|
State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)
08/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT
|
For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Friday, August 21, 2020
|
USDL-20-1589
STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - JULY 2020
Unemployment rates were lower in July in 30 states, higher in 9 states, and stable in 11 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. All 50 states and the District had jobless rate increases from a year earlier. The national unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage point over the month to 10.2 percent but was 6.5 points higher than in July 2019.
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 40 states and the District of Columbia, decreased in 1 state, and was essentially unchanged in 9 states in July 2020. Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 49 states and the District and was essentially unchanged in 1 state.
This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.
Unemployment
Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate in July, 16.1 percent, followed by New York, 15.9 percent. The rates in Connecticut (10.2 percent), New Mexico (12.7 percent), and New York (15.9 percent) set new series highs. (All state series begin in 1976.) Utah had the lowest unemployment rate,
4.5 percent, followed by Nebraska, 4.8 percent, and Idaho, 5.0 percent. In total, 28 states and the District of Columbia had jobless rates lower than the U.S. figure of 10.2 percent, 11 states had higher rates, and 11 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation. (See tables A and 1 and map 1.)
In July, the largest unemployment rate decrease occurred in Michigan (-6.2 percentage points). Rates declined over the month by at least 2.0 percentage points in an additional six states. The largest over- the-month jobless rate increases occurred in New Mexico (+4.3 percentage points) and Maine (+3.2 points). (See table B.)
The largest unemployment rate increases from July 2019 occurred in Massachusetts (+13.2 percentage points) and New York (+12.0 points), with another three states experiencing increases of 10.0 points or more. The smallest over-the-year rate increases occurred in Kentucky (+1.4 percentage points) and Nebraska (+1.7 points). (See table C.)
Nonfarm Payroll Employment
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 40 states and the District of Columbia in July 2020. The largest job gains occurred in New York (+176,600), California (+140,400), and New Jersey (+129,900). The largest percentage increases occurred in New Jersey (+3.6 percent), Rhode Island (+3.1 percent), and Michigan and Missouri (+2.7 percent each). Employment decreased in New Mexico (-6,000, or -0.8 percent). (See tables D and 3.)
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 49 states and the District of Columbia and was essentially unchanged in Idaho. The largest job declines occurred in California (-1,643,600), New York (-1,345,800), and Texas (-694,400). The smallest declines occurred in Wyoming (-20,200), South Dakota (-20,300), and Montana (-23,600). The largest percentage declines occurred in Hawaii (-16.1 percent), New York (-13.7 percent), and Massachusetts (-12.2 percent). The smallest percentage declines occurred in Utah (-2.0 percent), Arizona (-3.6 percent), and Mississippi (-3.7 percent). (See table E and map 2.)
_____________
The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for July is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The State Employment and Unemployment news release for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on July 2020
Establishment and Household Survey Data
BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the June final and July preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm .
In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.
For the July 2020 estimates of household employment and unemployment from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, BLS continued to implement level-shift outliers in the employment and/or unemployment inputs to the models, based on statistical evaluation of movements in each area's inputs. Both the Current Population Survey inputs, which serve as the primary inputs to the LAUS models, and the nonfarm payroll employment and unemployment insurance claims covariates were examined for outliers. The resulting implementation of level shifts preserved movements in the published estimates that the models otherwise would have discounted, without requiring changes to how the models create estimates at other points in the time series.
To mitigate distortions due to the complex relationships between level shifts in the household survey and covariate inputs to the state models, BLS retained the same modifications to the LAUS seasonal adjustment and smoothing procedures that had been introduced during the May 2020 cycle. Specifically, level shifts were isolated from the estimation of seasonal factors, and the Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space filter was not used to smooth the seasonally adjusted estimates. It is anticipated that these modifications will be necessary for as long as complex outlier treatments are deemed necessary for the model inputs.
The "Frequently asked questions" document at www.bls.gov/covid19/employment-situation-covid19-faq-july-2020.htm extensively discusses the impact of a misclassification in the household survey on the national estimates for July 2020. Despite the considerable decline in its degree relative to prior months, this misclassification continued to be widespread geographically, with BLS analysis indicating that most states again were affected to at least some extent. However, according to usual practice, the data from the household survey are accepted as recorded. To maintain data integrity, no ad hoc actions are taken to reclassify survey responses. Hence, the household survey estimates of employed and unemployed people
-3-
that serve as the primary inputs to the state models were affected to varying degrees by the misclassification, which in turn affected the official LAUS estimates for July 2020.
Household data for Puerto Rico are not modeled, but rather are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Due to the effects of the pandemic and efforts to contain the virus, Puerto Rico had not been able to conduct its household survey for March or April 2020. Data collection resumed effective May 2020, and BLS resumed publication of the not seasonally adjusted data beginning with the June 2020 issuance of this news release on July 17, 2020. Publication of seasonally adjusted data for Puerto Rico will resume at a later time, pending further research. The Puerto Rico Department of Labor has reported a misclassification in its household survey since May 2020 similar in nature to the misclassification in the Current Population Survey.
Table A. States with unemployment rates significantly different from that of the U.S., July 2020, seasonally adjusted
|
State
|
Rate p
|
United States 1 …………………………………………
|
10.2
|
Alabama ...........................................................
|
7.9
|
Alaska ..............................................................
|
11.6
|
Arkansas ..........................................................
|
7.1
|
California ..........................................................
|
13.3
|
Colorado ...........................................................
|
7.4
|
District of Columbia ...........................................
|
8.4
|
Florida ..............................................................
|
11.3
|
Georgia ............................................................
|
7.6
|
Hawaii ..............................................................
|
13.1
|
Idaho ................................................................
|
5.0
|
Illinois ...............................................................
|
11.3
|
Indiana .............................................................
|
7.8
|
Iowa .................................................................
|
6.6
|
Kansas .............................................................
|
7.2
|
Kentucky ..........................................................
|
5.7
|
Maryland ...........................................................
|
7.6
|
Massachusetts ...................................................
|
16.1
|
Michigan ...........................................................
|
8.7
|
Minnesota .........................................................
|
7.7
|
Missouri ............................................................
|
6.9
|
Montana ............................................................
|
6.4
|
Nebraska ..........................................................
|
4.8
|
Nevada .............................................................
|
14.0
|
New Hampshire .................................................
|
8.1
|
New Jersey .......................................................
|
13.8
|
New Mexico .......................................................
|
12.7
|
New York ..........................................................
|
15.9
|
North Carolina ...................................................
|
8.5
|
North Dakota .....................................................
|
6.6
|
Ohio .................................................................
|
8.9
|
Oklahoma ..........................................................
|
7.1
|
Pennsylvania .....................................................
|
13.7
|
South Carolina ..................................................
|
8.6
|
South Dakota ....................................................
|
6.3
|
Texas ................................................................
|
8.0
|
Utah .................................................................
|
4.5
|
Vermont ............................................................
|
8.3
|
Virginia .............................................................
|
8.0
|
Wisconsin .........................................................
|
7.0
|
Wyoming ..........................................................
|
7.1
|
|
1 Data are not preliminary. p = preliminary.
Table B. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from June 2020 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted
|
State
|
|
Rate
|
Over-the-month
|
June 2020
|
|
July 2020 p
|
change p
|
|
|
Alaska ........................................
|
12.4
|
|
11.6
|
-0.8
|
Arizona .......................................
|
10.0
|
|
10.6
|
.6
|
Arkansas ....................................
|
8.1
|
|
7.1
|
-1.0
|
California ....................................
|
14.9
|
|
13.3
|
-1.6
|
Colorado .....................................
|
10.6
|
|
7.4
|
-3.2
|
Delaware ....................................
|
12.6
|
|
10.4
|
-2.2
|
Florida ........................................
|
10.3
|
|
11.3
|
1.0
|
Idaho ..........................................
|
5.8
|
|
5.0
|
-.8
|
Illinois .........................................
|
14.5
|
|
11.3
|
-3.2
|
Indiana .......................................
|
11.1
|
|
7.8
|
-3.3
|
Iowa ...........................................
|
8.4
|
|
6.6
|
-1.8
|
Kentucky ....................................
|
4.4
|
|
5.7
|
1.3
|
Maine .........................................
|
6.7
|
|
9.9
|
3.2
|
Maryland .....................................
|
8.3
|
|
7.6
|
-.7
|
Massachusetts .............................
|
17.7
|
|
16.1
|
-1.6
|
Michigan .....................................
|
14.9
|
|
8.7
|
-6.2
|
Minnesota ...................................
|
8.6
|
|
7.7
|
-.9
|
Mississippi ..................................
|
8.8
|
|
10.8
|
2.0
|
Missouri ......................................
|
7.8
|
|
6.9
|
-.9
|
Montana ......................................
|
7.2
|
|
6.4
|
-.8
|
Nebraska ....................................
|
5.5
|
|
4.8
|
-.7
|
Nevada .......................................
|
15.2
|
|
14.0
|
-1.2
|
New Hampshire ...........................
|
9.2
|
|
8.1
|
-1.1
|
New Jersey .................................
|
16.8
|
|
13.8
|
-3.0
|
New Mexico .................................
|
8.4
|
|
12.7
|
4.3
|
North Carolina .............................
|
7.5
|
|
8.5
|
1.0
|
North Dakota ...............................
|
7.4
|
|
6.6
|
-.8
|
Ohio ...........................................
|
11.0
|
|
8.9
|
-2.1
|
Oklahoma ....................................
|
6.4
|
|
7.1
|
.7
|
Oregon .......................................
|
11.6
|
|
10.4
|
-1.2
|
Pennsylvania ...............................
|
13.2
|
|
13.7
|
.5
|
Rhode Island ...............................
|
12.6
|
|
11.2
|
-1.4
|
South Dakota ..............................
|
7.2
|
|
6.3
|
-.9
|
Texas ..........................................
|
8.4
|
|
8.0
|
-.4
|
Utah ...........................................
|
5.3
|
|
4.5
|
-.8
|
Vermont ......................................
|
9.5
|
|
8.3
|
-1.2
|
West Virginia ..............................
|
10.5
|
|
9.9
|
-.6
|
Wisconsin ...................................
|
8.6
|
|
7.0
|
-1.6
|
Wyoming ....................................
|
7.6
|
|
7.1
|
-.5
|
|
|
|
|
p = preliminary.
Table C. States with statistically significant unemployment rate changes from July 2019 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted
|
State
|
|
Rate
|
Over-the-year
|
July 2019
|
|
July 2020 p
|
change p
|
|
|
Alabama .....................................
|
2.8
|
|
7.9
|
5.1
|
Alaska ........................................
|
6.2
|
|
11.6
|
5.4
|
Arizona .......................................
|
4.7
|
|
10.6
|
5.9
|
Arkansas ....................................
|
3.6
|
|
7.1
|
3.5
|
California ....................................
|
4.0
|
|
13.3
|
9.3
|
Colorado .....................................
|
2.7
|
|
7.4
|
4.7
|
Connecticut .................................
|
3.7
|
|
10.2
|
6.5
|
Delaware ....................................
|
3.8
|
|
10.4
|
6.6
|
District of Columbia .....................
|
5.4
|
|
8.4
|
3.0
|
Florida ........................................
|
3.1
|
|
11.3
|
8.2
|
Georgia ......................................
|
3.4
|
|
7.6
|
4.2
|
Hawaii ........................................
|
2.7
|
|
13.1
|
10.4
|
Idaho ..........................................
|
2.9
|
|
5.0
|
2.1
|
Illinois .........................................
|
3.9
|
|
11.3
|
7.4
|
Indiana .......................................
|
3.2
|
|
7.8
|
4.6
|
Iowa ...........................................
|
2.7
|
|
6.6
|
3.9
|
Kansas .......................................
|
3.1
|
|
7.2
|
4.1
|
Kentucky ....................................
|
4.3
|
|
5.7
|
1.4
|
Louisiana ....................................
|
4.7
|
|
9.4
|
4.7
|
Maine .........................................
|
2.9
|
|
9.9
|
7.0
|
Maryland .....................................
|
3.6
|
|
7.6
|
4.0
|
Massachusetts .............................
|
2.9
|
|
16.1
|
13.2
|
Michigan .....................................
|
4.1
|
|
8.7
|
4.6
|
Minnesota ...................................
|
3.2
|
|
7.7
|
4.5
|
Mississippi ..................................
|
5.5
|
|
10.8
|
5.3
|
Missouri ......................................
|
3.2
|
|
6.9
|
3.7
|
Montana ......................................
|
3.5
|
|
6.4
|
2.9
|
Nebraska ....................................
|
3.1
|
|
4.8
|
1.7
|
Nevada .......................................
|
3.9
|
|
14.0
|
10.1
|
New Hampshire ...........................
|
2.6
|
|
8.1
|
5.5
|
New Jersey .................................
|
3.3
|
|
13.8
|
10.5
|
New Mexico .................................
|
4.8
|
|
12.7
|
7.9
|
New York ....................................
|
3.9
|
|
15.9
|
12.0
|
North Carolina .............................
|
3.9
|
|
8.5
|
4.6
|
North Dakota ...............................
|
2.4
|
|
6.6
|
4.2
|
Ohio ...........................................
|
4.2
|
|
8.9
|
4.7
|
Oklahoma ....................................
|
3.3
|
|
7.1
|
3.8
|
Oregon .......................................
|
3.7
|
|
10.4
|
6.7
|
Pennsylvania ...............................
|
4.4
|
|
13.7
|
9.3
|
Rhode Island ...............................
|
3.6
|
|
11.2
|
7.6
|
South Carolina ............................
|
2.7
|
|
8.6
|
5.9
|
South Dakota ..............................
|
3.3
|
|
6.3
|
3.0
|
Tennessee ..................................
|
3.4
|
|
9.5
|
6.1
|
Texas ..........................................
|
3.5
|
|
8.0
|
4.5
|
Utah ...........................................
|
2.5
|
|
4.5
|
2.0
|
Vermont ......................................
|
2.4
|
|
8.3
|
5.9
|
Virginia .......................................
|
2.7
|
|
8.0
|
5.3
|
Washington .................................
|
4.2
|
|
10.3
|
6.1
|
West Virginia ..............................
|
4.8
|
|
9.9
|
5.1
|
Wisconsin ...................................
|
3.4
|
|
7.0
|
3.6
|
Wyoming ....................................
|
3.7
|
|
7.1
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
p = preliminary.
Table D. States with statistically significant employment changes from June 2020 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted
|
State
|
June
|
July
|
Over-the-month change p
|
2020
|
2020 p
|
Level
|
Percent
|
Alabama .....................................
|
1,953,400
|
1,972,300
|
18,900
|
1.0
|
California ....................................
|
15,655,700
|
15,796,100
|
140,400
|
.9
|
Connecticut .................................
|
1,513,900
|
1,540,400
|
26,500
|
1.8
|
Delaware ....................................
|
414,800
|
422,100
|
7,300
|
1.8
|
District of Columbia .....................
|
739,000
|
746,800
|
7,800
|
1.1
|
Florida ........................................
|
8,387,800
|
8,465,700
|
77,900
|
.9
|
Georgia ......................................
|
4,371,400
|
4,415,200
|
43,800
|
1.0
|
Idaho ..........................................
|
737,300
|
751,300
|
14,000
|
1.9
|
Illinois .........................................
|
5,524,200
|
5,617,400
|
93,200
|
1.7
|
Indiana .......................................
|
2,968,600
|
3,012,000
|
43,400
|
1.5
|
Iowa ...........................................
|
1,459,300
|
1,488,600
|
29,300
|
2.0
|
Kansas .......................................
|
1,345,000
|
1,355,000
|
10,000
|
.7
|
Kentucky ....................................
|
1,764,200
|
1,790,600
|
26,400
|
1.5
|
Louisiana ....................................
|
1,816,900
|
1,835,700
|
18,800
|
1.0
|
Maine .........................................
|
566,600
|
576,700
|
10,100
|
1.8
|
Maryland .....................................
|
2,511,100
|
2,565,000
|
53,900
|
2.1
|
Massachusetts .............................
|
3,171,700
|
3,243,800
|
72,100
|
2.3
|
Michigan .....................................
|
3,838,200
|
3,941,400
|
103,200
|
2.7
|
Minnesota ...................................
|
2,690,700
|
2,723,200
|
32,500
|
1.2
|
Mississippi ..................................
|
1,104,600
|
1,115,000
|
10,400
|
.9
|
Missouri ......................................
|
2,691,800
|
2,765,700
|
73,900
|
2.7
|
Montana ......................................
|
458,100
|
461,100
|
3,000
|
.7
|
Nebraska ....................................
|
972,900
|
987,000
|
14,100
|
1.4
|
Nevada .......................................
|
1,266,300
|
1,281,100
|
14,800
|
1.2
|
New Hampshire ...........................
|
607,900
|
621,100
|
13,200
|
2.2
|
New Jersey .................................
|
3,622,000
|
3,751,900
|
129,900
|
3.6
|
New Mexico .................................
|
792,800
|
786,800
|
-6,000
|
-.8
|
New York ....................................
|
8,274,100
|
8,450,700
|
176,600
|
2.1
|
North Carolina .............................
|
4,229,100
|
4,286,300
|
57,200
|
1.4
|
North Dakota ...............................
|
400,500
|
403,100
|
2,600
|
.6
|
Ohio ...........................................
|
5,038,400
|
5,101,100
|
62,700
|
1.2
|
Oregon .......................................
|
1,772,800
|
1,793,300
|
20,500
|
1.2
|
Pennsylvania ...............................
|
5,428,000
|
5,525,900
|
97,900
|
1.8
|
Rhode Island ...............................
|
446,000
|
459,800
|
13,800
|
3.1
|
South Carolina ............................
|
2,063,200
|
2,071,500
|
8,300
|
.4
|
South Dakota ..............................
|
416,600
|
420,700
|
4,100
|
1.0
|
Texas ..........................................
|
12,087,300
|
12,118,700
|
31,400
|
.3
|
Utah ...........................................
|
1,518,600
|
1,528,800
|
10,200
|
.7
|
Vermont ......................................
|
273,900
|
278,700
|
4,800
|
1.8
|
Washington .................................
|
3,165,500
|
3,231,300
|
65,800
|
2.1
|
Wisconsin ...................................
|
2,691,200
|
2,721,700
|
30,500
|
1.1
|
Wyoming ....................................
|
266,300
|
270,100
|
3,800
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
p = preliminary.
Table E. States with statistically significant employment changes from July 2019 to July 2020, seasonally adjusted
|
State
|
July
|
July
|
Over-the-year change p
|
2019
|
2020 p
|
Level
|
Percent
|
|
Alabama .....................................
|
2,076,100
|
1,972,300
|
-103,800
|
-5.0
|
Alaska ........................................
|
330,600
|
291,300
|
-39,300
|
-11.9
|
Arizona .......................................
|
2,937,900
|
2,832,600
|
-105,300
|
-3.6
|
Arkansas ....................................
|
1,274,000
|
1,213,500
|
-60,500
|
-4.7
|
California ....................................
|
17,439,700
|
15,796,100
|
-1,643,600
|
-9.4
|
Colorado .....................................
|
2,791,500
|
2,605,300
|
-186,200
|
-6.7
|
Connecticut .................................
|
1,686,700
|
1,540,400
|
-146,300
|
-8.7
|
Delaware ....................................
|
466,300
|
422,100
|
-44,200
|
-9.5
|
District of Columbia .....................
|
798,600
|
746,800
|
-51,800
|
-6.5
|
Florida ........................................
|
8,963,400
|
8,465,700
|
-497,700
|
-5.6
|
Georgia ......................................
|
4,605,300
|
4,415,200
|
-190,100
|
-4.1
|
Hawaii ........................................
|
654,700
|
549,200
|
-105,500
|
-16.1
|
Illinois .........................................
|
6,125,400
|
5,617,400
|
-508,000
|
-8.3
|
Indiana .......................................
|
3,156,500
|
3,012,000
|
-144,500
|
-4.6
|
Iowa ...........................................
|
1,585,800
|
1,488,600
|
-97,200
|
-6.1
|
Kansas .......................................
|
1,423,000
|
1,355,000
|
-68,000
|
-4.8
|
Kentucky ....................................
|
1,941,300
|
1,790,600
|
-150,700
|
-7.8
|
Louisiana ....................................
|
1,980,100
|
1,835,700
|
-144,400
|
-7.3
|
Maine .........................................
|
634,500
|
576,700
|
-57,800
|
-9.1
|
Maryland .....................................
|
2,769,200
|
2,565,000
|
-204,200
|
-7.4
|
Massachusetts .............................
|
3,696,400
|
3,243,800
|
-452,600
|
-12.2
|
Michigan .....................................
|
4,432,800
|
3,941,400
|
-491,400
|
-11.1
|
Minnesota ...................................
|
2,983,000
|
2,723,200
|
-259,800
|
-8.7
|
Mississippi ..................................
|
1,158,300
|
1,115,000
|
-43,300
|
-3.7
|
Missouri ......................................
|
2,903,500
|
2,765,700
|
-137,800
|
-4.7
|
Montana ......................................
|
484,700
|
461,100
|
-23,600
|
-4.9
|
Nebraska ....................................
|
1,026,800
|
987,000
|
-39,800
|
-3.9
|
Nevada .......................................
|
1,419,800
|
1,281,100
|
-138,700
|
-9.8
|
New Hampshire ...........................
|
684,800
|
621,100
|
-63,700
|
-9.3
|
New Jersey .................................
|
4,196,500
|
3,751,900
|
-444,600
|
-10.6
|
New Mexico .................................
|
858,000
|
786,800
|
-71,200
|
-8.3
|
New York ....................................
|
9,796,500
|
8,450,700
|
-1,345,800
|
-13.7
|
North Carolina .............................
|
4,578,000
|
4,286,300
|
-291,700
|
-6.4
|
North Dakota ...............................
|
439,000
|
403,100
|
-35,900
|
-8.2
|
Ohio ...........................................
|
5,596,200
|
5,101,100
|
-495,100
|
-8.8
|
Oklahoma ....................................
|
1,702,600
|
1,612,400
|
-90,200
|
-5.3
|
Oregon .......................................
|
1,941,600
|
1,793,300
|
-148,300
|
-7.6
|
Pennsylvania ...............................
|
6,067,800
|
5,525,900
|
-541,900
|
-8.9
|
Rhode Island ...............................
|
502,600
|
459,800
|
-42,800
|
-8.5
|
South Carolina ............................
|
2,192,500
|
2,071,500
|
-121,000
|
-5.5
|
South Dakota ..............................
|
441,000
|
420,700
|
-20,300
|
-4.6
|
Tennessee ..................................
|
3,124,300
|
2,963,700
|
-160,600
|
-5.1
|
Texas ..........................................
|
12,813,100
|
12,118,700
|
-694,400
|
-5.4
|
Utah ...........................................
|
1,560,600
|
1,528,800
|
-31,800
|
-2.0
|
Vermont ......................................
|
316,800
|
278,700
|
-38,100
|
-12.0
|
Virginia .......................................
|
4,059,100
|
3,775,000
|
-284,100
|
-7.0
|
Washington .................................
|
3,478,700
|
3,231,300
|
-247,400
|
-7.1
|
West Virginia ..............................
|
719,000
|
667,300
|
-51,700
|
-7.2
|
Wisconsin ...................................
|
2,982,300
|
2,721,700
|
-260,600
|
-8.7
|
Wyoming ....................................
|
290,300
|
270,100
|
-20,200
|
-7.0
|
|
|
|
|
p = preliminary.
Technical Note
This news release presents civilian labor force and unemployment data for states and selected substate areas from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (tables 1 and 2). Also presented are nonfarm payroll employment estimates by state and industry supersector from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program (tables 3 and 4). The LAUS and CES programs are both federal-state cooperative endeavors.
Civilian labor force and unemployment-from the LAUS program
Definitions. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employed people and unemployed people on a place- of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and older. Employed people are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (typically the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as bad weather, labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation.
Unemployed people are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; people on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The civilian labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed people. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the civilian labor force.
Method of estimation. Estimates for 48 states, the District of Columbia, the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division, New York City, and the balances of California and New York State are produced using time-series models. This method, which underwent substantial enhancement at the beginning of 2015, utilizes data from several sources, including the CPS, the CES, and state unemployment insurance (UI) programs. Estimates for the state of California are derived by summing the estimates for the Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale metropolitan division and the balance of California. Similarly, estimates for New York State are derived by summing the estimates for New York City and the balance of New York State. Estimates for the five additional substate areas contained in this release (the Cleveland-Elyria and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan areas and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Miami-Miami Beach- Kendall, and Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metropolitan divisions) and their respective balances of state are produced using a similar model-based approach.
Each month, estimates for the nine census divisions first are modeled using inputs from the CPS only and controlled to the
national totals. State estimates then are controlled to their respective census division totals. Substate and balance-of-state estimates for the five areas noted above also are controlled to their respective state totals. This tiered process of controlling model-based estimates to the U.S. totals is called real-time benchmarking. Estimates for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the CPS. A more detailed description of the estimation procedures is available from BLS upon request.
Annual revisions. Civilian labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made after the end of each year. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model re-estimation. In most years, historical data for the most recent five years are revised near the beginning of each calendar year, prior to the release of January estimates. With the introduction of a new generation of times- series models in early 2015, historical data were re-estimated back to the series beginnings in 1976, 1990, or 1994.
Seasonal adjustment. The LAUS models decompose the estimates of employed and unemployed people into trend, seasonal, and irregular components. The benchmarked signals of employed and unemployed people first are adjusted using an X-11 type of seasonal adjustment filter. The adjusted data then are smoothed using a Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS) filter. The smoothed-seasonally adjusted estimates of employed and unemployed people are summed to derive the civilian labor force, and the unemployment rate then is calculated as the unemployed percent of the civilian labor force. The resulting smoothed-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate estimates are analyzed in this news release and published on the BLS website.
During estimation for the current year, the smoothed- seasonally adjusted estimates for a given month are created using an asymmetric filter that incorporates information from previous observations only. For annual revisions, historical data are smoothed using a two-sided filter.
Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations that were issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available online at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.
Employment-from the CES program
Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.
Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where
possible these data are produced using a "weighted link relative" estimation technique in which a ratio of current month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.
For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods.
Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports that are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.
Seasonal adjustment. Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted at the statewide expanded supersector level. In some cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is computed by aggregating the independently adjusted supersector series. In other cases, the seasonally adjusted payroll employment total is independently adjusted. Revisions to historical data for the most recent five years are made once a year, coincident with annual benchmark adjustments.
Payroll employment data are seasonally adjusted concurrently, using all available estimates including those for the current month, to develop sample-based seasonal factors. Concurrent sample-based factors are created every month for the current month's preliminary estimate as well as the previous month's final estimate in order to incorporate real-time estimates.
Caution on aggregating state data. State estimation procedures are designed to produce accurate data for each individual state. BLS independently develops a national employment series; state estimates are not forced to sum to
national totals. Because each state series is subject to larger sampling and nonsampling errors than the national series, summing them cumulates individual state-level errors and can cause significant distortions at an aggregate level. Due to these statistical limitations, BLS does not compile a "sum-of-states" employment series, and cautions users that such a series is subject to a relatively large and volatile error structure.
Reliability of the estimates
The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used.
Use of error measures. Changes in state unemployment rates and state nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Furthermore, state unemployment rates for the current month generally are cited only if they have been determined to be significantly different from the U.S. rate at the 90-percent confidence level. The underlying model-based standard error measures for unemployment rates and over-the-month and over-the-year changes in rates are available at www.bls.gov/lau/lastderr.htm. The underlying standard error measures for over-the-month and over-the-year changes in state payroll employment data at the total nonfarm and supersector levels are available at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available.
Additional information
Estimates of civilian labor force and unemployment from the LAUS program, as well as nonfarm payroll employment from the CES program, for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions are available in the news release Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment. Estimates of civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and unemployment rates for approximately 7,500 subnational areas are available online at www.bls.gov/lau/. Employment data from the CES program for states and metropolitan areas are available online at www.bls.gov/sae/. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.
LABOR FORCE DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 1. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Civilian labor force
|
|
|
|
|
Unemployed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State and area
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Percent of labor force
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,239,558
|
2,239,608
|
2,192,427
|
2,231,116
|
63,414
|
216,043
|
166,668
|
176,637
|
2.8
|
9.6
|
7.6
|
7.9
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
347,947
|
333,394
|
343,599
|
340,749
|
21,539
|
42,378
|
42,709
|
39,662
|
6.2
|
12.7
|
12.4
|
11.6
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,555,243
|
3,552,457
|
3,509,620
|
3,562,146
|
167,232
|
318,985
|
351,156
|
377,307
|
4.7
|
9.0
|
10.0
|
10.6
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,361,041
|
1,345,509
|
1,314,162
|
1,304,752
|
48,529
|
129,260
|
106,405
|
92,133
|
3.6
|
9.6
|
8.1
|
7.1
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19,380,953
|
18,506,781
|
18,971,162
|
18,804,037
|
771,612
|
3,043,056
|
2,830,936
|
2,510,103
|
4.0
|
16.4
|
14.9
|
13.3
|
Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . .
|
5,111,534
|
4,737,289
|
4,947,979
|
4,926,437
|
223,075
|
998,671
|
958,462
|
862,638
|
4.4
|
21.1
|
19.4
|
17.5
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,150,271
|
3,069,113
|
3,177,090
|
3,079,561
|
84,570
|
313,656
|
336,834
|
228,252
|
2.7
|
10.2
|
10.6
|
7.4
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,911,681
|
1,777,004
|
1,879,811
|
1,895,166
|
70,575
|
170,307
|
189,064
|
192,984
|
3.7
|
9.6
|
10.1
|
10.2
|
Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
487,583
|
472,672
|
486,725
|
505,957
|
18,624
|
74,929
|
61,540
|
52,636
|
3.8
|
15.9
|
12.6
|
10.4
|
District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
410,015
|
387,790
|
393,763
|
393,111
|
21,943
|
34,026
|
34,061
|
33,152
|
5.4
|
8.8
|
8.7
|
8.4
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,333,418
|
9,627,360
|
9,751,928
|
9,974,996
|
318,402
|
1,319,309
|
1,003,323
|
1,124,764
|
3.1
|
13.7
|
10.3
|
11.3
|
Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,381,628
|
1,222,121
|
1,285,905
|
1,327,315
|
31,971
|
139,440
|
148,961
|
184,090
|
2.3
|
11.4
|
11.6
|
13.9
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,104,207
|
4,892,536
|
4,929,291
|
4,989,430
|
174,318
|
460,404
|
373,442
|
378,115
|
3.4
|
9.4
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
663,544
|
626,986
|
630,798
|
634,989
|
18,157
|
147,365
|
84,481
|
83,247
|
2.7
|
23.5
|
13.4
|
13.1
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
883,977
|
882,241
|
895,047
|
900,973
|
25,852
|
79,228
|
51,639
|
44,722
|
2.9
|
9.0
|
5.8
|
5.0
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,444,841
|
6,305,015
|
6,493,413
|
6,239,245
|
252,166
|
967,035
|
943,602
|
705,585
|
3.9
|
15.3
|
14.5
|
11.3
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . .
|
3,718,945
|
3,719,003
|
3,812,677
|
3,635,589
|
134,639
|
574,128
|
613,354
|
448,075
|
3.6
|
15.4
|
16.1
|
12.3
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,376,195
|
3,340,305
|
3,393,875
|
3,318,134
|
109,252
|
409,414
|
376,581
|
258,598
|
3.2
|
12.3
|
11.1
|
7.8
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,740,791
|
1,694,125
|
1,644,151
|
1,625,172
|
47,543
|
172,971
|
137,650
|
107,277
|
2.7
|
10.2
|
8.4
|
6.6
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,486,033
|
1,505,828
|
1,482,608
|
1,490,796
|
45,920
|
151,293
|
110,813
|
106,798
|
3.1
|
10.0
|
7.5
|
7.2
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,074,764
|
2,029,333
|
1,920,657
|
1,861,723
|
89,618
|
220,314
|
84,561
|
105,870
|
4.3
|
10.9
|
4.4
|
5.7
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,090,833
|
2,031,725
|
1,995,557
|
2,010,006
|
98,370
|
289,495
|
190,530
|
188,048
|
4.7
|
14.2
|
9.5
|
9.4
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
691,444
|
665,863
|
669,925
|
697,959
|
20,063
|
62,692
|
44,993
|
68,930
|
2.9
|
9.4
|
6.7
|
9.9
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,263,140
|
3,115,059
|
3,215,066
|
3,228,943
|
117,555
|
310,148
|
265,266
|
243,822
|
3.6
|
10.0
|
8.3
|
7.6
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,813,991
|
3,540,873
|
3,684,255
|
3,671,647
|
109,603
|
586,460
|
653,906
|
590,975
|
2.9
|
16.6
|
17.7
|
16.1
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,934,220
|
4,762,541
|
4,943,134
|
4,816,399
|
202,643
|
1,012,746
|
738,476
|
417,981
|
4.1
|
21.3
|
14.9
|
8.7
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,160,593
|
1,940,206
|
2,045,734
|
2,012,263
|
93,543
|
451,042
|
365,538
|
185,580
|
4.3
|
23.2
|
17.9
|
9.2
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,110,509
|
3,069,944
|
3,114,109
|
3,092,542
|
99,489
|
302,966
|
267,978
|
236,832
|
3.2
|
9.9
|
8.6
|
7.7
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,277,749
|
1,208,867
|
1,197,032
|
1,231,943
|
70,291
|
126,587
|
104,956
|
132,808
|
5.5
|
10.5
|
8.8
|
10.8
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,077,388
|
3,013,333
|
3,027,726
|
3,073,893
|
97,205
|
303,647
|
236,203
|
211,177
|
3.2
|
10.1
|
7.8
|
6.9
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
534,199
|
523,851
|
535,115
|
534,933
|
18,514
|
47,259
|
38,288
|
34,374
|
3.5
|
9.0
|
7.2
|
6.4
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,035,771
|
1,031,135
|
1,044,038
|
1,045,993
|
31,904
|
54,822
|
57,731
|
50,537
|
3.1
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
4.8
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,545,399
|
1,382,809
|
1,501,064
|
1,486,429
|
60,185
|
349,545
|
227,426
|
208,450
|
3.9
|
25.3
|
15.2
|
14.0
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
774,625
|
734,136
|
724,019
|
735,335
|
19,802
|
113,019
|
66,647
|
59,292
|
2.6
|
15.4
|
9.2
|
8.1
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,486,272
|
4,531,245
|
4,548,773
|
4,561,972
|
149,536
|
695,717
|
766,172
|
628,791
|
3.3
|
15.4
|
16.8
|
13.8
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
955,251
|
905,243
|
921,812
|
911,029
|
46,108
|
82,751
|
77,432
|
115,297
|
4.8
|
9.1
|
8.4
|
12.7
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,488,460
|
9,089,160
|
9,379,581
|
9,584,448
|
373,266
|
1,318,631
|
1,467,832
|
1,527,844
|
3.9
|
14.5
|
15.6
|
15.9
|
New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,062,599
|
3,670,099
|
3,985,038
|
4,003,632
|
157,097
|
670,292
|
810,177
|
794,126
|
3.9
|
18.3
|
20.3
|
19.8
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,084,334
|
4,816,235
|
4,787,234
|
4,922,157
|
199,494
|
615,512
|
357,100
|
419,812
|
3.9
|
12.8
|
7.5
|
8.5
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
403,815
|
402,457
|
403,755
|
401,128
|
9,854
|
36,540
|
29,833
|
26,584
|
2.4
|
9.1
|
7.4
|
6.6
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,804,123
|
5,755,881
|
5,801,502
|
5,656,709
|
241,034
|
797,228
|
635,681
|
502,585
|
4.2
|
13.9
|
11.0
|
8.9
|
Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,041,822
|
1,048,570
|
1,050,119
|
996,332
|
41,868
|
178,942
|
141,654
|
113,035
|
4.0
|
17.1
|
13.5
|
11.3
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,841,427
|
1,823,007
|
1,767,340
|
1,805,440
|
59,901
|
230,245
|
113,797
|
128,087
|
3.3
|
12.6
|
6.4
|
7.1
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,102,460
|
2,124,082
|
2,159,459
|
2,059,199
|
78,198
|
303,494
|
249,933
|
213,562
|
3.7
|
14.3
|
11.6
|
10.4
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,484,491
|
6,502,535
|
6,365,347
|
6,453,311
|
282,463
|
874,075
|
842,222
|
886,296
|
4.4
|
13.4
|
13.2
|
13.7
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
555,092
|
522,456
|
551,766
|
556,776
|
19,907
|
85,781
|
69,364
|
62,308
|
3.6
|
16.4
|
12.6
|
11.2
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,374,220
|
2,416,098
|
2,438,395
|
2,454,797
|
64,300
|
299,668
|
211,612
|
211,965
|
2.7
|
12.4
|
8.7
|
8.6
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
464,203
|
464,195
|
468,994
|
466,387
|
15,417
|
43,665
|
33,853
|
29,574
|
3.3
|
9.4
|
7.2
|
6.3
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,347,516
|
3,292,225
|
3,165,539
|
3,144,874
|
113,762
|
363,655
|
305,373
|
300,071
|
3.4
|
11.0
|
9.6
|
9.5
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,042,579
|
13,498,250
|
13,794,279
|
13,821,400
|
487,025
|
1,753,204
|
1,154,852
|
1,101,083
|
3.5
|
13.0
|
8.4
|
8.0
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,609,459
|
1,609,768
|
1,619,435
|
1,624,542
|
41,035
|
137,811
|
86,314
|
72,925
|
2.5
|
8.6
|
5.3
|
4.5
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
341,929
|
343,838
|
341,591
|
338,738
|
8,148
|
44,150
|
32,452
|
28,090
|
2.4
|
12.8
|
9.5
|
8.3
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,410,824
|
4,306,310
|
4,314,260
|
4,322,234
|
121,250
|
389,546
|
349,624
|
344,135
|
2.7
|
9.0
|
8.1
|
8.0
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,919,719
|
3,945,467
|
3,893,247
|
3,968,159
|
166,584
|
593,883
|
389,799
|
408,022
|
4.2
|
15.1
|
10.0
|
10.3
|
Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,733,095
|
1,705,561
|
1,720,312
|
1,718,083
|
48,786
|
246,601
|
166,331
|
142,765
|
2.8
|
14.5
|
9.7
|
8.3
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
797,083
|
780,029
|
765,374
|
759,968
|
38,365
|
100,757
|
80,042
|
75,444
|
4.8
|
12.9
|
10.5
|
9.9
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,103,095
|
3,103,238
|
3,062,803
|
3,022,822
|
105,597
|
376,650
|
264,632
|
211,611
|
3.4
|
12.1
|
8.6
|
7.0
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
292,785
|
294,481
|
295,786
|
294,918
|
10,787
|
25,790
|
22,452
|
21,017
|
3.7
|
8.8
|
7.6
|
7.1
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,090,423
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
82,251
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Metropolitan statistical area.
p Preliminary
- Data not available.
NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month.
LABOR FORCE DATA
NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 2. Civilian labor force and unemployment by state and selected area, not seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
Civilian labor force
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unemployed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
July
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of labor force
|
|
|
State and area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020p
|
|
June
|
|
July
|
|
June
|
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020p
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,246,030
|
2,201,446
|
2,245,474
|
2,237,001
|
73,570
|
|
174,813
|
69,916
|
|
182,321
|
3.3
|
|
7.9
|
3.1
|
|
8.2
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
355,191
|
350,803
|
359,113
|
351,838
|
22,261
|
|
43,221
|
20,150
|
|
38,096
|
6.3
|
|
12.3
|
5.6
|
|
10.8
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,542,293
|
3,511,432
|
3,550,152
|
3,563,645
|
178,750
|
|
361,607
|
180,844
|
|
389,677
|
5.0
|
|
10.3
|
5.1
|
|
10.9
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,376,830
|
1,331,793
|
1,379,283
|
1,322,768
|
52,458
|
|
111,111
|
56,737
|
|
98,992
|
3.8
|
|
8.3
|
4.1
|
|
7.5
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19,325,538
|
18,928,353
|
19,465,613
|
18,885,235
|
794,837
|
|
2,852,147
|
857,771
|
|
2,591,029
|
4.1
|
|
15.1
|
4.4
|
|
13.7
|
Los Angeles-LongBeach-Glendale1. . . .
|
5,079,145
|
4,924,463
|
5,130,244
|
4,939,994
|
227,731
|
|
965,541
|
255,995
|
|
897,512
|
4.5
|
|
19.6
|
5.0
|
|
18.2
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,162,311
|
3,197,104
|
3,171,847
|
3,102,029
|
92,508
|
|
343,630
|
85,711
|
|
228,922
|
2.9
|
|
10.7
|
2.7
|
|
7.4
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,925,633
|
1,896,444
|
1,945,070
|
1,929,934
|
74,192
|
|
192,941
|
75,777
|
|
198,522
|
3.9
|
|
10.2
|
3.9
|
|
10.3
|
Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
490,751
|
490,453
|
492,940
|
510,905
|
19,899
|
|
63,184
|
20,243
|
|
54,170
|
4.1
|
|
12.9
|
4.1
|
|
10.6
|
District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
412,636
|
396,821
|
416,468
|
399,066
|
24,062
|
|
36,049
|
24,138
|
|
35,347
|
5.8
|
|
9.1
|
5.8
|
|
8.9
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,318,834
|
9,769,147
|
10,372,151
|
10,032,703
|
344,231
|
|
1,027,965
|
350,600
|
|
1,157,494
|
3.3
|
|
10.5
|
3.4
|
|
11.5
|
Miami-MiamiBeach-Kendall1. . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,369,579
|
1,278,344
|
1,384,625
|
1,332,895
|
34,494
|
|
150,853
|
35,504
|
|
188,849
|
2.5
|
|
11.8
|
2.6
|
|
14.2
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,101,635
|
4,936,947
|
5,126,399
|
5,018,467
|
193,000
|
|
392,596
|
196,151
|
|
400,197
|
3.8
|
|
8.0
|
3.8
|
|
8.0
|
Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
665,587
|
633,171
|
667,217
|
638,063
|
22,078
|
|
88,201
|
18,429
|
|
83,293
|
3.3
|
|
13.9
|
2.8
|
|
13.1
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
891,130
|
905,361
|
895,029
|
912,822
|
23,779
|
|
49,489
|
24,218
|
|
42,843
|
2.7
|
|
5.5
|
2.7
|
|
4.7
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,517,399
|
6,569,589
|
6,534,712
|
6,314,164
|
267,575
|
|
957,765
|
276,947
|
|
715,559
|
4.1
|
|
14.6
|
4.2
|
|
11.3
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights1. . .
|
3,778,783
|
3,875,459
|
3,776,587
|
3,690,126
|
154,332
|
|
633,237
|
153,302
|
|
465,248
|
4.1
|
|
16.3
|
4.1
|
|
12.6
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,413,468
|
3,432,097
|
3,412,239
|
3,355,888
|
114,185
|
|
380,662
|
119,491
|
|
265,346
|
3.3
|
|
11.1
|
3.5
|
|
7.9
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,750,382
|
1,657,047
|
1,763,368
|
1,644,385
|
48,303
|
|
137,349
|
48,724
|
|
106,148
|
2.8
|
|
8.3
|
2.8
|
|
6.5
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,498,185
|
1,497,192
|
1,508,779
|
1,514,277
|
48,792
|
|
113,748
|
56,697
|
|
115,911
|
3.3
|
|
7.6
|
3.8
|
|
7.7
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,099,909
|
1,952,575
|
2,090,399
|
1,879,153
|
101,143
|
|
96,680
|
101,089
|
|
116,765
|
4.8
|
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
|
6.2
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,116,798
|
2,021,155
|
2,116,103
|
2,037,928
|
117,592
|
|
209,370
|
115,749
|
|
202,464
|
5.6
|
|
10.4
|
5.5
|
|
9.9
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
701,100
|
680,560
|
708,797
|
716,038
|
19,348
|
|
44,364
|
18,891
|
|
67,639
|
2.8
|
|
6.5
|
2.7
|
|
9.4
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,285,538
|
3,243,857
|
3,316,105
|
3,281,791
|
126,624
|
|
274,749
|
128,327
|
|
253,886
|
3.9
|
|
8.5
|
3.9
|
|
7.7
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,851,461
|
3,726,254
|
3,865,262
|
3,722,933
|
120,601
|
|
664,413
|
121,141
|
|
602,132
|
3.1
|
|
17.8
|
3.1
|
|
16.2
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,971,319
|
4,987,986
|
4,995,452
|
4,872,075
|
212,011
|
|
748,153
|
252,608
|
|
463,381
|
4.3
|
|
15.0
|
5.1
|
|
9.5
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn2. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,159,216
|
2,050,504
|
2,192,505
|
2,041,892
|
95,839
|
|
368,458
|
116,168
|
|
205,978
|
4.4
|
|
18.0
|
5.3
|
|
10.1
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,126,861
|
3,132,255
|
3,142,453
|
3,122,326
|
101,099
|
|
268,067
|
99,631
|
|
232,475
|
3.2
|
|
8.6
|
3.2
|
|
7.4
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,292,689
|
1,214,977
|
1,294,421
|
1,250,601
|
83,202
|
|
118,980
|
81,327
|
|
143,336
|
6.4
|
|
9.8
|
6.3
|
|
11.5
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,108,213
|
3,062,094
|
3,117,422
|
3,104,813
|
104,362
|
|
242,693
|
117,030
|
|
223,884
|
3.4
|
|
7.9
|
3.8
|
|
7.2
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
539,659
|
541,884
|
543,860
|
544,582
|
18,106
|
|
38,219
|
16,834
|
|
32,657
|
3.4
|
|
7.1
|
3.1
|
|
6.0
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,047,089
|
1,056,791
|
1,051,883
|
1,062,027
|
34,683
|
|
60,587
|
35,001
|
|
53,250
|
3.3
|
|
5.7
|
3.3
|
|
5.0
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,543,666
|
1,502,735
|
1,550,643
|
1,492,874
|
63,748
|
|
230,332
|
63,204
|
|
211,304
|
4.1
|
|
15.3
|
4.1
|
|
14.2
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
781,077
|
731,828
|
787,198
|
748,051
|
19,442
|
|
66,493
|
19,857
|
|
59,337
|
2.5
|
|
9.1
|
2.5
|
|
7.9
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,508,811
|
4,586,771
|
4,555,166
|
4,626,988
|
147,120
|
|
762,472
|
176,079
|
|
647,417
|
3.3
|
|
16.6
|
3.9
|
|
14.0
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
958,214
|
927,108
|
960,503
|
915,503
|
52,893
|
|
84,250
|
52,663
|
|
121,941
|
5.5
|
|
9.1
|
5.5
|
|
13.3
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,538,972
|
9,438,251
|
9,596,950
|
9,688,730
|
363,430
|
|
1,461,408
|
400,342
|
|
1,548,633
|
3.8
|
|
15.5
|
4.2
|
|
16.0
|
New York City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,054,877
|
3,977,653
|
4,082,283
|
4,025,205
|
158,371
|
|
810,286
|
174,510
|
|
805,992
|
3.9
|
|
20.4
|
4.3
|
|
20.0
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,097,518
|
4,812,847
|
5,125,881
|
4,965,432
|
213,152
|
|
371,764
|
219,539
|
|
441,279
|
4.2
|
|
7.7
|
4.3
|
|
8.9
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
412,677
|
413,089
|
411,927
|
409,533
|
10,907
|
|
31,063
|
9,189
|
|
26,019
|
2.6
|
|
7.5
|
2.2
|
|
6.4
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,844,525
|
5,855,106
|
5,884,316
|
5,727,517
|
253,781
|
|
650,488
|
266,365
|
|
521,299
|
4.3
|
|
11.1
|
4.5
|
|
9.1
|
Cleveland-Elyria2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,052,016
|
1,062,229
|
1,067,558
|
1,021,874
|
47,648
|
|
148,444
|
49,305
|
|
119,674
|
4.5
|
|
14.0
|
4.6
|
|
11.7
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,854,443
|
1,781,678
|
1,850,754
|
1,812,336
|
65,316
|
|
119,135
|
62,846
|
|
128,819
|
3.5
|
|
6.7
|
3.4
|
|
7.1
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,113,944
|
2,173,018
|
2,126,411
|
2,082,253
|
83,768
|
|
253,740
|
85,756
|
|
219,802
|
4.0
|
|
11.7
|
4.0
|
|
10.6
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,514,786
|
6,414,146
|
6,581,549
|
6,555,812
|
287,947
|
|
855,034
|
321,521
|
|
922,435
|
4.4
|
|
13.3
|
4.9
|
|
14.1
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
557,755
|
555,237
|
562,181
|
564,178
|
18,645
|
|
68,286
|
21,801
|
|
64,357
|
3.3
|
|
12.3
|
3.9
|
|
11.4
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,400,898
|
2,468,874
|
2,402,172
|
2,484,700
|
75,412
|
|
220,259
|
72,245
|
|
219,673
|
3.1
|
|
8.9
|
3.0
|
|
8.8
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
470,901
|
476,205
|
471,856
|
474,154
|
15,018
|
|
33,606
|
14,359
|
|
28,498
|
3.2
|
|
7.1
|
3.0
|
|
6.0
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,372,213
|
3,202,728
|
3,377,806
|
3,173,394
|
131,488
|
|
322,865
|
132,139
|
|
315,241
|
3.9
|
|
10.1
|
3.9
|
|
9.9
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,009,283
|
13,804,456
|
14,064,960
|
13,846,028
|
520,024
|
|
1,197,957
|
540,487
|
|
1,140,101
|
3.7
|
|
8.7
|
3.8
|
|
8.2
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,612,516
|
1,627,388
|
1,616,418
|
1,632,582
|
48,104
|
|
92,601
|
43,635
|
|
75,140
|
3.0
|
|
5.7
|
2.7
|
|
4.6
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
346,954
|
345,686
|
346,705
|
343,764
|
8,577
|
|
32,872
|
8,209
|
|
28,096
|
2.5
|
|
9.5
|
2.4
|
|
8.2
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,434,710
|
4,348,216
|
4,465,718
|
4,374,802
|
129,920
|
|
358,528
|
131,979
|
|
352,026
|
2.9
|
|
8.2
|
3.0
|
|
8.0
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,919,625
|
3,906,162
|
3,944,959
|
3,994,934
|
164,802
|
|
386,218
|
164,164
|
|
405,529
|
4.2
|
|
9.9
|
4.2
|
|
10.2
|
Seattle-Bellevue-Everett1. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,725,228
|
1,715,889
|
1,740,245
|
1,726,429
|
49,532
|
|
166,605
|
53,191
|
|
146,213
|
2.9
|
|
9.7
|
3.1
|
|
8.5
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
806,744
|
778,147
|
805,335
|
767,127
|
39,694
|
|
82,044
|
38,061
|
|
74,462
|
4.9
|
|
10.5
|
4.7
|
|
9.7
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,150,680
|
3,107,071
|
3,150,096
|
3,066,529
|
117,562
|
|
275,154
|
113,279
|
|
214,862
|
3.7
|
|
8.9
|
3.6
|
|
7.0
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
297,410
|
300,957
|
298,084
|
299,787
|
10,840
|
|
22,898
|
10,633
|
|
20,266
|
3.6
|
|
7.6
|
3.6
|
|
6.8
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,113,225
|
1,063,390
|
1,105,444
|
1,042,138
|
89,438
|
|
90,194
|
86,848
|
|
75,757
|
8.0
|
|
8.5
|
7.9
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Metropolitan statistical area. p Preliminary
NOTE: Data refer to place of residence. Data for Puerto Rico are derived from a monthly household survey similar to the Current Population Survey. Area deﬁnitions are based on Office of Management and Budget Bulletin No. 18-03, dated April 10, 2018, and are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm. Estimates for the latest month are subject to revision the following month.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted
[In thousands]
|
|
|
Total1
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
State
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,076.1
|
1,908.9
|
1,953.4
|
1,972.3
|
94.1
|
92.2
|
93.6
|
94.3
|
268.8
|
254.0
|
258.5
|
262.1
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
330.6
|
287.6
|
291.8
|
291.3
|
16.2
|
14.8
|
14.9
|
14.5
|
13.3
|
11.0
|
10.1
|
9.7
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,937.9
|
2,754.7
|
2,830.1
|
2,832.6
|
171.6
|
170.4
|
168.9
|
168.8
|
177.9
|
169.7
|
171.4
|
171.1
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,274.0
|
1,185.1
|
1,211.9
|
1,213.5
|
52.3
|
53.4
|
52.7
|
52.3
|
161.5
|
143.6
|
144.5
|
143.0
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17,439.7
|
15,113.2
|
15,655.7
|
15,796.1
|
888.9
|
822.1
|
847.9
|
833.1
|
1,318.5
|
1,194.5
|
1,216.7
|
1,220.4
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,791.5
|
2,542.1
|
2,599.1
|
2,605.3
|
179.8
|
171.8
|
171.4
|
172.1
|
150.3
|
145.8
|
149.6
|
150.5
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,686.7
|
1,436.6
|
1,513.9
|
1,540.4
|
59.7
|
53.5
|
56.4
|
57.4
|
162.4
|
153.2
|
155.2
|
155.8
|
Delaware2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
466.3
|
395.3
|
414.8
|
422.1
|
22.8
|
20.8
|
21.0
|
21.3
|
27.2
|
23.9
|
24.6
|
24.6
|
District of Columbia2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
798.6
|
730.8
|
739.0
|
746.8
|
14.7
|
13.8
|
14.8
|
14.7
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,963.4
|
8,100.9
|
8,387.8
|
8,465.7
|
565.7
|
566.3
|
569.7
|
563.4
|
384.2
|
364.4
|
371.4
|
371.3
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,605.3
|
4,220.1
|
4,371.4
|
4,415.2
|
204.6
|
197.8
|
199.9
|
199.5
|
406.7
|
372.3
|
384.2
|
386.6
|
Hawaii2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
654.7
|
525.6
|
549.0
|
549.2
|
36.9
|
37.4
|
38.1
|
37.9
|
13.9
|
11.7
|
11.6
|
11.3
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
760.6
|
711.5
|
737.3
|
751.3
|
53.1
|
54.2
|
53.9
|
54.2
|
68.9
|
67.6
|
67.2
|
67.9
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,125.4
|
5,381.9
|
5,524.2
|
5,617.4
|
228.6
|
211.7
|
213.5
|
210.2
|
585.5
|
537.8
|
557.6
|
553.0
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,156.5
|
2,831.2
|
2,968.6
|
3,012.0
|
144.4
|
142.7
|
146.2
|
146.1
|
536.2
|
469.7
|
496.0
|
496.3
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,585.8
|
1,414.6
|
1,459.3
|
1,488.6
|
78.5
|
71.3
|
69.5
|
69.1
|
226.6
|
215.2
|
215.7
|
217.8
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,423.0
|
1,313.9
|
1,345.0
|
1,355.0
|
63.2
|
63.7
|
62.6
|
61.8
|
167.5
|
158.1
|
158.1
|
155.0
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,941.3
|
1,653.1
|
1,764.2
|
1,790.6
|
80.4
|
77.1
|
80.7
|
79.4
|
252.8
|
207.3
|
237.0
|
239.0
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,980.1
|
1,755.4
|
1,816.9
|
1,835.7
|
136.8
|
125.2
|
122.9
|
122.2
|
137.7
|
127.9
|
128.0
|
128.7
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
634.5
|
547.0
|
566.6
|
576.7
|
29.7
|
29.3
|
29.2
|
29.6
|
53.3
|
47.5
|
48.4
|
44.9
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,769.2
|
2,437.2
|
2,511.1
|
2,565.0
|
165.2
|
162.3
|
167.5
|
170.1
|
113.2
|
103.3
|
104.5
|
106.0
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,696.4
|
3,077.1
|
3,171.7
|
3,243.8
|
162.0
|
121.0
|
140.6
|
142.5
|
243.6
|
224.9
|
228.4
|
230.7
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,432.8
|
3,571.9
|
3,838.2
|
3,941.4
|
173.6
|
148.6
|
168.6
|
171.2
|
626.2
|
476.0
|
550.3
|
559.7
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,983.0
|
2,616.0
|
2,690.7
|
2,723.2
|
128.8
|
121.5
|
119.3
|
118.9
|
324.5
|
299.7
|
302.2
|
303.1
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,158.3
|
1,073.5
|
1,104.6
|
1,115.0
|
44.6
|
41.1
|
40.2
|
40.1
|
146.8
|
140.1
|
141.3
|
142.9
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,903.5
|
2,617.6
|
2,691.8
|
2,765.7
|
127.0
|
127.1
|
127.1
|
131.5
|
275.4
|
251.1
|
262.3
|
270.5
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
484.7
|
443.6
|
458.1
|
461.1
|
30.2
|
29.9
|
29.8
|
30.1
|
21.0
|
18.8
|
19.3
|
19.2
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,026.8
|
956.6
|
972.9
|
987.0
|
53.7
|
54.9
|
54.0
|
54.3
|
99.8
|
97.6
|
96.7
|
97.1
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,419.8
|
1,167.5
|
1,266.3
|
1,281.1
|
96.4
|
98.6
|
95.6
|
94.5
|
59.5
|
56.8
|
56.9
|
58.2
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
684.8
|
585.4
|
607.9
|
621.1
|
27.9
|
27.2
|
26.7
|
27.1
|
71.6
|
66.6
|
65.3
|
64.6
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,196.5
|
3,499.5
|
3,622.0
|
3,751.9
|
159.5
|
136.9
|
144.1
|
146.5
|
251.8
|
235.7
|
239.0
|
239.3
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
858.0
|
768.6
|
792.8
|
786.8
|
50.7
|
49.3
|
49.0
|
46.1
|
28.7
|
24.3
|
26.0
|
26.3
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,796.5
|
8,000.1
|
8,274.1
|
8,450.7
|
405.2
|
295.4
|
340.9
|
354.5
|
439.2
|
372.2
|
389.9
|
391.6
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,578.0
|
4,061.5
|
4,229.1
|
4,286.3
|
231.1
|
218.2
|
220.4
|
221.9
|
477.6
|
430.4
|
442.6
|
437.0
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
439.0
|
398.6
|
400.5
|
403.1
|
28.4
|
27.5
|
26.5
|
26.2
|
26.3
|
25.0
|
24.7
|
24.9
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,596.2
|
4,825.2
|
5,038.4
|
5,101.1
|
225.5
|
207.6
|
208.8
|
210.8
|
703.6
|
629.0
|
659.1
|
655.4
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,702.6
|
1,581.3
|
1,612.8
|
1,612.4
|
83.3
|
75.9
|
75.7
|
75.1
|
141.0
|
129.3
|
128.2
|
127.0
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,941.6
|
1,715.8
|
1,772.8
|
1,793.3
|
109.6
|
104.7
|
105.4
|
103.5
|
197.8
|
179.3
|
181.8
|
180.3
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,067.8
|
5,201.5
|
5,428.0
|
5,525.9
|
260.3
|
231.3
|
243.1
|
241.6
|
574.8
|
525.9
|
538.7
|
537.1
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
502.6
|
422.6
|
446.0
|
459.8
|
19.9
|
17.9
|
18.0
|
18.4
|
39.7
|
37.6
|
38.4
|
39.4
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,192.5
|
1,986.9
|
2,063.2
|
2,071.5
|
107.0
|
106.9
|
107.4
|
106.9
|
259.6
|
244.8
|
252.3
|
252.7
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
441.0
|
406.8
|
416.6
|
420.7
|
23.8
|
25.9
|
26.6
|
26.3
|
45.0
|
42.9
|
42.6
|
42.2
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,124.3
|
2,856.3
|
2,963.1
|
2,963.7
|
130.3
|
126.6
|
127.2
|
127.6
|
356.7
|
311.2
|
317.8
|
322.9
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,813.1
|
11,854.8
|
12,087.3
|
12,118.7
|
776.5
|
741.7
|
743.6
|
737.3
|
908.5
|
873.5
|
873.4
|
868.8
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,560.6
|
1,480.4
|
1,518.6
|
1,528.8
|
109.8
|
116.1
|
119.5
|
118.4
|
137.2
|
134.3
|
135.2
|
134.9
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
316.8
|
262.3
|
273.9
|
278.7
|
15.2
|
10.1
|
10.8
|
10.4
|
30.3
|
26.8
|
26.4
|
26.9
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,059.1
|
3,687.0
|
3,765.7
|
3,775.0
|
203.5
|
201.3
|
207.0
|
208.1
|
243.0
|
228.7
|
234.7
|
228.0
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,478.7
|
3,057.3
|
3,165.5
|
3,231.3
|
221.1
|
194.8
|
210.2
|
211.3
|
294.2
|
270.6
|
271.0
|
271.5
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
719.0
|
631.5
|
667.1
|
667.3
|
35.9
|
31.5
|
32.1
|
33.2
|
46.9
|
45.0
|
46.7
|
46.0
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,982.3
|
2,589.5
|
2,691.2
|
2,721.7
|
124.3
|
119.5
|
120.9
|
123.1
|
484.2
|
452.5
|
450.8
|
456.0
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
290.3
|
263.8
|
266.3
|
270.1
|
23.1
|
22.3
|
22.7
|
23.0
|
10.0
|
10.3
|
10.3
|
10.1
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
885.3
|
780.7
|
803.1
|
803.1
|
26.6
|
18.2
|
20.1
|
19.3
|
75.1
|
72.6
|
74.6
|
74.4
|
Virgin Islands3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37.0
|
36.3
|
36.1
|
36.1
|
3.9
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes mining and logging, information, and other services (except public administration), not shown separately.
2 Mining and logging is combined with construction.
-
Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision.
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued
[In thousands]
|
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities
|
|
Financial activities
|
|
Professional and business services
|
State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
382.7
|
374.0
|
382.3
|
380.3
|
96.7
|
94.5
|
95.8
|
95.8
|
251.8
|
222.7
|
227.2
|
230.4
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
64.7
|
59.5
|
59.8
|
58.6
|
11.7
|
11.4
|
10.9
|
11.1
|
27.7
|
25.9
|
26.0
|
25.3
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
542.5
|
533.3
|
546.1
|
547.6
|
230.6
|
229.6
|
230.5
|
230.1
|
447.0
|
413.1
|
416.8
|
415.6
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
251.1
|
246.3
|
253.7
|
253.6
|
62.8
|
61.1
|
60.7
|
60.9
|
144.7
|
138.6
|
141.3
|
142.2
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,053.9
|
2,682.8
|
2,786.0
|
2,826.9
|
842.0
|
826.9
|
831.8
|
835.9
|
2,725.1
|
2,504.5
|
2,540.7
|
2,557.4
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
477.1
|
439.4
|
446.7
|
453.5
|
173.6
|
172.5
|
170.0
|
169.3
|
441.4
|
432.6
|
438.0
|
440.2
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
291.8
|
246.8
|
264.5
|
272.3
|
124.1
|
118.7
|
118.2
|
118.5
|
219.6
|
200.3
|
202.5
|
205.5
|
Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81.0
|
69.5
|
74.3
|
74.6
|
47.6
|
46.4
|
46.2
|
46.2
|
63.6
|
58.4
|
58.4
|
58.3
|
District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.2
|
29.5
|
30.1
|
32.0
|
29.8
|
29.6
|
28.8
|
28.6
|
171.0
|
165.7
|
163.1
|
165.1
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,807.6
|
1,680.5
|
1,735.4
|
1,749.1
|
591.5
|
572.8
|
579.7
|
582.3
|
1,396.5
|
1,280.3
|
1,304.8
|
1,321.8
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
943.1
|
911.7
|
932.9
|
931.8
|
251.3
|
243.6
|
246.6
|
245.3
|
715.7
|
654.7
|
669.6
|
673.9
|
Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
123.5
|
104.7
|
105.7
|
105.3
|
29.9
|
27.6
|
27.6
|
27.6
|
73.9
|
66.1
|
68.6
|
66.7
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
144.7
|
142.2
|
146.0
|
147.2
|
37.0
|
37.7
|
39.3
|
39.2
|
97.0
|
95.3
|
95.7
|
97.0
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,205.8
|
1,103.2
|
1,138.5
|
1,142.9
|
411.4
|
401.4
|
399.5
|
402.0
|
948.8
|
851.7
|
859.1
|
867.5
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
598.2
|
561.4
|
577.1
|
577.5
|
141.2
|
138.3
|
138.5
|
139.0
|
344.1
|
308.0
|
324.7
|
335.8
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
310.1
|
293.7
|
299.3
|
300.4
|
110.0
|
107.6
|
106.9
|
107.6
|
139.2
|
124.9
|
126.8
|
131.4
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
267.0
|
258.5
|
263.2
|
263.4
|
77.4
|
75.8
|
75.8
|
75.4
|
179.2
|
167.7
|
171.6
|
172.6
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
404.8
|
356.2
|
374.5
|
376.6
|
93.6
|
86.8
|
87.4
|
86.9
|
216.8
|
175.6
|
183.9
|
185.2
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
378.6
|
341.5
|
356.8
|
359.6
|
91.9
|
90.4
|
90.9
|
91.0
|
215.5
|
198.2
|
201.7
|
199.0
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
118.6
|
108.1
|
112.0
|
114.2
|
32.9
|
31.7
|
31.7
|
31.7
|
69.3
|
63.5
|
65.0
|
64.4
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
468.7
|
413.1
|
429.0
|
437.3
|
143.5
|
138.4
|
138.4
|
139.0
|
463.0
|
433.5
|
434.0
|
431.5
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
579.0
|
462.5
|
490.1
|
505.1
|
224.9
|
220.9
|
219.6
|
219.0
|
602.8
|
561.9
|
566.6
|
565.8
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
796.0
|
689.2
|
732.0
|
744.0
|
224.2
|
217.5
|
218.8
|
219.0
|
653.2
|
530.8
|
560.7
|
588.1
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
529.1
|
494.7
|
511.1
|
513.4
|
193.2
|
186.7
|
185.4
|
186.4
|
383.8
|
361.8
|
365.7
|
364.8
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
231.1
|
222.6
|
225.7
|
226.5
|
44.6
|
43.2
|
42.7
|
43.2
|
109.2
|
98.5
|
102.8
|
105.1
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
542.8
|
494.6
|
512.7
|
520.9
|
175.6
|
170.8
|
171.2
|
171.4
|
381.8
|
353.5
|
358.6
|
362.7
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
94.0
|
89.4
|
91.0
|
91.4
|
25.8
|
26.0
|
25.9
|
25.8
|
43.4
|
41.7
|
41.5
|
41.1
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
198.3
|
187.5
|
195.4
|
194.7
|
75.3
|
74.7
|
74.9
|
75.1
|
119.6
|
112.9
|
113.4
|
114.8
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
261.9
|
219.0
|
231.6
|
235.1
|
68.8
|
67.3
|
67.5
|
68.0
|
195.5
|
155.5
|
164.6
|
168.5
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
139.1
|
115.3
|
121.3
|
123.5
|
34.8
|
34.0
|
34.3
|
34.8
|
83.7
|
75.7
|
75.0
|
76.1
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
886.8
|
753.9
|
794.2
|
829.2
|
252.5
|
238.4
|
236.8
|
239.1
|
683.7
|
599.0
|
604.6
|
624.0
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
136.5
|
126.2
|
132.8
|
133.3
|
35.6
|
33.7
|
34.0
|
33.8
|
110.5
|
102.7
|
103.9
|
102.8
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,552.8
|
1,217.8
|
1,280.9
|
1,340.0
|
729.3
|
688.9
|
683.4
|
681.2
|
1,376.1
|
1,179.2
|
1,185.2
|
1,201.6
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
848.5
|
788.3
|
812.6
|
816.2
|
253.1
|
251.5
|
251.5
|
252.2
|
649.3
|
603.0
|
613.8
|
618.6
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
93.6
|
87.9
|
86.4
|
85.5
|
24.7
|
24.4
|
24.5
|
24.3
|
32.7
|
31.9
|
31.7
|
31.9
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,028.0
|
929.4
|
964.1
|
962.3
|
310.1
|
295.6
|
294.1
|
294.5
|
737.6
|
642.6
|
652.8
|
667.5
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
301.4
|
290.1
|
294.8
|
291.0
|
79.5
|
78.2
|
79.2
|
79.4
|
194.4
|
174.9
|
177.9
|
176.7
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
356.9
|
336.4
|
342.0
|
346.0
|
103.3
|
97.2
|
98.5
|
99.0
|
253.7
|
235.1
|
237.1
|
239.0
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,126.3
|
976.6
|
1,020.0
|
1,017.7
|
329.4
|
327.2
|
326.8
|
329.9
|
817.0
|
735.1
|
751.1
|
754.6
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
76.7
|
66.4
|
69.5
|
70.8
|
35.7
|
34.1
|
34.5
|
35.6
|
68.1
|
59.5
|
60.5
|
61.2
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
408.8
|
388.2
|
398.0
|
392.3
|
105.2
|
102.1
|
103.2
|
103.2
|
298.3
|
268.2
|
280.5
|
286.8
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
86.1
|
79.9
|
81.9
|
82.1
|
28.9
|
28.9
|
29.0
|
29.0
|
33.2
|
33.2
|
33.3
|
33.3
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
637.2
|
617.4
|
626.9
|
629.5
|
172.9
|
172.0
|
172.5
|
173.8
|
427.7
|
387.0
|
394.4
|
400.7
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,512.6
|
2,378.7
|
2,418.3
|
2,410.6
|
803.7
|
796.1
|
802.1
|
804.1
|
1,798.5
|
1,710.9
|
1,730.2
|
1,746.6
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
290.3
|
283.8
|
291.5
|
293.4
|
90.4
|
89.8
|
94.6
|
93.3
|
224.1
|
213.7
|
215.7
|
217.1
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
54.0
|
46.5
|
49.8
|
50.4
|
12.3
|
11.2
|
11.2
|
11.4
|
29.3
|
25.9
|
26.6
|
27.3
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
658.2
|
608.6
|
628.6
|
632.5
|
212.3
|
212.5
|
209.2
|
206.7
|
768.4
|
736.3
|
737.9
|
731.5
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
643.4
|
596.6
|
620.3
|
630.7
|
161.2
|
152.5
|
155.7
|
157.8
|
436.8
|
418.7
|
424.7
|
432.4
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
127.4
|
113.7
|
118.0
|
118.1
|
29.2
|
27.0
|
26.5
|
27.5
|
69.4
|
62.6
|
63.9
|
64.5
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
533.5
|
486.7
|
506.7
|
507.3
|
154.4
|
151.3
|
151.6
|
150.9
|
324.6
|
287.5
|
296.8
|
298.2
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
51.8
|
50.7
|
51.6
|
51.4
|
11.1
|
10.8
|
10.6
|
10.6
|
19.3
|
17.7
|
17.6
|
17.6
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
173.9
|
145.9
|
152.4
|
156.3
|
44.1
|
43.3
|
43.7
|
43.4
|
123.9
|
104.1
|
106.9
|
108.1
|
Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6.9
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Missing series (denoted by '-') are not published seasonally adjusted because the seasonal component, which is small relative to the trend-cycle and irregular components, cannot be separated with sufficient precision.
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 3. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, seasonally adjusted-Continued
[In thousands]
|
|
Education and health services
|
|
Leisure and hospitality
|
|
|
Government
|
|
State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
July
|
|
May
|
June
|
|
July
|
July
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020p
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
251.2
|
228.8
|
233.2
|
232.0
|
207.9
|
|
144.6
|
167.1
|
|
173.5
|
392.6
|
377.4
|
372.9
|
380.8
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
50.7
|
45.4
|
47.0
|
47.1
|
36.1
|
|
21.5
|
23.8
|
|
24.4
|
80.3
|
71.5
|
72.2
|
74.5
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
460.0
|
441.2
|
455.6
|
457.3
|
330.0
|
|
238.9
|
279.4
|
|
266.7
|
421.1
|
410.6
|
407.3
|
421.1
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
193.5
|
181.4
|
183.1
|
184.3
|
120.8
|
|
90.8
|
100.3
|
|
102.3
|
210.9
|
199.9
|
203.1
|
201.0
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,815.2
|
2,569.8
|
2,643.5
|
2,673.2
|
2,031.9
|
|
1,130.6
|
1,406.2
|
|
1,412.1
|
2,603.1
|
2,441.6
|
2,406.2
|
2,442.2
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
347.0
|
325.0
|
330.7
|
331.9
|
346.6
|
|
217.7
|
257.6
|
|
269.4
|
457.1
|
440.4
|
435.0
|
417.8
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
338.0
|
299.7
|
312.8
|
313.4
|
157.8
|
|
82.4
|
104.1
|
|
115.7
|
235.8
|
207.6
|
218.2
|
215.6
|
Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81.1
|
70.0
|
72.0
|
73.4
|
53.5
|
|
25.2
|
35.2
|
|
39.5
|
67.0
|
64.3
|
64.5
|
65.1
|
District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
130.7
|
121.3
|
122.2
|
123.1
|
82.0
|
|
33.6
|
43.1
|
|
47.2
|
238.2
|
239.9
|
240.8
|
240.1
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,341.4
|
1,273.8
|
1,297.1
|
1,308.2
|
1,255.7
|
|
812.0
|
964.3
|
|
1,001.3
|
1,122.0
|
1,105.6
|
1,110.7
|
1,114.5
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
607.0
|
585.2
|
602.0
|
609.2
|
499.2
|
|
335.1
|
405.1
|
|
421.6
|
688.2
|
664.0
|
667.9
|
681.9
|
Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
86.8
|
83.1
|
82.9
|
83.4
|
126.7
|
|
51.0
|
65.4
|
|
60.8
|
126.5
|
111.6
|
116.2
|
123.3
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
111.1
|
103.5
|
106.8
|
108.0
|
83.5
|
|
58.3
|
72.1
|
|
74.8
|
126.1
|
119.3
|
120.1
|
126.4
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
938.2
|
853.8
|
877.9
|
892.0
|
623.8
|
|
341.6
|
394.5
|
|
459.8
|
825.0
|
774.4
|
756.3
|
762.6
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
482.9
|
439.7
|
454.8
|
460.5
|
312.8
|
|
222.8
|
268.6
|
|
291.7
|
428.0
|
407.7
|
407.6
|
410.5
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
234.6
|
211.7
|
221.4
|
225.1
|
144.5
|
|
84.8
|
104.2
|
|
112.8
|
260.2
|
233.5
|
241.1
|
249.7
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
201.8
|
186.6
|
191.7
|
194.7
|
130.4
|
|
92.0
|
108.1
|
|
113.3
|
259.3
|
246.7
|
244.5
|
247.7
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
283.1
|
252.5
|
263.6
|
272.0
|
201.4
|
|
132.6
|
167.3
|
|
180.6
|
311.0
|
282.9
|
281.5
|
281.7
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
320.4
|
291.5
|
296.7
|
300.3
|
235.7
|
|
148.6
|
183.7
|
|
188.4
|
330.7
|
317.2
|
319.9
|
327.3
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
129.2
|
112.2
|
118.2
|
118.9
|
68.8
|
|
34.9
|
41.7
|
|
47.3
|
101.2
|
92.7
|
92.3
|
98.1
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
474.1
|
424.8
|
434.7
|
434.2
|
282.8
|
|
161.2
|
185.8
|
|
211.9
|
507.2
|
481.9
|
485.5
|
499.1
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
811.7
|
721.6
|
726.7
|
734.0
|
378.4
|
|
156.9
|
187.0
|
|
222.3
|
459.2
|
422.4
|
426.1
|
430.9
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
680.8
|
578.9
|
609.6
|
618.0
|
434.8
|
|
193.3
|
241.7
|
|
270.0
|
614.3
|
565.2
|
567.8
|
571.2
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
552.2
|
492.2
|
502.1
|
506.5
|
275.9
|
|
141.6
|
175.9
|
|
193.1
|
426.9
|
385.5
|
384.9
|
391.1
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
146.9
|
135.1
|
139.8
|
139.6
|
135.8
|
|
105.4
|
123.5
|
|
127.7
|
241.5
|
231.2
|
231.5
|
234.2
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
485.5
|
464.1
|
459.9
|
466.4
|
309.0
|
|
194.8
|
230.6
|
|
249.4
|
437.3
|
408.0
|
409.9
|
433.6
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
79.1
|
74.1
|
76.4
|
77.3
|
67.0
|
|
49.1
|
54.8
|
|
56.2
|
91.3
|
85.3
|
89.3
|
89.9
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
157.5
|
152.0
|
154.3
|
157.4
|
93.4
|
|
66.7
|
71.2
|
|
76.6
|
173.3
|
160.3
|
161.3
|
165.1
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
144.4
|
129.0
|
132.8
|
136.6
|
356.1
|
|
221.1
|
297.6
|
|
299.5
|
165.2
|
157.6
|
154.6
|
156.9
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
125.0
|
111.7
|
120.9
|
121.4
|
72.9
|
|
36.6
|
44.4
|
|
50.3
|
90.7
|
82.0
|
82.7
|
84.9
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
716.7
|
603.2
|
632.8
|
648.8
|
393.1
|
|
175.3
|
209.4
|
|
256.2
|
609.7
|
576.1
|
572.2
|
555.4
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
141.5
|
132.2
|
134.8
|
136.1
|
99.3
|
|
62.7
|
74.6
|
|
73.7
|
188.9
|
184.4
|
184.8
|
181.3
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,144.2
|
1,909.9
|
1,959.9
|
2,000.7
|
959.9
|
|
370.3
|
448.1
|
|
538.7
|
1,490.4
|
1,402.3
|
1,402.1
|
1,334.5
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
627.9
|
568.6
|
583.6
|
585.5
|
514.7
|
|
309.4
|
377.8
|
|
386.3
|
734.6
|
677.3
|
695.1
|
738.5
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
67.0
|
64.7
|
65.3
|
64.8
|
40.7
|
|
26.8
|
31.5
|
|
33.5
|
82.8
|
75.6
|
76.8
|
78.8
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
939.2
|
843.6
|
873.2
|
888.9
|
568.0
|
|
315.4
|
396.0
|
|
421.1
|
789.6
|
711.4
|
720.1
|
725.0
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
238.9
|
228.2
|
231.0
|
232.5
|
173.3
|
|
147.0
|
165.4
|
|
163.5
|
352.3
|
336.1
|
340.1
|
345.7
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
301.6
|
279.2
|
286.2
|
290.2
|
213.7
|
|
111.5
|
146.9
|
|
154.2
|
298.5
|
278.6
|
276.5
|
282.2
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,293.5
|
1,155.1
|
1,207.4
|
1,222.6
|
578.2
|
|
285.4
|
363.3
|
|
410.4
|
709.1
|
680.7
|
678.1
|
693.8
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
108.1
|
93.3
|
100.0
|
102.7
|
60.2
|
|
28.5
|
39.7
|
|
45.0
|
65.1
|
63.8
|
62.6
|
63.2
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
258.2
|
238.3
|
245.4
|
247.6
|
272.1
|
|
176.7
|
210.7
|
|
213.2
|
371.8
|
357.0
|
355.3
|
357.5
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
73.1
|
69.1
|
69.8
|
70.2
|
47.7
|
|
34.2
|
38.8
|
|
41.6
|
80.0
|
71.5
|
73.4
|
75.1
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
442.1
|
419.1
|
430.3
|
430.4
|
348.1
|
|
251.7
|
290.7
|
|
298.2
|
437.3
|
418.8
|
441.0
|
418.4
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,740.3
|
1,643.7
|
1,667.2
|
1,677.5
|
1,394.9
|
|
1,027.1
|
1,168.8
|
|
1,147.8
|
1,975.2
|
1,902.9
|
1,887.4
|
1,931.1
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
209.5
|
203.7
|
205.1
|
199.6
|
153.8
|
|
111.8
|
123.0
|
|
124.4
|
253.9
|
238.1
|
245.0
|
256.2
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
65.3
|
57.6
|
61.9
|
62.1
|
37.4
|
|
17.7
|
19.4
|
|
20.0
|
57.6
|
53.4
|
54.0
|
56.4
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
554.7
|
500.7
|
513.7
|
516.6
|
409.1
|
|
262.4
|
294.0
|
|
317.8
|
731.6
|
684.6
|
681.5
|
672.5
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
504.5
|
445.2
|
466.9
|
478.2
|
349.1
|
|
188.8
|
221.7
|
|
243.4
|
589.3
|
543.2
|
544.5
|
554.7
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
129.3
|
119.3
|
122.7
|
125.0
|
75.1
|
|
44.2
|
56.7
|
|
58.5
|
151.1
|
139.6
|
150.8
|
145.3
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
464.0
|
421.4
|
434.7
|
443.7
|
284.2
|
|
149.7
|
197.0
|
|
202.8
|
409.0
|
355.4
|
359.5
|
364.5
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
28.6
|
27.5
|
28.2
|
28.4
|
36.9
|
|
26.6
|
27.8
|
|
28.8
|
69.2
|
64.7
|
64.6
|
67.5
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
120.2
|
113.0
|
114.8
|
115.3
|
81.5
|
|
49.1
|
57.4
|
|
58.8
|
205.5
|
202.4
|
201.2
|
195.1
|
Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
5.4
|
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
|
4.7
|
10.5
|
11.1
|
10.7
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised
by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted
[In thousands]
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Mining and logging
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
June
|
July
|
|
June
|
July
|
|
June
|
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020p
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020p
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020p
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,076.7
|
1,956.5
|
2,069.2
|
1,967.4
|
10.2
|
|
9.9
|
10.3
|
|
10.0
|
93.7
|
|
95.6
|
93.9
|
|
95.4
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
349.3
|
308.0
|
355.4
|
311.7
|
13.7
|
|
12.6
|
13.7
|
|
12.4
|
18.5
|
|
16.5
|
18.9
|
|
16.7
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,869.8
|
2,775.9
|
2,860.2
|
2,756.4
|
13.6
|
|
13.3
|
13.7
|
|
13.4
|
172.1
|
|
169.6
|
173.0
|
|
168.4
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,272.4
|
1,214.1
|
1,257.2
|
1,202.6
|
6.0
|
|
5.1
|
5.9
|
|
5.2
|
53.1
|
|
53.9
|
53.4
|
|
53.5
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17,453.9
|
15,686.7
|
17,310.9
|
15,669.5
|
22.8
|
|
22.6
|
23.2
|
|
22.3
|
895.5
|
|
856.7
|
904.5
|
|
848.3
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,798.4
|
2,622.7
|
2,804.6
|
2,623.0
|
29.3
|
|
24.4
|
29.3
|
|
24.2
|
183.3
|
|
175.9
|
184.9
|
|
177.3
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,701.1
|
1,526.6
|
1,680.9
|
1,537.8
|
0.5
|
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
62.2
|
|
59.5
|
63.1
|
|
60.4
|
Delaware1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
470.3
|
419.6
|
470.9
|
427.8
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
23.4
|
|
21.4
|
23.3
|
|
22.0
|
District of Columbia1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
798.9
|
738.7
|
808.2
|
754.4
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
15.2
|
|
15.0
|
15.1
|
|
15.1
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,838.6
|
8,301.2
|
8,821.7
|
8,347.4
|
5.7
|
|
5.5
|
5.7
|
|
5.4
|
564.8
|
|
572.2
|
565.9
|
|
567.0
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,609.4
|
4,371.7
|
4,586.9
|
4,391.7
|
9.4
|
|
8.9
|
9.4
|
|
8.9
|
206.3
|
|
201.2
|
205.2
|
|
200.1
|
Hawaii1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
651.6
|
548.8
|
646.0
|
541.2
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
36.9
|
|
38.0
|
37.3
|
|
37.4
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
769.2
|
748.3
|
767.5
|
761.9
|
3.9
|
|
3.9
|
4.1
|
|
4.2
|
55.1
|
|
56.4
|
55.9
|
|
57.4
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,183.8
|
5,585.4
|
6,134.9
|
5,637.3
|
8.4
|
|
7.1
|
8.4
|
|
6.6
|
240.8
|
|
228.2
|
243.2
|
|
229.8
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,169.0
|
2,969.4
|
3,116.5
|
2,987.4
|
6.1
|
|
5.4
|
6.1
|
|
5.5
|
152.0
|
|
152.9
|
151.2
|
|
152.6
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,599.6
|
1,474.6
|
1,579.2
|
1,485.2
|
2.6
|
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
|
2.3
|
84.0
|
|
75.5
|
85.3
|
|
75.8
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,424.1
|
1,347.8
|
1,404.6
|
1,339.1
|
6.8
|
|
6.1
|
6.9
|
|
6.1
|
66.7
|
|
65.5
|
65.9
|
|
65.6
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,948.8
|
1,775.5
|
1,930.2
|
1,779.0
|
9.9
|
|
7.2
|
10.0
|
|
7.4
|
82.5
|
|
82.1
|
83.4
|
|
82.3
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,987.6
|
1,819.5
|
1,960.3
|
1,822.1
|
37.1
|
|
30.3
|
37.1
|
|
30.7
|
142.3
|
|
124.1
|
137.8
|
|
123.4
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
650.8
|
579.5
|
651.3
|
590.4
|
2.1
|
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
|
2.2
|
31.4
|
|
31.5
|
31.6
|
|
32.7
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,799.4
|
2,547.6
|
2,778.3
|
2,574.7
|
1.3
|
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
|
1.2
|
168.4
|
|
169.7
|
169.1
|
|
173.5
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,747.2
|
3,220.1
|
3,726.5
|
3,280.4
|
1.1
|
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
|
0.9
|
168.8
|
|
145.9
|
169.9
|
|
151.8
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,485.4
|
3,889.6
|
4,411.2
|
3,927.2
|
7.6
|
|
6.4
|
7.7
|
|
6.7
|
182.5
|
|
180.3
|
185.4
|
|
183.3
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,022.4
|
2,738.5
|
3,003.0
|
2,746.9
|
6.8
|
|
5.5
|
6.9
|
|
5.5
|
140.4
|
|
131.7
|
142.1
|
|
133.9
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,155.4
|
1,105.3
|
1,143.9
|
1,102.9
|
6.8
|
|
6.1
|
6.8
|
|
6.0
|
45.8
|
|
40.9
|
44.9
|
|
40.7
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,925.4
|
2,716.2
|
2,886.3
|
2,744.4
|
4.5
|
|
4.2
|
4.5
|
|
4.2
|
130.5
|
|
131.0
|
131.9
|
|
135.7
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
492.5
|
467.7
|
492.2
|
470.6
|
7.4
|
|
6.9
|
7.6
|
|
7.0
|
32.4
|
|
32.1
|
32.7
|
|
33.0
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,034.9
|
980.2
|
1,026.5
|
986.4
|
1.1
|
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
|
0.9
|
56.3
|
|
56.9
|
56.8
|
|
57.0
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,414.5
|
1,269.4
|
1,412.5
|
1,276.3
|
14.8
|
|
15.6
|
14.9
|
|
15.7
|
96.7
|
|
96.6
|
97.5
|
|
96.2
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
689.6
|
612.5
|
684.3
|
619.5
|
1.0
|
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
|
1.0
|
28.8
|
|
27.6
|
29.2
|
|
28.5
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,270.8
|
3,685.6
|
4,211.1
|
3,758.7
|
1.4
|
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
|
1.5
|
163.2
|
|
149.3
|
164.6
|
|
152.3
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
851.5
|
789.8
|
850.1
|
780.0
|
25.9
|
|
19.5
|
26.4
|
|
19.8
|
49.6
|
|
49.3
|
51.4
|
|
48.5
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,875.2
|
8,354.4
|
9,802.8
|
8,462.7
|
5.6
|
|
4.7
|
5.6
|
|
4.8
|
417.8
|
|
358.1
|
422.6
|
|
374.9
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,588.2
|
4,240.1
|
4,518.2
|
4,228.9
|
5.8
|
|
5.5
|
5.8
|
|
5.5
|
234.6
|
|
223.2
|
234.5
|
|
223.5
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
445.4
|
406.3
|
439.1
|
404.6
|
21.9
|
|
14.1
|
21.9
|
|
13.9
|
30.9
|
|
29.9
|
32.1
|
|
30.0
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,623.4
|
5,080.0
|
5,609.0
|
5,120.7
|
12.2
|
|
10.2
|
12.3
|
|
10.0
|
238.1
|
|
221.5
|
239.2
|
|
225.3
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,699.6
|
1,612.3
|
1,686.5
|
1,602.1
|
50.2
|
|
34.5
|
48.5
|
|
34.1
|
83.7
|
|
76.4
|
84.6
|
|
77.3
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,955.6
|
1,787.2
|
1,931.6
|
1,790.9
|
7.0
|
|
6.1
|
7.1
|
|
6.2
|
110.6
|
|
107.7
|
113.1
|
|
109.5
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,073.8
|
5,454.4
|
6,040.8
|
5,507.8
|
29.6
|
|
24.0
|
29.6
|
|
24.1
|
270.8
|
|
254.8
|
274.1
|
|
256.7
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
508.3
|
450.4
|
503.7
|
461.3
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
20.8
|
|
18.9
|
21.0
|
|
19.3
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,202.9
|
2,081.0
|
2,189.8
|
2,077.3
|
4.5
|
|
4.2
|
4.5
|
|
4.2
|
107.8
|
|
109.2
|
107.8
|
|
107.1
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
450.4
|
426.6
|
445.4
|
425.9
|
1.1
|
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
|
1.2
|
25.5
|
|
28.6
|
26.2
|
|
28.7
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,104.5
|
2,949.6
|
3,092.7
|
2,940.1
|
4.5
|
|
4.0
|
4.6
|
|
3.9
|
133.1
|
|
128.6
|
132.6
|
|
129.4
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12,821.5
|
12,145.7
|
12,765.8
|
12,087.8
|
253.4
|
|
192.7
|
250.7
|
|
191.5
|
777.0
|
|
747.5
|
779.6
|
|
742.9
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,558.3
|
1,517.7
|
1,544.3
|
1,516.8
|
9.6
|
|
8.6
|
9.6
|
|
8.5
|
111.6
|
|
121.6
|
112.9
|
|
120.8
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
315.4
|
272.7
|
312.1
|
275.3
|
0.8
|
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
|
0.8
|
16.3
|
|
11.9
|
16.6
|
|
12.3
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,087.6
|
3,792.7
|
4,066.6
|
3,782.9
|
8.1
|
|
7.2
|
7.7
|
|
7.1
|
206.1
|
|
210.2
|
207.6
|
|
213.8
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,498.3
|
3,193.2
|
3,493.7
|
3,251.5
|
6.0
|
|
5.3
|
6.1
|
|
5.2
|
223.6
|
|
213.0
|
225.8
|
|
216.4
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
723.7
|
669.7
|
715.1
|
662.2
|
22.7
|
|
20.2
|
22.6
|
|
18.8
|
38.8
|
|
33.9
|
38.8
|
|
34.8
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,031.2
|
2,726.3
|
3,004.9
|
2,743.3
|
4.4
|
|
3.7
|
4.5
|
|
3.8
|
133.1
|
|
130.1
|
134.2
|
|
133.6
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
298.5
|
275.6
|
297.2
|
276.7
|
21.1
|
|
15.5
|
20.7
|
|
15.3
|
23.9
|
|
23.9
|
24.8
|
|
24.7
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
878.5
|
800.2
|
870.3
|
791.8
|
0.6
|
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
|
0.4
|
27.2
|
|
20.1
|
26.5
|
|
19.2
|
Virgin Islands1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36.9
|
35.9
|
37.2
|
36.1
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
3.4
|
|
4.0
|
3.8
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Mining and logging is combined with construction. p Preliminary
NOTE: Data are counts of jobs by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are preliminary and will be revised when new information becomes available.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued
[In thousands]
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities
|
|
|
Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
June
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
|
June
|
|
July
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020p
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020p
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
268.6
|
258.7
|
269.1
|
263.0
|
381.6
|
381.0
|
381.7
|
378.8
|
21.4
|
|
18.9
|
21.1
|
|
18.9
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16.3
|
13.0
|
24.5
|
17.7
|
68.4
|
64.2
|
69.8
|
64.0
|
5.4
|
|
5.0
|
5.4
|
|
5.0
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
177.8
|
172.0
|
178.6
|
171.3
|
535.7
|
541.6
|
535.8
|
542.3
|
48.5
|
|
44.8
|
49.0
|
|
44.9
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
162.7
|
144.7
|
161.8
|
143.7
|
251.4
|
255.1
|
250.8
|
254.6
|
11.5
|
|
10.7
|
11.2
|
|
10.6
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,327.2
|
1,218.8
|
1,330.2
|
1,230.0
|
3,021.5
|
2,762.4
|
3,041.6
|
2,815.8
|
555.6
|
|
511.0
|
554.7
|
|
513.8
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
150.9
|
150.4
|
151.6
|
151.3
|
475.6
|
447.8
|
478.6
|
457.2
|
76.4
|
|
73.7
|
76.4
|
|
73.7
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
163.6
|
156.6
|
164.0
|
156.3
|
291.6
|
266.9
|
286.8
|
269.4
|
31.6
|
|
29.5
|
31.8
|
|
29.2
|
Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
27.3
|
24.7
|
27.3
|
24.8
|
80.9
|
74.9
|
80.9
|
75.7
|
3.9
|
|
3.5
|
3.9
|
|
3.5
|
District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1.4
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
33.4
|
30.2
|
33.0
|
32.1
|
20.3
|
|
18.7
|
20.2
|
|
18.7
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
385.2
|
373.0
|
384.5
|
373.5
|
1,784.7
|
1,723.1
|
1,787.5
|
1,730.0
|
139.4
|
|
128.2
|
138.5
|
|
126.9
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
407.5
|
384.4
|
407.7
|
387.4
|
940.1
|
930.1
|
940.3
|
928.4
|
117.6
|
|
102.6
|
117.5
|
|
102.8
|
Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14.0
|
11.6
|
13.9
|
11.3
|
123.0
|
105.6
|
123.0
|
105.6
|
7.8
|
|
7.3
|
8.1
|
|
7.3
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
69.4
|
67.6
|
69.5
|
69.3
|
144.7
|
146.2
|
145.2
|
148.8
|
9.0
|
|
8.0
|
9.0
|
|
8.0
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
590.1
|
561.4
|
588.4
|
553.8
|
1,209.3
|
1,140.9
|
1,205.2
|
1,145.3
|
95.3
|
|
89.4
|
94.6
|
|
87.7
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
546.6
|
500.9
|
537.2
|
499.7
|
601.7
|
579.6
|
598.2
|
579.6
|
29.3
|
|
25.2
|
29.0
|
|
25.4
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
228.9
|
218.0
|
228.5
|
220.6
|
311.5
|
300.9
|
311.3
|
302.0
|
21.5
|
|
20.1
|
21.3
|
|
19.9
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
168.8
|
159.3
|
167.3
|
155.4
|
265.5
|
263.7
|
266.2
|
264.3
|
18.0
|
|
16.6
|
18.1
|
|
16.5
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
252.5
|
237.2
|
252.6
|
237.3
|
402.9
|
374.7
|
403.6
|
377.4
|
21.8
|
|
18.4
|
21.7
|
|
18.3
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
138.3
|
128.5
|
137.9
|
129.5
|
377.7
|
357.1
|
376.5
|
360.4
|
22.1
|
|
18.6
|
21.7
|
|
18.6
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
53.8
|
49.0
|
54.1
|
45.1
|
120.1
|
113.5
|
121.6
|
117.3
|
7.2
|
|
5.7
|
7.2
|
|
5.6
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
113.6
|
105.1
|
114.2
|
106.1
|
468.2
|
432.1
|
467.6
|
437.7
|
35.7
|
|
29.2
|
35.7
|
|
29.2
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
246.1
|
230.4
|
245.4
|
232.8
|
585.1
|
496.0
|
582.4
|
510.4
|
93.3
|
|
89.2
|
95.3
|
|
90.3
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
635.4
|
556.8
|
624.1
|
562.2
|
800.5
|
739.3
|
799.1
|
748.8
|
55.8
|
|
50.4
|
56.1
|
|
50.0
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
327.1
|
307.1
|
328.9
|
308.8
|
532.6
|
513.3
|
531.1
|
515.2
|
47.1
|
|
41.2
|
47.5
|
|
40.1
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
146.9
|
141.9
|
146.2
|
142.6
|
230.4
|
225.9
|
229.8
|
225.5
|
10.8
|
|
10.2
|
10.8
|
|
9.4
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
279.4
|
264.7
|
275.8
|
268.4
|
542.1
|
514.9
|
541.9
|
520.7
|
48.2
|
|
42.7
|
48.1
|
|
41.8
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21.1
|
19.3
|
21.2
|
19.3
|
94.9
|
92.0
|
94.8
|
92.5
|
6.2
|
|
5.3
|
6.2
|
|
5.3
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
99.8
|
97.2
|
100.0
|
97.6
|
198.4
|
196.2
|
198.1
|
194.8
|
17.5
|
|
16.0
|
17.3
|
|
15.9
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
59.6
|
57.3
|
59.7
|
58.6
|
260.1
|
230.4
|
260.2
|
234.0
|
15.8
|
|
14.1
|
15.6
|
|
13.6
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
72.2
|
65.9
|
72.1
|
65.4
|
140.5
|
123.6
|
139.8
|
125.4
|
12.6
|
|
11.7
|
12.6
|
|
11.5
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
253.8
|
240.6
|
253.3
|
240.6
|
889.3
|
797.8
|
883.6
|
824.6
|
68.7
|
|
62.1
|
67.8
|
|
62.5
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
28.5
|
26.1
|
28.9
|
26.5
|
135.7
|
132.3
|
136.2
|
133.2
|
11.4
|
|
9.5
|
11.8
|
|
9.7
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
443.6
|
393.5
|
441.8
|
395.1
|
1,563.2
|
1,288.1
|
1,543.0
|
1,333.7
|
281.1
|
|
261.0
|
280.2
|
|
262.1
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
479.1
|
443.4
|
479.5
|
437.8
|
850.2
|
815.1
|
848.8
|
818.1
|
76.5
|
|
71.3
|
76.2
|
|
71.4
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
26.7
|
24.9
|
26.5
|
24.8
|
94.0
|
86.5
|
93.7
|
85.7
|
6.1
|
|
5.5
|
6.1
|
|
5.5
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
706.0
|
664.4
|
705.0
|
657.2
|
1,024.0
|
966.0
|
1,027.0
|
961.1
|
69.9
|
|
64.4
|
69.9
|
|
65.2
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
141.8
|
128.3
|
141.2
|
127.3
|
299.3
|
293.3
|
299.6
|
289.7
|
19.7
|
|
19.5
|
19.7
|
|
19.3
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
199.5
|
183.1
|
201.3
|
183.8
|
354.0
|
341.1
|
356.4
|
348.3
|
35.1
|
|
32.2
|
35.1
|
|
31.1
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
579.7
|
543.1
|
579.0
|
540.1
|
1,121.3
|
1,020.8
|
1,114.6
|
1,010.3
|
88.1
|
|
73.3
|
88.3
|
|
75.1
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
40.1
|
38.8
|
39.3
|
38.8
|
77.6
|
70.2
|
76.3
|
71.1
|
5.8
|
|
5.2
|
5.9
|
|
5.2
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
259.4
|
252.3
|
260.4
|
253.5
|
409.3
|
399.0
|
409.6
|
392.8
|
27.9
|
|
26.4
|
27.2
|
|
26.4
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
45.5
|
43.2
|
45.4
|
42.3
|
87.1
|
83.0
|
87.2
|
83.2
|
5.6
|
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
|
5.3
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
357.1
|
319.4
|
356.9
|
324.0
|
635.4
|
627.2
|
634.6
|
628.4
|
46.4
|
|
43.2
|
46.0
|
|
42.8
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
911.3
|
875.6
|
911.9
|
873.2
|
2,496.4
|
2,412.4
|
2,503.0
|
2,403.0
|
211.1
|
|
195.2
|
209.5
|
|
194.3
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
137.7
|
135.2
|
137.6
|
135.5
|
289.2
|
289.9
|
289.3
|
293.2
|
39.7
|
|
39.0
|
40.3
|
|
39.7
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30.3
|
26.6
|
30.6
|
26.9
|
54.6
|
50.2
|
54.0
|
50.8
|
4.3
|
|
4.0
|
4.3
|
|
4.1
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
245.2
|
234.8
|
244.3
|
229.4
|
660.1
|
630.4
|
658.5
|
633.1
|
68.6
|
|
66.3
|
68.9
|
|
65.0
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
296.4
|
272.8
|
298.1
|
275.2
|
643.2
|
621.8
|
648.5
|
636.4
|
145.8
|
|
141.3
|
148.2
|
|
141.8
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
47.5
|
46.9
|
47.1
|
46.2
|
126.0
|
117.5
|
126.2
|
117.5
|
8.0
|
|
7.2
|
8.0
|
|
7.2
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
490.4
|
456.9
|
492.2
|
463.5
|
538.6
|
508.8
|
534.8
|
510.8
|
47.2
|
|
39.5
|
47.6
|
|
39.5
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10.1
|
10.3
|
10.1
|
10.3
|
53.1
|
52.5
|
53.2
|
52.6
|
3.4
|
|
3.0
|
3.4
|
|
2.9
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
75.2
|
74.5
|
74.5
|
74.1
|
173.3
|
151.4
|
171.4
|
154.9
|
16.1
|
|
15.2
|
16.1
|
|
15.2
|
Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
7.0
|
6.3
|
6.8
|
6.3
|
0.6
|
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised
by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued
[In thousands]
|
|
|
|
Financial activities
|
Professional and business services
|
Education and health services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
|
June
|
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020p
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
96.5
|
|
96.3
|
97.2
|
|
96.5
|
251.1
|
227.8
|
251.4
|
232.0
|
246.9
|
230.8
|
248.9
|
229.9
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12.5
|
|
11.4
|
12.3
|
|
11.6
|
28.7
|
27.2
|
29.2
|
27.2
|
50.9
|
47.0
|
50.6
|
47.2
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
229.2
|
|
230.2
|
230.1
|
|
229.3
|
438.1
|
413.2
|
443.4
|
413.4
|
448.9
|
448.5
|
448.2
|
449.0
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
63.0
|
|
60.9
|
63.1
|
|
61.7
|
143.7
|
141.0
|
142.2
|
142.2
|
190.1
|
180.8
|
189.5
|
181.2
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
840.6
|
|
831.3
|
847.1
|
|
840.6
|
2,717.2
|
2,538.5
|
2,731.4
|
2,566.4
|
2,782.8
|
2,631.9
|
2,770.9
|
2,639.2
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
173.6
|
|
170.9
|
174.8
|
|
171.2
|
443.2
|
443.9
|
449.5
|
446.0
|
345.5
|
329.2
|
345.4
|
330.7
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
124.8
|
|
118.6
|
125.8
|
|
119.6
|
222.7
|
207.0
|
222.4
|
208.5
|
336.6
|
310.1
|
332.0
|
309.4
|
Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
47.9
|
|
46.5
|
48.1
|
|
46.6
|
63.7
|
59.2
|
64.2
|
58.7
|
80.7
|
71.6
|
80.4
|
72.9
|
District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30.1
|
|
28.9
|
30.2
|
|
28.9
|
172.1
|
164.2
|
172.4
|
166.5
|
127.3
|
118.1
|
125.7
|
117.7
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
590.8
|
|
579.8
|
591.9
|
|
583.6
|
1,385.5
|
1,299.8
|
1,391.1
|
1,311.8
|
1,323.6
|
1,287.2
|
1,318.5
|
1,295.3
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
250.3
|
|
247.2
|
251.8
|
|
245.5
|
719.1
|
672.0
|
716.2
|
675.2
|
600.1
|
594.7
|
598.1
|
599.5
|
Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29.9
|
|
27.7
|
30.0
|
|
27.5
|
73.0
|
68.3
|
74.0
|
66.7
|
85.5
|
82.4
|
85.9
|
82.9
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37.0
|
|
39.4
|
37.6
|
|
39.5
|
98.0
|
97.8
|
99.1
|
99.0
|
110.7
|
106.7
|
110.7
|
107.5
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
414.8
|
|
403.3
|
416.6
|
|
406.1
|
958.2
|
870.1
|
959.9
|
880.9
|
931.1
|
872.2
|
925.0
|
875.6
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
143.1
|
|
139.1
|
143.1
|
|
141.1
|
346.9
|
327.0
|
345.2
|
337.5
|
473.8
|
449.0
|
472.4
|
450.6
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
110.8
|
|
107.9
|
111.0
|
|
108.7
|
141.0
|
128.9
|
141.6
|
133.4
|
229.1
|
216.5
|
225.0
|
217.5
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
77.6
|
|
76.1
|
78.1
|
|
75.6
|
180.4
|
172.6
|
180.8
|
174.0
|
201.1
|
191.6
|
200.4
|
192.5
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
93.8
|
|
87.4
|
94.1
|
|
87.3
|
215.6
|
184.3
|
215.6
|
185.7
|
282.4
|
262.0
|
280.1
|
268.3
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
92.4
|
|
90.8
|
92.2
|
|
91.2
|
215.7
|
201.3
|
214.6
|
198.0
|
318.6
|
296.0
|
315.9
|
297.2
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33.4
|
|
32.1
|
33.6
|
|
32.3
|
71.0
|
66.2
|
71.2
|
66.2
|
127.6
|
116.8
|
127.1
|
117.2
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
144.4
|
|
139.2
|
145.4
|
|
140.0
|
468.7
|
440.6
|
469.5
|
439.3
|
472.7
|
431.0
|
472.4
|
430.5
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
225.9
|
|
222.7
|
229.0
|
|
223.1
|
612.4
|
574.8
|
616.2
|
577.4
|
800.7
|
718.6
|
801.2
|
727.1
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
227.1
|
|
221.5
|
227.8
|
|
222.2
|
664.0
|
573.3
|
642.2
|
578.3
|
681.8
|
607.3
|
674.1
|
609.6
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
194.7
|
|
186.2
|
195.8
|
|
188.2
|
386.3
|
371.2
|
389.5
|
371.1
|
545.5
|
503.0
|
544.7
|
504.9
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
44.8
|
|
42.9
|
44.7
|
|
43.6
|
106.9
|
102.6
|
106.4
|
103.5
|
144.1
|
136.7
|
143.4
|
135.7
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
176.4
|
|
172.1
|
177.4
|
|
172.4
|
383.1
|
361.1
|
384.3
|
365.4
|
478.1
|
454.9
|
483.0
|
462.5
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25.9
|
|
26.0
|
26.2
|
|
26.1
|
44.1
|
42.7
|
44.9
|
42.7
|
78.5
|
76.1
|
78.0
|
76.6
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
75.5
|
|
75.5
|
75.8
|
|
75.7
|
120.7
|
114.1
|
121.1
|
116.0
|
155.6
|
153.1
|
156.1
|
156.3
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
68.9
|
|
68.1
|
69.0
|
|
67.8
|
194.3
|
164.6
|
194.3
|
167.4
|
143.7
|
133.5
|
142.9
|
136.3
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35.5
|
|
34.6
|
35.5
|
|
35.4
|
85.0
|
77.0
|
85.4
|
77.8
|
120.0
|
116.1
|
119.4
|
115.5
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
255.6
|
|
239.2
|
255.8
|
|
241.4
|
694.0
|
619.2
|
685.2
|
632.8
|
719.7
|
634.1
|
703.4
|
638.3
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35.5
|
|
33.9
|
35.7
|
|
34.1
|
111.0
|
104.8
|
111.5
|
104.7
|
138.3
|
133.3
|
137.5
|
133.8
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
735.7
|
|
689.0
|
741.0
|
|
690.0
|
1,392.5
|
1,204.8
|
1,396.1
|
1,216.0
|
2,105.9
|
1,932.0
|
2,074.0
|
1,937.9
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
254.6
|
|
253.3
|
256.3
|
|
256.1
|
652.7
|
616.7
|
652.6
|
621.6
|
623.4
|
577.4
|
622.4
|
579.0
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24.8
|
|
24.7
|
24.7
|
|
24.4
|
33.8
|
32.4
|
33.8
|
33.4
|
67.1
|
65.4
|
66.6
|
64.9
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
311.9
|
|
297.9
|
313.0
|
|
298.1
|
743.0
|
663.5
|
745.1
|
678.5
|
934.3
|
863.5
|
930.0
|
875.7
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
79.8
|
|
79.6
|
79.9
|
|
80.1
|
195.3
|
180.7
|
195.4
|
180.5
|
238.3
|
230.6
|
237.4
|
232.1
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
103.3
|
|
98.7
|
104.8
|
|
99.7
|
254.4
|
237.6
|
256.3
|
242.1
|
296.8
|
282.5
|
293.3
|
283.8
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
332.4
|
|
329.2
|
333.4
|
|
333.3
|
816.9
|
760.5
|
820.5
|
764.3
|
1,264.6
|
1,186.1
|
1,257.9
|
1,191.6
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
35.5
|
|
35.1
|
35.9
|
|
35.7
|
69.0
|
61.7
|
69.2
|
62.3
|
105.6
|
97.1
|
104.3
|
99.5
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
105.7
|
|
104.2
|
106.3
|
|
104.9
|
298.4
|
282.1
|
295.5
|
288.3
|
257.2
|
242.6
|
255.7
|
243.9
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29.2
|
|
29.4
|
29.1
|
|
29.2
|
33.7
|
33.6
|
33.9
|
33.9
|
73.3
|
69.7
|
72.4
|
69.7
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
173.1
|
|
173.1
|
173.8
|
|
174.1
|
426.4
|
395.3
|
424.6
|
398.8
|
437.6
|
425.3
|
435.6
|
424.3
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
802.9
|
|
804.1
|
807.3
|
|
806.4
|
1,786.8
|
1,740.7
|
1,801.6
|
1,757.9
|
1,729.5
|
1,662.4
|
1,729.0
|
1,668.3
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
90.1
|
|
94.4
|
91.1
|
|
94.1
|
225.7
|
218.8
|
226.2
|
220.0
|
203.4
|
200.5
|
201.6
|
194.8
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
12.4
|
|
11.3
|
12.6
|
|
11.5
|
30.0
|
27.3
|
30.4
|
28.2
|
63.0
|
59.1
|
63.2
|
59.9
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
214.1
|
|
210.3
|
214.6
|
|
208.2
|
772.5
|
742.8
|
774.5
|
741.9
|
546.1
|
508.2
|
546.7
|
510.9
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
161.5
|
|
156.9
|
163.0
|
|
159.1
|
436.4
|
428.3
|
441.2
|
439.3
|
499.7
|
464.9
|
496.1
|
470.9
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
29.4
|
|
26.8
|
29.3
|
|
27.5
|
69.9
|
64.5
|
70.1
|
65.0
|
128.4
|
120.6
|
127.7
|
122.2
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
156.1
|
|
153.0
|
156.6
|
|
153.2
|
330.5
|
299.1
|
329.4
|
301.0
|
465.4
|
433.1
|
458.9
|
437.8
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11.2
|
|
10.7
|
11.3
|
|
10.8
|
20.0
|
18.3
|
20.3
|
18.5
|
28.1
|
27.9
|
27.8
|
28.1
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
44.0
|
|
43.8
|
43.9
|
|
43.4
|
123.4
|
106.4
|
121.7
|
106.7
|
118.0
|
113.5
|
113.5
|
111.2
|
Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1.9
|
|
1.8
|
1.9
|
|
1.8
|
3.8
|
3.8
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised
by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.
ESTABLISHMENT DATA
NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED
Table 4. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by state and selected industry sector, not seasonally adjusted- Continued
[In thousands]
|
|
|
Leisure and hospitality
|
|
|
|
Other services
|
|
|
|
Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
June
|
July
|
|
June
|
|
July
|
June
|
July
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020p
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020p
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020p
|
Alabama. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
213.9
|
|
173.4
|
212.9
|
|
179.2
|
99.8
|
|
94.3
|
99.2
|
|
94.5
|
393.0
|
369.8
|
383.5
|
369.2
|
Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
42.6
|
|
28.3
|
44.3
|
|
30.0
|
11.4
|
|
10.0
|
11.4
|
|
9.3
|
80.9
|
72.8
|
75.3
|
70.6
|
Arizona. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
326.7
|
|
277.2
|
321.6
|
|
261.0
|
94.8
|
|
96.2
|
94.4
|
|
95.6
|
384.4
|
369.3
|
372.4
|
367.8
|
Arkansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
122.4
|
|
104.2
|
122.6
|
|
105.0
|
60.1
|
|
57.2
|
59.8
|
|
57.5
|
208.4
|
200.5
|
196.9
|
187.4
|
California. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,066.8
|
|
1,429.2
|
2,069.4
|
|
1,438.7
|
580.1
|
|
446.4
|
581.6
|
|
462.7
|
2,643.8
|
2,437.9
|
2,456.3
|
2,291.7
|
Colorado. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
355.7
|
|
269.3
|
363.0
|
|
287.2
|
114.5
|
|
103.1
|
115.2
|
|
104.0
|
450.4
|
434.1
|
435.9
|
400.2
|
Connecticut. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
168.8
|
|
111.0
|
169.3
|
|
127.0
|
66.7
|
|
53.0
|
66.8
|
|
57.4
|
232.0
|
213.9
|
218.3
|
200.0
|
Delaware. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
58.2
|
|
39.9
|
59.4
|
|
45.2
|
19.0
|
|
15.4
|
18.9
|
|
16.0
|
65.3
|
62.5
|
64.5
|
62.4
|
District of Columbia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
83.6
|
|
44.0
|
82.5
|
|
48.2
|
78.2
|
|
77.0
|
78.7
|
|
76.9
|
237.3
|
241.4
|
249.1
|
249.1
|
Florida. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,252.2
|
|
971.5
|
1,245.7
|
|
1,004.6
|
354.8
|
|
322.7
|
353.3
|
|
320.6
|
1,051.9
|
1,038.2
|
1,039.1
|
1,028.7
|
Georgia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
511.5
|
|
415.5
|
509.1
|
|
430.7
|
166.8
|
|
154.3
|
167.0
|
|
155.5
|
680.7
|
660.8
|
664.6
|
657.7
|
Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
126.7
|
|
66.3
|
127.0
|
|
61.0
|
28.5
|
|
25.4
|
28.3
|
|
25.3
|
126.3
|
116.2
|
118.5
|
116.2
|
Idaho. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
87.2
|
|
76.5
|
89.5
|
|
81.9
|
27.4
|
|
24.8
|
27.4
|
|
25.6
|
126.8
|
121.0
|
119.5
|
120.7
|
Illinois. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
651.6
|
|
421.6
|
650.7
|
|
490.4
|
259.0
|
|
235.6
|
258.1
|
|
236.9
|
825.2
|
755.6
|
784.8
|
724.2
|
Indiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
324.0
|
|
280.7
|
323.0
|
|
303.1
|
135.7
|
|
126.5
|
135.5
|
|
126.1
|
409.8
|
383.1
|
375.6
|
366.2
|
Iowa. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
151.9
|
|
112.3
|
152.1
|
|
122.0
|
59.2
|
|
52.9
|
59.4
|
|
54.0
|
259.1
|
239.3
|
241.1
|
229.0
|
Kansas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
133.6
|
|
112.0
|
134.0
|
|
117.2
|
51.2
|
|
46.6
|
52.2
|
|
48.0
|
254.4
|
237.7
|
234.7
|
223.9
|
Kentucky. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
209.6
|
|
177.2
|
208.1
|
|
186.3
|
66.5
|
|
63.4
|
66.0
|
|
63.9
|
311.3
|
281.6
|
295.0
|
264.8
|
Louisiana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
241.7
|
|
188.6
|
235.9
|
|
189.7
|
74.6
|
|
68.2
|
73.9
|
|
70.8
|
327.1
|
316.0
|
316.8
|
312.6
|
Maine. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
79.8
|
|
48.9
|
88.0
|
|
61.9
|
22.6
|
|
20.5
|
23.0
|
|
20.8
|
101.8
|
93.2
|
91.6
|
89.1
|
Maryland. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
302.9
|
|
208.6
|
303.6
|
|
237.0
|
116.3
|
|
102.2
|
116.4
|
|
106.6
|
507.2
|
488.7
|
483.1
|
473.6
|
Massachusetts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
408.2
|
|
212.6
|
413.5
|
|
259.2
|
144.1
|
|
99.8
|
146.4
|
|
108.3
|
461.5
|
429.2
|
426.1
|
399.1
|
Michigan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
461.2
|
|
263.7
|
460.2
|
|
293.6
|
170.1
|
|
134.6
|
168.8
|
|
146.1
|
599.4
|
556.0
|
565.7
|
526.4
|
Minnesota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
291.6
|
|
190.0
|
295.4
|
|
209.2
|
116.4
|
|
98.0
|
116.5
|
|
101.1
|
433.9
|
391.3
|
404.6
|
368.9
|
Mississippi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
139.0
|
|
126.6
|
137.7
|
|
128.9
|
40.8
|
|
40.8
|
40.5
|
|
40.5
|
239.1
|
230.7
|
232.7
|
226.5
|
Missouri. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
324.5
|
|
243.7
|
323.4
|
|
261.2
|
118.7
|
|
114.4
|
118.4
|
|
115.4
|
439.9
|
412.5
|
397.6
|
396.7
|
Montana. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
72.2
|
|
59.9
|
73.9
|
|
64.1
|
19.6
|
|
18.2
|
19.5
|
|
18.4
|
90.2
|
89.2
|
87.2
|
85.6
|
Nebraska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
98.0
|
|
74.3
|
96.6
|
|
79.7
|
37.5
|
|
34.8
|
37.8
|
|
36.0
|
174.5
|
161.1
|
165.8
|
156.5
|
Nevada. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
359.6
|
|
301.5
|
360.3
|
|
303.7
|
42.1
|
|
36.4
|
42.1
|
|
35.1
|
158.9
|
151.3
|
156.0
|
147.9
|
New Hampshire. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
79.7
|
|
50.2
|
83.9
|
|
60.1
|
26.3
|
|
25.2
|
26.6
|
|
26.2
|
88.0
|
79.6
|
78.8
|
72.7
|
New Jersey. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
429.9
|
|
229.0
|
435.8
|
|
285.1
|
178.4
|
|
128.9
|
177.5
|
|
153.2
|
616.8
|
584.0
|
582.7
|
526.4
|
New Mexico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
101.2
|
|
76.9
|
102.2
|
|
77.0
|
31.2
|
|
25.4
|
30.3
|
|
25.7
|
183.2
|
178.8
|
178.2
|
167.0
|
New York. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,007.8
|
|
488.0
|
1,016.3
|
|
588.3
|
418.6
|
|
324.2
|
417.3
|
|
350.6
|
1,503.4
|
1,411.0
|
1,464.9
|
1,309.3
|
North Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
539.1
|
|
395.9
|
538.7
|
|
404.9
|
162.2
|
|
157.2
|
162.1
|
|
158.9
|
710.0
|
681.1
|
641.3
|
652.1
|
North Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
41.8
|
|
32.5
|
42.0
|
|
34.8
|
15.7
|
|
13.7
|
15.4
|
|
14.0
|
82.6
|
76.7
|
76.3
|
73.2
|
Ohio. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
600.7
|
|
428.0
|
599.5
|
|
453.9
|
216.8
|
|
200.2
|
216.1
|
|
202.2
|
766.5
|
700.4
|
751.9
|
693.5
|
Oklahoma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
176.3
|
|
168.2
|
175.8
|
|
165.9
|
71.5
|
|
67.0
|
71.4
|
|
68.6
|
343.7
|
334.2
|
333.0
|
327.2
|
Oregon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
221.3
|
|
152.9
|
224.1
|
|
163.1
|
64.9
|
|
59.9
|
65.2
|
|
61.7
|
308.7
|
285.4
|
274.9
|
261.6
|
Pennsylvania. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
610.0
|
|
386.8
|
614.2
|
|
440.0
|
266.3
|
|
207.8
|
267.4
|
|
225.4
|
694.1
|
668.0
|
661.8
|
646.9
|
Rhode Island. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
65.7
|
|
43.8
|
66.8
|
|
51.1
|
23.8
|
|
17.8
|
23.8
|
|
18.8
|
64.1
|
61.5
|
60.9
|
59.2
|
South Carolina. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
282.8
|
|
226.2
|
284.9
|
|
229.0
|
79.9
|
|
80.9
|
80.4
|
|
82.4
|
370.0
|
353.9
|
357.5
|
344.8
|
South Dakota. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
51.2
|
|
42.9
|
51.9
|
|
46.1
|
17.3
|
|
15.4
|
17.3
|
|
15.3
|
80.9
|
74.3
|
75.4
|
71.0
|
Tennessee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
358.1
|
|
303.1
|
357.3
|
|
308.0
|
123.1
|
|
117.6
|
122.5
|
|
117.4
|
409.7
|
412.8
|
404.2
|
389.0
|
Texas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,427.1
|
|
1,205.4
|
1,422.6
|
|
1,177.4
|
455.9
|
|
418.6
|
450.7
|
|
416.3
|
1,970.1
|
1,891.1
|
1,899.9
|
1,856.6
|
Utah. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
156.7
|
|
124.8
|
157.6
|
|
127.6
|
42.9
|
|
41.6
|
43.3
|
|
45.3
|
251.7
|
243.3
|
234.8
|
237.3
|
Vermont. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37.7
|
|
19.2
|
38.7
|
|
21.8
|
10.5
|
|
9.3
|
10.5
|
|
9.3
|
55.5
|
53.0
|
50.3
|
49.7
|
Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
432.0
|
|
311.4
|
431.8
|
|
333.7
|
204.7
|
|
187.8
|
205.9
|
|
192.9
|
730.1
|
683.3
|
706.1
|
646.9
|
Washington. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
359.6
|
|
233.7
|
361.5
|
|
256.3
|
130.4
|
|
106.1
|
130.4
|
|
109.3
|
595.7
|
549.1
|
574.8
|
541.6
|
West Virginia. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
77.6
|
|
59.8
|
77.7
|
|
61.7
|
25.0
|
|
22.7
|
24.3
|
|
23.3
|
150.4
|
149.6
|
143.3
|
138.0
|
Wisconsin. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
307.1
|
|
217.3
|
309.3
|
|
228.3
|
155.1
|
|
131.1
|
154.2
|
|
133.3
|
403.3
|
353.7
|
383.2
|
338.5
|
Wyoming. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
41.4
|
|
33.2
|
43.3
|
|
36.1
|
16.4
|
|
14.7
|
16.5
|
|
14.9
|
69.8
|
65.6
|
65.8
|
62.5
|
Puerto Rico. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
80.4
|
|
57.7
|
81.2
|
|
58.7
|
18.2
|
|
16.6
|
18.0
|
|
16.6
|
202.1
|
200.6
|
203.0
|
191.4
|
Virgin Islands. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5.4
|
|
4.3
|
5.3
|
|
4.6
|
1.5
|
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
|
1.7
|
10.4
|
10.6
|
10.7
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p Preliminary
NOTE: Data are counts of jobs preliminary and will be revised
by place of work. Estimates are currently estimated from 2019 benchmark levels. Estimates subsequent to the current benchmarks are when new information becomes available.
Map 1. Unemployment rates by state, seasonally adjusted, July 2020
|
|
|
|
(U.S. rate = 10.2 percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WASH.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MONT.
|
N.D.
|
|
|
|
|
MAINE
|
|
ORE.
|
|
|
|
MINN.
|
|
|
VT.N.H.
|
|
IDAHO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N.Y.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.D.
|
WIS.
|
|
|
MASS.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MICH.
|
|
|
!
|
|
|
|
WYO.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R.I.
|
|
|
|
NEB.
|
IOWA
|
|
PA.
|
|
CONN.
|
|
|
NEV.
|
|
|
|
OHIO
|
!
|
N.J.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UTAH
|
|
|
ILL.
|
IND.
|
MD.
|
!
|
DEL.
|
|
CALIF.
|
|
COLO.
|
|
|
W.VA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KAN.
|
MO.
|
|
VA.
|
|
D.C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KY.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TENN.
|
N.C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OKLA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARIZ.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
ARK.
|
|
S.C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MISS.
|
ALA.
|
GA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TEXAS
|
LA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLA.
|
|
|
|
|
15.0% or higher
|
|
12.5% to 14.9%
|
|
10.0% to 12.4%
|
HAWAII
|
7.5% to 9.9%
|
ALASKA
|
7.4% or lower
|
Map 2. Percentage change in nonfarm employment by state, seasonally adjusted, July 2019 - July 2020
WASH.
MONT.
ORE.
IDAHO
WYO.
NEV.
UTAH
CALIF.COLO.
ARIZ.
N.M.
N.D.
MINN.
S.D.WIS.
IOWA
NEB.
ILL.
KAN. MO.
OKLA.
ARK.
MISS.
TEXAS
LA.
MICH.N.Y.
|
|
|
PA.
|
IND.
|
OHIO
|
MD.
|
|
|
KY.
|
W.VA. VA.
|
|
TENN.N.C.
S.C.
ALA. GA.
FLA.
MAINE
VT.
N.H.
MASS.
R.I.
CONN.
N.J.
DEL.
D.C.
|
|
|
Above -4.0%
|
|
|
-6.0% to -4.0%
|
|
|
-8.0% to -6.1%
|
|
HAWAII
|
-10.0% to -8.1%
|
|
|
ALASKA
|
|
Below -10.0%
