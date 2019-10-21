Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State Energy International Assets L : Environmental, Social and Governance Information Report 2018 / 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 08:36am EDT

About the Group

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "State Energy" or the "Group") is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

During the period from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 ("Year 2019"), the Group is principally engaged in the business of sourcing, subcontracting and trading of garments and sportswear products and property investment.

Business Structure of the Group

State Energy Group

International Assets Holdings Limited

Export business

Property investment business

Sourcing, subcontracting, marketing and selling of garments and sportswear products

Core Value and Conviction

  • Keen on innovating
  • Good citizenship

- 1 -

About this report

This is the "Environmental, Social and Governance Report" published by State Energy. The Group is committed to disclosing its practices and performance on sustainable development in a transparent and open manner in order to enhance its stakeholders' confidence in and understanding of the Group. To do so, the Group has appointed a third party consulting company to prepare this report to ensure the objectivity of the report.

The Group has enhanced its environmental policies, optimised the efficiency in the use of energy and resources, advocated and promoted environmental protection and reduced the impact of its business development on the environment.

As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group strictly follows the regulatory requirements on employment, human rights, labour rights, supply chain management, product responsibility and anti- corruption. The Group cares for the community and the environmental disadvantages as well as creates value for stakeholders including its employees, suppliers, clients, the community in order to make contribution to the overall advancement and sustainable development of the society.

Reporting Year

All information contained herein reflects the performance of State Energy on environmental management and social responsibility in Year 2019. In the future, the Group will publish an "Environmental, Social and Governance Report" on a regular basis each year, which can be accessed by all parties at any time, to continuously enhance the transparency of information disclosure.

Scope of this report

The report covers on the operation of the sourcing, subcontracting and trading of garments (the "Garment Business") of State Energy in Hong Kong. The board of directors (the "Board") has prudently evaluated the development prospects of the existing business, and will shift its focus towards actively exploring new business opportunities with greater potential going forward. The reporting scope of next year's report may be subject to possible adjustment accordingly. Pursuant to the requirements of the Stock Exchange, the Group has included additional disclosure of the environmental key performance indicators in this report.

- 2 -

Reporting Standards

This report is prepared in accordance with the ESG Reporting Guide (the "ESG Reporting Guide") as set out in Appendix 27 issued by the Stock Exchange. State Energy's ESG performance is precisely outlined in this report. The information contained herein has been sourced from official documents and statistics of the Group, and was consolidated and compiled with the information on control, management and operations as provided by a number of departments of the Group. This report is prepared in Chinese and English, both versions have already been uploaded to the Group's website at www.seiah.com.

Comments & Feedback

With your precious comments on this report in terms of content and format, State Energy may benefit from continuous improvement. For any enquiries or suggestions, please provide your opinions by email to enquiries@seiah.com. This would be helpful to us in continuously enhancing the Group's environmental, social and governance performance.

Communication with Stakeholders

The ESG Reporting Guide of the Stock Exchange states four reporting principles, which include materiality, quantitativeness, balance and consistency, as the foundation in preparation of the "Environmental, Social and Governance Report". As emphasised by the Stock Exchange, the participation of stakeholders is an evaluation method of materiality. By means of communicating with stakeholders, enterprises could understand the general opinion and identify important environmental and social issues.

For State Energy, stakeholders represent groups and individuals who have significant impact on the Group's business, or those who are affected by the Group's business. State Energy has been maintaining contact with key stakeholders, and the various ways in which the Group has communicated with stakeholders in Year 2019 are set out below. In order to prepare this report, the Group has engaged a third party consulting company to conduct a materiality analysis by interviewing the management and incorporated the advice of professional consultants to clarify important reporting issues, which serve as the determination basis for the direction of the Group's sustainable development.

- 3 -

Ways of communication with the stakeholders in Year 2019:

Internal Stakeholders

External Stakeholders

Directors of the Company

Shareholders and Investors

Employees

Customers

Suppliers

Banks

Business Partners

Ways of Communications:

Meetings, e-mails, interviews, phone, websites, annual general meetings and other general meetings,

annual reports, announcements, examination and assessment, feedback forms

The operations of State Energy have impacts on various stakeholders, while stakeholders have different expectations of the Group. Looking forward, the Group will continuously strengthen its communications with its stakeholders, and extensively collect stakeholders' opinions on various ways that would lead to a more comprehensive materiality analysis. Meanwhile, the Group would also enhance the reporting principles in terms of quantitativeness, balance and consistency, and the presentation of content and information of the report are defined in a way which better conforms to stakeholders' expectations.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:35:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aFNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Earnings
GL
09:01aNasdaq Vice Chairman Bruce E. Aust to Retire
GL
09:01aLitify to Host Legal and Tech Leaders at the Annual LitiQuest on November 7-8, at the iconic TWA Hotel in New York City
GL
09:01aHancock Whitney Announces Accelerated Share Repurchase
GL
09:01aA NEW WAY TO ADDRESS INEQUALITY : Announcing the Aspen Partnership for an Inclusive Economy
GL
09:01aCannabis Formulation Expert Darius Faizi, Ph.D. Joins Hydroponics, Inc. as Head of Research and Development
GL
09:01aKULR Collaborates with NASA on High-Voltage Battery Safety Guide
GL
09:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Renews Support for MIT Energy Initiative's Low-Carbon Research
BU
09:01aTrueCar, AutoNation and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Partner to Help Injured Veterans Get Back Behind the Wheel through DrivenToDrive Program
GL
09:01aSAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Declares No Cash Distribution for October 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
4Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group