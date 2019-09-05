State Energy International Assets L : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

Log in
STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

09/05/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 能 集 團 國 際 資 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 918)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Ha Cheuk Man ("Ms. Ha") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 5 September 2019.

Ms. Ha will also cease to act as the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the process agent in Hong Kong of the Company (for the purpose of accepting service of process in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "Process Agent") with effect from 5 September 2019.

Ms. Ha confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to her resignation.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Lee Eva ("Ms. Lee") has been appointed as the Company Secretary, the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent and with effect from 5 September 2019.

Ms. Lee is admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong and focusing on capital markets and corporate finance work. She graduated from the London School of Economic and Political Science with Masters of Laws (Distinction).

− 1 −

The Board takes this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Ha for her contribution during her tenure of service and extends a warm welcome to Ms. Lee on her new appointment.

By order of the Board

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited

Zhang Jinbing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Zhang Jinbing; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chow Hiu Tung, Mr. Zhao Hangen and Ms. Yang Yanli.

− 2 −

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:06:03 UTC
