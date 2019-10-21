|
State Energy International Assets L : Environmental, Social and Governance Information Report 2018 / 2019
About the Group
State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "State Energy" or the "Group") is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
During the period from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 ("Year 2019"), the Group is principally engaged in the business of sourcing, subcontracting and trading of garments and sportswear products and property investment.
Business Structure of the Group
State Energy Group
International Assets Holdings Limited
Export business
Property investment business
Sourcing, subcontracting, marketing and selling of garments and sportswear products
Core Value and Conviction
Keen on innovating
Good citizenship
About this report
This is the "Environmental, Social and Governance Report" published by State Energy. The Group is committed to disclosing its practices and performance on sustainable development in a transparent and open manner in order to enhance its stakeholders' confidence in and understanding of the Group. To do so, the Group has appointed a third party consulting company to prepare this report to ensure the objectivity of the report.
The Group has enhanced its environmental policies, optimised the efficiency in the use of energy and resources, advocated and promoted environmental protection and reduced the impact of its business development on the environment.
As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group strictly follows the regulatory requirements on employment, human rights, labour rights, supply chain management, product responsibility and anti- corruption. The Group cares for the community and the environmental disadvantages as well as creates value for stakeholders including its employees, suppliers, clients, the community in order to make contribution to the overall advancement and sustainable development of the society.
Reporting Year
All information contained herein reflects the performance of State Energy on environmental management and social responsibility in Year 2019. In the future, the Group will publish an "Environmental, Social and Governance Report" on a regular basis each year, which can be accessed by all parties at any time, to continuously enhance the transparency of information disclosure.
Scope of this report
The report covers on the operation of the sourcing, subcontracting and trading of garments (the "Garment Business") of State Energy in Hong Kong. The board of directors (the "Board") has prudently evaluated the development prospects of the existing business, and will shift its focus towards actively exploring new business opportunities with greater potential going forward. The reporting scope of next year's report may be subject to possible adjustment accordingly. Pursuant to the requirements of the Stock Exchange, the Group has included additional disclosure of the environmental key performance indicators in this report.
Reporting Standards
This report is prepared in accordance with the ESG Reporting Guide (the "ESG Reporting Guide") as set out in Appendix 27 issued by the Stock Exchange. State Energy's ESG performance is precisely outlined in this report. The information contained herein has been sourced from official documents and statistics of the Group, and was consolidated and compiled with the information on control, management and operations as provided by a number of departments of the Group. This report is prepared in Chinese and English, both versions have already been uploaded to the Group's website at www.seiah.com.
Comments & Feedback
With your precious comments on this report in terms of content and format, State Energy may benefit from continuous improvement. For any enquiries or suggestions, please provide your opinions by email to enquiries@seiah.com. This would be helpful to us in continuously enhancing the Group's environmental, social and governance performance.
Communication with Stakeholders
The ESG Reporting Guide of the Stock Exchange states four reporting principles, which include materiality, quantitativeness, balance and consistency, as the foundation in preparation of the "Environmental, Social and Governance Report". As emphasised by the Stock Exchange, the participation of stakeholders is an evaluation method of materiality. By means of communicating with stakeholders, enterprises could understand the general opinion and identify important environmental and social issues.
For State Energy, stakeholders represent groups and individuals who have significant impact on the Group's business, or those who are affected by the Group's business. State Energy has been maintaining contact with key stakeholders, and the various ways in which the Group has communicated with stakeholders in Year 2019 are set out below. In order to prepare this report, the Group has engaged a third party consulting company to conduct a materiality analysis by interviewing the management and incorporated the advice of professional consultants to clarify important reporting issues, which serve as the determination basis for the direction of the Group's sustainable development.
Ways of communication with the stakeholders in Year 2019:
Internal Stakeholders
External Stakeholders
‧ Directors of the Company
‧ Shareholders and Investors
‧ Employees
‧ Customers
‧ Suppliers
‧ Banks
‧ Business Partners
Ways of Communications:
Meetings, e-mails, interviews, phone, websites, annual general meetings and other general meetings,
annual reports, announcements, examination and assessment, feedback forms
The operations of State Energy have impacts on various stakeholders, while stakeholders have different expectations of the Group. Looking forward, the Group will continuously strengthen its communications with its stakeholders, and extensively collect stakeholders' opinions on various ways that would lead to a more comprehensive materiality analysis. Meanwhile, the Group would also enhance the reporting principles in terms of quantitativeness, balance and consistency, and the presentation of content and information of the report are defined in a way which better conforms to stakeholders' expectations.
