State Energy International Assets L : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.1 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.1 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance. ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡e࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ʿ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡࿁͉ટॶڌࣸʘʫ࢙฿ʔࠋபd࿁Չ๟ᆽ׌אҁ዆׌͵ʔ೯ڌ΂Оᑊ׼dԨ׼ᆽڌ ͪ฿ʔ࿁Ϊ͉ટॶڌࣸΌ௅א΂О௅΅ʫ࢙Ͼପ͛אΪ࠿፠༈ഃʫ࢙Ͼˏߧʘ΂Оฦ̰וዄ΂Оப΂f Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the offer document dated 10 September 2018 (the "Offer Document" ) issued by Always Profit Development Limited (the "Offeror"). ৰ˖່̤Ϟהܸ̮d͉ટॶڌࣸה͜൚คၾ Always Profit Development Limited€˜ࠅߒɛ™׵ɚཧɓɞϋɤ˜ɞ˚೯бʘࠅߒ˖΁€˜ࠅߒ˖΁™הޢ֛٫ՈϞ޴Ν ଄່f FORM OF ACCEPTANCE FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER. ტɨν૧ટॶࠅߒdሗԴ͉͜ટॶڌࣸf (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 918) €׵ϵᅉ༺ൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡ €ٰ΅˾໮j918 FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.1 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED ਷ঐණྠ਷ყ༟ପϞࠢʮ̡ʊ೯Бٰ͉ʕӊٰࠦ࠽ 0.1 ಥʩʘ౷ஷٰʘટॶʿཀ˒ڌࣸ All parts should be completed in full (except the section marked "Do not complete" ) ӊ ධ ѩ ඲ ෬ ᄳ€ ৰ ൗ ׼˜ ሗ ʶ ෬ ᄳ ͉ ᙷ ™ɓ ື ̮ Branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong of the Company: Tricor Abacus Limited ͉ʮ̡ʘ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈjՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡ Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22ᅽ FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby accept(s) the Offer and transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) of HK$0.1 each held by the Transferor(s) specified below, upon and subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the accompanying Offer Document. ɨࠑ˜ᔷᜫɛ™ᔫϤܲɨΐ˾ᄆટॶࠅߒdܲ๫͉ڌࣸʿᎇڝʘࠅߒ˖΁ʫʘૢಛʿૢ΁ԨίՉה஝ࠢɨdΣɨࠑ˜וᜫɛ™ᔷᜫ˸ɨൗ׼ᔷᜫɛהܵϞʘӊٰࠦ ࠽ 0.1 ಥʩʘٰ΅f Number of Share(s) to be transferred ਗ਼ʚᔷᜫʘٰ΅ᅰͦ Share certificate number(s) ٰୃ໮ᇁ TRANSFEROR(S) name(s) and address(es) in full ᔷᜫɛΌΤʿήѧ (EITHER TYPE-WRITTEN OR WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) €ሗ͂͜οዚאฺ͍͜෬ᄳ CONSIDERATION ˾ᄆ FIGURES ᅰͦ Family name(s)/Company name(s) ֑ˤŊʮ̡Τ၈ Registered address ೮াήѧ HK$0.1601 in cash for each Offer Share ӊٰࠅߒٰ΅ତږ 0.1601 ಥʩ Company Name ʮ̡Τ၈j Always Profit Development Limited TRANSFEREE וᜫɛ Registered Address ೮াήѧj Portcullis Chambers, 40 Floor, Ellen Skelton Building, 3076 Sir Francis Drake Highway, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, VG1110 Occupation ᔖุj Corporation جɛྠ᜗ SIGNED by the Transferor(s) or its duly authorised agent(s) to this transfer, this ݊͟ධᔷᜫٙᔷᜫɛאՉ͍όᐏબᛆ˾ڌ׵ɚཧɓɞϋ WORDSday of ˜ ɽᄳ Forename(s) Το Telephone number ཥ༑໮ᇁ 2018 ˚ᖦ໇ Signed by or on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: ᔷᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j Signature of WitnessԈᗇɛᖦ໇j Name of WitnessԈᗇɛ֑Τj Address of WitnessԈᗇɛήѧjOccupation of Witness ԈᗇɛᔖุjSignature(s) of Transferor(s) or its duly authorised agent(s)/ Company chop, if applicable ᔷᜫɛאՉ͍όᐏબᛆ˾ڌᖦ໇Ŋʮ̡Ιᛠ€νቇ͜ Do not complete ሗʶ෬ᄳ͉ᙷ Signed by or on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: וᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j Signature of WitnessԈᗇɛᖦ໇j Name of WitnessԈᗇɛ֑Τj Address of WitnessԈᗇɛήѧj Occupation of Witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุj SIGNED by the Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) to this transfer, this ݊͟ධᔷᜫٙוᜫɛאՉ͍όᐏબᛆ˾ڌ׵ɚཧɓɞϋ For and on behalf of ˾ڌ Always Profit Limited Authorised Signatory(ies) બᛆᖦ໇ɛ Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) וᜫɛאՉ͍όᐏબᛆ˾ڌᖦ໇ ALL JOINT SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY MUST SIGN HERE הϞ͉ʮ̡ ᑌΤٰ؇ѩ඲ ׵͉ᙷᖦ໇ day of 2018 ˜ ˚ᖦ໇ * delete as appropriate ሗм̘ʔቇ͜٫ Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Offer is accepted. ڝൗj ሗ෬ɪટॶࠅߒʘٰ΅ᐼᅰfࡊԨೌ෬ɪᅰͦאה෬ᅰͦɽ׵ ტɨ೮াܵϞʘٰ΅אఱટॶࠅߒהʹΫʘྼيٰ΅dϾ ტɨʊᖦ໇͉ڌࣸdۆڌࣸਗ਼ৗΫʚ ტɨආБࡌҷʿࠠอ჈ʹf΂ О຾һ͍ʘڌࣸ̀඲׵ટॶࠅߒʘ௰ܝಂࠢאʘۃࠠอ౤ʹԨ৔༺ཀ˒೮াஈf If no number is inserted or a number inserted is greater than your registered holding of Share(s) or those physical Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the Offer and you have signed this form, this form will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Offer. ڝൗj ሗ෬ɪટॶࠅߒʘٰ΅ᐼᅰfࡊԨೌ෬ɪᅰͦאה෬ᅰͦɽ׵ ტɨ೮াܵϞʘٰ΅אఱટॶࠅߒהʹΫʘྼيٰ΅dϾ ტɨʊᖦ໇͉ڌࣸdۆڌࣸਗ਼ৗΫʚ ტɨආБࡌҷʿࠠอ჈ʹf΂ О຾һ͍ʘڌࣸ̀඲׵ટॶࠅߒʘ௰ܝಂࠢאʘۃࠠอ౤ʹԨ৔༺ཀ˒೮াஈf THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your Share(s), you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Offer Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). The making of the Offer to Overseas Shareholders may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an Overseas Shareholder, you should obtain appropriate legal advice regarding the implications of the Offer in the relevant jurisdictions with a view to observing any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. It is your responsibility if you wish to accept the Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including but not limited to the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and the compliance with other necessary formalities or regulatory or legal requirements. You will also be fully responsible for the payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by you in respect of all relevant jurisdictions. The Offeror and parties acting in concert with it, Optima Capital, the Registrar, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, professional advisers, agents and associates and any other person involved in the Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes as you may be required to pay. Any acceptance of the Offer by you will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from you to the Offeror that the local laws and requirements have been complied with. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Offer Document. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE Shareholders are advised to read carefully the Offer Document before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer. To accept the Offer made by Optima Capital on behalf of the Offeror, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance and forward this Form of Acceptance, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof for the number of Share(s) in respect of which you wish to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, in an envelope marked "State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited - Offer", to the Registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event so as to reach the Registrar no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 8 October 2018 (or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and announce, with the consent of the Executive, in accordance with the Takeovers Code). The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Offer Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance. FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER To: The Offeror and Optima Capital 1. My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance (whether or not such form is dated) will be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and will constitute: (a) my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Offer made by Optima Capital on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Offer Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance;

(b) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, Optima Capital or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration (rounded up to 2 decimal points) to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer after deducting all sellers' ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company as soon as possible but in any event within 7 Business Days after the date of receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the Offer complete and valid: (Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.) Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(c) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Optima Capital and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by Section 19(1) of the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance;

(d) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, Optima Capital or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute any document on behalf of the person or persons accepting the Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purposes of vesting in the Offeror, or such person or persons as it may direct the Shares in respect of which such person or persons has/have accepted the Offer;

(e) my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all third party rights, liens, claims, charges, equities and encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and/or other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Offer is made, being the date of posting of the Offer Document;

(f) my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or Optima Capital and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein; and

(g) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Optima Capital or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Share(s) due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against surrender of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us, and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such share certificate(s) subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer as if it/they were share certificate(s) delivered to the Registrar together with this Form of Acceptance. 2. I/We understand that acceptance of the Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and Optima Capital that (i) the number of Share(s) specified in this Form of Acceptance will be sold free from all encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and/or other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Offer is made, being the date of posting of the Offer Document; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, Optima Capital or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the Offer or his/her acceptance thereof, and is permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws. 3. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and address stated in 1(b) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company. Note: Where you have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) has/have been collected by the Offeror and/or Optima Capital or their respective agent(s) from the Registrar on your behalf, you will be sent such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s). 4. I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole or part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. I/ We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form(s) of Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk. 5. I/We warrant and represent to you that I am/we are the registered Shareholder(s) of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Share(s) to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer. 6. I/We warrant to the Offeror and Optima Capital that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities or legal requirements. 7. I/We warrant to the Offeror and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes or duties payable in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer. 8. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Offer Document and this Form of Acceptance, all acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional. 9. I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. ͉ટॶڌࣸɗࠠࠅ˖΁dሗуஈଣf ტɨ࿁͉ટॶڌࣸʘ΂Оʫ࢙אᏐમ՟ʘБਗνϞ΂ОဲਪdᏐፔ༔ ࠇࢪאՉ˼ਖ਼ุᚥਪf ტɨʘܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚ࿴eვБ຾ଣeܛࢪeਖ਼ุึ ტɨνʊਗ਼Τɨʘٰ΅Ό௅ਯ̈אᔷᜫdᏐͭуਗ਼͉ટॶڌࣸʿᎇڝʘࠅߒ˖΁৔ʹ൯˴אוᜫɛdא຾˓൯ርאᔷᜫʘვБeܵ೐ᗇՎʹ ׸ਠeൗ̅ᗇՎዚ࿴אՉ˼˾ଣਠd˸کᔷʹ൯˴אוᜫɛf Σऎٰ̮؇౤̈ࠅߒ̙ঐึաϞᗫ̡ج၍ᒍਜʘجԷຫ˟אᅂᚤfࡊ ტɨމऎٰ̮؇dᏐఱࠅߒ׵Ϟᗫ̡ج၍ᒍਜʘࠢՓІБరӋቇ຅ʘ جܛจԈdԨ፭ς΂Оቇ͜جܛא္၍஝֛f ტɨν૧ટॶࠅߒd඲ІБࠋபఱϤΌࠦ፭ςϞᗫ̡ج၍ᒍਜʘجԷʿ஝Է€ܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵՟ ੻΂О̙ঐ஝֛ʘִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼Νจd˸ʿ፭ςՉ˼̀ࠅ˓ᚃא္၍אجܛ஝֛f ტɨ͵඲Όࠦࠋப˕˹ ტɨ׵הϞϞᗫ̡ج ၍ᒍਜᏐ˹ʘ΂ОᔷᜫאՉ˼೼ධʿᅄ൬fࠅߒɛʿՉɓߧБਗɛɻe௴൳ፄ༟eཀ˒೮াஈe־ഃ΢Іʘ௰୞ྼूኹϞɛe໨ԫe৷ॴᔖ ࡰeਖ਼ุᚥਪe˾ଣʿᑌᖩɛ˸ʿ΂ОՉ˼ਞၾࠅߒʘɛɻѩϞᛆᐏ઄ᅰᏎᎵʿˡ඲ఱ ტɨ̙ঐ඲˕˹ʘ΂О೼ධוዄ΂Оப΂f ტɨ ࿁ࠅߒʘ΂Оટॶਗ਼ൖމ࿴ϓ ტɨΣࠅߒɛڌͪʿڭᗇʊ፭ςή˙جܛʿ஝֛f ͉ટॶڌࣸᏐၾᎇڝʘࠅߒ˖΁ɓԻቡᛘf ͉ટॶڌࣸ෬ᄳ˙ج ٰ؇Ӕ֛݊щટॶࠅߒۃdਕሗ୚ቡࠅߒ˖΁f ტɨν૧ટॶ௴൳ፄ༟˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ʘࠅߒdᏐ෬Ѽʿᖦ໇͉ટॶڌࣸdஹΝ ტɨ૧ ટॶࠅߒʘٰ΅ᅰͦʘ޴ᗫٰୃʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊאՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁ʿŊאఱϤהცԨ˿ɛڦॶʘ΂ОᏎᎵڭᗇ€ڦ܆ࠦ඲ൗ׼˜਷ঐණྠ ਷ყ༟ପછٰϞࠢʮ̡Ñࠅߒ™dးҞ׳ɝڦ܆ඉ੔אਖ਼ɛ৔ʹཀ˒೮াஈՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡€ήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽdઓೌሞνО̀඲׵ɚཧɓɞϋɤ˜ɞ˚€݋ಂɓɨʹ̬͍ࣛ€אࠅߒɛᅄ੻ੂБɛࡰΝจܝ࣬ኽϗᒅςۆ̙ঐᔾ֛ʿʮбʘϞᗫ༰ܝࣛ ගʿŊא˚ಂۃ৔༺fࠅߒ˖΁ڝ፽ɓה༱ʘૢ˖ॶɝ͉ટॶڌࣸԨ࿴ϓՉʕ௅ʱf ࠅߒʘટॶڌࣸ ߧj ࠅߒɛʿ௴൳ፄ༟ 1. ͉ɛŊшഃɓ຾ᖦ͉ͭટॶڌࣸ€ʔሞ༈ڌࣸ݊щʊൗ׼˚ಂd͉ɛŊшഃʘוᘱɛʿաᜫɛਗ਼աϤߒҼdԨڌͪj (a) ͉ɛŊшഃܲࠅߒ˖΁ʿ͉ڌࣸה༱˾ᄆʿૢಛၾૢ΁dఱ͉ટॶڌࣸהΐ׼ʘٰ΅ᅰͦdʔ̙࿞Ϋήટॶࠅߒ˖΁ה༱ ͟௴൳ፄ༟˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ʘࠅߒi (b) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛe௴൳ፄ༟א־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣd΢Іఱ͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽࠅߒʘૢಛᏐ੻ʘତږ˾ ᄆ€ɪሜЇʃᅰᓃܝՇࡈЗ€ϔৰ͉ɛŊшഃఱ͉ɛŊшഃટॶࠅߒᏐ˹ʘהϞር˙੽ᄆΙڀ೼d˸˜ʔ੻ᔷᜫÑ̥ࡘɝױ ᎘ɛሪ˒™˙όΣ͉ɛŊшഃක̈ྌᇞ˕ୃd್ܝးҞઓೌሞνО׵ཀ˒೮াஈટᐏהϞ޴ᗫ˖΁ߧԴࠅߒධɨʘટॶމҁ ዆ʿϞࣖʘ˚ৎࠇ 7 ࡈᐄุ˚ʫdܲ˸ɨήѧ˸̻ඉ੔ʚ˸ɨɛɻdאνೌ׵ɨᙷ෬ɪ֑Τʿήѧdۆ͉ܲʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ה ͪ೮াήѧ੔ʚ͉ɛאшഃ຅ʕΤΐ࠯З٫€ν᙮ᑌΤ೮াٰ؇dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃוዄi €ࡊϗ՟˕ୃʘɛɻԨڢ೮াٰ؇אΤΐ࠯ЗʘᑌΤ೮াٰ؇dۆሗί͉ᙷ෬ɪ༈Τɛɻʘ֑Τʿήѧf ֑ Τ j€ ሗ ͜ ͍ ฺ ෬ ᄳ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . ή ѧ j€ ሗ ͜ ͍ ฺ ෬ ᄳ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . (c) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊא௴൳ፄ༟ʿŊא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐఱϤܸ֛ʘɓΤאεΤϞᗫɛɻd΢І ˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃႡ௪ʿᖦͭ࠰ಥجԷୋ 117 ௝Ιڀ೼ૢԷୋ 19(1) ૢ஝֛͉ɛŊшഃЪމ࣬ኽࠅߒ̈ਯٰ΅ʘር˙඲Ⴁ௪ʿ ᖦͭʘϓʹఊኽdԨܲ༈ૢԷʘ஝֛τર༈ఊኽ̋ႊΙڀʿτરί͉ટॶڌࣸߠࣣᗇ׼i (d) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛe௴൳ፄ༟א־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸ֛ʘɓΤאεΤɛɻ˾ڌટॶࠅߒʘɓΤאε Τɛɻ෬Ѽeࡌҷʿᖦͭ΂О˖΁ʿમ՟΂ОՉ˼̀඲אቇ຅ʘБਗdԴʊટॶࠅߒʘɓΤאεΤɛɻʘٰ΅ᓥࠅߒɛא Չ̙ঐܸ֛ʘɓΤאεΤɛɻהϞi (e) ͉ɛŊшഃוፕ׵̀ცאΥ֝ࣛᖦͭϞᗫՉ˼˖΁ʿ፬ଣϞᗫՉ˼Бਗʿԫධd˸ਗ਼͉ɛŊшഃఱટॶࠅߒ౤ʹʘٰ΅ᔷ ᜫʚࠅߒɛאՉ̙ঐܸ֛ʘϞᗫɛɻd༈ഃٰ΅ʔڝ੭ɓʲୋɧ˙ᛆлeवໄᛆe͡॰ᛆeץাeፅ̻ᛆʿପᛆࠋዄdԨ ஹΝଢ଼ၑאڝ੭אՉܝڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆл€ܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϗ՟׵Ъ̈ࠅߒʘ˚€у੔೯ࠅߒ˖΁ʘ˚אʘܝ܁ݼeݼ˹אЪ̈ ʘɓʲ͊ԸٰࢹʿŊאՉ˼ʱݼ€νϞʘᛆлi (f) ͉ɛŊшഃΝจ৛ႩࠅߒɛʿŊא௴൳ፄ༟ʿŊא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸ֛ʘɓΤאεΤϞᗫɛɻ׵БԴ ͉ڌࣸה༱΂Оᛆл̙ࣛঐЪ̈אආБʘ΢၇Бਗאԫ֝iʿ (g) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊא௴൳ፄ༟א־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣd˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃʹΫᎇڝ຾͉ɛŊшഃ͍ό ᖦ໇ʘཀ˒ϗኽʿŊאՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהცԨ˿ɛڦॶʘᏎᎵڭᗇdኯϤΣཀ˒೮াஈჯ՟͉ɛŊшഃఱٰ ΅Ꮠᐏ೯ʘٰୃdԨਗ਼Ϟᗫٰୃ৔ʹཀ˒೮াஈd˲બᛆʿܸͪཀ˒೮াஈ࣬ኽࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ܵϞ༈ഃٰୃd೓ν༈ €ഃٰୃʊஹΝ͉ટॶڌࣸɓԻ৔ʹཀ˒೮াஈf

2. ͉ɛŊшഃ׼͉ͣɛŊшഃટॶࠅߒdਗ਼஗ൖމ࿴ϓ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛʿ௴൳ፄ༟ڭᗇ (i) ͉ટॶڌࣸהൗ׼ٰ΅ᅰͦਗ਼ίʔڝ੭ ɓʲପᛆࠋዄdԨஹΝଢ଼ၑאڝ੭אՉܝڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆл€ܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϗ՟׵Ъ̈ࠅߒʘ˚€у੔೯ࠅߒ˖΁ʘ˚אʘܝ܁ݼeݼ ˹אЪ̈ʘɓʲ͊ԸٰࢹʿŊאՉ˼ʱݼ€νϞʘᛆлɨ̈ਯiʿ (ii) ͉ɛŊшഃԨೌમ՟אʔમ՟΂ОБਗϾਗ਼א̙ঐߧԴࠅߒ ɛe௴൳ፄ༟א΂ОՉ˼ɛɻ༼ˀ΂ОήਜၾࠅߒאՉટॶϞᗫʘجܛא္၍஝֛d˲־࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جԷᐏࡘટᐏʿટॶࠅߒʿ Չ΂ОࡌࠈdϾ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جԷd༈ટॶމϞࣖʿՈϞߒҼɢf

3. ࡊܲࠅߒʘૢಛ͉ɛŊшഃʘટॶ᙮ೌࣖא஗ൖމೌࣖdۆɪ˖ୋ 1 ݬה༱ʘהϞܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩึ̰ࣖfίϤઋرɨd͉ ɛŊшഃબᛆԨᏒሗ ტɨਗ਼͉ɛŊшഃʘٰୃʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊאՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהცԨ˿ɛڦॶʘᏎᎵڭᗇஹ Νʊ͍όൗቖʘ͉ટॶڌࣸ˸̻ඉɓԻ੔ʚɪ˖ 1(b) הΐʘɛɻʿήѧdאν͊Ϟΐ׼֑Τʿήѧdۆ͉ܲʮٰ̡؇Τ̅הͪ೮া ήѧ੔ʚ͉ɛאшഃ຅ʕΤΐ࠯З٫€νމᑌΤ೮াٰ؇dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃוዄf ڝൗj ࡊ ტɨʹ̈ɓ΅א˸ɪཀ˒ϗኽdϾࠅߒɛʿŊא௴൳ፄ༟א־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣʊ˾ڌ ტɨ੽ཀ˒೮াஈჯ՟Ϟᗫٰ ୃdۆ೯ᒔʚ ტɨ٫ਗ਼މ༈€ഃٰୃϾڢཀ˒ϗኽf

4. ͉ɛŊшഃধڝɪ͉ɛŊшഃܵϞʘΌ௅א௅ʱٰ΅ʘ޴ᗫٰୃʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊאՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהცԨ˿ɛڦॶ ʘ΂ОᏎᎵڭᗇd͟ ტɨܲࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ʚ˸ڭπf͉ɛŊшഃ׼ͣ΂ОʹΫʘટॶڌࣸeٰୃʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊאՉ˼ הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהცԨ˿ɛڦॶʘᏎᎵڭᗇ฿ʔᐏ೯ϗኽf͉ɛŊшഃ͵ə༆הϞ˖΁ਗ਼˸̻ඉ੔೯˲ɓʲඉႬࠬᎈ฿͟ ͉ɛŊшഃІБוዄf

5. ͉ɛŊшഃΣ ტɨڭᗇʿᑊ׼d͉ɛŊшഃމ͉ટॶڌࣸהൗ׼ٰ΅ᅰͦʘ೮াٰ؇dϾ͉ɛŊшഃϞɤԑᛆлeᛆɢʿબᛆ˸ ટॶࠅߒʘ˙όdΣࠅߒɛ̈ਯʿ୅ʹ͉ɛŊшഃʘٰ΅ʘהϞᛆʿኹϞᛆf

6. ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛʿ௴൳ፄ༟ڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃʊ፭ςί͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ɪΐ͉ͪɛŊшഃήѧהί̡ج၍ᒍਜᗫ׵͉ɛŊшഃ ટॶࠅߒ˙ࠦʘجԷdܼ̍ᐏ੻΂Оהცʘִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼Νจʿ΂Оൗ̅אπᏦdʿ፬ଣɓʲ̀඲ʘ˓ᚃא፭ςجܛ஝֛f

7. ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃ඲ఱ˕˹ί͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ɪ༱ΐ͉ɛŊшഃήѧהί̡ج၍ᒍਜᗫ׵͉ɛŊшഃ ટॶࠅߒ˙ࠦᏐ˹ʘ΂Оᔷᜫ೼אՉ˼೼ධאᅄ೼וዄΌ௅ப΂f

8. ͉ɛŊшഃٝ઄dৰࠅߒ˖΁ʿ͉ટॶڌࣸ׼˖஝֛̮dኽϤЪ̈ʘהϞટॶeܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩʔ̙࿞Ϋʿމೌૢ΁f

9. ͉ɛŊшഃٝ઄d͉ɛŊшഃ˸ࠅߒʘ˙όΣࠅߒɛ̈ਯʘٰ΅ਗ਼˸ࠅߒɛאՉ˾ΤɛΤ່೮াf PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statements This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, Optima Capital and the Registrar and in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance" ). 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data To accept the Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the Offer.

2. Purposes The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Offer Document; • registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name(s); • maintaining or updating the relevant register of Shareholders; • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information; • distributing communications from the Offeror and/or its agents, officers and advisers, and the Registrar; • compiling statistical information and the Shareholders profile; • establishing benefit entitlements of the Shareholders; • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise); • any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror or the Registrar; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, Optima Capital and/or the Registrar to discharge their obligations to Shareholders and/or under applicable regulations, and

any other purposes to which Shareholders may from time to time agree or be informed of. 3. Transfer of personal data The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror, Optima Capital and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Offeror and/or any of their agents, officers and advisers, the Registrar and overseas principal registrar (if any);

• any agents, contractors or third parties service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, Optima Capital and/or the Registrar in connection with the operation of their business;

• any regulatory or governmental bodies;

• any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and

• any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, Optima Capital and/or the Registrar consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances. 4. Access and correction of personal data The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, Optima Capital and/or the Registrar hold your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror, Optima Capital and/ or the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to dataor correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Optima Capital or the Registrar (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ ͉ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ϙίٝึcტɨϞᗫࠅߒɛe௴൳ፄ༟ ʿཀ˒೮াஈʿϞᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘʿ࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ €ӷᒯૢԷ€˜༈ૢԷ™ʘ݁ഄʿ࿕Էf 1. ϗණcტɨࡈɛ༟ࣘʘࡡΪ 2. ࡊcტɨ૧ఱcტɨʘٰ΅Ͼટॶࠅߒdۆcტɨ඲౤ Զהცʘࡈɛ༟ࣘd߰͊ঐ౤Զהც༟ࣘd̙ঐึኬ ߧcტɨʘટॶ͡ሗ஗לאաՑַႬfவ͵̙ঐѳᖟא ַ፰੔೯cტɨ࣬ኽࠅߒᏐ੻ʘ˾ᄆf ͜௄ ტɨ׵͉ટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟̙ࣘঐึ͜ЪeܵϞ ʿŊאڭπ€˸΂О˙όЪɨΐ͜௄j • ஈଣcტɨʘટॶ͡ሗʿࣨྼ፭ృ͉ટॶڌࣸʿࠅ ߒ˖΁༱ΐʘૢಛʿ͡ሗ˓ᚃi

• ೮াcტɨΤɨٰ΅ʘᔷᜫi

• ڭπאһอϞᗫٰ؇Τ̅i

• ࣨྼא՘пࣨྼᖦΤd˸ʿආБ΂ОՉ˼༟ࣘࣨྼ אʹ౬i

• ೯бࠅߒɛʿŊאՉ˾ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰeᚥਪʿཀ˒ ೮াஈʘஷৃi

• ᇜႡ୕ࠇ༟ࣘʿٰ؇ʘ༟ࣘi

• ᆽٰͭ؇ʘᐏूᛆлi

• ܲجԷe஝ۆא஝Է஝֛€ೌሞج֛אՉ˼஝֛Ъ ̈מᚣi

• Ϟᗫࠅߒɛאཀ˒೮াஈุਕʘ΂ОՉ˼͜௄iʿ

• Ϟᗫɪࠑ΂ОՉ˼ڝ੭אᗫஹ͜௄ʿŊא˿ࠅߒ ɛe௴൳ፄ༟ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ੻˸ᄵБՉ࿁ٰ؇ ʿŊאቇ͜ج஝ධɨʘப΂d˸ʿٰ؇̙ঐʔࣛΝ จאٝ઄ʘՉ˼͜௄f 3. ᔷʹࡈɛ༟ࣘ ͉ટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึڭ੗dઓࠅߒɛe௴൳ ፄ༟ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈމ༺ߧɪࠑאϞᗫ΂Оɪࠑʘ͜ ௄d̙ঐЪ̈־ഃႩމ̀ცʘݟ༔d˸ᆽႩࡈɛ༟ࣘʘ ๟ᆽ׌dˈՉ־ഃ̙ঐΣאІɨΐ΂ОʿהϞɛɻʿྼ ᜗מᚣeᐏ՟eᔷʹ€ೌሞί࠰ಥྤʫא࠰ಥྤ̮ήਜ ༈ഃࡈɛ༟ࣘj • ࠅߒɛʿŊאՉ΂О˾ଣe৷ॴᔖࡰʿᚥਪeཀ˒ ೮াஈʿऎ̮ᐼ೮াஈ€νϞi

• މࠅߒɛe௴൳ፄ༟ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ౤ԶၾՉุ ਕᐄ༶ϞᗫٙБ݁eཥৃeཥ໘e˹ಛאՉ˼؂ਕ ʘ΂О˾ଣeו̍ਠאୋɧ˙؂ਕԶᏐਠi

• ΂О္၍אִ݁ዚ࿴i

• ၾcტɨආБʹ׸אܔᙄආБʹ׸ʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻ אዚ࿴dԷνვБeܛࢪeึࠇࢪeܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ ਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚ࿴iʿ

• ࠅߒɛe௴൳ፄ༟ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈႩމ̀ცאቇ ຅ઋرɨʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴f 4. ᐏ՟ʿһ͍ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ࣬ኽ༈ૢԷʘ஝֛dcტɨ̙ᆽႩࠅߒɛe௴൳ፄ༟ ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ݊щܵϞcტɨʘࡈɛ༟ࣘdᐏ՟༈ ༟ࣘਓ͉d˸ʿһ͍΂О፹Ⴌ༟ࣘfԱኽ༈ૢԷʘ஝ ֛dࠅߒɛe௴൳ፄ༟ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ̙ఱᐏ՟΂О ༟ࣘʘሗӋϗ՟Υଣʘ˓ᚃ൬fᐏ՟༟ࣘאһ͍༟ࣘ אᐏ՟Ϟᗫ݁ഄʿ࿕Էʿהܵ༟ࣘᗳۨʘ༟ࣘʘהϞሗ Ӌd඲౤ʹʚࠅߒɛe௴൳ፄ༟ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ€ൖ ˷ઋرϾ֛f ტɨɓ຾ᖦ໇͉ટॶڌࣸуڌͪΝจɪࠑהϞૢಛf Attachments Original document

