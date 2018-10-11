THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Response Document or the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this Response Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank or licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Response Document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Response Document.

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 918)

RESPONSE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

BY OPTIMA CAPITAL LIMITED

ON BEHALF OF ALWAYS PROFIT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES IN

STATE ENERGY GROUP INTERNATIONAL ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE

ACQUIRED BY

ALWAYS PROFIT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

11 October 2018

CONTENTS Page EXPECTED TIMETABLE .................................................. ii DEFINITIONS ........................................................... 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD .............................................. 5 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE .................... 12 LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL ........................................... 14

APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP ............... I-1

APPENDIX II - GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP ................. II-1

APPENDIX III - LETTER FROM CHENG & CHENG LIMITED ON

THE PROFIT ESTIMATES .............................. III-1

APPENDIX IV - LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL ON

THE PROFIT ESTIMATES .............................. IV-1

The expected timetable set out below is indicative only and may be subject to changes. Further announcement(s) will be made in the event of any changes to the timetable as and when appropriate.

All time and date references contained in this Response Document shall refer to Hong Kong local time and dates.

Event

Time and Date

Despatch date of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance (Note 1) .. ........................ Monday,10September2018

Offer opens for acceptance (Note 1) .......................... Monday,10September2018

Latest date for the posting of the Response Document (Note 2) . . . . . . Thursday, 11 October 2018

Latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer on the Extended Closing Date (Note 3 & 4) ................... notlaterthan4:00p.m.on

Thursday, 25 October 2018

Announcement of the results of the Offer as at the Extended Closing Date to be published on the website of the Stock Exchange and the Company (Note 3) ............... notlaterthan7:00p.m.on

Thursday, 25 October 2018

Latest date for posting of remittances in respect of valid acceptances received under the Offer (Note 4 & 5) .............. Monday,5November2018

Notes:

1. The Offer, which is unconditional, is made on the date of posting of the Offer Document, and is capable of acceptance on and from that date until 4:00 p.m. on the Extended Closing Date, unless the Offeror revises or extends the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

2. In accordance with the Takeovers Code, the Company is required to post the Response Document within 14 days from the posting of the Offer Document, unless the Executive consents to a later date and the Offeror agrees to extend the closing date by the number of days in respect of which the delay in the posting of the Response Document is agreed. As additional time was required for the finalisation of certain information for inclusion in the Response Document, including the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, the confirmation of no material change as required by Rule 10.11 of the Takeovers Code, the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser on the profit estimates and the letter from the reporting accountant of the Company on the profit estimates, the Executive had granted a consent for an extension of the deadline for the despatch of the Response Document to a date falling on or before 11 October 2018 pursuant to Rule 8.4 of the Takeovers Code and the Offeror had given consent to an extension of the closing date by the number of days in respect of which the delay in the posting of the Response Document is agreed. Accordingly, the closing date has been extended to the Extended Closing Date.

3. In accordance with the Takeovers Code, where the Response Document is posted after the date on which the Offer Document is posted, the Offer must initially be open for acceptance for at least 28 days following the date on which the Offer Document is posted. The latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer is 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 25 October 2018 unless the Offeror revises or extends the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code. An announcement will be

issued on the website of the Stock Exchange and the Company by 7:00 p.m. on the Extended Closing Date, stating whether the Offer has been further extended, revised or expired. In the event that the Offeror decides to further extend the Offer and the announcement does not specify the next closing date, at least 14 days' notice by way of an announcement will be given before the Offer is closed in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

4. If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above or a "black" rainstorm warning signal in force on the Extended Closing Date or the date for posting of remittances and it has (i) not been cancelled in time for trading on the Stock Exchange to resume in the afternoon, the time and date of the close of the Offer or the posting of remittances will be postponed to 4:00 p.m. on the next Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force in Hong Kong or such other day as the Executive may approve; or (ii) been cancelled in time for trading on the Stock Exchange to resume in the afternoon, the time and date of the close of the Offer or the posting of remittances will remain at 4:00 p.m. on the same Business Day.

5. Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer will be despatched to the Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt of all relevant documents (receipt of which renders such acceptance complete and valid) in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Acceptances of the Offer shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except in the circumstances set out in the section headed "5. Right of withdrawal" in Appendix I to the Offer Document.

DEFINITIONS

In this Response Document, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: