State Energy International Assets L : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 能 集 團 國 際 資 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 918)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Ha Cheuk Man ("Ms. Ha") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 5 September 2019.

Ms. Ha will also cease to act as the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the process agent in Hong Kong of the Company (for the purpose of accepting service of process in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "Process Agent") with effect from 5 September 2019.

Ms. Ha confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to her resignation.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Lee Eva ("Ms. Lee") has been appointed as the Company Secretary, the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent and with effect from 5 September 2019.

Ms. Lee is admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong and focusing on capital markets and corporate finance work. She graduated from the London School of Economic and Political Science with Masters of Laws (Distinction).