Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT

For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Friday, August 21, 2020

USDL-20-1589

Technical information:

Employment: sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae

Unemployment: lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov

STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - JULY 2020

Unemployment rates were lower in July in 30 states, higher in 9 states, and stable in 11 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. All 50 states and the District had jobless rate increases from a year earlier. The national unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage point over the month to 10.2 percent but was 6.5 points higher than in July 2019.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 40 states and the District of Columbia, decreased in 1 state, and was essentially unchanged in 9 states in July 2020. Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 49 states and the District and was essentially unchanged in 1 state.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Unemployment

Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate in July, 16.1 percent, followed by New York, 15.9 percent. The rates in Connecticut (10.2 percent), New Mexico (12.7 percent), and New York (15.9 percent) set new series highs. (All state series begin in 1976.) Utah had the lowest unemployment rate,

4.5 percent, followed by Nebraska, 4.8 percent, and Idaho, 5.0 percent. In total, 28 states and the District of Columbia had jobless rates lower than the U.S. figure of 10.2 percent, 11 states had higher rates, and 11 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)

In July, the largest unemployment rate decrease occurred in Michigan (-6.2 percentage points). Rates declined over the month by at least 2.0 percentage points in an additional six states. The largest over- the-month jobless rate increases occurred in New Mexico (+4.3 percentage points) and Maine (+3.2 points). (See table B.)

The largest unemployment rate increases from July 2019 occurred in Massachusetts (+13.2 percentage points) and New York (+12.0 points), with another three states experiencing increases of 10.0 points or more. The smallest over-the-year rate increases occurred in Kentucky (+1.4 percentage points) and Nebraska (+1.7 points). (See table C.)

Nonfarm Payroll Employment

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 40 states and the District of Columbia in July 2020. The largest job gains occurred in New York (+176,600), California (+140,400), and New Jersey (+129,900). The largest percentage increases occurred in New Jersey (+3.6 percent), Rhode Island (+3.1 percent), and Michigan and Missouri (+2.7 percent each). Employment decreased in New Mexico (-6,000, or -0.8 percent). (See tables D and 3.)

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 49 states and the District of Columbia and was essentially unchanged in Idaho. The largest job declines occurred in California (-1,643,600), New York (-1,345,800), and Texas (-694,400). The smallest declines occurred in Wyoming (-20,200), South Dakota (-20,300), and Montana (-23,600). The largest percentage declines occurred in Hawaii (-16.1 percent), New York (-13.7 percent), and Massachusetts (-12.2 percent). The smallest percentage declines occurred in Utah (-2.0 percent), Arizona (-3.6 percent), and Mississippi (-3.7 percent). (See table E and map 2.)

_____________

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for July is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

-2-

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on July 2020

Establishment and Household Survey Data

BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the June final and July preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm .

In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.

For the July 2020 estimates of household employment and unemployment from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, BLS continued to implement level-shift outliers in the employment and/or unemployment inputs to the models, based on statistical evaluation of movements in each area's inputs. Both the Current Population Survey inputs, which serve as the primary inputs to the LAUS models, and the nonfarm payroll employment and unemployment insurance claims covariates were examined for outliers. The resulting implementation of level shifts preserved movements in the published estimates that the models otherwise would have discounted, without requiring changes to how the models create estimates at other points in the time series.

To mitigate distortions due to the complex relationships between level shifts in the household survey and covariate inputs to the state models, BLS retained the same modifications to the LAUS seasonal adjustment and smoothing procedures that had been introduced during the May 2020 cycle. Specifically, level shifts were isolated from the estimation of seasonal factors, and the Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space filter was not used to smooth the seasonally adjusted estimates. It is anticipated that these modifications will be necessary for as long as complex outlier treatments are deemed necessary for the model inputs.

The "Frequently asked questions" document at www.bls.gov/covid19/employment-situation-covid19-faq-july-2020.htm extensively discusses the impact of a misclassification in the household survey on the national estimates for July 2020. Despite the considerable decline in its degree relative to prior months, this misclassification continued to be widespread geographically, with BLS analysis indicating that most states again were affected to at least some extent. However, according to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as recorded. To maintain data integrity, no ad hoc actions are taken to reclassify survey responses. Hence, the household survey estimates of employed and unemployed people

-3-

that serve as the primary inputs to the state models were affected to varying degrees by the misclassification, which in turn affected the official LAUS estimates for July 2020.

Household data for Puerto Rico are not modeled, but rather are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Due to the effects of the pandemic and efforts to contain the virus, Puerto Rico had not been able to conduct its household survey for March or April 2020. Data collection resumed effective May 2020, and BLS resumed publication of the not seasonally adjusted data beginning with the June 2020 issuance of this news release on July 17, 2020. Publication of seasonally adjusted data for Puerto Rico will resume at a later time, pending further research. The Puerto Rico Department of Labor has reported a misclassification in its household survey since May 2020 similar in nature to the misclassification in the Current Population Survey.

-4-

Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., July 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate p

United States 1 …………………………………………

10.2

Alabama ...........................................................

7.9

Alaska ..............................................................

11.6

Arkansas ..........................................................

7.1

California ..........................................................

13.3

Colorado ...........................................................

7.4

District of Columbia ...........................................

8.4

Florida ..............................................................

11.3

Georgia ............................................................

7.6

Hawaii ..............................................................

13.1

Idaho ................................................................

5.0

Illinois ...............................................................

11.3

Indiana .............................................................

7.8

Iowa .................................................................

6.6

Kansas .............................................................

7.2

Kentucky ..........................................................

5.7

Maryland ...........................................................

7.6

Massachusetts ...................................................

16.1

Michigan ...........................................................

8.7

Minnesota .........................................................

7.7

Missouri ............................................................

6.9

Montana ............................................................

6.4

Nebraska ..........................................................

4.8

Nevada .............................................................

14.0

New Hampshire .................................................

8.1

New Jersey .......................................................

13.8

New Mexico .......................................................

12.7

New York ..........................................................

15.9

North Carolina ...................................................

8.5

North Dakota .....................................................

6.6

Ohio .................................................................

8.9

Oklahoma ..........................................................

7.1

Pennsylvania .....................................................

13.7

South Carolina ..................................................

8.6

South Dakota ....................................................

6.3

Texas ................................................................

8.0

Utah .................................................................

4.5

Vermont ............................................................

8.3

Virginia .............................................................

8.0

Wisconsin .........................................................

7.0

Wyoming ..........................................................

7.1

1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary.

-5-

Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from June 2020 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate

Over-the-month

June 2020

July 2020 p

change p

Alaska ........................................

12.4

11.6

-0.8

Arizona .......................................

10.0

10.6

.6

Arkansas ....................................

8.1

7.1

-1.0

California ....................................

14.9

13.3

-1.6

Colorado .....................................

10.6

7.4

-3.2

Delaware ....................................

12.6

10.4

-2.2

Florida ........................................

10.3

11.3

1.0

Idaho ..........................................

5.8

5.0

-.8

Illinois .........................................

14.5

11.3

-3.2

Indiana .......................................

11.1

7.8

-3.3

Iowa ...........................................

8.4

6.6

-1.8

Kentucky ....................................

4.4

5.7

1.3

Maine .........................................

6.7

9.9

3.2

Maryland .....................................

8.3

7.6

-.7

Massachusetts .............................

17.7

16.1

-1.6

Michigan .....................................

14.9

8.7

-6.2

Minnesota ...................................

8.6

7.7

-.9

Mississippi ..................................

8.8

10.8

2.0

Missouri ......................................

7.8

6.9

-.9

Montana ......................................

7.2

6.4

-.8

Nebraska ....................................

5.5

4.8

-.7

Nevada .......................................

15.2

14.0

-1.2

New Hampshire ...........................

9.2

8.1

-1.1

New Jersey .................................

16.8

13.8

-3.0

New Mexico .................................

8.4

12.7

4.3

North Carolina .............................

7.5

8.5

1.0

North Dakota ...............................

7.4

6.6

-.8

Ohio ...........................................

11.0

8.9

-2.1

Oklahoma ....................................

6.4

7.1

.7

Oregon .......................................

11.6

10.4

-1.2

Pennsylvania ...............................

13.2

13.7

.5

Rhode Island ...............................

12.6

11.2

-1.4

South Dakota ..............................

7.2

6.3

-.9

Texas ..........................................

8.4

8.0

-.4

Utah ...........................................

5.3

4.5

-.8

Vermont ......................................

9.5

8.3

-1.2

West Virginia ..............................

10.5

9.9

-.6

Wisconsin ...................................

8.6

7.0

-1.6

Wyoming ....................................

7.6

7.1

-.5

p = preliminary.

-6-

Table C. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from July 2019 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

Rate

Over-the-year

July 2019

July 2020 p

change p

Alabama .....................................

2.8

7.9

5.1

Alaska ........................................

6.2

11.6

5.4

Arizona .......................................

4.7

10.6

5.9

Arkansas ....................................

3.6

7.1

3.5

California ....................................

4.0

13.3

9.3

Colorado .....................................

2.7

7.4

4.7

Connecticut .................................

3.7

10.2

6.5

Delaware ....................................

3.8

10.4

6.6

District of Columbia .....................

5.4

8.4

3.0

Florida ........................................

3.1

11.3

8.2

Georgia ......................................

3.4

7.6

4.2

Hawaii ........................................

2.7

13.1

10.4

Idaho ..........................................

2.9

5.0

2.1

Illinois .........................................

3.9

11.3

7.4

Indiana .......................................

3.2

7.8

4.6

Iowa ...........................................

2.7

6.6

3.9

Kansas .......................................

3.1

7.2

4.1

Kentucky ....................................

4.3

5.7

1.4

Louisiana ....................................

4.7

9.4

4.7

Maine .........................................

2.9

9.9

7.0

Maryland .....................................

3.6

7.6

4.0

Massachusetts .............................

2.9

16.1

13.2

Michigan .....................................

4.1

8.7

4.6

Minnesota ...................................

3.2

7.7

4.5

Mississippi ..................................

5.5

10.8

5.3

Missouri ......................................

3.2

6.9

3.7

Montana ......................................

3.5

6.4

2.9

Nebraska ....................................

3.1

4.8

1.7

Nevada .......................................

3.9

14.0

10.1

New Hampshire ...........................

2.6

8.1

5.5

New Jersey .................................

3.3

13.8

10.5

New Mexico .................................

4.8

12.7

7.9

New York ....................................

3.9

15.9

12.0

North Carolina .............................

3.9

8.5

4.6

North Dakota ...............................

2.4

6.6

4.2

Ohio ...........................................

4.2

8.9

4.7

Oklahoma ....................................

3.3

7.1

3.8

Oregon .......................................

3.7

10.4

6.7

Pennsylvania ...............................

4.4

13.7

9.3

Rhode Island ...............................

3.6

11.2

7.6

South Carolina ............................

2.7

8.6

5.9

South Dakota ..............................

3.3

6.3

3.0

Tennessee ..................................

3.4

9.5

6.1

Texas ..........................................

3.5

8.0

4.5

Utah ...........................................

2.5

4.5

2.0

Vermont ......................................

2.4

8.3

5.9

Virginia .......................................

2.7

8.0

5.3

Washington .................................

4.2

10.3

6.1

West Virginia ..............................

4.8

9.9

5.1

Wisconsin ...................................

3.4

7.0

3.6

Wyoming ....................................

3.7

7.1

3.4

p = preliminary.

-7-

Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from June 2020 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

June

July

Over-the-month change p

2020

2020 p

Level

Percent

Alabama .....................................

1,953,400

1,972,300

18,900

1.0

California ....................................

15,655,700

15,796,100

140,400

.9

Connecticut .................................

1,513,900

1,540,400

26,500

1.8

Delaware ....................................

414,800

422,100

7,300

1.8

District of Columbia .....................

739,000

746,800

7,800

1.1

Florida ........................................

8,387,800

8,465,700

77,900

.9

Georgia ......................................

4,371,400

4,415,200

43,800

1.0

Idaho ..........................................

737,300

751,300

14,000

1.9

Illinois .........................................

5,524,200

5,617,400

93,200

1.7

Indiana .......................................

2,968,600

3,012,000

43,400

1.5

Iowa ...........................................

1,459,300

1,488,600

29,300

2.0

Kansas .......................................

1,345,000

1,355,000

10,000

.7

Kentucky ....................................

1,764,200

1,790,600

26,400

1.5

Louisiana ....................................

1,816,900

1,835,700

18,800

1.0

Maine .........................................

566,600

576,700

10,100

1.8

Maryland .....................................

2,511,100

2,565,000

53,900

2.1

Massachusetts .............................

3,171,700

3,243,800

72,100

2.3

Michigan .....................................

3,838,200

3,941,400

103,200

2.7

Minnesota ...................................

2,690,700

2,723,200

32,500

1.2

Mississippi ..................................

1,104,600

1,115,000

10,400

.9

Missouri ......................................

2,691,800

2,765,700

73,900

2.7

Montana ......................................

458,100

461,100

3,000

.7

Nebraska ....................................

972,900

987,000

14,100

1.4

Nevada .......................................

1,266,300

1,281,100

14,800

1.2

New Hampshire ...........................

607,900

621,100

13,200

2.2

New Jersey .................................

3,622,000

3,751,900

129,900

3.6

New Mexico .................................

792,800

786,800

-6,000

-.8

New York ....................................

8,274,100

8,450,700

176,600

2.1

North Carolina .............................

4,229,100

4,286,300

57,200

1.4

North Dakota ...............................

400,500

403,100

2,600

.6

Ohio ...........................................

5,038,400

5,101,100

62,700

1.2

Oregon .......................................

1,772,800

1,793,300

20,500

1.2

Pennsylvania ...............................

5,428,000

5,525,900

97,900

1.8

Rhode Island ...............................

446,000

459,800

13,800

3.1

South Carolina ............................

2,063,200

2,071,500

8,300

.4

South Dakota ..............................

416,600

420,700

4,100

1.0

Texas ..........................................

12,087,300

12,118,700

31,400

.3

Utah ...........................................

1,518,600

1,528,800

10,200

.7

Vermont ......................................

273,900

278,700

4,800

1.8

Washington .................................

3,165,500

3,231,300

65,800

2.1

Wisconsin ...................................

2,691,200

2,721,700

30,500

1.1

Wyoming ....................................

266,300

270,100

3,800

1.4

p = preliminary.

-8-

Table E. States with statistically significant employment changes from July 2019 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted

State

July

July

Over-the-year change p

2019

2020 p

Level

Percent

Alabama .....................................

2,076,100

1,972,300

-103,800

-5.0

Alaska ........................................

330,600

291,300

-39,300

-11.9

Arizona .......................................

2,937,900

2,832,600

-105,300

-3.6

Arkansas ....................................

1,274,000

1,213,500

-60,500

-4.7

California ....................................

17,439,700

15,796,100

-1,643,600

-9.4

Colorado .....................................

2,791,500

2,605,300

-186,200

-6.7

Connecticut .................................

1,686,700

1,540,400

-146,300

-8.7

Delaware ....................................

466,300

422,100

-44,200

-9.5

District of Columbia .....................

798,600

746,800

-51,800

-6.5

Florida ........................................

8,963,400

8,465,700

-497,700

-5.6

Georgia ......................................

4,605,300

4,415,200

-190,100

-4.1

Hawaii ........................................

654,700

549,200

-105,500

-16.1

Illinois .........................................

6,125,400

5,617,400

-508,000

-8.3

Indiana .......................................

3,156,500

3,012,000

-144,500

-4.6

Iowa ...........................................

1,585,800

1,488,600

-97,200

-6.1

Kansas .......................................

1,423,000

1,355,000

-68,000

-4.8

Kentucky ....................................

1,941,300

1,790,600

-150,700

-7.8

Louisiana ....................................

1,980,100

1,835,700

-144,400

-7.3

Maine .........................................

634,500

576,700

-57,800

-9.1

Maryland .....................................

2,769,200

2,565,000

-204,200

-7.4

Massachusetts .............................

3,696,400

3,243,800

-452,600

-12.2

Michigan .....................................

4,432,800

3,941,400

-491,400

-11.1

Minnesota ...................................

2,983,000

2,723,200

-259,800

-8.7

Mississippi ..................................

1,158,300

1,115,000

-43,300

-3.7

Missouri ......................................

2,903,500

2,765,700

-137,800

-4.7

Montana ......................................

484,700

461,100

-23,600

-4.9

Nebraska ....................................

1,026,800

987,000

-39,800

-3.9

Nevada .......................................

1,419,800

1,281,100

-138,700

-9.8

New Hampshire ...........................

684,800

621,100

-63,700

-9.3

New Jersey .................................

4,196,500

3,751,900

-444,600

-10.6

New Mexico .................................

858,000

786,800

-71,200

-8.3

New York ....................................

9,796,500

8,450,700

-1,345,800

-13.7

North Carolina .............................

4,578,000

4,286,300

-291,700

-6.4

North Dakota ...............................

439,000

403,100

-35,900

-8.2

Ohio ...........................................

5,596,200

5,101,100

-495,100

-8.8

Oklahoma ....................................

1,702,600

1,612,400

-90,200

-5.3

Oregon .......................................

1,941,600

1,793,300

-148,300

-7.6

Pennsylvania ...............................

6,067,800

5,525,900

-541,900

-8.9

Rhode Island ...............................

502,600

459,800

-42,800

-8.5

South Carolina ............................

2,192,500

2,071,500

-121,000

-5.5

South Dakota ..............................

441,000

420,700

-20,300

-4.6

Tennessee ..................................

3,124,300

2,963,700

-160,600

-5.1

Texas ..........................................

12,813,100

12,118,700

-694,400

-5.4

Utah ...........................................

1,560,600

1,528,800

-31,800

-2.0

Vermont ......................................

316,800

278,700

-38,100

-12.0

Virginia .......................................

4,059,100

3,775,000

-284,100

-7.0

Washington .................................

3,478,700

3,231,300

-247,400

-7.1

West Virginia ..............................

719,000

667,300

-51,700

-7.2

Wisconsin ...................................

2,982,300

2,721,700

-260,600

-8.7

Wyoming ....................................

290,300

270,100

-20,200

-7.0

p = preliminary.

-9-

Technical Note

This news release presents civilian labor force and unemployment data for states and selected substate areas from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (tables 1 and 2). Also presented are nonfarm payroll employment estimates by state and industry supersector from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program (tables 3 and 4). The LAUS and CES programs are both federal-state cooperative endeavors.

Civilian labor force and unemployment-from the LAUS program

Definitions. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employed people and unemployed people on a place- of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and older. Employed people are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (typically the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as bad weather, labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation.

Unemployed people are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; people on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed people. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force.

Method of estimation. Estimates for 48 states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division, New York City, and the balances of California and New York State are produced using time-series models. This method, which underwent substantial enhancement at the beginning of 2015, utilizes data from several sources, including the CPS, the CES, and state unemployment insurance (UI) programs. Estimates for the state of California are derived by summing the estimates for the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division and the balance of California. Similarly, estimates for New York State are derived by summing the estimates for New York City and the balance of New York State. Estimates for the five additional substate areas contained in this release (the Cleveland-Elyria and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan areas and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Miami-Miami Beach- Kendall, and Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan divisions) and their respective balances of state are produced using a similar model-based approach.

Each month, estimates for the nine census divisions first are modeled using inputs from the CPS only and controlled to the

national totals. State estimates then are controlled to their respective census division totals. Substate and balance-of-state estimates for the five areas noted above also are controlled to their respective state totals. This tiered process of controlling model-based estimates to the U.S. totals is called real-time benchmarking. Estimates for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the CPS. A more detailed description of the estimation procedures is available from BLS upon request.

Annual revisions. Civilian labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made after the end of each year. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model re-estimation. In most years, historical data for the most recent five years are revised near the beginning of each calendar year, prior to the release of January estimates. With the introduction of a new generation of times- series models in early 2015, historical data were re-estimated back to the series beginnings in 1976, 1990, or 1994.

Seasonal adjustment. The LAUS models decompose the estimates of employed and unemployed people into trend, seasonal, and irregular components. The benchmarked signals of employed and unemployed people first are adjusted using an X-11 type of seasonal adjustment filter. The adjusted data then are smoothed using a Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS) filter. The smoothed-seasonally adjusted estimates of employed and unemployed people are summed to derive the civilian labor force, and the unemployment rate then is calculated as the unemployed percent of the civilian labor force. The resulting smoothed-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate estimates are analyzed in this news release and published on the BLS website.

During estimation for the current year, the smoothed- seasonally adjusted estimates for a given month are created using an asymmetric filter that incorporates information from previous observations only. For annual revisions, historical data are smoothed using a two-sided filter.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations that were issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

Employment-from the CES program

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where

possible these data are produced using a "weighted link relative" estimation technique in which a ratio of current month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Seasonal adjustment. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted at the statewide expanded supersector level. In some cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is computed by aggregating the independently adjusted supersector series. In other cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is independently adjusted. Revisions to historical data for the most recent five years are made once a year, coincident with annual benchmark adjustments.

Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted concurrently, using all available estimates including those for the current month, to develop sample-based seasonal factors. Concurrent sample-based factors are created every month for the current month's preliminary estimate as well as the previous month's final estimate in order to incorporate real-time estimates.

Caution on aggregating state data. State estimation procedures are designed to produce accurate data for each individual state. BLS independently develops a national employment series; state estimates are not forced to sum to

national totals. Because each state series is subject to larger sampling and nonsampling errors than the national series, summing them cumulates individual state-level errors and can cause significant distortions at an aggregate level. Due to these statistical limitations, BLS does not compile a "sum-of-states" employment series, and cautions users that such a series is subject to a relatively large and volatile error structure.

Reliability of the estimates

The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used.

Use of error measures. Changes in state unemployment rates and state nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Furthermore, state unemployment rates for the current month generally are cited only if they have been determined to be significantly different from the U.S. rate at the 90-percent confidence level. The underlying model-based standard error measures for unemployment rates and over-the-month and over-the-year changes in rates are available at www.bls.gov/lau/lastderr.htm. The underlying standard error measures for over-the-month and over-the-year changes in state payroll employment data at the total nonfarm and supersector levels are available at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available.

Additional information

Estimates of civilian labor force and unemployment from the LAUS program, as well as nonfarm payroll employment from the CES program, for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions are available in the news release Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment. Estimates of civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and unemployment rates for approximately 7,500 subnational areas are available online at www.bls.gov/lau/. Employment data from the CES program for states and metropolitan areas are available online at www.bls.gov/sae/. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

LABOR FORCE DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 1. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, seasonally adjusted

Civilian labor force

Unemployed

State and area

July

May

June

July

Number

Percent of labor force

2019

2020

2020

2020p

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,239,558

2,239,608

2,192,427

2,231,116

63,414

216,043

166,668

176,637

2.8

9.6

7.6

7.9

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

347,947

333,394

343,599

340,749

21,539

42,378

42,709

39,662

6.2

12.7

12.4

11.6

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,555,243

3,552,457

3,509,620

3,562,146

167,232

318,985

351,156

377,307

4.7

9.0

10.0

10.6

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,361,041

1,345,509

1,314,162

1,304,752

48,529

129,260

106,405

92,133

3.6

9.6

8.1

7.1

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,380,953

18,506,781

18,971,162

18,804,037

771,612

3,043,056

2,830,936

2,510,103

4.0

16.4

14.9

13.3

Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . .

5,111,534

4,737,289

4,947,979

4,926,437

223,075

998,671

958,462

862,638

4.4

21.1

19.4

17.5

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,150,271

3,069,113

3,177,090

3,079,561

84,570

313,656

336,834

228,252

2.7

10.2

10.6

7.4

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,911,681

1,777,004

1,879,811

1,895,166

70,575

170,307

189,064

192,984

3.7

9.6

10.1

10.2

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

487,583

472,672

486,725

505,957

18,624

74,929

61,540

52,636

3.8

15.9

12.6

10.4

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

410,015

387,790

393,763

393,111

21,943

34,026

34,061

33,152

5.4

8.8

8.7

8.4

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,333,418

9,627,360

9,751,928

9,974,996

318,402

1,319,309

1,003,323

1,124,764

3.1

13.7

10.3

11.3

Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . .

1,381,628

1,222,121

1,285,905

1,327,315

31,971

139,440

148,961

184,090

2.3

11.4

11.6

13.9

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,104,207

4,892,536

4,929,291

4,989,430

174,318

460,404

373,442

378,115

3.4

9.4

7.6

7.6

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

663,544

626,986

630,798

634,989

18,157

147,365

84,481

83,247

2.7

23.5

13.4

13.1

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

883,977

882,241

895,047

900,973

25,852

79,228

51,639

44,722

2.9

9.0

5.8

5.0

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,444,841

6,305,015

6,493,413

6,239,245

252,166

967,035

943,602

705,585

3.9

15.3

14.5

11.3

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . .

3,718,945

3,719,003

3,812,677

3,635,589

134,639

574,128

613,354

448,075

3.6

15.4

16.1

12.3

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,376,195

3,340,305

3,393,875

3,318,134

109,252

409,414

376,581

258,598

3.2

12.3

11.1

7.8

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,740,791

1,694,125

1,644,151

1,625,172

47,543

172,971

137,650

107,277

2.7

10.2

8.4

6.6

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,486,033

1,505,828

1,482,608

1,490,796

45,920

151,293

110,813

106,798

3.1

10.0

7.5

7.2

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,074,764

2,029,333

1,920,657

1,861,723

89,618

220,314

84,561

105,870

4.3

10.9

4.4

5.7

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,090,833

2,031,725

1,995,557

2,010,006

98,370

289,495

190,530

188,048

4.7

14.2

9.5

9.4

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

691,444

665,863

669,925

697,959

20,063

62,692

44,993

68,930

2.9

9.4

6.7

9.9

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,263,140

3,115,059

3,215,066

3,228,943

117,555

310,148

265,266

243,822

3.6

10.0

8.3

7.6

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,813,991

3,540,873

3,684,255

3,671,647

109,603

586,460

653,906

590,975

2.9

16.6

17.7

16.1

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,934,220

4,762,541

4,943,134

4,816,399

202,643

1,012,746

738,476

417,981

4.1

21.3

14.9

8.7

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,160,593

1,940,206

2,045,734

2,012,263

93,543

451,042

365,538

185,580

4.3

23.2

17.9

9.2

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,110,509

3,069,944

3,114,109

3,092,542

99,489

302,966

267,978

236,832

3.2

9.9

8.6

7.7

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,277,749

1,208,867

1,197,032

1,231,943

70,291

126,587

104,956

132,808

5.5

10.5

8.8

10.8

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,077,388

3,013,333

3,027,726

3,073,893

97,205

303,647

236,203

211,177

3.2

10.1

7.8

6.9

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

534,199

523,851

535,115

534,933

18,514

47,259

38,288

34,374

3.5

9.0

7.2

6.4

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,035,771

1,031,135

1,044,038

1,045,993

31,904

54,822

57,731

50,537

3.1

5.3

5.5

4.8

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,545,399

1,382,809

1,501,064

1,486,429

60,185

349,545

227,426

208,450

3.9

25.3

15.2

14.0

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

774,625

734,136

724,019

735,335

19,802

113,019

66,647

59,292

2.6

15.4

9.2

8.1

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,486,272

4,531,245

4,548,773

4,561,972

149,536

695,717

766,172

628,791

3.3

15.4

16.8

13.8

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

955,251

905,243

921,812

911,029

46,108

82,751

77,432

115,297

4.8

9.1

8.4

12.7

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,488,460

9,089,160

9,379,581

9,584,448

373,266

1,318,631

1,467,832

1,527,844

3.9

14.5

15.6

15.9

New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,062,599

3,670,099

3,985,038

4,003,632

157,097

670,292

810,177

794,126

3.9

18.3

20.3

19.8

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,084,334

4,816,235

4,787,234

4,922,157

199,494

615,512

357,100

419,812

3.9

12.8

7.5

8.5

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

403,815

402,457

403,755

401,128

9,854

36,540

29,833

26,584

2.4

9.1

7.4

6.6

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,804,123

5,755,881

5,801,502

5,656,709

241,034

797,228

635,681

502,585

4.2

13.9

11.0

8.9

Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,041,822

1,048,570

1,050,119

996,332

41,868

178,942

141,654

113,035

4.0

17.1

13.5

11.3

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,841,427

1,823,007

1,767,340

1,805,440

59,901

230,245

113,797

128,087

3.3

12.6

6.4

7.1

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,102,460

2,124,082

2,159,459

2,059,199

78,198

303,494

249,933

213,562

3.7

14.3

11.6

10.4

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,484,491

6,502,535

6,365,347

6,453,311

282,463

874,075

842,222

886,296

4.4

13.4

13.2

13.7

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

555,092

522,456

551,766

556,776

19,907

85,781

69,364

62,308

3.6

16.4

12.6

11.2

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,374,220

2,416,098

2,438,395

2,454,797

64,300

299,668

211,612

211,965

2.7

12.4

8.7

8.6

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

464,203

464,195

468,994

466,387

15,417

43,665

33,853

29,574

3.3

9.4

7.2

6.3

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,347,516

3,292,225

3,165,539

3,144,874

113,762

363,655

305,373

300,071

3.4

11.0

9.6

9.5

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,042,579

13,498,250

13,794,279

13,821,400

487,025

1,753,204

1,154,852

1,101,083

3.5

13.0

8.4

8.0

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,609,459

1,609,768

1,619,435

1,624,542

41,035

137,811

86,314

72,925

2.5

8.6

5.3

4.5

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

341,929

343,838

341,591

338,738

8,148

44,150

32,452

28,090

2.4

12.8

9.5

8.3

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,410,824

4,306,310

4,314,260

4,322,234

121,250

389,546

349,624

344,135

2.7

9.0

8.1

8.0

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,919,719

3,945,467

3,893,247

3,968,159

166,584

593,883

389,799

408,022

4.2

15.1

10.0

10.3

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,733,095

1,705,561

1,720,312

1,718,083

48,786

246,601

166,331

142,765

2.8

14.5

9.7

8.3

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

797,083

780,029

765,374

759,968

38,365

100,757

80,042

75,444

4.8

12.9

10.5

9.9

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,103,095

3,103,238

3,062,803

3,022,822

105,597

376,650

264,632

211,611

3.4

12.1

8.6

7.0

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

292,785

294,481

295,786

294,918

10,787

25,790

22,452

21,017

3.7

8.8

7.6

7.1

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,090,423

-

-

-

82,251

-

-

-

7.5

-

-

-

  • Metropolitan division.
  • Metropolitan statistical area.

p Preliminary

- Data not available.

NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month.

LABOR FORCE DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 2. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, not seasonally adjusted

Civilian labor force

Unemployed

June

July

Number

Percent of labor force

State and area

2019

2020

2019

2020p

June

July

June

July

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,246,030

2,201,446

2,245,474

2,237,001

73,570

174,813

69,916

182,321

3.3

7.9

3.1

8.2

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

355,191

350,803

359,113

351,838

22,261

43,221

20,150

38,096

6.3

12.3

5.6

10.8

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,542,293

3,511,432

3,550,152

3,563,645

178,750

361,607

180,844

389,677

5.0

10.3

5.1

10.9

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,376,830

1,331,793

1,379,283

1,322,768

52,458

111,111

56,737

98,992

3.8

8.3

4.1

7.5

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,325,538

18,928,353

19,465,613

18,885,235

794,837

2,852,147

857,771

2,591,029

4.1

15.1

4.4

13.7

Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . .

5,079,145

4,924,463

5,130,244

4,939,994

227,731

965,541

255,995

897,512

4.5

19.6

5.0

18.2

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,162,311

3,197,104

3,171,847

3,102,029

92,508

343,630

85,711

228,922

2.9

10.7

2.7

7.4

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,925,633

1,896,444

1,945,070

1,929,934

74,192

192,941

75,777

198,522

3.9

10.2

3.9

10.3

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

490,751

490,453

492,940

510,905

19,899

63,184

20,243

54,170

4.1

12.9

4.1

10.6

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

412,636

396,821

416,468

399,066

24,062

36,049

24,138

35,347

5.8

9.1

5.8

8.9

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,318,834

9,769,147

10,372,151

10,032,703

344,231

1,027,965

350,600

1,157,494

3.3

10.5

3.4

11.5

Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . .

1,369,579

1,278,344

1,384,625

1,332,895

34,494

150,853

35,504

188,849

2.5

11.8

2.6

14.2

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,101,635

4,936,947

5,126,399

5,018,467

193,000

392,596

196,151

400,197

3.8

8.0

3.8

8.0

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

665,587

633,171

667,217

638,063

22,078

88,201

18,429

83,293

3.3

13.9

2.8

13.1

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

891,130

905,361

895,029

912,822

23,779

49,489

24,218

42,843

2.7

5.5

2.7

4.7

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,517,399

6,569,589

6,534,712

6,314,164

267,575

957,765

276,947

715,559

4.1

14.6

4.2

11.3

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . .

3,778,783

3,875,459

3,776,587

3,690,126

154,332

633,237

153,302

465,248

4.1

16.3

4.1

12.6

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,413,468

3,432,097

3,412,239

3,355,888

114,185

380,662

119,491

265,346

3.3

11.1

3.5

7.9

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,750,382

1,657,047

1,763,368

1,644,385

48,303

137,349

48,724

106,148

2.8

8.3

2.8

6.5

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,498,185

1,497,192

1,508,779

1,514,277

48,792

113,748

56,697

115,911

3.3

7.6

3.8

7.7

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,099,909

1,952,575

2,090,399

1,879,153

101,143

96,680

101,089

116,765

4.8

5.0

4.8

6.2

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,116,798

2,021,155

2,116,103

2,037,928

117,592

209,370

115,749

202,464

5.6

10.4

5.5

9.9

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

701,100

680,560

708,797

716,038

19,348

44,364

18,891

67,639

2.8

6.5

2.7

9.4

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,285,538

3,243,857

3,316,105

3,281,791

126,624

274,749

128,327

253,886

3.9

8.5

3.9

7.7

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,851,461

3,726,254

3,865,262

3,722,933

120,601

664,413

121,141

602,132

3.1

17.8

3.1

16.2

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,971,319

4,987,986

4,995,452

4,872,075

212,011

748,153

252,608

463,381

4.3

15.0

5.1

9.5

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,159,216

2,050,504

2,192,505

2,041,892

95,839

368,458

116,168

205,978

4.4

18.0

5.3

10.1

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,126,861

3,132,255

3,142,453

3,122,326

101,099

268,067

99,631

232,475

3.2

8.6

3.2

7.4

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,292,689

1,214,977

1,294,421

1,250,601

83,202

118,980

81,327

143,336

6.4

9.8

6.3

11.5

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,108,213

3,062,094

3,117,422

3,104,813

104,362

242,693

117,030

223,884

3.4

7.9

3.8

7.2

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

539,659

541,884

543,860

544,582

18,106

38,219

16,834

32,657

3.4

7.1

3.1

6.0

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,047,089

1,056,791

1,051,883

1,062,027

34,683

60,587

35,001

53,250

3.3

5.7

3.3

5.0

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,543,666

1,502,735

1,550,643

1,492,874

63,748

230,332

63,204

211,304

4.1

15.3

4.1

14.2

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

781,077

731,828

787,198

748,051

19,442

66,493

19,857

59,337

2.5

9.1

2.5

7.9

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,508,811

4,586,771

4,555,166

4,626,988

147,120

762,472

176,079

647,417

3.3

16.6

3.9

14.0

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

958,214

927,108

960,503

915,503

52,893

84,250

52,663

121,941

5.5

9.1

5.5

13.3

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,538,972

9,438,251

9,596,950

9,688,730

363,430

1,461,408

400,342

1,548,633

3.8

15.5

4.2

16.0

New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,054,877

3,977,653

4,082,283

4,025,205

158,371

810,286

174,510

805,992

3.9

20.4

4.3

20.0

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,097,518

4,812,847

5,125,881

4,965,432

213,152

371,764

219,539

441,279

4.2

7.7

4.3

8.9

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

412,677

413,089

411,927

409,533

10,907

31,063

9,189

26,019

2.6

7.5

2.2

6.4

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,844,525

5,855,106

5,884,316

5,727,517

253,781

650,488

266,365

521,299

4.3

11.1

4.5

9.1

Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,052,016

1,062,229

1,067,558

1,021,874

47,648

148,444

49,305

119,674

4.5

14.0

4.6

11.7

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,854,443

1,781,678

1,850,754

1,812,336

65,316

119,135

62,846

128,819

3.5

6.7

3.4

7.1

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,113,944

2,173,018

2,126,411

2,082,253

83,768

253,740

85,756

219,802

4.0

11.7

4.0

10.6

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,514,786

6,414,146

6,581,549

6,555,812

287,947

855,034

321,521

922,435

4.4

13.3

4.9

14.1

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

557,755

555,237

562,181

564,178

18,645

68,286

21,801

64,357

3.3

12.3

3.9

11.4

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,400,898

2,468,874

2,402,172

2,484,700

75,412

220,259

72,245

219,673

3.1

8.9

3.0

8.8

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

470,901

476,205

471,856

474,154

15,018

33,606

14,359

28,498

3.2

7.1

3.0

6.0

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,372,213

3,202,728

3,377,806

3,173,394

131,488

322,865

132,139

315,241

3.9

10.1

3.9

9.9

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,009,283

13,804,456

14,064,960

13,846,028

520,024

1,197,957

540,487

1,140,101

3.7

8.7

3.8

8.2

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,612,516

1,627,388

1,616,418

1,632,582

48,104

92,601

43,635

75,140

3.0

5.7

2.7

4.6

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

346,954

345,686

346,705

343,764

8,577

32,872

8,209

28,096

2.5

9.5

2.4

8.2

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,434,710

4,348,216

4,465,718

4,374,802

129,920

358,528

131,979

352,026

2.9

8.2

3.0

8.0

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,919,625

3,906,162

3,944,959

3,994,934

164,802

386,218

164,164

405,529

4.2

9.9

4.2

10.2

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,725,228

1,715,889

1,740,245

1,726,429

49,532

166,605

53,191

146,213

2.9

9.7

3.1

8.5

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

806,744

778,147

805,335

767,127

39,694

82,044

38,061

74,462

4.9

10.5

4.7

9.7

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,150,680

3,107,071

3,150,096

3,066,529

117,562

275,154

113,279

214,862

3.7

8.9

3.6

7.0

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

297,410

300,957

298,084

299,787

10,840

22,898

10,633

20,266

3.6

7.6

3.6

6.8

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,113,225

1,063,390

1,105,444

1,042,138

89,438

90,194

86,848

75,757

8.0

8.5

7.9

7.3

  • Metropolitan division.
  • Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary

NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted

[In thousands]

Total1

Construction

Manufacturing

State

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,076.1

1,908.9

1,953.4

1,972.3

94.1

92.2

93.6

94.3

268.8

254.0

258.5

262.1

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

330.6

287.6

291.8

291.3

16.2

14.8

14.9

14.5

13.3

11.0

10.1

9.7

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,937.9

2,754.7

2,830.1

2,832.6

171.6

170.4

168.9

168.8

177.9

169.7

171.4

171.1

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,274.0

1,185.1

1,211.9

1,213.5

52.3

53.4

52.7

52.3

161.5

143.6

144.5

143.0

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,439.7

15,113.2

15,655.7

15,796.1

888.9

822.1

847.9

833.1

1,318.5

1,194.5

1,216.7

1,220.4

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,791.5

2,542.1

2,599.1

2,605.3

179.8

171.8

171.4

172.1

150.3

145.8

149.6

150.5

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,686.7

1,436.6

1,513.9

1,540.4

59.7

53.5

56.4

57.4

162.4

153.2

155.2

155.8

Delaware2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

466.3

395.3

414.8

422.1

22.8

20.8

21.0

21.3

27.2

23.9

24.6

24.6

District of Columbia2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

798.6

730.8

739.0

746.8

14.7

13.8

14.8

14.7

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.2

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,963.4

8,100.9

8,387.8

8,465.7

565.7

566.3

569.7

563.4

384.2

364.4

371.4

371.3

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,605.3

4,220.1

4,371.4

4,415.2

204.6

197.8

199.9

199.5

406.7

372.3

384.2

386.6

Hawaii2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

654.7

525.6

549.0

549.2

36.9

37.4

38.1

37.9

13.9

11.7

11.6

11.3

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

760.6

711.5

737.3

751.3

53.1

54.2

53.9

54.2

68.9

67.6

67.2

67.9

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,125.4

5,381.9

5,524.2

5,617.4

228.6

211.7

213.5

210.2

585.5

537.8

557.6

553.0

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,156.5

2,831.2

2,968.6

3,012.0

144.4

142.7

146.2

146.1

536.2

469.7

496.0

496.3

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,585.8

1,414.6

1,459.3

1,488.6

78.5

71.3

69.5

69.1

226.6

215.2

215.7

217.8

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,423.0

1,313.9

1,345.0

1,355.0

63.2

63.7

62.6

61.8

167.5

158.1

158.1

155.0

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,941.3

1,653.1

1,764.2

1,790.6

80.4

77.1

80.7

79.4

252.8

207.3

237.0

239.0

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,980.1

1,755.4

1,816.9

1,835.7

136.8

125.2

122.9

122.2

137.7

127.9

128.0

128.7

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

634.5

547.0

566.6

576.7

29.7

29.3

29.2

29.6

53.3

47.5

48.4

44.9

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,769.2

2,437.2

2,511.1

2,565.0

165.2

162.3

167.5

170.1

113.2

103.3

104.5

106.0

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,696.4

3,077.1

3,171.7

3,243.8

162.0

121.0

140.6

142.5

243.6

224.9

228.4

230.7

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,432.8

3,571.9

3,838.2

3,941.4

173.6

148.6

168.6

171.2

626.2

476.0

550.3

559.7

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,983.0

2,616.0

2,690.7

2,723.2

128.8

121.5

119.3

118.9

324.5

299.7

302.2

303.1

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,158.3

1,073.5

1,104.6

1,115.0

44.6

41.1

40.2

40.1

146.8

140.1

141.3

142.9

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,903.5

2,617.6

2,691.8

2,765.7

127.0

127.1

127.1

131.5

275.4

251.1

262.3

270.5

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

484.7

443.6

458.1

461.1

30.2

29.9

29.8

30.1

21.0

18.8

19.3

19.2

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,026.8

956.6

972.9

987.0

53.7

54.9

54.0

54.3

99.8

97.6

96.7

97.1

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,419.8

1,167.5

1,266.3

1,281.1

96.4

98.6

95.6

94.5

59.5

56.8

56.9

58.2

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

684.8

585.4

607.9

621.1

27.9

27.2

26.7

27.1

71.6

66.6

65.3

64.6

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,196.5

3,499.5

3,622.0

3,751.9

159.5

136.9

144.1

146.5

251.8

235.7

239.0

239.3

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

858.0

768.6

792.8

786.8

50.7

49.3

49.0

46.1

28.7

24.3

26.0

26.3

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,796.5

8,000.1

8,274.1

8,450.7

405.2

295.4

340.9

354.5

439.2

372.2

389.9

391.6

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,578.0

4,061.5

4,229.1

4,286.3

231.1

218.2

220.4

221.9

477.6

430.4

442.6

437.0

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

439.0

398.6

400.5

403.1

28.4

27.5

26.5

26.2

26.3

25.0

24.7

24.9

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,596.2

4,825.2

5,038.4

5,101.1

225.5

207.6

208.8

210.8

703.6

629.0

659.1

655.4

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,702.6

1,581.3

1,612.8

1,612.4

83.3

75.9

75.7

75.1

141.0

129.3

128.2

127.0

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,941.6

1,715.8

1,772.8

1,793.3

109.6

104.7

105.4

103.5

197.8

179.3

181.8

180.3

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,067.8

5,201.5

5,428.0

5,525.9

260.3

231.3

243.1

241.6

574.8

525.9

538.7

537.1

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

502.6

422.6

446.0

459.8

19.9

17.9

18.0

18.4

39.7

37.6

38.4

39.4

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,192.5

1,986.9

2,063.2

2,071.5

107.0

106.9

107.4

106.9

259.6

244.8

252.3

252.7

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

441.0

406.8

416.6

420.7

23.8

25.9

26.6

26.3

45.0

42.9

42.6

42.2

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,124.3

2,856.3

2,963.1

2,963.7

130.3

126.6

127.2

127.6

356.7

311.2

317.8

322.9

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,813.1

11,854.8

12,087.3

12,118.7

776.5

741.7

743.6

737.3

908.5

873.5

873.4

868.8

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,560.6

1,480.4

1,518.6

1,528.8

109.8

116.1

119.5

118.4

137.2

134.3

135.2

134.9

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

316.8

262.3

273.9

278.7

15.2

10.1

10.8

10.4

30.3

26.8

26.4

26.9

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,059.1

3,687.0

3,765.7

3,775.0

203.5

201.3

207.0

208.1

243.0

228.7

234.7

228.0

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,478.7

3,057.3

3,165.5

3,231.3

221.1

194.8

210.2

211.3

294.2

270.6

271.0

271.5

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

719.0

631.5

667.1

667.3

35.9

31.5

32.1

33.2

46.9

45.0

46.7

46.0

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,982.3

2,589.5

2,691.2

2,721.7

124.3

119.5

120.9

123.1

484.2

452.5

450.8

456.0

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

290.3

263.8

266.3

270.1

23.1

22.3

22.7

23.0

10.0

10.3

10.3

10.1

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

885.3

780.7

803.1

803.1

26.6

18.2

20.1

19.3

75.1

72.6

74.6

74.4

Virgin Islands3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37.0

36.3

36.1

36.1

3.9

4.0

4.1

4.0

-

-

-

-

  • Includes mining and logging, information, and other services (except public administration), not shown separately.
    2 Mining and logging is combined with construction.
  • Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued

[In thousands]

Trade, transportation, and utilities

Financial activities

Professional and business services

State

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

382.7

374.0

382.3

380.3

96.7

94.5

95.8

95.8

251.8

222.7

227.2

230.4

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64.7

59.5

59.8

58.6

11.7

11.4

10.9

11.1

27.7

25.9

26.0

25.3

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

542.5

533.3

546.1

547.6

230.6

229.6

230.5

230.1

447.0

413.1

416.8

415.6

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

251.1

246.3

253.7

253.6

62.8

61.1

60.7

60.9

144.7

138.6

141.3

142.2

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,053.9

2,682.8

2,786.0

2,826.9

842.0

826.9

831.8

835.9

2,725.1

2,504.5

2,540.7

2,557.4

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

477.1

439.4

446.7

453.5

173.6

172.5

170.0

169.3

441.4

432.6

438.0

440.2

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

291.8

246.8

264.5

272.3

124.1

118.7

118.2

118.5

219.6

200.3

202.5

205.5

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81.0

69.5

74.3

74.6

47.6

46.4

46.2

46.2

63.6

58.4

58.4

58.3

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.2

29.5

30.1

32.0

29.8

29.6

28.8

28.6

171.0

165.7

163.1

165.1

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,807.6

1,680.5

1,735.4

1,749.1

591.5

572.8

579.7

582.3

1,396.5

1,280.3

1,304.8

1,321.8

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

943.1

911.7

932.9

931.8

251.3

243.6

246.6

245.3

715.7

654.7

669.6

673.9

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

123.5

104.7

105.7

105.3

29.9

27.6

27.6

27.6

73.9

66.1

68.6

66.7

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

144.7

142.2

146.0

147.2

37.0

37.7

39.3

39.2

97.0

95.3

95.7

97.0

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,205.8

1,103.2

1,138.5

1,142.9

411.4

401.4

399.5

402.0

948.8

851.7

859.1

867.5

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

598.2

561.4

577.1

577.5

141.2

138.3

138.5

139.0

344.1

308.0

324.7

335.8

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

310.1

293.7

299.3

300.4

110.0

107.6

106.9

107.6

139.2

124.9

126.8

131.4

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

267.0

258.5

263.2

263.4

77.4

75.8

75.8

75.4

179.2

167.7

171.6

172.6

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

404.8

356.2

374.5

376.6

93.6

86.8

87.4

86.9

216.8

175.6

183.9

185.2

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

378.6

341.5

356.8

359.6

91.9

90.4

90.9

91.0

215.5

198.2

201.7

199.0

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

118.6

108.1

112.0

114.2

32.9

31.7

31.7

31.7

69.3

63.5

65.0

64.4

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

468.7

413.1

429.0

437.3

143.5

138.4

138.4

139.0

463.0

433.5

434.0

431.5

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

579.0

462.5

490.1

505.1

224.9

220.9

219.6

219.0

602.8

561.9

566.6

565.8

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

796.0

689.2

732.0

744.0

224.2

217.5

218.8

219.0

653.2

530.8

560.7

588.1

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

529.1

494.7

511.1

513.4

193.2

186.7

185.4

186.4

383.8

361.8

365.7

364.8

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

231.1

222.6

225.7

226.5

44.6

43.2

42.7

43.2

109.2

98.5

102.8

105.1

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

542.8

494.6

512.7

520.9

175.6

170.8

171.2

171.4

381.8

353.5

358.6

362.7

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

94.0

89.4

91.0

91.4

25.8

26.0

25.9

25.8

43.4

41.7

41.5

41.1

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

198.3

187.5

195.4

194.7

75.3

74.7

74.9

75.1

119.6

112.9

113.4

114.8

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

261.9

219.0

231.6

235.1

68.8

67.3

67.5

68.0

195.5

155.5

164.6

168.5

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

139.1

115.3

121.3

123.5

34.8

34.0

34.3

34.8

83.7

75.7

75.0

76.1

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

886.8

753.9

794.2

829.2

252.5

238.4

236.8

239.1

683.7

599.0

604.6

624.0

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

136.5

126.2

132.8

133.3

35.6

33.7

34.0

33.8

110.5

102.7

103.9

102.8

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,552.8

1,217.8

1,280.9

1,340.0

729.3

688.9

683.4

681.2

1,376.1

1,179.2

1,185.2

1,201.6

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

848.5

788.3

812.6

816.2

253.1

251.5

251.5

252.2

649.3

603.0

613.8

618.6

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

93.6

87.9

86.4

85.5

24.7

24.4

24.5

24.3

32.7

31.9

31.7

31.9

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,028.0

929.4

964.1

962.3

310.1

295.6

294.1

294.5

737.6

642.6

652.8

667.5

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

301.4

290.1

294.8

291.0

79.5

78.2

79.2

79.4

194.4

174.9

177.9

176.7

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

356.9

336.4

342.0

346.0

103.3

97.2

98.5

99.0

253.7

235.1

237.1

239.0

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,126.3

976.6

1,020.0

1,017.7

329.4

327.2

326.8

329.9

817.0

735.1

751.1

754.6

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

76.7

66.4

69.5

70.8

35.7

34.1

34.5

35.6

68.1

59.5

60.5

61.2

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

408.8

388.2

398.0

392.3

105.2

102.1

103.2

103.2

298.3

268.2

280.5

286.8

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

86.1

79.9

81.9

82.1

28.9

28.9

29.0

29.0

33.2

33.2

33.3

33.3

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

637.2

617.4

626.9

629.5

172.9

172.0

172.5

173.8

427.7

387.0

394.4

400.7

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,512.6

2,378.7

2,418.3

2,410.6

803.7

796.1

802.1

804.1

1,798.5

1,710.9

1,730.2

1,746.6

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

290.3

283.8

291.5

293.4

90.4

89.8

94.6

93.3

224.1

213.7

215.7

217.1

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54.0

46.5

49.8

50.4

12.3

11.2

11.2

11.4

29.3

25.9

26.6

27.3

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

658.2

608.6

628.6

632.5

212.3

212.5

209.2

206.7

768.4

736.3

737.9

731.5

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

643.4

596.6

620.3

630.7

161.2

152.5

155.7

157.8

436.8

418.7

424.7

432.4

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

127.4

113.7

118.0

118.1

29.2

27.0

26.5

27.5

69.4

62.6

63.9

64.5

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

533.5

486.7

506.7

507.3

154.4

151.3

151.6

150.9

324.6

287.5

296.8

298.2

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

51.8

50.7

51.6

51.4

11.1

10.8

10.6

10.6

19.3

17.7

17.6

17.6

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

173.9

145.9

152.4

156.3

44.1

43.3

43.7

43.4

123.9

104.1

106.9

108.1

Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.9

6.3

6.3

6.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  • Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision.

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued

[In thousands]

Education and health services

Leisure and hospitality

Government

State

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

July

May

June

July

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

2019

2020

2020

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

251.2

228.8

233.2

232.0

207.9

144.6

167.1

173.5

392.6

377.4

372.9

380.8

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

50.7

45.4

47.0

47.1

36.1

21.5

23.8

24.4

80.3

71.5

72.2

74.5

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

460.0

441.2

455.6

457.3

330.0

238.9

279.4

266.7

421.1

410.6

407.3

421.1

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

193.5

181.4

183.1

184.3

120.8

90.8

100.3

102.3

210.9

199.9

203.1

201.0

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,815.2

2,569.8

2,643.5

2,673.2

2,031.9

1,130.6

1,406.2

1,412.1

2,603.1

2,441.6

2,406.2

2,442.2

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

347.0

325.0

330.7

331.9

346.6

217.7

257.6

269.4

457.1

440.4

435.0

417.8

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

338.0

299.7

312.8

313.4

157.8

82.4

104.1

115.7

235.8

207.6

218.2

215.6

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81.1

70.0

72.0

73.4

53.5

25.2

35.2

39.5

67.0

64.3

64.5

65.1

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

130.7

121.3

122.2

123.1

82.0

33.6

43.1

47.2

238.2

239.9

240.8

240.1

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,341.4

1,273.8

1,297.1

1,308.2

1,255.7

812.0

964.3

1,001.3

1,122.0

1,105.6

1,110.7

1,114.5

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

607.0

585.2

602.0

609.2

499.2

335.1

405.1

421.6

688.2

664.0

667.9

681.9

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

86.8

83.1

82.9

83.4

126.7

51.0

65.4

60.8

126.5

111.6

116.2

123.3

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

111.1

103.5

106.8

108.0

83.5

58.3

72.1

74.8

126.1

119.3

120.1

126.4

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

938.2

853.8

877.9

892.0

623.8

341.6

394.5

459.8

825.0

774.4

756.3

762.6

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

482.9

439.7

454.8

460.5

312.8

222.8

268.6

291.7

428.0

407.7

407.6

410.5

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

234.6

211.7

221.4

225.1

144.5

84.8

104.2

112.8

260.2

233.5

241.1

249.7

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

201.8

186.6

191.7

194.7

130.4

92.0

108.1

113.3

259.3

246.7

244.5

247.7

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

283.1

252.5

263.6

272.0

201.4

132.6

167.3

180.6

311.0

282.9

281.5

281.7

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

320.4

291.5

296.7

300.3

235.7

148.6

183.7

188.4

330.7

317.2

319.9

327.3

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

129.2

112.2

118.2

118.9

68.8

34.9

41.7

47.3

101.2

92.7

92.3

98.1

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

474.1

424.8

434.7

434.2

282.8

161.2

185.8

211.9

507.2

481.9

485.5

499.1

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

811.7

721.6

726.7

734.0

378.4

156.9

187.0

222.3

459.2

422.4

426.1

430.9

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

680.8

578.9

609.6

618.0

434.8

193.3

241.7

270.0

614.3

565.2

567.8

571.2

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

552.2

492.2

502.1

506.5

275.9

141.6

175.9

193.1

426.9

385.5

384.9

391.1

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

146.9

135.1

139.8

139.6

135.8

105.4

123.5

127.7

241.5

231.2

231.5

234.2

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

485.5

464.1

459.9

466.4

309.0

194.8

230.6

249.4

437.3

408.0

409.9

433.6

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.1

74.1

76.4

77.3

67.0

49.1

54.8

56.2

91.3

85.3

89.3

89.9

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

157.5

152.0

154.3

157.4

93.4

66.7

71.2

76.6

173.3

160.3

161.3

165.1

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

144.4

129.0

132.8

136.6

356.1

221.1

297.6

299.5

165.2

157.6

154.6

156.9

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

125.0

111.7

120.9

121.4

72.9

36.6

44.4

50.3

90.7

82.0

82.7

84.9

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

716.7

603.2

632.8

648.8

393.1

175.3

209.4

256.2

609.7

576.1

572.2

555.4

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

141.5

132.2

134.8

136.1

99.3

62.7

74.6

73.7

188.9

184.4

184.8

181.3

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,144.2

1,909.9

1,959.9

2,000.7

959.9

370.3

448.1

538.7

1,490.4

1,402.3

1,402.1

1,334.5

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

627.9

568.6

583.6

585.5

514.7

309.4

377.8

386.3

734.6

677.3

695.1

738.5

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

67.0

64.7

65.3

64.8

40.7

26.8

31.5

33.5

82.8

75.6

76.8

78.8

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

939.2

843.6

873.2

888.9

568.0

315.4

396.0

421.1

789.6

711.4

720.1

725.0

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

238.9

228.2

231.0

232.5

173.3

147.0

165.4

163.5

352.3

336.1

340.1

345.7

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

301.6

279.2

286.2

290.2

213.7

111.5

146.9

154.2

298.5

278.6

276.5

282.2

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,293.5

1,155.1

1,207.4

1,222.6

578.2

285.4

363.3

410.4

709.1

680.7

678.1

693.8

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108.1

93.3

100.0

102.7

60.2

28.5

39.7

45.0

65.1

63.8

62.6

63.2

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

258.2

238.3

245.4

247.6

272.1

176.7

210.7

213.2

371.8

357.0

355.3

357.5

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

73.1

69.1

69.8

70.2

47.7

34.2

38.8

41.6

80.0

71.5

73.4

75.1

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

442.1

419.1

430.3

430.4

348.1

251.7

290.7

298.2

437.3

418.8

441.0

418.4

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,740.3

1,643.7

1,667.2

1,677.5

1,394.9

1,027.1

1,168.8

1,147.8

1,975.2

1,902.9

1,887.4

1,931.1

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

209.5

203.7

205.1

199.6

153.8

111.8

123.0

124.4

253.9

238.1

245.0

256.2

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

65.3

57.6

61.9

62.1

37.4

17.7

19.4

20.0

57.6

53.4

54.0

56.4

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

554.7

500.7

513.7

516.6

409.1

262.4

294.0

317.8

731.6

684.6

681.5

672.5

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

504.5

445.2

466.9

478.2

349.1

188.8

221.7

243.4

589.3

543.2

544.5

554.7

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

129.3

119.3

122.7

125.0

75.1

44.2

56.7

58.5

151.1

139.6

150.8

145.3

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

464.0

421.4

434.7

443.7

284.2

149.7

197.0

202.8

409.0

355.4

359.5

364.5

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.6

27.5

28.2

28.4

36.9

26.6

27.8

28.8

69.2

64.7

64.6

67.5

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

120.2

113.0

114.8

115.3

81.5

49.1

57.4

58.8

205.5

202.4

201.2

195.1

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

5.4

4.4

4.4

4.7

10.5

11.1

10.7

10.5

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted

[In thousands]

Total

Mining and logging

Construction

State

June

July

June

July

June

July

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,076.7

1,956.5

2,069.2

1,967.4

10.2

9.9

10.3

10.0

93.7

95.6

93.9

95.4

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

349.3

308.0

355.4

311.7

13.7

12.6

13.7

12.4

18.5

16.5

18.9

16.7

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,869.8

2,775.9

2,860.2

2,756.4

13.6

13.3

13.7

13.4

172.1

169.6

173.0

168.4

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,272.4

1,214.1

1,257.2

1,202.6

6.0

5.1

5.9

5.2

53.1

53.9

53.4

53.5

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,453.9

15,686.7

17,310.9

15,669.5

22.8

22.6

23.2

22.3

895.5

856.7

904.5

848.3

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,798.4

2,622.7

2,804.6

2,623.0

29.3

24.4

29.3

24.2

183.3

175.9

184.9

177.3

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,701.1

1,526.6

1,680.9

1,537.8

0.5

0.5

0.6

0.6

62.2

59.5

63.1

60.4

Delaware1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

470.3

419.6

470.9

427.8

-

-

-

-

23.4

21.4

23.3

22.0

District of Columbia1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

798.9

738.7

808.2

754.4

-

-

-

-

15.2

15.0

15.1

15.1

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,838.6

8,301.2

8,821.7

8,347.4

5.7

5.5

5.7

5.4

564.8

572.2

565.9

567.0

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,609.4

4,371.7

4,586.9

4,391.7

9.4

8.9

9.4

8.9

206.3

201.2

205.2

200.1

Hawaii1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

651.6

548.8

646.0

541.2

-

-

-

-

36.9

38.0

37.3

37.4

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

769.2

748.3

767.5

761.9

3.9

3.9

4.1

4.2

55.1

56.4

55.9

57.4

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,183.8

5,585.4

6,134.9

5,637.3

8.4

7.1

8.4

6.6

240.8

228.2

243.2

229.8

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,169.0

2,969.4

3,116.5

2,987.4

6.1

5.4

6.1

5.5

152.0

152.9

151.2

152.6

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,599.6

1,474.6

1,579.2

1,485.2

2.6

2.3

2.6

2.3

84.0

75.5

85.3

75.8

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,424.1

1,347.8

1,404.6

1,339.1

6.8

6.1

6.9

6.1

66.7

65.5

65.9

65.6

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,948.8

1,775.5

1,930.2

1,779.0

9.9

7.2

10.0

7.4

82.5

82.1

83.4

82.3

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,987.6

1,819.5

1,960.3

1,822.1

37.1

30.3

37.1

30.7

142.3

124.1

137.8

123.4

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

650.8

579.5

651.3

590.4

2.1

2.1

2.3

2.2

31.4

31.5

31.6

32.7

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,799.4

2,547.6

2,778.3

2,574.7

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.2

168.4

169.7

169.1

173.5

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,747.2

3,220.1

3,726.5

3,280.4

1.1

0.9

1.1

0.9

168.8

145.9

169.9

151.8

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,485.4

3,889.6

4,411.2

3,927.2

7.6

6.4

7.7

6.7

182.5

180.3

185.4

183.3

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,022.4

2,738.5

3,003.0

2,746.9

6.8

5.5

6.9

5.5

140.4

131.7

142.1

133.9

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,155.4

1,105.3

1,143.9

1,102.9

6.8

6.1

6.8

6.0

45.8

40.9

44.9

40.7

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,925.4

2,716.2

2,886.3

2,744.4

4.5

4.2

4.5

4.2

130.5

131.0

131.9

135.7

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

492.5

467.7

492.2

470.6

7.4

6.9

7.6

7.0

32.4

32.1

32.7

33.0

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,034.9

980.2

1,026.5

986.4

1.1

1.0

1.1

0.9

56.3

56.9

56.8

57.0

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,414.5

1,269.4

1,412.5

1,276.3

14.8

15.6

14.9

15.7

96.7

96.6

97.5

96.2

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

689.6

612.5

684.3

619.5

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

28.8

27.6

29.2

28.5

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,270.8

3,685.6

4,211.1

3,758.7

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.5

163.2

149.3

164.6

152.3

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

851.5

789.8

850.1

780.0

25.9

19.5

26.4

19.8

49.6

49.3

51.4

48.5

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,875.2

8,354.4

9,802.8

8,462.7

5.6

4.7

5.6

4.8

417.8

358.1

422.6

374.9

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,588.2

4,240.1

4,518.2

4,228.9

5.8

5.5

5.8

5.5

234.6

223.2

234.5

223.5

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

445.4

406.3

439.1

404.6

21.9

14.1

21.9

13.9

30.9

29.9

32.1

30.0

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,623.4

5,080.0

5,609.0

5,120.7

12.2

10.2

12.3

10.0

238.1

221.5

239.2

225.3

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,699.6

1,612.3

1,686.5

1,602.1

50.2

34.5

48.5

34.1

83.7

76.4

84.6

77.3

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,955.6

1,787.2

1,931.6

1,790.9

7.0

6.1

7.1

6.2

110.6

107.7

113.1

109.5

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,073.8

5,454.4

6,040.8

5,507.8

29.6

24.0

29.6

24.1

270.8

254.8

274.1

256.7

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

508.3

450.4

503.7

461.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

20.8

18.9

21.0

19.3

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,202.9

2,081.0

2,189.8

2,077.3

4.5

4.2

4.5

4.2

107.8

109.2

107.8

107.1

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

450.4

426.6

445.4

425.9

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.2

25.5

28.6

26.2

28.7

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,104.5

2,949.6

3,092.7

2,940.1

4.5

4.0

4.6

3.9

133.1

128.6

132.6

129.4

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,821.5

12,145.7

12,765.8

12,087.8

253.4

192.7

250.7

191.5

777.0

747.5

779.6

742.9

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,558.3

1,517.7

1,544.3

1,516.8

9.6

8.6

9.6

8.5

111.6

121.6

112.9

120.8

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

315.4

272.7

312.1

275.3

0.8

0.8

0.9

0.8

16.3

11.9

16.6

12.3

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,087.6

3,792.7

4,066.6

3,782.9

8.1

7.2

7.7

7.1

206.1

210.2

207.6

213.8

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,498.3

3,193.2

3,493.7

3,251.5

6.0

5.3

6.1

5.2

223.6

213.0

225.8

216.4

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

723.7

669.7

715.1

662.2

22.7

20.2

22.6

18.8

38.8

33.9

38.8

34.8

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,031.2

2,726.3

3,004.9

2,743.3

4.4

3.7

4.5

3.8

133.1

130.1

134.2

133.6

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

298.5

275.6

297.2

276.7

21.1

15.5

20.7

15.3

23.9

23.9

24.8

24.7

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

878.5

800.2

870.3

791.8

0.6

0.4

0.5

0.4

27.2

20.1

26.5

19.2

Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36.9

35.9

37.2

36.1

-

-

-

-

3.4

4.0

3.8

3.9

  • Mining and logging is combined with construction. p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Manufacturing

Trade, transportation, and utilities

Information

State

June

July

June

July

June

July

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

268.6

258.7

269.1

263.0

381.6

381.0

381.7

378.8

21.4

18.9

21.1

18.9

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16.3

13.0

24.5

17.7

68.4

64.2

69.8

64.0

5.4

5.0

5.4

5.0

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

177.8

172.0

178.6

171.3

535.7

541.6

535.8

542.3

48.5

44.8

49.0

44.9

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

162.7

144.7

161.8

143.7

251.4

255.1

250.8

254.6

11.5

10.7

11.2

10.6

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,327.2

1,218.8

1,330.2

1,230.0

3,021.5

2,762.4

3,041.6

2,815.8

555.6

511.0

554.7

513.8

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

150.9

150.4

151.6

151.3

475.6

447.8

478.6

457.2

76.4

73.7

76.4

73.7

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

163.6

156.6

164.0

156.3

291.6

266.9

286.8

269.4

31.6

29.5

31.8

29.2

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27.3

24.7

27.3

24.8

80.9

74.9

80.9

75.7

3.9

3.5

3.9

3.5

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.4

1.2

1.3

1.2

33.4

30.2

33.0

32.1

20.3

18.7

20.2

18.7

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

385.2

373.0

384.5

373.5

1,784.7

1,723.1

1,787.5

1,730.0

139.4

128.2

138.5

126.9

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

407.5

384.4

407.7

387.4

940.1

930.1

940.3

928.4

117.6

102.6

117.5

102.8

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14.0

11.6

13.9

11.3

123.0

105.6

123.0

105.6

7.8

7.3

8.1

7.3

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

69.4

67.6

69.5

69.3

144.7

146.2

145.2

148.8

9.0

8.0

9.0

8.0

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

590.1

561.4

588.4

553.8

1,209.3

1,140.9

1,205.2

1,145.3

95.3

89.4

94.6

87.7

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

546.6

500.9

537.2

499.7

601.7

579.6

598.2

579.6

29.3

25.2

29.0

25.4

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

228.9

218.0

228.5

220.6

311.5

300.9

311.3

302.0

21.5

20.1

21.3

19.9

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

168.8

159.3

167.3

155.4

265.5

263.7

266.2

264.3

18.0

16.6

18.1

16.5

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

252.5

237.2

252.6

237.3

402.9

374.7

403.6

377.4

21.8

18.4

21.7

18.3

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

138.3

128.5

137.9

129.5

377.7

357.1

376.5

360.4

22.1

18.6

21.7

18.6

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

53.8

49.0

54.1

45.1

120.1

113.5

121.6

117.3

7.2

5.7

7.2

5.6

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

113.6

105.1

114.2

106.1

468.2

432.1

467.6

437.7

35.7

29.2

35.7

29.2

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

246.1

230.4

245.4

232.8

585.1

496.0

582.4

510.4

93.3

89.2

95.3

90.3

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

635.4

556.8

624.1

562.2

800.5

739.3

799.1

748.8

55.8

50.4

56.1

50.0

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

327.1

307.1

328.9

308.8

532.6

513.3

531.1

515.2

47.1

41.2

47.5

40.1

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

146.9

141.9

146.2

142.6

230.4

225.9

229.8

225.5

10.8

10.2

10.8

9.4

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

279.4

264.7

275.8

268.4

542.1

514.9

541.9

520.7

48.2

42.7

48.1

41.8

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21.1

19.3

21.2

19.3

94.9

92.0

94.8

92.5

6.2

5.3

6.2

5.3

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

99.8

97.2

100.0

97.6

198.4

196.2

198.1

194.8

17.5

16.0

17.3

15.9

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

59.6

57.3

59.7

58.6

260.1

230.4

260.2

234.0

15.8

14.1

15.6

13.6

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

72.2

65.9

72.1

65.4

140.5

123.6

139.8

125.4

12.6

11.7

12.6

11.5

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

253.8

240.6

253.3

240.6

889.3

797.8

883.6

824.6

68.7

62.1

67.8

62.5

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28.5

26.1

28.9

26.5

135.7

132.3

136.2

133.2

11.4

9.5

11.8

9.7

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

443.6

393.5

441.8

395.1

1,563.2

1,288.1

1,543.0

1,333.7

281.1

261.0

280.2

262.1

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

479.1

443.4

479.5

437.8

850.2

815.1

848.8

818.1

76.5

71.3

76.2

71.4

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26.7

24.9

26.5

24.8

94.0

86.5

93.7

85.7

6.1

5.5

6.1

5.5

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

706.0

664.4

705.0

657.2

1,024.0

966.0

1,027.0

961.1

69.9

64.4

69.9

65.2

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

141.8

128.3

141.2

127.3

299.3

293.3

299.6

289.7

19.7

19.5

19.7

19.3

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

199.5

183.1

201.3

183.8

354.0

341.1

356.4

348.3

35.1

32.2

35.1

31.1

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

579.7

543.1

579.0

540.1

1,121.3

1,020.8

1,114.6

1,010.3

88.1

73.3

88.3

75.1

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40.1

38.8

39.3

38.8

77.6

70.2

76.3

71.1

5.8

5.2

5.9

5.2

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

259.4

252.3

260.4

253.5

409.3

399.0

409.6

392.8

27.9

26.4

27.2

26.4

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

45.5

43.2

45.4

42.3

87.1

83.0

87.2

83.2

5.6

5.3

5.5

5.3

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

357.1

319.4

356.9

324.0

635.4

627.2

634.6

628.4

46.4

43.2

46.0

42.8

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

911.3

875.6

911.9

873.2

2,496.4

2,412.4

2,503.0

2,403.0

211.1

195.2

209.5

194.3

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

137.7

135.2

137.6

135.5

289.2

289.9

289.3

293.2

39.7

39.0

40.3

39.7

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30.3

26.6

30.6

26.9

54.6

50.2

54.0

50.8

4.3

4.0

4.3

4.1

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

245.2

234.8

244.3

229.4

660.1

630.4

658.5

633.1

68.6

66.3

68.9

65.0

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

296.4

272.8

298.1

275.2

643.2

621.8

648.5

636.4

145.8

141.3

148.2

141.8

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.5

46.9

47.1

46.2

126.0

117.5

126.2

117.5

8.0

7.2

8.0

7.2

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

490.4

456.9

492.2

463.5

538.6

508.8

534.8

510.8

47.2

39.5

47.6

39.5

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10.1

10.3

10.1

10.3

53.1

52.5

53.2

52.6

3.4

3.0

3.4

2.9

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

75.2

74.5

74.5

74.1

173.3

151.4

171.4

154.9

16.1

15.2

16.1

15.2

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0.7

0.8

0.7

0.8

7.0

6.3

6.8

6.3

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.5

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Financial activities

Professional and business services

Education and health services

State

June

July

June

July

June

July

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

96.5

96.3

97.2

96.5

251.1

227.8

251.4

232.0

246.9

230.8

248.9

229.9

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.5

11.4

12.3

11.6

28.7

27.2

29.2

27.2

50.9

47.0

50.6

47.2

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

229.2

230.2

230.1

229.3

438.1

413.2

443.4

413.4

448.9

448.5

448.2

449.0

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

63.0

60.9

63.1

61.7

143.7

141.0

142.2

142.2

190.1

180.8

189.5

181.2

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

840.6

831.3

847.1

840.6

2,717.2

2,538.5

2,731.4

2,566.4

2,782.8

2,631.9

2,770.9

2,639.2

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

173.6

170.9

174.8

171.2

443.2

443.9

449.5

446.0

345.5

329.2

345.4

330.7

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

124.8

118.6

125.8

119.6

222.7

207.0

222.4

208.5

336.6

310.1

332.0

309.4

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

47.9

46.5

48.1

46.6

63.7

59.2

64.2

58.7

80.7

71.6

80.4

72.9

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30.1

28.9

30.2

28.9

172.1

164.2

172.4

166.5

127.3

118.1

125.7

117.7

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

590.8

579.8

591.9

583.6

1,385.5

1,299.8

1,391.1

1,311.8

1,323.6

1,287.2

1,318.5

1,295.3

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

250.3

247.2

251.8

245.5

719.1

672.0

716.2

675.2

600.1

594.7

598.1

599.5

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.9

27.7

30.0

27.5

73.0

68.3

74.0

66.7

85.5

82.4

85.9

82.9

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37.0

39.4

37.6

39.5

98.0

97.8

99.1

99.0

110.7

106.7

110.7

107.5

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

414.8

403.3

416.6

406.1

958.2

870.1

959.9

880.9

931.1

872.2

925.0

875.6

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

143.1

139.1

143.1

141.1

346.9

327.0

345.2

337.5

473.8

449.0

472.4

450.6

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110.8

107.9

111.0

108.7

141.0

128.9

141.6

133.4

229.1

216.5

225.0

217.5

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77.6

76.1

78.1

75.6

180.4

172.6

180.8

174.0

201.1

191.6

200.4

192.5

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

93.8

87.4

94.1

87.3

215.6

184.3

215.6

185.7

282.4

262.0

280.1

268.3

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

92.4

90.8

92.2

91.2

215.7

201.3

214.6

198.0

318.6

296.0

315.9

297.2

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33.4

32.1

33.6

32.3

71.0

66.2

71.2

66.2

127.6

116.8

127.1

117.2

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

144.4

139.2

145.4

140.0

468.7

440.6

469.5

439.3

472.7

431.0

472.4

430.5

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

225.9

222.7

229.0

223.1

612.4

574.8

616.2

577.4

800.7

718.6

801.2

727.1

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

227.1

221.5

227.8

222.2

664.0

573.3

642.2

578.3

681.8

607.3

674.1

609.6

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

194.7

186.2

195.8

188.2

386.3

371.2

389.5

371.1

545.5

503.0

544.7

504.9

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44.8

42.9

44.7

43.6

106.9

102.6

106.4

103.5

144.1

136.7

143.4

135.7

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

176.4

172.1

177.4

172.4

383.1

361.1

384.3

365.4

478.1

454.9

483.0

462.5

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25.9

26.0

26.2

26.1

44.1

42.7

44.9

42.7

78.5

76.1

78.0

76.6

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

75.5

75.5

75.8

75.7

120.7

114.1

121.1

116.0

155.6

153.1

156.1

156.3

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

68.9

68.1

69.0

67.8

194.3

164.6

194.3

167.4

143.7

133.5

142.9

136.3

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.5

34.6

35.5

35.4

85.0

77.0

85.4

77.8

120.0

116.1

119.4

115.5

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

255.6

239.2

255.8

241.4

694.0

619.2

685.2

632.8

719.7

634.1

703.4

638.3

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.5

33.9

35.7

34.1

111.0

104.8

111.5

104.7

138.3

133.3

137.5

133.8

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

735.7

689.0

741.0

690.0

1,392.5

1,204.8

1,396.1

1,216.0

2,105.9

1,932.0

2,074.0

1,937.9

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

254.6

253.3

256.3

256.1

652.7

616.7

652.6

621.6

623.4

577.4

622.4

579.0

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24.8

24.7

24.7

24.4

33.8

32.4

33.8

33.4

67.1

65.4

66.6

64.9

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

311.9

297.9

313.0

298.1

743.0

663.5

745.1

678.5

934.3

863.5

930.0

875.7

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.8

79.6

79.9

80.1

195.3

180.7

195.4

180.5

238.3

230.6

237.4

232.1

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103.3

98.7

104.8

99.7

254.4

237.6

256.3

242.1

296.8

282.5

293.3

283.8

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

332.4

329.2

333.4

333.3

816.9

760.5

820.5

764.3

1,264.6

1,186.1

1,257.9

1,191.6

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35.5

35.1

35.9

35.7

69.0

61.7

69.2

62.3

105.6

97.1

104.3

99.5

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105.7

104.2

106.3

104.9

298.4

282.1

295.5

288.3

257.2

242.6

255.7

243.9

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.2

29.4

29.1

29.2

33.7

33.6

33.9

33.9

73.3

69.7

72.4

69.7

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

173.1

173.1

173.8

174.1

426.4

395.3

424.6

398.8

437.6

425.3

435.6

424.3

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

802.9

804.1

807.3

806.4

1,786.8

1,740.7

1,801.6

1,757.9

1,729.5

1,662.4

1,729.0

1,668.3

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

90.1

94.4

91.1

94.1

225.7

218.8

226.2

220.0

203.4

200.5

201.6

194.8

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12.4

11.3

12.6

11.5

30.0

27.3

30.4

28.2

63.0

59.1

63.2

59.9

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

214.1

210.3

214.6

208.2

772.5

742.8

774.5

741.9

546.1

508.2

546.7

510.9

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

161.5

156.9

163.0

159.1

436.4

428.3

441.2

439.3

499.7

464.9

496.1

470.9

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.4

26.8

29.3

27.5

69.9

64.5

70.1

65.0

128.4

120.6

127.7

122.2

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

156.1

153.0

156.6

153.2

330.5

299.1

329.4

301.0

465.4

433.1

458.9

437.8

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11.2

10.7

11.3

10.8

20.0

18.3

20.3

18.5

28.1

27.9

27.8

28.1

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44.0

43.8

43.9

43.4

123.4

106.4

121.7

106.7

118.0

113.5

113.5

111.2

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.9

1.8

1.9

1.8

3.8

3.8

3.7

3.7

2.2

2.1

2.1

2.1

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

ESTABLISHMENT DATA

NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued

[In thousands]

Leisure and hospitality

Other services

Government

State

June

July

June

July

June

July

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

2019

2020

2019

2020p

Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

213.9

173.4

212.9

179.2

99.8

94.3

99.2

94.5

393.0

369.8

383.5

369.2

Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42.6

28.3

44.3

30.0

11.4

10.0

11.4

9.3

80.9

72.8

75.3

70.6

Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

326.7

277.2

321.6

261.0

94.8

96.2

94.4

95.6

384.4

369.3

372.4

367.8

Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

122.4

104.2

122.6

105.0

60.1

57.2

59.8

57.5

208.4

200.5

196.9

187.4

California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,066.8

1,429.2

2,069.4

1,438.7

580.1

446.4

581.6

462.7

2,643.8

2,437.9

2,456.3

2,291.7

Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

355.7

269.3

363.0

287.2

114.5

103.1

115.2

104.0

450.4

434.1

435.9

400.2

Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

168.8

111.0

169.3

127.0

66.7

53.0

66.8

57.4

232.0

213.9

218.3

200.0

Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

58.2

39.9

59.4

45.2

19.0

15.4

18.9

16.0

65.3

62.5

64.5

62.4

District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

83.6

44.0

82.5

48.2

78.2

77.0

78.7

76.9

237.3

241.4

249.1

249.1

Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,252.2

971.5

1,245.7

1,004.6

354.8

322.7

353.3

320.6

1,051.9

1,038.2

1,039.1

1,028.7

Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

511.5

415.5

509.1

430.7

166.8

154.3

167.0

155.5

680.7

660.8

664.6

657.7

Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

126.7

66.3

127.0

61.0

28.5

25.4

28.3

25.3

126.3

116.2

118.5

116.2

Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

87.2

76.5

89.5

81.9

27.4

24.8

27.4

25.6

126.8

121.0

119.5

120.7

Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

651.6

421.6

650.7

490.4

259.0

235.6

258.1

236.9

825.2

755.6

784.8

724.2

Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

324.0

280.7

323.0

303.1

135.7

126.5

135.5

126.1

409.8

383.1

375.6

366.2

Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

151.9

112.3

152.1

122.0

59.2

52.9

59.4

54.0

259.1

239.3

241.1

229.0

Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

133.6

112.0

134.0

117.2

51.2

46.6

52.2

48.0

254.4

237.7

234.7

223.9

Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

209.6

177.2

208.1

186.3

66.5

63.4

66.0

63.9

311.3

281.6

295.0

264.8

Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

241.7

188.6

235.9

189.7

74.6

68.2

73.9

70.8

327.1

316.0

316.8

312.6

Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.8

48.9

88.0

61.9

22.6

20.5

23.0

20.8

101.8

93.2

91.6

89.1

Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

302.9

208.6

303.6

237.0

116.3

102.2

116.4

106.6

507.2

488.7

483.1

473.6

Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

408.2

212.6

413.5

259.2

144.1

99.8

146.4

108.3

461.5

429.2

426.1

399.1

Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

461.2

263.7

460.2

293.6

170.1

134.6

168.8

146.1

599.4

556.0

565.7

526.4

Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

291.6

190.0

295.4

209.2

116.4

98.0

116.5

101.1

433.9

391.3

404.6

368.9

Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

139.0

126.6

137.7

128.9

40.8

40.8

40.5

40.5

239.1

230.7

232.7

226.5

Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

324.5

243.7

323.4

261.2

118.7

114.4

118.4

115.4

439.9

412.5

397.6

396.7

Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

72.2

59.9

73.9

64.1

19.6

18.2

19.5

18.4

90.2

89.2

87.2

85.6

Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

98.0

74.3

96.6

79.7

37.5

34.8

37.8

36.0

174.5

161.1

165.8

156.5

Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

359.6

301.5

360.3

303.7

42.1

36.4

42.1

35.1

158.9

151.3

156.0

147.9

New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

79.7

50.2

83.9

60.1

26.3

25.2

26.6

26.2

88.0

79.6

78.8

72.7

New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

429.9

229.0

435.8

285.1

178.4

128.9

177.5

153.2

616.8

584.0

582.7

526.4

New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

101.2

76.9

102.2

77.0

31.2

25.4

30.3

25.7

183.2

178.8

178.2

167.0

New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,007.8

488.0

1,016.3

588.3

418.6

324.2

417.3

350.6

1,503.4

1,411.0

1,464.9

1,309.3

North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

539.1

395.9

538.7

404.9

162.2

157.2

162.1

158.9

710.0

681.1

641.3

652.1

North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41.8

32.5

42.0

34.8

15.7

13.7

15.4

14.0

82.6

76.7

76.3

73.2

Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

600.7

428.0

599.5

453.9

216.8

200.2

216.1

202.2

766.5

700.4

751.9

693.5

Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

176.3

168.2

175.8

165.9

71.5

67.0

71.4

68.6

343.7

334.2

333.0

327.2

Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

221.3

152.9

224.1

163.1

64.9

59.9

65.2

61.7

308.7

285.4

274.9

261.6

Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

610.0

386.8

614.2

440.0

266.3

207.8

267.4

225.4

694.1

668.0

661.8

646.9

Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

65.7

43.8

66.8

51.1

23.8

17.8

23.8

18.8

64.1

61.5

60.9

59.2

South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

282.8

226.2

284.9

229.0

79.9

80.9

80.4

82.4

370.0

353.9

357.5

344.8

South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

51.2

42.9

51.9

46.1

17.3

15.4

17.3

15.3

80.9

74.3

75.4

71.0

Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

358.1

303.1

357.3

308.0

123.1

117.6

122.5

117.4

409.7

412.8

404.2

389.0

Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,427.1

1,205.4

1,422.6

1,177.4

455.9

418.6

450.7

416.3

1,970.1

1,891.1

1,899.9

1,856.6

Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

156.7

124.8

157.6

127.6

42.9

41.6

43.3

45.3

251.7

243.3

234.8

237.3

Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

37.7

19.2

38.7

21.8

10.5

9.3

10.5

9.3

55.5

53.0

50.3

49.7

Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

432.0

311.4

431.8

333.7

204.7

187.8

205.9

192.9

730.1

683.3

706.1

646.9

Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

359.6

233.7

361.5

256.3

130.4

106.1

130.4

109.3

595.7

549.1

574.8

541.6

West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

77.6

59.8

77.7

61.7

25.0

22.7

24.3

23.3

150.4

149.6

143.3

138.0

Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

307.1

217.3

309.3

228.3

155.1

131.1

154.2

133.3

403.3

353.7

383.2

338.5

Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41.4

33.2

43.3

36.1

16.4

14.7

16.5

14.9

69.8

65.6

65.8

62.5

Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80.4

57.7

81.2

58.7

18.2

16.6

18.0

16.6

202.1

200.6

203.0

191.4

Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.4

4.3

5.3

4.6

1.5

1.7

1.6

1.7

10.4

10.6

10.7

10.7

p Preliminary

NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised

by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.

Map 1. Unemployment rates by state, seasonally adjusted, July 2020

(U.S. rate = 10.2 percent)

WASH.

MONT.

N.D.

MAINE

ORE.

MINN.

VT.N.H.

IDAHO

N.Y.

S.D.

WIS.

MASS.

MICH.

!

WYO.

!

!

R.I.

NEB.

IOWA

PA.

CONN.

NEV.

OHIO

!

N.J.

UTAH

ILL.

IND.

MD.

!

DEL.

CALIF.

COLO.

W.VA.

KAN.

MO.

VA.

D.C.

KY.

TENN.

N.C.

OKLA.

ARIZ.

N.M.

ARK.

S.C.

MISS.

ALA.

GA.

TEXAS

LA.

FLA.

15.0% or higher

12.5% to 14.9%

10.0% to 12.4%

HAWAII

7.5% to 9.9%

ALASKA

7.4% or lower

Map 2. Percentage change in nonfarm employment by state, seasonally adjusted, July 2019 - July 2020

WASH.

MONT.

ORE.

IDAHO

WYO.

NEV.

UTAH

CALIF.COLO.

ARIZ.

N.M.

N.D.

MINN.

S.D.WIS.

IOWA

NEB.

ILL.

KAN. MO.

OKLA.

ARK.

MISS.

TEXAS

LA.

MICH.N.Y.

PA.

IND.

OHIO

MD.

KY.

W.VA. VA.

TENN.N.C.

S.C.

ALA. GA.

FLA.

MAINE

VT.

N.H.

MASS.

R.I.

CONN.

N.J.

DEL.

D.C.

Above -4.0%

-6.0% to -4.0%

-8.0% to -6.1%

HAWAII

-10.0% to -8.1%

ALASKA

Below -10.0%

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aAMAZON COM : Jeff Wilke, Amazon's CEO of WorldWide Consumer, Plans to Retire -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:46aSmart Coffee Maker Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growing Market for Automatic Coffee Brewing Machines to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:45aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Pillar III Disclosure - June 2020
PU
10:45aOPINION : Jobs, schools, national parks — offshore oil dominance under Trump delivers needed revenue
PU
10:45aBITCOIN : holds Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
10:45aVONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:44aHer Majesty Queen Elizabeth, II Recognizes American Horseman and Animal Advocate Marty Irby
GL
10:44aKRAFT HEINZ : CAPRI SUN Donates 5 Million Pouches of CAPRI SUN Filtered Water to School Districts as Schools Turn Off Water Fountains
BU
10:43aStartup Branch Insurance Launches Reciprocal Exchange in Ohio to Lower the Cost of Insurance
PR
10:42aSANCTUARY WEALTH : Recruits $4 Million Producer From Merrill Lynch
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
2THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk
3MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
4MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
5NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : Multiple-Sclerosis Drug Kesimpta Gets FDA Approval

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group