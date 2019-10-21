State Energy International Assets L : Environmental, Social and Governance Information Report 2018 / 2019

About this report

This is the "Environmental, Social and Governance Report" published by State Energy. The Group is committed to disclosing its practices and performance on sustainable development in a transparent and open manner in order to enhance its stakeholders' confidence in and understanding of the Group. To do so, the Group has appointed a third party consulting company to prepare this report to ensure the objectivity of the report.

The Group has enhanced its environmental policies, optimised the efficiency in the use of energy and resources, advocated and promoted environmental protection and reduced the impact of its business development on the environment.

As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group strictly follows the regulatory requirements on employment, human rights, labour rights, supply chain management, product responsibility and anti- corruption. The Group cares for the community and the environmental disadvantages as well as creates value for stakeholders including its employees, suppliers, clients, the community in order to make contribution to the overall advancement and sustainable development of the society.

Reporting Year

All information contained herein reflects the performance of State Energy on environmental management and social responsibility in Year 2019. In the future, the Group will publish an "Environmental, Social and Governance Report" on a regular basis each year, which can be accessed by all parties at any time, to continuously enhance the transparency of information disclosure.

Scope of this report

The report covers on the operation of the sourcing, subcontracting and trading of garments (the "Garment Business") of State Energy in Hong Kong. The board of directors (the "Board") has prudently evaluated the development prospects of the existing business, and will shift its focus towards actively exploring new business opportunities with greater potential going forward. The reporting scope of next year's report may be subject to possible adjustment accordingly. Pursuant to the requirements of the Stock Exchange, the Group has included additional disclosure of the environmental key performance indicators in this report.