39.3 38.8 77.6 70.2 76.3 71.1 5.8 5.2 5.9 5.2 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 259.4 252.3 260.4 253.5 409.3 399.0 409.6 392.8 27.9 26.4 27.2 26.4 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45.5 43.2 45.4 42.3 87.1 83.0 87.2 83.2 5.6 5.3 5.5 5.3 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 357.1 319.4 356.9 324.0 635.4 627.2 634.6 628.4 46.4 43.2 46.0 42.8 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 911.3 875.6 911.9 873.2 2,496.4 2,412.4 2,503.0 2,403.0 211.1 195.2 209.5 194.3 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137.7 135.2 137.6 135.5 289.2 289.9 289.3 293.2 39.7 39.0 40.3 39.7 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30.3 26.6 30.6 26.9 54.6 50.2 54.0 50.8 4.3 4.0 4.3 4.1 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 245.2 234.8 244.3 229.4 660.1 630.4 658.5 633.1 68.6 66.3 68.9 65.0 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 296.4 272.8 298.1 275.2 643.2 621.8 648.5 636.4 145.8 141.3 148.2 141.8 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.5 46.9 47.1 46.2 126.0 117.5 126.2 117.5 8.0 7.2 8.0 7.2 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 490.4 456.9 492.2 463.5 538.6 508.8 534.8 510.8 47.2 39.5 47.6 39.5 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.1 10.3 10.1 10.3 53.1 52.5 53.2 52.6 3.4 3.0 3.4 2.9 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75.2 74.5 74.5 74.1 173.3 151.4 171.4 154.9 16.1 15.2 16.1 15.2 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 7.0 6.3 6.8 6.3 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.5 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Financial activities Professional and business services Education and health services State June July June July June July 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96.5 96.3 97.2 96.5 251.1 227.8 251.4 232.0 246.9 230.8 248.9 229.9 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.5 11.4 12.3 11.6 28.7 27.2 29.2 27.2 50.9 47.0 50.6 47.2 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 229.2 230.2 230.1 229.3 438.1 413.2 443.4 413.4 448.9 448.5 448.2 449.0 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63.0 60.9 63.1 61.7 143.7 141.0 142.2 142.2 190.1 180.8 189.5 181.2 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 840.6 831.3 847.1 840.6 2,717.2 2,538.5 2,731.4 2,566.4 2,782.8 2,631.9 2,770.9 2,639.2 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173.6 170.9 174.8 171.2 443.2 443.9 449.5 446.0 345.5 329.2 345.4 330.7 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 124.8 118.6 125.8 119.6 222.7 207.0 222.4 208.5 336.6 310.1 332.0 309.4 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47.9 46.5 48.1 46.6 63.7 59.2 64.2 58.7 80.7 71.6 80.4 72.9 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30.1 28.9 30.2 28.9 172.1 164.2 172.4 166.5 127.3 118.1 125.7 117.7 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 590.8 579.8 591.9 583.6 1,385.5 1,299.8 1,391.1 1,311.8 1,323.6 1,287.2 1,318.5 1,295.3 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 250.3 247.2 251.8 245.5 719.1 672.0 716.2 675.2 600.1 594.7 598.1 599.5 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.9 27.7 30.0 27.5 73.0 68.3 74.0 66.7 85.5 82.4 85.9 82.9 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37.0 39.4 37.6 39.5 98.0 97.8 99.1 99.0 110.7 106.7 110.7 107.5 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 414.8 403.3 416.6 406.1 958.2 870.1 959.9 880.9 931.1 872.2 925.0 875.6 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 143.1 139.1 143.1 141.1 346.9 327.0 345.2 337.5 473.8 449.0 472.4 450.6 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110.8 107.9 111.0 108.7 141.0 128.9 141.6 133.4 229.1 216.5 225.0 217.5 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77.6 76.1 78.1 75.6 180.4 172.6 180.8 174.0 201.1 191.6 200.4 192.5 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93.8 87.4 94.1 87.3 215.6 184.3 215.6 185.7 282.4 262.0 280.1 268.3 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92.4 90.8 92.2 91.2 215.7 201.3 214.6 198.0 318.6 296.0 315.9 297.2 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.4 32.1 33.6 32.3 71.0 66.2 71.2 66.2 127.6 116.8 127.1 117.2 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 144.4 139.2 145.4 140.0 468.7 440.6 469.5 439.3 472.7 431.0 472.4 430.5 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 225.9 222.7 229.0 223.1 612.4 574.8 616.2 577.4 800.7 718.6 801.2 727.1 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 227.1 221.5 227.8 222.2 664.0 573.3 642.2 578.3 681.8 607.3 674.1 609.6 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 194.7 186.2 195.8 188.2 386.3 371.2 389.5 371.1 545.5 503.0 544.7 504.9 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44.8 42.9 44.7 43.6 106.9 102.6 106.4 103.5 144.1 136.7 143.4 135.7 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 176.4 172.1 177.4 172.4 383.1 361.1 384.3 365.4 478.1 454.9 483.0 462.5 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25.9 26.0 26.2 26.1 44.1 42.7 44.9 42.7 78.5 76.1 78.0 76.6 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75.5 75.5 75.8 75.7 120.7 114.1 121.1 116.0 155.6 153.1 156.1 156.3 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68.9 68.1 69.0 67.8 194.3 164.6 194.3 167.4 143.7 133.5 142.9 136.3 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.5 34.6 35.5 35.4 85.0 77.0 85.4 77.8 120.0 116.1 119.4 115.5 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 255.6 239.2 255.8 241.4 694.0 619.2 685.2 632.8 719.7 634.1 703.4 638.3 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.5 33.9 35.7 34.1 111.0 104.8 111.5 104.7 138.3 133.3 137.5 133.8 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 735.7 689.0 741.0 690.0 1,392.5 1,204.8 1,396.1 1,216.0 2,105.9 1,932.0 2,074.0 1,937.9 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 254.6 253.3 256.3 256.1 652.7 616.7 652.6 621.6 623.4 577.4 622.4 579.0 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.8 24.7 24.7 24.4 33.8 32.4 33.8 33.4 67.1 65.4 66.6 64.9 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 311.9 297.9 313.0 298.1 743.0 663.5 745.1 678.5 934.3 863.5 930.0 875.7 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.8 79.6 79.9 80.1 195.3 180.7 195.4 180.5 238.3 230.6 237.4 232.1 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 103.3 98.7 104.8 99.7 254.4 237.6 256.3 242.1 296.8 282.5 293.3 283.8 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 332.4 329.2 333.4 333.3 816.9 760.5 820.5 764.3 1,264.6 1,186.1 1,257.9 1,191.6 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35.5 35.1 35.9 35.7 69.0 61.7 69.2 62.3 105.6 97.1 104.3 99.5 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105.7 104.2 106.3 104.9 298.4 282.1 295.5 288.3 257.2 242.6 255.7 243.9 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.2 29.4 29.1 29.2 33.7 33.6 33.9 33.9 73.3 69.7 72.4 69.7 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 173.1 173.1 173.8 174.1 426.4 395.3 424.6 398.8 437.6 425.3 435.6 424.3 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 802.9 804.1 807.3 806.4 1,786.8 1,740.7 1,801.6 1,757.9 1,729.5 1,662.4 1,729.0 1,668.3 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 90.1 94.4 91.1 94.1 225.7 218.8 226.2 220.0 203.4 200.5 201.6 194.8 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.4 11.3 12.6 11.5 30.0 27.3 30.4 28.2 63.0 59.1 63.2 59.9 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 214.1 210.3 214.6 208.2 772.5 742.8 774.5 741.9 546.1 508.2 546.7 510.9 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 161.5 156.9 163.0 159.1 436.4 428.3 441.2 439.3 499.7 464.9 496.1 470.9 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.4 26.8 29.3 27.5 69.9 64.5 70.1 65.0 128.4 120.6 127.7 122.2 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 156.1 153.0 156.6 153.2 330.5 299.1 329.4 301.0 465.4 433.1 458.9 437.8 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.2 10.7 11.3 10.8 20.0 18.3 20.3 18.5 28.1 27.9 27.8 28.1 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44.0 43.8 43.9 43.4 123.4 106.4 121.7 106.7 118.0 113.5 113.5 111.2 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 3.8 3.8 3.7 3.7 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. ESTABLISHMENT DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued [In thousands] Leisure and hospitality Other services Government State June July June July June July 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p 2019 2020 2019 2020p Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 213.9 173.4 212.9 179.2 99.8 94.3 99.2 94.5 393.0 369.8 383.5 369.2 Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42.6 28.3 44.3 30.0 11.4 10.0 11.4 9.3 80.9 72.8 75.3 70.6 Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 326.7 277.2 321.6 261.0 94.8 96.2 94.4 95.6 384.4 369.3 372.4 367.8 Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 122.4 104.2 122.6 105.0 60.1 57.2 59.8 57.5 208.4 200.5 196.9 187.4 California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,066.8 1,429.2 2,069.4 1,438.7 580.1 446.4 581.6 462.7 2,643.8 2,437.9 2,456.3 2,291.7 Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 355.7 269.3 363.0 287.2 114.5 103.1 115.2 104.0 450.4 434.1 435.9 400.2 Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 168.8 111.0 169.3 127.0 66.7 53.0 66.8 57.4 232.0 213.9 218.3 200.0 Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58.2 39.9 59.4 45.2 19.0 15.4 18.9 16.0 65.3 62.5 64.5 62.4 District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83.6 44.0 82.5 48.2 78.2 77.0 78.7 76.9 237.3 241.4 249.1 249.1 Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,252.2 971.5 1,245.7 1,004.6 354.8 322.7 353.3 320.6 1,051.9 1,038.2 1,039.1 1,028.7 Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 511.5 415.5 509.1 430.7 166.8 154.3 167.0 155.5 680.7 660.8 664.6 657.7 Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 126.7 66.3 127.0 61.0 28.5 25.4 28.3 25.3 126.3 116.2 118.5 116.2 Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87.2 76.5 89.5 81.9 27.4 24.8 27.4 25.6 126.8 121.0 119.5 120.7 Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 651.6 421.6 650.7 490.4 259.0 235.6 258.1 236.9 825.2 755.6 784.8 724.2 Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 324.0 280.7 323.0 303.1 135.7 126.5 135.5 126.1 409.8 383.1 375.6 366.2 Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 151.9 112.3 152.1 122.0 59.2 52.9 59.4 54.0 259.1 239.3 241.1 229.0 Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 133.6 112.0 134.0 117.2 51.2 46.6 52.2 48.0 254.4 237.7 234.7 223.9 Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 209.6 177.2 208.1 186.3 66.5 63.4 66.0 63.9 311.3 281.6 295.0 264.8 Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 241.7 188.6 235.9 189.7 74.6 68.2 73.9 70.8 327.1 316.0 316.8 312.6 Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.8 48.9 88.0 61.9 22.6 20.5 23.0 20.8 101.8 93.2 91.6 89.1 Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 302.9 208.6 303.6 237.0 116.3 102.2 116.4 106.6 507.2 488.7 483.1 473.6 Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 408.2 212.6 413.5 259.2 144.1 99.8 146.4 108.3 461.5 429.2 426.1 399.1 Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 461.2 263.7 460.2 293.6 170.1 134.6 168.8 146.1 599.4 556.0 565.7 526.4 Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 291.6 190.0 295.4 209.2 116.4 98.0 116.5 101.1 433.9 391.3 404.6 368.9 Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 139.0 126.6 137.7 128.9 40.8 40.8 40.5 40.5 239.1 230.7 232.7 226.5 Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 324.5 243.7 323.4 261.2 118.7 114.4 118.4 115.4 439.9 412.5 397.6 396.7 Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72.2 59.9 73.9 64.1 19.6 18.2 19.5 18.4 90.2 89.2 87.2 85.6 Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 98.0 74.3 96.6 79.7 37.5 34.8 37.8 36.0 174.5 161.1 165.8 156.5 Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 359.6 301.5 360.3 303.7 42.1 36.4 42.1 35.1 158.9 151.3 156.0 147.9 New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.7 50.2 83.9 60.1 26.3 25.2 26.6 26.2 88.0 79.6 78.8 72.7 New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 429.9 229.0 435.8 285.1 178.4 128.9 177.5 153.2 616.8 584.0 582.7 526.4 New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101.2 76.9 102.2 77.0 31.2 25.4 30.3 25.7 183.2 178.8 178.2 167.0 New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,007.8 488.0 1,016.3 588.3 418.6 324.2 417.3 350.6 1,503.4 1,411.0 1,464.9 1,309.3 North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 539.1 395.9 538.7 404.9 162.2 157.2 162.1 158.9 710.0 681.1 641.3 652.1 North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41.8 32.5 42.0 34.8 15.7 13.7 15.4 14.0 82.6 76.7 76.3 73.2 Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 600.7 428.0 599.5 453.9 216.8 200.2 216.1 202.2 766.5 700.4 751.9 693.5 Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 176.3 168.2 175.8 165.9 71.5 67.0 71.4 68.6 343.7 334.2 333.0 327.2 Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 221.3 152.9 224.1 163.1 64.9 59.9 65.2 61.7 308.7 285.4 274.9 261.6 Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 610.0 386.8 614.2 440.0 266.3 207.8 267.4 225.4 694.1 668.0 661.8 646.9 Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65.7 43.8 66.8 51.1 23.8 17.8 23.8 18.8 64.1 61.5 60.9 59.2 South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 282.8 226.2 284.9 229.0 79.9 80.9 80.4 82.4 370.0 353.9 357.5 344.8 South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51.2 42.9 51.9 46.1 17.3 15.4 17.3 15.3 80.9 74.3 75.4 71.0 Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 358.1 303.1 357.3 308.0 123.1 117.6 122.5 117.4 409.7 412.8 404.2 389.0 Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,427.1 1,205.4 1,422.6 1,177.4 455.9 418.6 450.7 416.3 1,970.1 1,891.1 1,899.9 1,856.6 Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 156.7 124.8 157.6 127.6 42.9 41.6 43.3 45.3 251.7 243.3 234.8 237.3 Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37.7 19.2 38.7 21.8 10.5 9.3 10.5 9.3 55.5 53.0 50.3 49.7 Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 432.0 311.4 431.8 333.7 204.7 187.8 205.9 192.9 730.1 683.3 706.1 646.9 Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 359.6 233.7 361.5 256.3 130.4 106.1 130.4 109.3 595.7 549.1 574.8 541.6 West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77.6 59.8 77.7 61.7 25.0 22.7 24.3 23.3 150.4 149.6 143.3 138.0 Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 307.1 217.3 309.3 228.3 155.1 131.1 154.2 133.3 403.3 353.7 383.2 338.5 Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41.4 33.2 43.3 36.1 16.4 14.7 16.5 14.9 69.8 65.6 65.8 62.5 Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80.4 57.7 81.2 58.7 18.2 16.6 18.0 16.6 202.1 200.6 203.0 191.4 Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.4 4.3 5.3 4.6 1.5 1.7 1.6 1.7 10.4 10.6 10.7 10.7 p Preliminary NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available. Map 1. Unemployment rates by state, seasonally adjusted, July 2020 (U.S. rate = 10.2 percent) WASH. MONT. N.D. MAINE ORE. MINN. VT.N.H. IDAHO N.Y. S.D. WIS. MASS. MICH. ! WYO. ! ! R.I. NEB. IOWA PA. CONN. NEV. OHIO ! N.J. UTAH ILL. IND. MD. ! DEL. CALIF. COLO. W.VA. KAN. MO. VA. D.C. KY. TENN. N.C. OKLA. ARIZ. N.M. ARK. S.C. MISS. ALA. GA. TEXAS LA. FLA. 15.0% or higher 12.5% to 14.9% 10.0% to 12.4% HAWAII 7.5% to 9.9% ALASKA 7.4% or lower Map 2. Percentage change in nonfarm employment by state, seasonally adjusted, July 2019 - July 2020 WASH. MONT. ORE. IDAHO WYO. NEV. UTAH CALIF.COLO. ARIZ. N.M. N.D. MINN. S.D.WIS. IOWA NEB. ILL. KAN. MO. OKLA. ARK. MISS. TEXAS LA. MICH.N.Y. PA. IND. OHIO MD. KY. W.VA. VA. TENN.N.C. S.C. ALA. GA. FLA. MAINE VT. N.H. MASS. R.I. CONN. N.J. DEL. D.C. Above -4.0% -6.0% to -4.0% -8.0% to -6.1% HAWAII -10.0% to -8.1% ALASKA Below -10.0%

